Prep Volleyball: FHS rolls to tourney title

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria High School’s volleyball team not only wanted to win its own invitational tournament, but it wanted to take down Sylvania Southview in the process.

And the Lady Red accomplished both of those tasks on Saturday at FHS, finishing the day with their record at 7-0.

A year after taking a beating from Southview in the Fostoria Invitational title match, the Lady Red knocked off the previously unbeaten Cougars 25-19, 25-18 to claim their tournament title for the third time in four years under coach Krissy Lotycz.

“Just coming back from last year, we don’t like anyone taking a match away from us on our home floor,” Lotycz said. “I think (FHS’ players) had a lot of revenge built up from last year’s invite and the fact that we lost to them this summer (in a team camp at the University of Michigan). They had some things, goal-wise, that they wanted to meet and obtain today. They had their mind set up that they wanted to come out and take care of business.”

McComb grabbed third place with a 25-20, 25-11 victory over Sandusky, giving coach Bob Moran his 300th career victory in the process.

Moran’s first win came as the coach at Fostoria, his alma mater. He went on to lead teams at Leipsic and Findlay before taking over McComb’s program last season.

“I’ve been doing it a long time, let’s put it that way. It’s nice to have it,” Moran said of the landmark win.

Moran acknowledged he’d like to have left the building owning 301 wins and a 7-0 record, but a 25-18, 26-24 loss to Fostoria in pool play of the tournament kept that from happening. McComb beat Fremont St. Joseph (1-8) 25-19, 25-19 in its first match.

FHS’ wins over Southview (7-1) and McComb (6-1) came after it opened play in the morning with a 25-10, 25-22 victory over St. Joseph.

Fremont Joseph beat Gibsonburg 22-25, 25-20, 25-20 in the fifth-place match. Gibsonburg is 1-8 for the season.

And, looking back further, the Lady Red absorbed a 25-11, 25-11 home-court whipping and had to watch Southview’s Cougars walk away with the championship trophy.

“I wanted revenge a little bit,” said senior Tyriana Settles, who led Fostoria with 53 kills on the day, including 16 against Southview.

“We only hung with them up to point 10 last year,” Lotycz said of facing the Cougars. “This time we had enough endurance, we had enough stamina to push through and fight and finish a match. Even when times got tough — we had to face a little bit of adversity there — we were able to execute and make big plays and not beat ourselves up and dwell on mistakes.”

The only time the Lady Red trailed the Cougars was at 2-1 in the first set. Fostoria started quickly in the second set and led 12-4 before Southview narrowed the gap to 17-13.

But three errors by the Cougars and an ace from Fostoria’s Dakota Thomas helped the Lady Red boost the lead to 22-14 before Settles’ final kill closed the match out.

Settles added 26 digs, four aces and two blocks to her day’s work. Mary Harris added 20 kills, 31 digs and three blocks and Thomas tallied 75 assists on 180-for-180 setting. Baleigh Robinson served for nine aces, with six of them coming against St. Joe. Jasmine Groves made three blocks.

Fostoria’s senior class of Settles, Harris, Thomas, Robinson and Meredith Grine wants to finish its career with a big season.

“This is going to be our year and I don’t think any of us are going to let anything get in our way,” Harris said.

Alyssa Herr notched 18 kills, Hannah Schroeder put away 17 balls and Alysha Like stashed 15 for McComb, with Schroeder also making 31 digs. Lauren Grubb handed out 49 assists. Shaye Hemminger came up with 35 digs and served for a pair of aces.

Moran said this year’s Panthers are “much improved” over last year’s squad that finished 9-14.

“Last year at this point, we had maybe two wins,” he said. “They’ve been in the weight room — something new for them, and they’ve believed in what we’re telling them works in the weight room. And we had a couple of nice summer tournaments. They’re believing what we’re telling them and they’re seeing it working.”

fostoria (7-0)

ACES: Baleigh Robinson 9, Tyriana Settles 4, Meredith Grine 2. KILLS: Settles 53, Mary Harris 20, Robinson 9. ASSISTS: Dakota Thomas 75. SETTING: Thomas 180-180. DIGS: Harris 31, Settles 26, Robinson 16. BLOCKS: Harris & Jasmine Groves 3, Settles 2.

McComb (6-1)

SERVING: Shaye Hemminger 29-31, Alysha Like 16-17. ACES: Hemminger 2, Like & Lauren Grubb 1. KILLS: Alyssa Herr 18, Hannah Schroeder 17, Like 15. SPIKING: Like 16-17, Herr 61-67, Schroeder 28-32. ASSISTS: Grubb 49. SETTING: Grubb 120-122. DIGS: Hemminger 35, Schroeder 31.

Comments

comments