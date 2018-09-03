Prep Volleyball: Fostoria’s Thomas nears milestone mark

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

When Dakota Thomas arrived for preseason workouts with Fostoria High School’s volleyball team in 2017, she wasn’t quite sure what to expect.

Yes, she already knew some of the players and she’d attended some FHS open gyms while contemplating a transfer from Hopewell-Loudon.

But there was still that slight fear of the unknown while coming in for her junior year.

“I didn’t know how that would work with the other players and the seniors, as far as just coming in from another school,” Thomas said. “But last year, I believe we worked together really well, and this year I feel like we should go even farther. We’re graduating a lot this year, so this year’s our big year to make a statement and put 2018 on a banner.”

Thomas’ first year as the Lady Red setter brought her 734 assists as the team put together records of 16-9 overall and 9-5 in the Northern Buckeye Conference. She’s a vital cog in Fostoria’s pursuit of greater accomplishments this season, and she’s likely to reach the plateau of 1,000 career assists when the Lady Red visit Genoa tonight for an NBC contest.

“I was really hoping when I came here in my junior year that I would be able to make it to that point,” Thomas said. “With only having two years here, I would kind of have to make every touch count. Versus four years that most setters would have, I’d have to, like, get it together.”

After tying Gabby Gregg’s school record of 50 assists in last week’s victory over Eastwood, Thomas collected 75 in six sets as FHS won its own invitational tournament on Saturday.

She’s now at 981 and poised to get her landmark assist in match No. 8 of the season against Genoa — just as classmate Tyriana Settles did last year in reaching the 1,000-kill mark.

The 5-foot-6 Thomas should soon pass Gregg’s 1,316 assists — also recorded in two seasons — for the No. 2 spot on FHS’ career list. Elaine DiCesare’s school record of 1,348 certainly is not out of reach.

“For her to do it in only two years, it really says a lot about her work ethic,” Lady Red coach Krissy Lotycz said of Thomas reaching 1,000 assists. “She’s done a lot of offseason development with playing club volleyball. I commend her for doing all of that. That hard work is paying off for all the time and money invested in club volleyball. It’s paying off here in the season and she’s making her team and her program better by doing that.”

Settles has been on receiving end of most of Thomas’ setting, and she surely appreciates what her friend has brought to the team.

“She has a level head,” said Settles, who transferred to Fostoria from Hopewell-Loudon as a freshman after having been a teammate of Thomas’ in junior high. “She never gets down on herself and she’s always encouraging people to do better, especially the underclassmen.”

The admiration is mutual.

“She’s an outstanding player,” Thomas said of Settles.

Thomas began playing volleyball in Tiffin’s Black Swamp Volleyball Club at age 12 and became a setter when she reached junior high after starting as an outside hitter. She’s subsequently put a lot of work into her difficult craft.

“There’s a lot of decision making that goes on with that,” Fostoria coach Krissy Lotycz said of the setter spot. “You have to have somebody who can take a challenge and can take that pressure and know what to do the right situations. (Thomas) has come a long way to develop as a setter and I wouldn’t want to have anyone else on the floor running our offense.”

Thomas enjoys being the engineer of the Lady Red offense and is very aware of all that goes into garnering points and being a successful team.

“Volleyball’s so much teamwork,” she said. “You all really have to work together. Sometimes you don’t get a perfect pass and you have to work with it and still make it as good of a set as you can. You have to work with it. Just like a good hitter — even if the set’s not good, you’re going to make the set look good. If you’re a setter, you’re going to make the pass look good, no matter the situation, whatever it is.”

Thomas plans to study nursing after graduating from FHS and is uncertain of whether she’ll continue her volleyball career, so she wants the Lady Red to finish the season in the best way possible. Four Fostoria seniors will graduate along with Thomas.

“You can’t take it for granted, every touch, because this is it,” Thomas said. “This is all we’ve got.

“I can’t wait to see how far we go this season.”

Comments

comments