Prep Volleyball Roundup: Arcadia rolls to easy win vs. Lakota

KANSAS — Arcadia swept Lakota in straight sets in 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 nonleague volleyball action.

Samantha Watkins spearheaded the Redskins’ (3-2) attack with 13 kills on 27 of 31 hitting and added a pair of aces.

Tori Green chipped in seven kills on 23 of 23 hitting and led Arcadia with five aces. Lyndee Ward spiked seven kills and Sydney Ramsey led with 14 digs and two aces.

Caity Cramer (18 assists) and Samantha Burnett (16) split passing duties for the Redkins.

Lakota dropped to 0-6.

Arcadia (3-2)

SERVING: Sydney Ramsey 16-17, Tori Green 14-15, Caity Cramer 12-13. ACES: Green 5, Samantha Watkins, Ramsey & Cramer 2. KILLS: Watkins 13, Lyndee Ward & Green 7. SPIKING: Green 23-23, Watkins 27-31, Ward 16-18. ASSISTS: Cramer 18, Samantha Burnett 16. DIGS: Ramsey 14, Mallory Laveglia & Burnett 9. BLOCKS: Morgan Squire & Green.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia 25-23, 25-17.

NORWALK TOURNAMENT

NORWALK — Tiffin Calvert dropped its first match of the season in Saturday’s Norwalk Tournament, but opened and ended the day with wins in improving to 6-1 on the season.

The Senecas swept Norwalk 25-17, 25-19 and Lexington 25-15, 25-14, but lost 25-12, 17-25, 25-12 in round two to Parma Heights Holy Name.

Zoe Meyer and Ashlyn Jones led Calvert hammering 10 kills apiece, while Meyer led with 13 blocks and Jones added 17 digs and served a team-high three aces.

Lexie White matched Jones’ three blocks and led the Senecas with 33 digs. Sydney Johnson had 12 digs, Emma White recorded 30 assists with six kills and Sophie Burtis dished out 28 assists with a pair of aces.

Tiffin Calvert (6-1)

ACES: Ashlyn Jones & Lexie White 3, Sophie Burtis 2, Shelby Hemminger. KILLS: Zoe Meyer & Jones 10, Kate Rombach & Emma White 6. ASSISTS: White 30, Burtis 28. DIGS: White 33, Jones 17, Sydney Johnson 12. BLOCKS: Meyer 13.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 3

WOODMORE 0

BASCOM — Abbi Roerdink dished out 22 assists and Chesey Depinet added 10 digs and six aces to lead Hopewell-Loudon to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 nonconference win over Woodmore.

Peyton Hoover led Hopewell-Loudon at the net with nine kills, Abbey Beidelschies had four kills with three assists, Hannah Welly recorded four kills and Grace Dohanyos chipped in five digs for the Chieftains (4-3).

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-12, 25-18.

