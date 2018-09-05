Football Preview: Redmen seek first win

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Four days after his Fostoria High School football team absorbed a 45-13 beating from Toledo Scott in its home opener, coach Derek Kidwell’s irritation remained highly visible.

But he also expressed a determination to put a team on the field that will belie the performances the Redmen delivered against Scott and in their season-opening 18-0 loss at Oak Harbor.

“Ugly. All caps,” Kidwell said of last week’s loss to Scott’s Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium. “We’ll keep working. It’s still a learning process for these kids, but it wasn’t a result we saw coming and it wasn’t an outcome that we like. It wasn’t an effort that we like. We’ve addressed it with our kids, and we’ll keep plugging away.”

Someone will break through to enjoy a Friday night victory when Fostoria hosts 0-2 Cardinal Stritch. The last contest for the Redmen outside the Northern Buckeye Conference is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Here are five things to know as the Cardinals visit Fostoria:

THE WEEK IN REVIEW: Although he knew Scott was an improved team with a great amount of athleticism and speed, Kidwell expected his club to stay with the Bulldogs.

Was it a winnable game for FHS?

“Not by the score,” Kidwell said. “Not by the effort we saw Friday night. Give Toledo Scott credit. They’ve improved a lot more from last season that we have.”

The breakdowns came across the board, he said.

“We crossed the goal line twice; we didn’t sustain enough drives,” Kidwell said. “We didn’t stay on the field long enough. We fumbled the ball a couple of times. We didn’t stay on blocks long enough. We didn’t see the hole when we had it. Collectively, it wasn’t a good night.”

E IS FOR EFFORT: Fostoria battled back from a rough start against Oak Harbor to keep the score respectable.

But Kidwell said a familiar refrain from past seasons reappeared among some of his players against the Bulldogs.

“It’s just when you get hit with adversity and you want to run and hide instead of come out fighting,” he said.

The lackluster showing against Scott came a week after Kidwell said the Redmen came out flat against Oak Harbor in the season opener.

Kidwell said he doesn’t understand how those mentalities creep in.

“I’m not in their heads,” he said. “My playing days are done. I left everything on the field. When these kids shave and brush their teeth, they have to look at themselves in the mirror. If they like what they see in the mirror and they’re OK with that after that effort, then that’s on them.

“We as coaches, and me as head coach, are not going to stand pat with some of the effort we saw the other night. I’m not happy with it. We’re going to challenge these kids this week. We’ll address it and we’ll still teach and motivate these kids.”

FEET TO THE FIRE: Kidwell said in the preseason he thought Fostoria could be a good team. But he’s not yet seen projection move toward reality and he’s ready to do something about it.

“I’m not going to stand and watch a team that I think can be pretty good not execute and not perform on Friday nights,” he said.

If that means changes being made, so be it.

“We’ll find out who wants to play football,” he said. “We’ll play the kids who want to play and give us effort.”

BACK TO WORK: Kidwell said one bright spot emerged from the game against Scott.

“We got nobody seriously hurt. That’s it,” he said. “Outside of that, we got embarrassed on our own field by a team that wanted to play harder than us. They had fun on our field and that should never happen. But it happened.”

Kidwell wondered about the attitudes of his players, saying he would “absolutely not” be pleased with them being content with the last performance.

“They’re probably fine,” he said. “The coaching staff’s not fine. There’s a lot of season left. We’ll keep working. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to find the right combination, the right formula to motivate some of these kids and we’re going to go out and win some football games.”

ABOUT THE CARDINALS: Stritch opened with a 24-14 loss to Fremont St. Joseph, lost 41-6 to Pandora-Gilboa last week and now have a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Kidwell said the Cardinals, who lost 53-13 to the Redmen last season, run a basic spread offense and line up in 3-4 and 3-5 defensive alignments. A player to watch is senior wide receiver/outside linebacker Paul Latz.

But Kidwell is more concerned about Fostoria than Cardinal Stritch.

“We should match up fairly well with them,” he said. “They’re not nearly as fast as Toledo Scott is. They don’t throw the ball as well. They don’t have the athletes, don’t have the speed that Scott does.

“This is a week we need to challenge our kids and see if they if they really understand what Redmen football’s about and see if they want to play football. We’ll introduce some of the stuff Stritch does just to cover our bases, but mostly this is about our 35 kids and seeing if they’re serious about playing Fostoria football.”

Comments

comments