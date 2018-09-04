Wednesday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Hopewell-Loudon

Cory-Rawson at Riverdale

Leipsic at Liberty-Benton

North Baltimore at Arcadia

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Van Buren at McComb

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Elida

Kenton at Defiance

Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at New Bremen

Coldwater at Versailles

Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Minster

Parkway at Marion Local

Other NW Ohio Games

Akron North at Mansfield Madison

Allen East at Wynford

Anthony Wayne at Clyde

Antwerp at Paulding

Ashland Mapleton at Rittman

Ashland Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Ayersville at Bluffton

Buckeye Central at Plymouth

Buckeye Valley at Mount Vernon

Cardinal Stritch at Fostoria Senior

Carey at Ashland Crestview

Castalia Margaretta at Monroeville

Cincinnati Roger Bacon at Huron

Clear Fork at Jonathan Alder

Cleveland Heights at Toledo St. Francis

Colonel Crawford at Cardington Lincoln

Columbus Academy at Lima Senior

Crestline at South Central

Delphos Jefferson at Stryker

Delta at Tinora

Detroit Catholic Central at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Eastwood at Maumee

Elgin at Mount Gilead

Elmwood at Seneca East

Evergreen at Ottawa Hills

Fairfield Christian at North Union

Fairview at Bryan

Findlay at Toledo Start

Firelands at Vermilion

Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky

Gibsonburg at Mohawk

Hardin Northern at Danbury

Hicksville at Edon

Holgate at Hilltop

Indian Lake at Riverside

Lake at Archbold

Lakota at Ridgemont

Lexington at Orrville

Liberty Center at Toledo Woodward

Lima Perry at Spencerville

Lucas at Galion Northmor

Marion Harding at Newark

Marion Pleasant at Worthington Christian

Montpelier at Edgerton

Napoleon at Wauseon

New London at Wellington

Norwalk Senior at Port Clinton

Ontario at Black River

Oregon Clay at Toledo Waite

Otsego at Bowling Green

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove

Ridgedale at Waynesfield-Goshen

River Valley at Sparta Highland

Rossford at Northwood

Sandusky Perkins at Genoa

Sandusky Senior at Fremont Ross

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Bucyrus

Sidney Lehman at St. Paris Graham

Springfield at Olentangy

Swanton at Toledo Rogers

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Bowsher

Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul

Toledo Christian at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo Scott at Sylvania Southview

Toledo St. John’s at Olentangy Berlin

Toledo Whitmer at Perrysburg

Upper Scioto Valley at Benjamin Logan

Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview

West Holmes at Bellevue

Western Reserve at Milan Edison

Westerville North at Mansfield Senior

Willard at Shelby

Woodmore at Oak Harbor

Wooster Senior at Dover

Saturday’s Game

NW Ohio Games

Ada at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 96 44 .686 —

New York 86 52 .623 9

Tampa Bay 75 63 .543 20

Toronto 62 76 .449 33

Baltimore 40 98 .290 55

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 78 60 .565 —

Minnesota 63 74 .460 14½

Chicago 56 82 .406 22

Detroit 55 83 .399 23

Kansas City 46 92 .333 32

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 85 53 .616 —

Oakland 83 56 .597 2½

Seattle 77 61 .558 8

Los Angeles 67 72 .482 18½

Texas 61 78 .439 24½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1

Tuesday’s Results

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, late

Minnesota at Houston, late

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, late

Baltimore at Seattle, late

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10

Kansas City (Keller 7-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 17-7), 1:10

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-4) at Toronto (Borucki 3-3), 7:07

L.A. Angels (Barria 9-8) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 8:05

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-9) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 8:10

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05

Baltimore (Cashner 4-13) at Seattle (Leake 8-9), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 76 62 .551 —

Philadelphia 73 65 .529 3

Washington 69 69 .500 7

New York 62 75 .453 13½

Miami 55 84 .396 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 81 56 .591 —

Milwaukee 78 61 .561 4

St. Louis 76 62 .551 5½

Pittsburgh 68 71 .489 14

Cincinnati 59 80 .424 23

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 75 62 .547 —

Los Angeles 75 63 .543 ½

Arizona 74 64 .536 1½

San Francisco 68 71 .489 8

San Diego 55 85 .393 21½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Washington 4, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 9, San Francisco 8

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 9, Miami 4

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

St. Louis at Washington, late

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late

San Francisco at Colorado, late

San Diego at Arizona, late

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-13) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 11-9), 7:05

St. Louis (Mikolas 13-4) at Washington (Roark 8-14), 7:05

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 7:10

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 7:35

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-5), 8:10

San Francisco (Suarez 6-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 8:40

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Pirates 7, Reds 3

Cincinnati Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi

B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 2 2 2

Wisler p 0 0 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 3 2 1 0

M.Wllms ph-cf 1 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 4 1 3 2

Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 Crvelli c 4 0 2 1

Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 J.Osuna 1b 3 0 1 1

Gennett 2b 4 2 2 2 Luplow lf 4 1 1 0

Suarez 3b 4 1 1 0 P.Reyes 3b 4 1 2 1

Schbler rf 4 0 2 0 Mercer ss 4 0 0 0

Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Msgrove p 2 0 0 0

Ervin lf 3 0 0 1 Rich.Rd p 0 0 0 0

C.Reed p 1 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0

G.Grrro ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Moran ph 1 0 0 0

D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0

Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 33 7 12 7

Cincinnati 000″000″210 — 3

Pittsburgh 103″200″01x — 7

E–P.Reyes (1). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 5. 2B–A.Frazier (17), G.Polanco (31), P.Reyes (1). HR–Gennett 2 (22), S.Marte (18). SB–G.Polanco (12), Cervelli (2). SF–J.Osuna (1). S–Musgrove (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Reed (L,0-2) 5 9 6 6 1 2

Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2

Lorenzen 2 3 1 1 0 1

Pittsburgh

Musgrove (W,6-8) 6 1/3 5 2 2 0 8

Rodriguez 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Crick 1 1 1 1 0 1

Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Rodriguez (Ervin). WP–Musgrove. Umpires–Home, Will Little. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Sean Barber. Third, Ted Barrett. T–2:39. A–8,855 (38,362).

Indians 9, Royals 3

Kansas City Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 2 1 1

Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 Y.Diaz dh 4 3 3 2

A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 1 J.Rmirz 3b 3 3 1 1

H.Dzier 1b 4 0 2 1 Encrnco 1b 3 0 0 1

O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0 Rosales 1b 1 0 0 0

Goodwin cf 2 1 0 0 Guyer lf 5 0 2 1

A.Escbr 3b 4 0 2 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 0 2 1

Bre.Phl rf 1 0 0 0 B.Brnes rf 1 0 0 0

Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 1 Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 2

Gllgher c 4 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0

R.Perez c 3 0 0 0

R.Davis cf 3 1 0 0

Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 35 9 11 9

Kansas City 000″100″110 — 3

Cleveland 330″110″10x — 9

E–E.Gonzalez (8), H.Dozier (6). LOB–Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B–H.Dozier 2 (15), J.Ramirez (34). 3B–Y.Diaz (2). HR–A.Gordon (11), Lindor (31), Y.Diaz (1). SF–Encarnacion (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Duffy (L,8-12) 2/3 4 3 3 1 0

Smith 2 1/3 3 3 3 2 4

Newberry 2 3 2 1 1 2

Vasto 1 0 0 0 0 1

Maurer 1 1 1 1 0 0

Hammel 1 0 0 0 0 3

Cleveland

Clevinger W,11-7 6 3 1 1 1 10

Perez 1/3 0 1 0 0 0

Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 0

Hand 2/3 1 1 1 0 1

Allen 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP–by Smith (Lindor), by Perez (Goodwin), by Maurer (Davis), by Hand (Mondesi). Umpires–Home, Joe West. First, Marty Foster. Second, Mark Ripperger. Third, Doug Eddings. T–2:59. A–17,041 (35,225).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .336; Martinez, Boston, .335; Altuve, Houston, .321; Segura, Seattle, .318; Trout, Los Angeles, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Smith, Tampa Bay, .305; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300; Andujar, New York, .299.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 114; Betts, Boston, 111; Martinez, Boston, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 95; Ramirez, Cleveland, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Stanton, New York, 87; Chapman, Oakland, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 83.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 115; Davis, Oakland, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 93; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Bregman, Houston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 86; Cruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 170; Segura, Seattle, 163; Merrifield, Kansas City, 162; Lindor, Cleveland, 160; Betts, Boston, 157; Castellanos, Detroit, 155; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Brantley, Cleveland, 151; Bregman, Houston, 151; 2 tied at 146.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 43; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Betts, Boston, 39; Andujar, New York, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Detroit, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Piscotty, Oakland, 37; 3 tied at 36.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Jones, Detroit, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Price, Boston, 14-6; 4 tied at 13.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.02; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.79; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.11; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Severino, New York, 3.32; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 243; Verlander, Houston, 240; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 199; Carrasco, Cleveland, 187; Paxton, Seattle, 186; Morton, Houston, 185; Clevinger, Cleveland, 182; Kluber, Cleveland, 180.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .322; Yelich, Milwaukee, .315; Martinez, St. Louis, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .309; Zobrist, Chicago, .308; Freeman, Atlanta, .305; Markakis, Atlanta, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .301; Baez, Chicago, .299; Peralta, Arizona, .296.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Albies, Atlanta, 91; Carpenter, St. Louis, 90; Arenado, Colorado, 87; Harper, Washington, 87; Baez, Chicago, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 84; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 84; Turner, Washington, 84.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 100; Suarez, Cincinnati, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 93; Arenado, Colorado, 92; Story, Colorado, 92; Rizzo, Chicago, 90; Harper, Washington, 87; Gennett, Cincinnati, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 84; 2 tied at 83.

HITS–Gennett, Cincinnati, 165; Freeman, Atlanta, 163; Markakis, Atlanta, 163; Yelich, Milwaukee, 156; Story, Colorado, 154; Baez, Chicago, 153; Peraza, Cincinnati, 153; Castro, Miami, 152; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 152; Turner, Washington, 152.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 33; Rendon, Washington, 33; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 31; 4 tied at 30.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Rosario, New York, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 31; Harper, Washington, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Story, Colorado, 28; 3 tied at 27.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 35; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 25; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Story, Colorado, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-5; Godley, Arizona, 14-8; Freeland, Colorado, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-4; Williams, Pittsburgh, 12-9; 6 tied at 11.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.23; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Corbin, Arizona, 3.06; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.15; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.37.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 260; deGrom, New York, 230; Corbin, Arizona, 214; Nola, Philadelphia, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 176; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 174; Marquez, Colorado, 173; Godley, Arizona, 170; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 168; Gray, Colorado, 164.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York 17 7 4 55 50 29

Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33

New York City FC 14 7 6 48 50 36

Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34

Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41

Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45

D.C. United 8 11 6 30 42 43

New England 7 10 9 30 39 42

Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52

Orlando City 7 16 3 24 40 61

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37

Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42

Sporting Kansas City 13 7 6 45 48 33

Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46

Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27

Portland 11 7 8 41 38 36

Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52

LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42

Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48

San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s RESULTS

Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Montreal 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Portland 1, New England 1, tie

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 4, Houston 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Toronto FC 2

Real Salt Lake 6, LA Galaxy 2

Vancouver 2, San Jose 1

Sunday’s RESULT

D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Wednesday’s GAME

New England at New York City FC, 7

Saturday’s GAMES

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Colorado at Portland, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Friday’s RESULTS

Atlanta 81, Washington 76

Phoenix 86, Seattle 66

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 97, Atlanta 76

Phoenix 86, Seattle 84, series tied 2-2

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 86, Atlanta 81, Washington wins series

Phoenix at Seattle, late

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

Regular Season

Thursday’s Game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday’s Games

New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 16

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (48) 1-0 1511 1

2. Clemson (12) 1-0 1467 2

3. Georgia 1-0 1350 3

4. Ohio St. 1-0 1262 5

5. Wisconsin (1) 1-0 1258 4

6. Oklahoma 1-0 1251 7

7. Auburn 1-0 1236 9

8. Notre Dame 1-0 1080 12

9. Washington 0-1 870 6

10. Stanford 1-0 865 13

11. LSU 1-0 801 25

12. Virginia Tech 1-0 777 20

13. Penn St. 1-0 768 10

14. West Virginia 1-0 762 17

15. Michigan St. 1-0 684 11

16. TCU 1-0 632 16

17. Southern Cal 1-0 628 15

18. Mississippi St. 1-0 538 18

19. UCF 1-0 407 21

20. Boise St. 1-0 391 22

21. Michigan 0-1 318 14

22. Miami 0-1 241 8

23. Oregon 1-0 217 24

24. South Carolina 1-0 125 NR

25. Florida 1-0 89 NR

Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1571 1

2. Clemson (3) 1-0 1498 2

3. Georgia 1-0 1414 4

4. Ohio State (1) 1-0 1398 3

5. Oklahoma 1-0 1312 5

6. Wisconsin 1-0 1249 7

7. Auburn 1-0 1219 10

8. Notre Dame 1-0 1077 11

9. Stanford 1-0 909 13

10. Penn State 1-0 893 9

11. Washington 0-1 800 6

12. Southern California 1-0 766 15

13. Michigan State 1-0 733 12

14. Virginia Tech 1-0 730 17

15. LSU 1-0 724 24

16. TCU 1-0 699 16

17. West Virginia 1-0 612 20

18. Mississippi State 1-0 531 18

19. Boise State 1-0 362 22

20. Central Florida 1-0 339 23

21. Miami (Fla.) 0-1 277 8

22. Michigan 0-1 227 14

23. Oklahoma State 1-0 225 25

24. South Carolina 1-0 189 NR

25. Florida 1-0 138 NR

Others receiving votes: Oregon 136, Northwestern 87, Texas A&M 84, Utah 70, Florida State 46, Memphis 27, Boston College 21, Kentucky 13, Washington State 11, Appalachian State 9, Duke 9, Iowa 9, North Carolina State 9, South Florida 9, Fresno State 7, Arkansas 6, Iowa State 6, Arkansas State 5, Hawaii 4, Houston 4, Kansas State 4, Cincinnati 3, Maryland 2, Georgia Tech 1, San Diego State 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches

Record Pts Pvs

1. Texas A&M-Commerce (21) 1-0 797 1

2. West Florida (6) 1-0 775 2

3. Minnesota St. (4) 1-0 753 3

4. Indiana (Pa.) (1) 1-0 719 4

5. Fort Hays St. 1-0 676 T5

6. Northwest Missouri St. 1-0 633 T5

7. Harding 1-0 625 7

8. Grand Valley St. 1-0 588 10

9. Ferris St. 1-0 551 8

10. Midwestern St. 1-0 516 11

11. West Alabama 1-0 466 12

12. Colorado St.-Pueblo 1-0 450 14

13. West Georgia 1-0 412 19

14. Sioux Falls 1-0 312 20

15. Winona St. 1-0 276 21

16. Central Washington 0-1 261 9

17. Ohio Dominican 1-0 229 23

18. Ashland 0-1 216 15

19. Findlay 1-0 197 25

19. Ouachita Baptist 1-0 197 24

21. Central Missouri 0-1 124 18

22. Indianapolis 0-1 118 13

23. West Chester 1-0 114 NR

24. Minnesota-Duluth 1-0 91 NR

25. Colorado Mesa 1-0 82 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Shepherd, 71, Notre Dame (Ohio), 56, Pittsburg St., 56, Carson-Newman, 50, Colorado Mines, 47, Tarleton St., 41, Azusa Pacific, 37, Assumption, 36, Florida Tech, 28, Valdosta St., 25, Southern Arkansas, 22, Wingate, 17, Emporia St., 8, Shippensburg, 8, Fairmont St., 6, Texas A&M-Kingsville, 6, Washburn, 6, Bloomsburg, 5, Delta St., 5, Edinboro, 4, California (Pa.), 3, Hillsdale, 3, Slippery Rock, 3, Kutztown, 2, Southeastern Oklahoma St., 1.,

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Lincoln (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lincoln (Pa.) at CCSU, 6 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Liberty at Army, Noon

Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon

Virginia St. at Robert Morris, Noon

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

South

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon

Towson at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at NC Central, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Waldorf at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chowan at Davidson, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Tennessee St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Midwest

Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon

W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon

Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Southwest

Arizona at Houston, Noon

UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Angelo St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Cumberland (Tenn.) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Far West

Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Idaho, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Rice at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Ortiz from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Phillips from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SIOX — Purchased the contract of RP Jose Ruiz from Birmingham (SL). Sent INF Matt Skole outright to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contracts of OF Brandon Barnes and INF Adam Rosales from Columbus (IL). Transferred OF Tyler Naquin to the 60-day DL. Recalled RHP James Hoyt from Columbus and placed him on the 60-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF J.D. Davis from Fresno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Dean Deetz from Fresno.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Extended their player development contract with Lexington (SAL) through the 2020 season.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released INF Nolan Fontana. Selected the contract of C Joe Hudson from Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled OF Jabari Blash and OF Michael Hermosillo from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of SS Gregorio Petit from Rochester (IL). Recalled RHPs Chase De Jong and John Curtiss from Rochester. Transferred 1B Logan Morrison to the 60-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INFs Gordon Beckham and Daniel Vogelbach, and RHP Casey Lawrence from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Jake Faria from Durham (IL). Activated C Adam Moore off the restricted list. Moved INF Daniel Robertson to the 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF Hanser Alberto from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx and OF Willie Calhoun from Round Rock (PCL). Purchased the contracts of RHP Adrian Sampson from Round Rock and LHP C.D. Pelham from Frisco (TL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Murphy Smith outright to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Marcus Stroman from the 10-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Yoan Lopez from Jackson (SL). Transferred 3B Jake Lamb to the 60-day DL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned LHP Rob Zastryzny outright to Iowa (PCL). Selected the contract LHP Jaime Garcia from Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tyler Mahle from Louisville (IL). Selected the contracts of C Tim Federowicz and OF Gabriel Guerrero from Louisville. Recalled RHP Keury Mella from Louisville for the purpose of placing him on the 60-day DL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Garrett Hampson, LHP Sam Howard and OF Raimel Tapia from Albuquerque (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP D.J. Johnson from Albuquerque. Recalled OF Yonathan Daza from Hartford (EL) and placed him on the 60-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Jake Thompson outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Kevin Plawecki from paternity leave.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Ben Lively for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jerad Eickhoff from the 60-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHPs Tanner Anderson, Michael Feliz and Clay Holmes, and Jordan Luplow from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contracts of INF Kevin Kramer and C Ryan Lavarnway from Indianapolis. Designated LHP Buddy Boshers for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled C Francisco Mejia from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Ryder Jones from Sacramento. Purchased the contract of INF Abiatal Avelino from Sacramento. Transferred RHP Jeff Samardzija to the 60-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Tommy Milone from the 10-day DL and assigned him outright to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated RHPs Erick Fedde and Joe Ross from the 60-day DL. Recalled OF Victor Robles, INF Adrian Sanchez and RHP Austin Voth from Syracuse. Selected the contract of RHP Kyle McGowin from Syracuse.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Traded RHP Taylor Grover and OF Rubi Silva to Long Island (Atlantic) for two players to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Hector Silvestre. Placed RHP Dennis O’Grady on the inactive list.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted Brain Cearns to senior director of communications.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Brad Seaton to the practice squad. Released OL Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OL Cam Erving to a two-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Brandon Bolden off waivers of the New England Patriots. Released C Travis Swanson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed DL John Jenkins off waivers from Chicago. Waived DE Romeo Okwara. Signed DT tackle Josh Banks to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Released QB John Wolford from the practice squad. Signed QB Davis Webb to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad. Signed WR Damore’ea Stringfellow to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Terminated the contract of DT Caushaud Lyons.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Steve Konowalchuk amateur scout.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Ilya Nekolenko to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed RW David Gust to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Tyler Soy to a one-year contract.

Olympic Sports

USA GYMNASTICS — Announced the resignation of president and CEO Kerry Perry.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Cristian Techera in violation of the League’s policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent in game against the San Jose Earthquakes.

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned D Tristan Blackmon and F Josh Perez to Phoenix (USL).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Re-signed M/D Graham Zusi, D Matt Besler and Ms Roger Espinoza and Ilie Sanchez to contract extensions.

College

HOFSTRA — Blake Nation assistant baseball coach.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Nicole Ferrucci assistant director of athletic communications.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Reinstated DB Javon Charleston from suspension.

WAGNER — Named Shayna Pirreca assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

Ridgedale 167, Carey 174

at New Winchester Golf course

MEDALIST: Brock Williams, Ridgedale, 38. Other scores: (Rid) Grant Park 39, Jesse Shertzer 42, Merrick Cooper 47. (Car) Ethan Tanner 42, Peyton Young 43, Dylan Grothaus 43, McKain Miller 46.

records: Carey 3-3, 2-2 Northern 10. .

Arlington 171, McComb 184,

North Baltimore 195

At Shady Acres

MEDALIST: Brayden Bushong & William Bushong, Arlington; Ross Wenzinger, McComb, 41. Other scores: (Arl) Garner Anderson 44, Austin Rausch 45; (McC) Jake Simons 46, Allen Thepsourinthone 47, Nate Bishop 50; (NB) Jordan Bucher 45, Hunter Baker 49, Hunter Vogelsong 50, Jaden Bucher 51.

records: Arlington 8-1, 5-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; McComb 6-5, 2-4; North Baltimore 3-5, 2-4.

OLD FORT 181, NEW RIEGEL 198

at seneca hills

MEDALIST: Kaleb Wilkinson, Old Fort, & Jacob Theis, New Riegel, 43. Other scores: (OF) Jarrett Woodall 44, Carson Steyer 45, Jack DeRan 49; (NR) Sam Whipple & Dalton Reinhart 51, Brandon Seifert 53.

Arcadia 196, Crestline 219

At Valley View Golf COurse

MEDALIST: Casey Cramer & Evan Lieurance, Arcadia, 47. Other scores: (Arc) Wyatt Lucas 49, Will Recker 53; (Cre) Spencer Hareley 50, Geoffrey Tadda 55, Brandon Collins 56, Johnny Tesso 58.

records: Arcadia 5-4; Crestline 1-6-1.

LAKOTA 182, TIFFIN CALVERT 191

AT MOHAWK COUNTRY CLUB

MEDALIST: Kyleigh Dull, Lakota, 42. Other scores: (Lak) Ethan Longoria 46, Jayden Bonnell & Marshall Minich 47; (TC) Bryaden Thomas 44, Dominic Mangiola 47, Jacob Kin 49, Maddy Brown 51.

records: Lakota 8-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Calvert 7-3, 6-3 SBC River Division.

Prep Girls Tennis

FOSTORIA 3, BLUFFTON 2

SINGLES

No.1 — Erin Holmire (Bluf) def. Jennaleigh McCumber, 6-1, 6-0.

No.2 — Mya Weimerskirch (Fos) def. Olivia Barnes, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

No.3 — Raychel Avila (Bluf) def. Raelyn Hoffman, 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES

No.1 — Kyhra Baeder/Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Emma Klinger/Carly Zimmerman, 6-4, 6-0.

No.2 — Naija Miller/Shanelle Smith (Fos) def. Amelia Mitchell/Pearl Lewandowski, 6-1, 6-0.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Seneca East at Elmwood, 4:30

Hopewell-Loudon & Riverdale at Leipsic (BVC), 5

Van Buren & Liberty-Benton at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Prep Girls Soccer

Columbus Grove at Riverdale, 7

Prep Volleyball

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren (BVC), 5:30

Vanlue at Riverdale (BVC), 5:30

Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5:30

Arlington at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30

Leipsic at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 5:30

McComb at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30

