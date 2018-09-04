Prep volleyball: FHS’ Thomas records 1,000th assist

GENOA — Fostoria’s Tyriana Settles and Mary Harris combined for 36 kills on Tuesday and Dakota Thomas reached a career milestone in assists as the unbeaten Lady Red rolled to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball win over Genoa.

Settles was 41 for 47 spiking with 25 kills and 18 digs and Harris was 20 for 26 spiking with 11 kills and 12 digs.

Thomas recorded her 1,000th career assist late in the first set. The senior was 100 for 103 setting overall and finished the night with 45 total assists.

Baleigh Robinson added seven digs, six ace serves and five kills for Fostoria. Meredith Grine had 10 digs in helping the Redmen improve to 3-0 in NBC play and 8-0 overall.

fostoria (3-0 nbc, 8-0)

SERVING: Tyriana Settles 11-13, Mary Harris 14-16, Dakota Thomas 18-18, Baleigh Robinson 11-13, Meredith Grine 7-8, Zoe Rice 8-8. ACES: Thomas 2, Robinson 6, Grine 2, Rice 2. KILLS: Settles 25, Harris 11, Robinson 5. SPIKING: Settles 41-47, Harris 20-26. ASSISTS: Thomas 45. SETTING: Thomas 100-103. DIGS: Settles 18, Harris 12, Robinson 7, Rice 6.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fostoria 25-19, 25-21.

OLD FORT 3

NEW RIEGEL 0

NEW RIEGEL — Jenna Clouse and Grace Wasserman combined for 26 kills as Old Fort remained in a tie for first place in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division with a 25-23, 25-1, 25-10 volleyball victory over previously unbeaten New Riegel on Tuesday night.

Clouse put away 15 kills and Wasserman deposited 11 as the Stockaders improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the River Division.

Madison Guth tallied 29 assists and three aces, and Morgan Miller and Ashlyn Magers made 17 digs apiece for Old Fort.

Christen Hohman notched 11 kills and 12 digs for the Blue Jackets (6-1, 2-1 SBC), who also got 10 kills, four aces and four blocks from Kaitlyn Kirian, and 17 assists and 11 digs from Aubrey Bouillon.

old fort (6-1, 3-0 sBC RIVER DIVISION)

ACES: Madison Guth 3, Ashlyn Magers & MarcQue Harris 2. KILLS: Jenna Clouse 15, Grace Wasserman 11, Savannah McCoy 6. ASSISTS: Guth 29. DIGS: Morgan Miller & Magers 17, McCoy 10.

NEW RIEGEL (6-1, 3-0 SBC RIVER DIVISION)

ACES: Kaitlyn Kirian 4, Brooklyn Gillig 2, Christen Hohman & Jordan Hohman 1. KILLS: C. Hohman 11, Kirian 10, J. Hohman 6. ASSISTS: Aubrey Bouillon 17, Marianna Tiell 11. DIGS: C. Hohman 12, Bouillon 11, Madalyn Reinhart 10. BLOCKS: Kirian 4, J. Hohman, Sarah Schalk & Julia Reinhart 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort, 25-18, 25-7.

FRESHMEN: Old Fort, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11.

Fostoria tennis tops Bluffton

Fostoria High School swept the doubles matches on its way to claiming a 3-2 girls tennis victory over Bluffton on Tuesday at the FHS courts.

The Lady Red’s Kyhra Baeder and Rubi Dessausure defeated Emma Klinger and Carly Zimmerman 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Fostoria got a No. 2 doubles win from Naija Miller and Shanelle Smith by a 6-1, 6-0 count over Amelia Mitchell and Pearl Lewandowski.

Mya Weimerskirch gained the Lady Red’s lone singles victory, as she fought off Olivia Barnes 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 at the No. 2 spot.

The Pirates’ Erin Holmire beat Jennaleigh McCumber 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Raychel Avila topped Raelyn Hoffman 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.

Girls Soccer

VAN BUREN 4

UPPER SANDUSKY 0

UPPER SANDUSKY — Hannah Missler scored 14 minutes into Tuesday’s match and Van Buren rattled off three more scores in a 4-0 shutout of Upper Sandusky in the North Central Ohio Soccer Association opener for both schools.

Grace Hoerig and Peyton Sendelbach added first-half goals for the Black Knights (2-1-1, 1-0 NCOSA).

Rylee Johnson scored her first career varsity goal 2:50 into the second half and Jewelya Hutchison made a pair of saves for Van Buren. Sendelbach led with two assists.

Cortni Brown stopped eight shots for the Rams (2-4, 0-1).

goals: (VB) Hannah Missler, Grace Hoerig, Peyton Sendelbach & Rylee Johnson 1. Assists: (VB) Sendelbach 2, Alyssa Potteiger, Meg Sheeks, Mia George & Hoerig 1. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 13, Upper Sandusky 1. saves: (VB) Jewelya Hutchison 1; (US) Cortni Brown 6.

records: Van Buren 2-1-1, 1-0 North Central Ohio Soccer Association; Upper Sandusky 2-4, 0-1.

