Prep Cross Country: New Riegel’s Hohman leads way at CG Inv.

COLUMBUS GROVE — New Riegel’s Bryce Hohman put together a strong race Saturday as he led the way for area cross country runners at Saturday’s Columbus Grove Invitational at Clymer Stadium.

Columbus Grove small school boys race with 53 points.

Hohman was 12th to lead the Blue Jackets in the boys small school race as he clocked a time of 17:27.77. Hopewell-Loudon’s Jordan Foster also posted a top-20 performance as he was 14th with a time of 17:29.63.

Area teams in the 21-team field included Hopewell-Loudon (6th place, 205 points) and New Riegel (8th, 213).

Behind champion Alyssa Ellerbrock’s winning performance in a school record 18:52.21, Columbus Grove won the girls small school race by edging Woodmore 85-92. Carey, who got a seventh-place performance from Sarah Reinhart (20:22.26) topped Hopewell-Loudon 148-168 for fourth place. New Riegel (408) was 15th.

Renae Kapelka (15th, 21:49.78) and Taylor Leiter (17th, 21:56.53) led the way for Hopewell-Loudon.

In the big school races, New Haven, Indiana outran Liberty-Benton 84-91 for the boys title with Findlay coming next with 108 points. Elmwood (12th, 357), Van Buren (14th, 383) and Fostoria (16th, 425) also competed.

Fostoria senior Dylan Sheets was the lone top 20 performer in the race as he was 18th in a time of 17:46.79.

Minster rolled to an 18-66 margin over Findlay to take the big school girls race. Elmwood (367) was 15th, Fostoria (405) placed 16th and Van Buren was unable to field a complete team.

Van Buren’s Justine Hunt led area runners by placing 18th in 21:18.75.

Large School Division

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, New Haven, Ind. 84. 2, Liberty-Benton 91. 3, Findlay 108. 4, Wauseon 119. 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 137. 6, Anna 162. 7, St. Marys Memorial 164. 8, Fairview 170. 9, Tinora 199. 10, Bryan 303. 11, Lima Senior 353. 12, Elmwood 357. 13, Evergreen 375. 14, Van Buren 383. 15, Lima Bath 385. 16, Fostoria 425. 17, Bluffton 441. 18, Allen East 523.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Michael Cheezan (Wau) 16:42.60. 18, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:46.79.

Girls Team Standings

1, Minster 18. 2, Findlay 66. 3, St. Marys Memorial 135. 4, Anna 164. 5, Wauseon 210. 6, Fairview 211. 7, Bryan 213. 8, New Haven, Ind. 228. 9, Lima Bath 261. 10, Liberty-Benton 269. 11, Evergreen 286. 12, Ottawa-Glandorf 307. 13, Lake 324. 14, Tinora 327. 15, Elmwood 367. 16, Fostoria 405. 17, Lima Senior 438. 18, Paulding 480.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Emma Watcke (Minster) 19:08.88. 18, Justine Hunt (VB) 21:18.75. 37, Ella Webster (VB) 22:52.94.

Small School Division

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Columbus Grove 53. 2, Lincolnview 99. 3, Minster 109. 4, Ashland Mapleton 120. 5, Edgerton 180. 6, Hopewell-Loudon 205. 7, Botkins 208. 8, New Riegel 213. 9, Fayette 241. 10, Woodmore 278. 11, Convoy Crestview 312. 12, Ayersville 346. 13, Kalida 361. 14, Antwerp 396. 15, McComb 406. 16, North Central 425. 17, Ottoville 442. 18, Carey 460. 19, Patrick Henry 467. 20, Hicksville 489. 21, Ada 497.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Noah Fisher (Ayersville) 15:37.03.12, Bryce Hohman (NR) 17:27.77. 14, Jordan Foster (H-L) 17:29.63. 30, Brandon Gillig (NR) 18:13.49. 32, Carter Ritchey (H-L) 18:17.12. 42, Trey Masterson (H-L) 18:37.56. 45, Zach Williams (NR) 18:44.82. 47, Caden Crawford (H-L) 18:47.06.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Columbus Grove 85. 2, Woodmore 92. 3, Lincolnview 116. 4, Carey 148. 5, Hopewell-Loudon 168. 6, Botkins 178. 7, Ayersville 188. 8, Convoy Crestview 214. 9, Ashland Mapleton 217. 10, Hicksville 222. 11, Fayette 245. 12, Edgerton 249. 13, Antwerp 261. 14, Spencerville 283. 15, New Riegel 408. 16, McComb 489.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG) 18:52.21. 15, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 21:49.78. 17, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 21:56.53. 43, Corrin Hoover (H-L)23:09.55.

Junior Varsity Division

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Findlay 48. 2, Columbus Grove 65. 3, Anna 94. 4, Minster 146. 5, Hopewell-Loudon 156. 6, St. Marys Memorial 186. 7, Lincolnview 209. 8, New Riegel 268. 9, Bryan 276. 10, Fairview 291. 11, Ashland Mapleton 308. 12, Woodmore 316. 13, Edgerton 334. 14, Wauseon 349. 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 377. 16, Fayette 403. 17, Carey 407. 18, McComb 495.

Junior High Division

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Botkins 82. 2, Findlay 150. 3, Minster 162. 4, Lincolnview 165. 5, Bluffton 203. 6, Fairview 209. 7, St. Marys Memorial 226. 8, Paulding 230. 9, Wauseon 261. 10, Kalida 272. 11, Van Buren 283. 12, Ottoville 309. 13, New Riegel 326. 14, Columbus Grove 346. 15, Woodmore 375. 16, Fayette 394. 17, Glandorf 440. 18, Ayersville 457. 19, Tinora 466. 20, Hopewell-Loudon 478. 21, Lima Central Catholic 479. 22, Liberty-Benton 594. 23, McComb 615.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Minster 31. 2, Woodmore 102. 3, Anna 140. 4, Botkins 169. 5, Liberty-Benton 169. 6, Hopewell-Loudon 185. 7, Antwerp 197. 8, St. Marys Memorial 214. 9, Tinora 216. 10, Bryan 226. 11, North Central 240. 12, Lima Central Catholic 254. 13, Findlay 318. 14, Ottoville 358. 15, Columbus Grove 384. 16, Ayersville 432.

Spaun leads Calvert

BUCYRUS — Garrett Spaun’s 61st-place effort was the top finish for Tiffin Calvert’s cross country teams at Saturday’s Bucyrus Elks Invitational at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Spaun toured the course in 19:39.49 to lead the Senecas as Marion Elgin’s Jacob Poling captured the boys individual crown in 16:56.86.

Willard won the meet with 62 points. Tiffin Calvert (456) was 17th.

In the girls meet, Buckeye Valley’s Chloe Dawson won the race in 20:01.01.

Dawson led the Barons to a 25-91 margin over Olmsted Falls in the girls team standings. The Senecas were unable to field a complete team.

Ashley Felter (76th, 25:28.98) led the Senecas.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Willard 62. 2, Olmsted Falls 71. 3, Galion Northmor 124. 4, Elyria Catholic 126. 5, Upper Sandusky 163. 6, Delaware Buckeye Valley 184. 7, Marengo Highland 187. 8, Wynford 226. 9, Norwalk St. Paul 255. 10, Marion Elgin 263. 11, Bucyrus 268. 12, Colonel Crawford 291. 13, Marion Pleasant 316. 14, Mohawk 404. 15, Hardin Northern 404. 16, Buckeye Central 443. 17, Tiffin Calvert 456. 18, Caledonia River Valley 457.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Delaware Buckeye Valley 25. 2, Olmsted Falls 91. 3, Norwalk St. Paul 134. 4, Upper Sandusky 155. 6, Galion Northmor 165. 7, Marengo Highland 175. 8, Willard 178. 9, Mohawk 228. 10, Wynford 250. 11, Buckeye Central 252. 12, Elyria Catholic 280.

