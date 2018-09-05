Prep Volleyball Roundup: Hopewell-Loudon stops P-G in four

PANDORA-GILBOA — Hopewell-Loudon’s volleyball team topped Pandora-Gilboa 25-16, 25-17, 29-31 25-17 in Blanchard Valley Conference play Wednesday.

Three Chieftains reached double digits in kills. Peyton Hoover slammed 14 kills with 21 digs, Hannah Welly added 11 kills with four blocks and Megan Kreais hammered 10 kills.

Abby Roerdink dished out 40 assists with two blocks, Chelsey Depinet had 29 digs with four aces and Olivia Savidge chipped in six kills for Hopewell-Loudon.

The Chieftains improved to 5-3 overall, 2-0 in the BVC.

Lacie Fenstermaker led the Rockets (2-3, 0-3) with nine kills and three blocks. Addilyn Diller recorded 19 assists.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-20, 25-10.

FRESHMEN: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-6, 25-20.

VAN BUREN 3

CORY-RAWSON 0

VAN BUREN — Jessica Rinehart and Karis Brown combined to serve a perfect 38 of 38 with seven aces to spearhead Van Buren’s 25-8, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Cory-Rawson in Wednesday’s Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball match.

Rinehart led with four aces on 27 of 27 serving for the Black Knights, who picked up their first BVC win of the season. VB improved to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Emma Reineke spiked a team-high 12 kills for the Knights and Mackenzie Saltzman racked up a match-high 20 digs.

Alli Garmatter paced the Hornets’ (3-3, 0-2) attack with six kills and a pair of aces. Riley Garmatter led with seven kills and 10 assists, while Amanda Green swatted a match-high three blocks for C-R.

Cory-Rawson (3-3, 0-2 BVC)

SERVING: Alli Garmatter 9-9. ACES: A. Garmatter 2. KILLS: Riley Garmatter 7, Amanda Green 7, A. Garmatter 6. SPIKING: R. Garmatter 16-19, A. Garmatter 14-17, Green 22-31. ASSISTS: R. Garmatter 10, Maddy Wellington 9. SETTING: R. Garmatter 36-36, Wellington 32-38. DIGS: A. Garmatter 11, R. Garmatter 8, Taylor Born 7. BLOCKS: Green 3, R. Garmatter 2.

Van Buren (7-1, 1-1 BVC)

SERVING: Jessica Rinehart 27-27, Karis Brown 11-11. ACES: J. Rinehart 4, Brown 3. KILLS: Emma Reineke 12. ASSISTS: Lindsey Shaw 17. DIGS: Mackenzie Saltzman 20, Maddy Marks 11, Annika Rinehart 6. BLOCKS: Sydney Leeper 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren 25-9, 25-9.

VANLUE 3

RIVERDALE 1

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Vanlue’s Maliah Snook tallied 20 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and five aces to help the Wildcats defeat Riverdale 25-18, 23-25, 25-7, 25-7 in Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball action Wednesday.

Audrey Phillips added 34 assists as the Wildcats improved to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in the BVC.

Tayler Ashburn tallied 10 kills, five blocks and two aces to lead the Falcons (3-2, 1-1).

VANLUE (4-2, 1-1)

POINTS: Emma Biller 15, Audrey Phillips 13, Maliah Snook 12. SERVING: Biller 23-24, Phillips 18-19, Snook 16-17, Bethany Smith 13-15. ACES: Biller & Snook 5. KILLS: Snook 20, Biller & Smith 7, Emma Franks 6. SPIKING: Snook 44-48, Biller 26-30, Franks 14-20. ASSISTS: Phillips 34. SETTING: Phillips 103-106. DIGS: Biller 13, Smith & Snook 10. BLOCKS: Snook 5, Franks 4.

RIVERDALE (3-2, 1-1 BVC)

ACES: Taylor Ashburn 2. KILLS: Ashburn 10, Grace Wetherill 5. ASSISTS: Taylor Yoder 18. BLOCKS: Ashburn 5, Wetherill 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Riverdale, 25-13, 25-18.

ARLINGTON 3

ARCADIA 0

ARCADIA — Arlington remained perfect with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of Arcadia in Blanchard Valley Conference action on Wednesday.

The Red Devils improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the BVC.

Samantha Watkins paced the Redskins (3-3, 0-2) with six kills. Caity Cramer led with 17 assists and shared the team-lead of nine digs with Lanei Rodriguez. Tori Green added a pair of blocks.

No information was submitted for Arlington.

Arcadia (3-3, 0-2 BVC)

SERVING: Mallory Laveglia 15-15, Sydney Ramsey 8-8. ACES: Ramsey 1. KILLS: Samantha Watkins 6, Lea Pessell 5. SPIKING: Watkins 19-25, Tori Green 18-25, Megan Mock 10-11. ASSISTS: Caity Cramer 17. DIGS: Cramer & Lanei Rodriguez 9, Laveglia 8. BLOCKS: Green 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arlington 25-22, 18-25, 25-19.

