Saturday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

Friday’s Results

Western Buckeye League

Kenton 49, Celina 13

Defiance 17, Lima Shawnee 14

St. Marys Memorial 49, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Wapakoneta 42, Van Wert 12

Elida 53, Lima Bath 14

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp 42, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Archbold 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton 27

Arlington 37, Ada 6

Ashland 28, Clyde 21

Seneca East 20, Newark Cath. 2

Clear Fork 40, Bellevue 12

Bryan 42, Tol. Woodward 14

Bucyrus 38, Cardington-Lincoln 17

Margaretta 37, Western Reserve 18

Convoy Crestview 39, Hicksville 34

Ayersville 44, Ottawa Hills 7

Edgerton 56, Edon 6

Fremont Ross 49, Sylvania Southview 21

Galion 35, Carey 26

Galion Northmor 48, Worthington Christian 26

Genoa 34, Oak Harbor 14

Gibsonburg 38, Woodmore 12

Holgate 19, Waynesfield-Goshen 8

Springfield 66, Tol. Bowsher 0

Howard E. Knox 51, Utica 10

Jeromesville Hillsdale 33, Ashland Crestview 13

Lakota 26, Elmwood 19

Liberty Center 21, Napoleon 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 20, Delphos St. John’s 10

Lima Perry 40, Allen East 28

Leipsic 48, Columbus Grove 18

Lucas 42, Centerburg 14

Mansfield Sr. 35, Sandusky Perkins 34, 3OT

Marion Local 42, Patrick Henry 7

Marion Pleasant 43, Fredericktown 7

McComb 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 14

Upper Scioto Valley 48, Cory-Rawson 41

Mechanicsburg 42, Riverside 0

Edison 27, Wynford 14

Fairbanks 27, Indian Lake 12

Lake 36, Northwood 22

Minster 39, Covington 26

Morral Ridgedale 28, Vanlue 20

Riverdale 45, Hardin Northern 19

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Cardinal Stritch 6

Piqua 26, Lima Senior 6

Jonathan Alder 28, Marion Harding 14

Port Clinton 47, Rossford 33

Sandusky 35, Huron 7

Shelby 27, Lexington 24

Fairview 46, Paulding 6

Sparta Highland 47, Ontario 16

Spencerville 28, Rockford Parkway 21

Mohawk 34, Hopewell-Loudon 14

Sylvania Northview 20, Oregon Clay 13

Tol. Christian 48, Arcadia 3

Tol. Scott 45, Fostoria 13

Tol. St. Francis 52, Temperance Bedford, Mich. 14

Tol. St. John’s 19, Perrysburg 7

Tol. Start 23, Swanton 7

Tol. Waite 21, Maumee 6

Otsego 57, N. Baltimore 0

Upper Sandusky 40, Mt. Gilead 0

Van Buren 35, Bluffton 12

Versailles 47, Delphos Jefferson 14

Anthony Wayne 31, Tiffin Columbian 14

Willard 38, Plymouth 35

Around Ohio

Akr. East 48, Akr. Springfield 0

Akr. Hoban 42, Youngs. Mooney 13

Akr. SVSM 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

Alliance Marlington 35, Kent Roosevelt 7

Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Cols. East 0

Amherst Steele 56, Lakewood 0

Anna 48, Brookville 27

Ashtabula Edgewood 14, Jefferson Area 8

Ashtabula St. John 26, Newbury 6

Ashville Teays Valley 35, Logan 0

Aurora 29, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28

Austintown Fitch 15, Erie, Pa. 8

Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 14

Avon Lake 42, N. Olmsted 14

Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Williamsburg 7

Barberton 50, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 8

Bay Village Bay 31, Hunting Valley University 14

Beachwood 23, Cle. Collinwood 6

Bedford 36, Elyria 0

Bell Multicultural, D.C. 26, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 25

Bellaire 38, Sarahsville Shenandoah 14

Bellbrook 42, Fairborn 0

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 30, W. Liberty-Salem 29

Belmont Union Local 30, Rayland Buckeye 16

Beloit W. Branch 50, Lisbon Beaver 7

Berea-Midpark 57, Westlake 35

Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, E. Palestine 19

Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Johnstown Northridge 6

Bloom-Carroll 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 13

Boyd Co., Ky. 23, S. Point 13

Byesville Meadowbrook 26, Barnesville 7

Caledonia River Valley 42, Mansfield Madison 7

Camden Preble Shawnee 30, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15

Can. McKinley 31, Akr. Buchtel 6

Canal Fulton Northwest 16, Can. South 3

Canal Winchester 27, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Canfield 35, Alliance 0

Canfield S. Range 56, Cle. JFK 12

Carrollton 12, Akr. Coventry 7

Casstown Miami E. 52, Sidney Lehman 21

Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Chagrin Falls 14

Chardon 49, Perry 43, OT

Chardon NDCL 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Chesapeake 21, Albany Alexander 13

Chillicothe 56, Cols. Mifflin 14

Chillicothe Huntington 41, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Chillicothe Unioto 34, Greenfield McClain 6

Cin. Elder 39, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 34

Cin. Moeller 24, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 17

Cin. Princeton 36, Cin. Withrow 6

Cin. Summit Country Day 45, Cin. College Prep. 0

Cle. Glenville 19, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17

Cle. Hts. 13, Brunswick 0

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Oberlin 8

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21, Lucasville Valley 20

Cols. Bexley 16, Campbell Memorial 0

Cols. Briggs 14, Cols. Whetstone 2

Cols. DeSales 32, Lancaster 22

Cols. Eastmoor 46, Cols. St. Charles 15

Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Cols. Africentric 0

Cols. Hartley 51, Wheelersburg 20

Cols. Ready 30, W. Jefferson 23

Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Findlay 42, OT

Cols. Walnut Ridge 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

Cols. Watterson 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 14

Columbiana Crestview 36, Struthers 22

Conneaut 49, Cle. John Adams 26

Copley 28, Akr. Firestone 0

Corning Miller 40, Wahama, W.Va. 0

Coshocton 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Creston Norwayne 32, Norwalk 6

Cuyahoga Hts. 26, Garrettsville Garfield 14

Dalton 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

Day. Carroll 25, Beavercreek 24

Delaware Hayes 17, Marysville 16, OT

Delta 20, Tol. Rogers 18

Detroit Cass Tech, Mich. 21, Lakewood St. Edward 20

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 35, Tol. Whitmer 7

Doylestown Chippewa 28, Loudonville 7

Dresden Tri-Valley 71, McConnelsville Morgan 6

Dublin Coffman 38, Gahanna Lincoln 25

E. Can. 35, Bishop Carroll, Pa. 6

Elyria Cath. 48, Cle. VASJ 7

Euclid 42, Lorain 21

Fairport Harbor Harding 22, Brooklyn 13

Fayetteville-Perry 60, Day. Jefferson 0

Fitch 15, Erie East, Pa. 8

Franklin Furnace Green 26, Hannan, W.Va. 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Cols. Linden McKinley 6

Garfield Hts. 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Warrensville Hts. 14

Glouster Trimble 35, Belpre 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Akr. Manchester 20

Granville 17, Zanesville 14

Greenville 49, Riverside Stebbins 19

Greenwich S. Cent. 54, Lakeside Danbury 14

Grove City Cent. Crossing 33, Cols. Beechcroft 8

Hilliard Bradley 20, Stow-Munroe Falls 19

Hilliard Davidson 14, Hilliard Darby 0

Hubbard 48, Girard 32

Huber Hts. Wayne 42, Cols. COF Academy 6

Independence 31, Garfield Hts. Trinity 8

Ironton 16, Russell, Ky. 7

Ironton Rock Hill 33, McDermott Scioto NW 0

Jackson 34, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0

Jamestown Greeneview 40, Waynesville 8

Johnstown-Monroe 42, Cols. Independence 0

Kirtland 49, Columbia Station Columbia 7

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35, Crestline 7

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Warren JFK 14

Lebanon 15, Loveland 13

Leetonia 19, Vienna Mathews 0

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34, Ansonia 21

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Mineral Ridge 7

Lodi Cloverleaf 38, LaGrange Keystone 32

London 61, London Madison Plains 0

Lorain Clearview 45, Painesville Harvey 6

Lore City Buckeye Trail 42, Newcomerstown 9

Lyndhurst Brush 41, Cle. Hay 14

Macedonia Nordonia 44, Peninsula Woodridge 13

Madison 29, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 38, Minerva 13

Mantua Crestwood 47, Atwater Waterloo 3

Maple Hts. 41, Willoughby S. 0

Marietta 55, Vincent Warren 21

Martins Ferry 38, Nelsonville-York 0

Massillon Jackson 28, Mayfield 17

Massillon Perry 28, Can. Cent. Cath. 27

Massillon Washington 49, Can. Glenoak 0

McArthur Vinton County 21, Southeastern 20

McDonald 42, Columbiana 35

Medina 24, Medina Highland 7

Medina Buckeye 28, Rocky River 21

Metamora Evergreen 48, Montpelier 0

Middlefield Cardinal 60, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14

Middletown Fenwick 30, Day. Belmont 16

Middletown Madison Senior 46, Reading 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Minford 39, Oak Hill 0

Mogadore 49, Geneva 20

Morrow Little Miami 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21

Mt. Vernon 41, Newark 27

N. Can. Hoover 30, Louisville 14

N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 2

N. Ridgeville 31, Grafton Midview 30

N. Royalton 34, Parma 0

New Bremen 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 8

New Concord John Glenn 45, Cambridge 7

New Lexington 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

New Matamoras Frontier 61, Beallsville 6

New Middletown Spring. 38, Brookfield 6

New Paris National Trail 6, Arcanum 3

Newark Licking Valley 50, Heath 6

Newton Falls 33, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22

Norton 13, Cuyahoga Falls 6

Oberlin Firelands 34, New London 7

Orange 35, Streetsboro 28

Orrville 74, Akr. North 7

Orwell Grand Valley 41, Burton Berkshire 21

Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 64, Stryker 0

Painesville Riverside 29, Green 28

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31, Cle. John Marshall 12

Pemberville Eastwood 21, Bowling Green 14

Philo 47, Crooksville 0

Pickerington Cent. 56, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 6

Pickerington N. 35, Dublin Jerome 28

Poland Seminary 34, Niles McKinley 7

Portsmouth W. 13, Portsmouth 0

Proctorville Fairland 35, Athens 31

Racine Southern 57, Stewart Federal Hocking 6

Ravenna 21, New Philadelphia 10

Ravenna SE 41, Mogadore Field 34

Reynoldsburg 44, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0

Richfield Revere 46, Eastlake N. 0

Richmond Edison 36, Wellsville 7

Richwood N. Union 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20

Rittman 35, Warren Champion 0

Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Gates Mills Hawken 8

Rootstown 61, Strasburg-Franklin 0

Salem 22, Hanoverton United 0

Shadyside 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Shaker Hts. 23, Cle. Benedictine 21

Simeon, Ill. 33, Trotwood-Madison 6

Solon 38, Twinsburg 0

Southington Chalker 55, Sebring McKinley 8

Spring. Greenon 41, Hamilton New Miami 10

Spring. Kenton Ridge 44, Carlisle 0

Spring. NW 42, Spring. NE 12

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 27, Cin. Western Hills 0

St. Henry 62, Eaton 0

St. Paris Graham 27, S. Charleston SE 14

Steubenville 21, Morgantown, W.Va. 17

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Oak Glen, W.Va. 20

Strongsville 35, Hudson 28

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Warsaw River View 3

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28

Tallmadge 20, Akr. Ellet 14

Thornville Sheridan 49, Zanesville Maysville 0

Tipp City Bethel 41, Day. Christian 7

Tipp City Tippecanoe 38, Spring. Shawnee 7

Toronto 36, Bridgeport 0

Troy Christian 42, Bradford 0

Uniontown Lake 41, Dover 21

Urbana 62, Day. Meadowdale 30

Vandalia Butler 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 28

Vermilion 56, Sheffield Brookside 13

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Apple Creek Waynedale 12

Wadsworth 37, Wooster 31

Warren Harding 40, Cle. Rhodes 0

Washington C.H. 68, Circleville 6

Waterford 41, Crown City S. Gallia 6

Wauseon 36, Defiance Tinora 7

Waverly 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3

Wellston 48, Piketon 14

West Salem Northwestern 28, Sullivan Black River 24

Westerville Cent. 45, Grove City 14

Westerville N. 35, Thomas Worthington 30

Westerville S. 27, Worthington Kilbourne 21, 2OT

Whitehall-Yearling 31, Cols. Northland 28

Wickliffe 28, Fairview 24

Williamsport Westfall 20, Circleville Logan Elm 14

Wilmington 38, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7

Windham 41, Lowellville 6

Wintersville Indian Creek 26, E. Liverpool 20

Wooster Triway 46, Smithville 16

Youngs. Boardman 31, Warren Howland 17

Youngs. East 34, Youngs. Ursuline 7

Youngs. Liberty 29, Cortland Lakeview 7

Zanesville Rosecrans 35, Portsmouth Notre Dame 26

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Elgin at Frankfort Adena

Fremont St. Joseph at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Timber Creek, N.J. at Tol. Cent. Catholic

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 93 42 .689 —

New York 85 50 .630 8

Tampa Bay 71 63 .530 21½

Toronto 61 73 .455 31½

Baltimore 40 95 .296 53

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 77 57 .575 —

Minnesota 62 71 .466 14½

Detroit 54 81 .400 23½

Chicago 53 81 .396 24

Kansas City 43 91 .321 34

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 82 52 .612 —

Oakland 80 55 .593 2½

Seattle 75 59 .560 7

Los Angeles 65 69 .485 17

Texas 58 76 .433 24

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Oakland 1

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Minnesota at Texas, late

Boston at Chicago White Sox, late

L.A. Angels at Houston, late

Seattle at Oakland, late

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-5), 4:05

Boston (Rodriguez 11-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-3), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Houston (TBD), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Snell 16-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-2), 7:10

Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10

Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 7:15

Minnesota (Berrios 11-9) at Texas (Gallardo 7-3), 8:05

Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Mengden 6-6), 9:05

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Toronto at Miami, 1:10

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15

Minnesota at Texas, 3:05

Seattle at Oakland, 4:05

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 74 60 .552 —

Philadelphia 72 62 .537 2

Washington 67 68 .496 7½

New York 59 74 .444 14½

Miami 53 82 .393 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 79 55 .590 —

St. Louis 75 59 .560 4

Milwaukee 76 60 .559 4

Pittsburgh 66 69 .489 13½

Cincinnati 57 77 .425 22

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 74 60 .552 —

Colorado 72 61 .541 1½

Los Angeles 72 62 .537 2

San Francisco 67 68 .496 7½

San Diego 53 83 .390 22

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Atlanta 4

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 13 innings

Friday’s Results

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati at St. Louis, late

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

Colorado at San Diego, late

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 4:05

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-5), 7:05

Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Washington (Strasburg 7-7), 7:05

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Atlanta (Gausman 9-9), 7:10

Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-11) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0), 7:15

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at San Diego (Erlin 3-4), 8:40

Arizona (Corbin 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 1:10

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 5:05

Friday’s Boxscores

Indians 3, Rays 0

Tampa Bay Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 1 0 0

M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 1

Choi dh 3 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0

Pham lf 3 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 1

Bauers rf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0

Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0

Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0

Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0

Sucre c 2 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0

Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 2 1 1 0

Ad.More c 0 0 0 0

Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 27 3 4 2

Tampa Bay 000″000″000 — 0

Cleveland 000″000″12x — 3

DP–Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 1. LOB–Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 3. HR–Encarnacion (29). SB–Lindor 2 (22), M.Cabrera (1), G.Allen (14).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Glasnow (L,1-4) 7 2 1 1 1 6

Stanek 1 2 2 2 1 1

Cleveland

Kluber W,17-7 7 2 0 0 2 8

Allen H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hand (S,31-36) 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Glasnow (Allen). WP–Stanek 2. Umpires–Home, Alfonso Marquez. First, Jim Wolf. Second, Sam Holbrook. Third, Chris Segal. T–2:18. A–25,639 (35,225).

Yankees 7, Tigers 5

Detroit New York

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 5 0 1 0 Gardner lf 4 2 2 2

Adduci 1b 3 0 1 2 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0

Mahtook ph-lf 1 0 1 1 A.Hicks cf 3 2 1 1

Cstllns rf 5 1 1 0 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 1

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 0 S.Rbnsn rf 0 0 0 0

V.Reyes pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 3 1 0 0

Goodrum lf-1b 3 1 1 1 G.Trres ss 4 0 2 2

Ro.Rdrg ss 3 0 0 1 N.Wlker rf-3b 3 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 Au.Rmne c 4 0 1 1

J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 Trreyes 2b 4 1 0 0

D.Lugo 2b 4 1 3 0

Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 32 7 7 7

Detroit 000″120″110 — 5

New York 000″004″03x — 7

E–D.Lugo (1). LOB–Detroit 8, New York 5. 2B–J.McCann (14), Gardner (18). 3B–Adduci (2). HR–Goodrum (15), Gardner (12), A.Hicks (23), Andujar (23). SF–Ro.Rodriguez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Zimmermann 6 3 4 1 1 6

Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1

Jimenez L,4-4 H,20 2/3 1 3 3 2 2

Wilson BS,4 1/3 2 0 0 1 0

New York

Severino 6 6 3 3 0 10

Holder H,6 2/3 2 1 1 0 0

Britton W,2-0 BS,3 1 1/3 3 1 1 1 1

Robertson (S,5-9) 1 1 0 0 1 3

Umpires–Home, Nic Lentz. First, Paul Nauert. Second, Scott Barry. Third, Carlos Torres. T–3:10. A–41,026 (47,309).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .342; Martinez, Boston, .336; Altuve, Houston, .329; Segura, Seattle, .317; Trout, Los Angeles, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .310; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Andujar, New York, .299; Simmons, Los Angeles, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 110; Betts, Boston, 109; Martinez, Boston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 92; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Stanton, New York, 87; Chapman, Oakland, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 83.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 114; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Bregman, Houston, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Lowrie, Oakland, 84; Stanton, New York, 84; Cruz, Seattle, 81.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 164; Segura, Seattle, 159; Merrifield, Kansas City, 158; Lindor, Cleveland, 156; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Betts, Boston, 153; Castellanos, Detroit, 150; Brantley, Cleveland, 147; Bregman, Houston, 147; Altuve, Houston, 146.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 43; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Betts, Boston, 38; Andujar, New York, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; 6 tied at 36.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Cruz, Seattle, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-9; 6 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.79; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.17; Severino, New York, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 240; Cole, Houston, 234; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 199; Morton, Houston, 185; Kluber, Cleveland, 180; Carrasco, Cleveland, 178; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Clevinger, Cleveland, 172.

National League

BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .317; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Martinez, St. Louis, .311; Zobrist, Chicago, .310; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Markakis, Atlanta, .305; Peralta, Arizona, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .302; Rendon, Washington, .297.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Carpenter, St. Louis, 89; Harper, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Baez, Chicago, 82; Freeman, Atlanta, 82; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 82.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 98; Suarez, Cincinnati, 95; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 93; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 83; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Freeman, Atlanta, 81.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 160; Markakis, Atlanta, 160; Gennett, Cincinnati, 154; Yelich, Milwaukee, 153; Peraza, Cincinnati, 151; Castro, Miami, 149; Turner, Washington, 148; Albies, Atlanta, 147; Baez, Chicago, 147; 2 tied at 146.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; 4 tied at 30.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 5 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Baez, Chicago, 29; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; Shaw, Milwaukee, 27.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 34; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Story, Colorado, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-5; Godley, Arizona, 14-7; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-4; Freeland, Colorado, 12-7; 5 tied at 11.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.90; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.30; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 224; Corbin, Arizona, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 177; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 174; Marquez, Colorado, 173; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 168; Godley, Arizona, 163; Gray, Colorado, 163.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York 17 6 4 55 50 26

Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30

New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34

Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33

Philadelphia 12 11 3 39 37 39

Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45

New England 7 10 8 29 38 41

D.C. United 7 11 6 27 39 42

Toronto FC 7 13 6 27 43 48

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 13 6 7 46 43 35

Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30

Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40

Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44

Portland 11 7 7 40 37 35

Seattle 11 9 5 38 32 26

LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48

Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 12 7 28 41 38

Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48

San Jose 4 14 8 20 40 50

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’S RESULTS

New York 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 2, Toronto FC 0

San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3

Saturday’s GAMEs

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4

New York at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30

Portland at New England, 7:30

Houston at FC Dallas, 8

Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8

New York City FC at Columbus, 8

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

Sunday’s GAME

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30

Wednesday’s GAME

New England at New York City FC, 7

Saturday, September 8

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Colorado at Portland, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 87, Atlanta 84

Seattle 91, Phoenix 87

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Atlanta 78, Washington 75, series is tied 1-1

Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT, Seattle leads series 2-0

Friday’s RESULTS

Atlanta 81, Washington 76, Atlanta leads series 2-1

Seattle at Phoenix, late

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 4

x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA

x- If necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 3 1 0 .750 94 74

Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 83 98

Miami 1 3 0 .250 88 87

N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 55 47

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 3 1 0 .750 67 50

Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 88 80

Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 76 50

Tennessee 0 4 0 .000 40 90

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 0 0 1.000 127 72

Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 120 95

Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 103 80

Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 77 46

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 3 1 0 .750 74 54

Denver 2 2 0 .500 101 93

Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 91 79

L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 71 95

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 74 70

Washington 1 3 0 .250 69 98

Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 44 82

Dallas 0 4 0 .000 43 86

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 103 47

Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 96

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 96 96

Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 27 96

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 65

Green Bay 2 2 0 .500 109 97

Chicago 2 3 0 .400 121 118

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 77 111

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 3 1 0 .750 81 56

L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 47 96

San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 75 83

Seattle 0 4 0 .000 70 94

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12

Miami 34, Atlanta 7

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9

Cleveland 35, Detroit 17

Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26

Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10

Baltimore 30, Washington 20

Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24

Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3

New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0

Houston 14, Dallas 6

Buffalo 28, Chicago 27

Kansas City 33, Green Bay 21

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 21

Denver 21, Arizona 10

Oakland 30, Seattle 19

END PRESEASON

Regular Season

Thursday’s Game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 9

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 10

New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 16

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

EAST

Coast Guard 33, New England Coll. 7

Frostburg St. 34, Stevenson 7

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

S. Connecticut 35, Gannon 31

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23

West Chester 44, Bentley 6

SOUTH

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

Samford 66, Shorter 9

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

MIDWEST

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Minn. Duluth 49, Minot St. 3

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Ohio Dominican 28, California (Pa.) 23

Saginaw Valley St. 45, Alderson-Broaddus 7

Sioux Falls 27, Concordia (St.P.) 21

Friday’s Results

South

Duke 34, Army 14

Midwest

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, late

Far West

Western St. (Col.) at Idaho St., late

Portland St. at Nevada, late

San Diego St. at Stanford, late

Colorado at Colorado St., late

Saturday’s Games

East

Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon

Villanova at Temple, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.

Lock Haven at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

New Haven at Bryant, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

South

Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon

James Madison at NC State, Noon

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon

Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Auburn at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.

Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Shaw at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Newberry at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

Midwest

Kent St. at Illinois, Noon

Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon

Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.

William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.

VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.

St. Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Southwest

FAU at Oklahoma, Noon

Houston at Rice, Noon

Southern U. at TCU, Noon

Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon

E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

SW Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Far West

Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4:05 p.m.

W. New Mexico at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at NC Central, Noon

LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour Champions

Shaw Charity Classic

First Round

Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-32 — 64 -6

Kirk Triplett 31-33 — 64 -6

Rod Spittle 33-33 — 66 -4

Esteban Toledo 32-34 — 66 -4

Joe Durant 34-32 — 66 -4

Mike Goodes 34-33 — 67 -3

Scott Parel 34-33 — 67 -3

Scott McCarron 33-34 — 67 -3

Jerry Kelly 34-33 — 67 -3

Joey Sindelar 34-33 — 67 -3

Brian Mogg 33-34 — 67 -3

Gibby Gilbert III 34-33 — 67 -3

Wes Short, Jr. 33-35 — 68 -2

Grant Waite 34-34 — 68 -2

Bill Glasson 35-33 — 68 -2

Brian Henninger 35-33 — 68 -2

Gary Hallberg 34-34 — 68 -2

Billy Mayfair 34-34 — 68 -2

Ronnie Black 34-34 — 68 -2

Mark O’Meara 34-34 — 68 -2

Tom Byrum 34-34 — 68 -2

Tom Pernice Jr. 33-35 — 68 -2

Duffy Waldorf 35-33 — 68 -2

Jeff Sluman 34-34 — 68 -2

Jeff Maggert 34-34 — 68 -2

Lee Janzen 35-33 — 68 -2

Davis Love III 34-34 — 68 -2

Stephen Mondshine 35-33 — 68 -2

Greg Kraft 35-34 — 69 -1

Mark Brooks 37-32 — 69 -1

Glen Day 35-34 — 69 -1

Steve Pate 34-35 — 69 -1

Todd Hamilton 36-33 — 69 -1

Bernhard Langer 34-35 — 69 -1

Woody Austin 36-33 — 69 -1

Tom Werkmeister 36-33 — 69 -1

Tim Petrovic 37-33 — 70 E

Scott Dunlap 37-33 — 70 E

Tommy Armour III 35-35 — 70 E

Ted Tryba 35-35 — 70 E

Steve Jones 34-36 — 70 E

Darren Clarke 33-37 — 70 E

Spike McRoy 35-35 — 70 E

Billy Andrade 35-35 — 70 E

Vijay Singh 37-33 — 70 E

Fran Quinn 34-36 — 70 E

Steve Blake 37-33 — 70 E

Ken Tanigawa 36-34 — 70 E

Willie Wood 37-34 — 71 +1

John Inman 35-36 — 71 +1

Dan Forsman 33-38 — 71 +1

Dudley Hart 37-34 — 71 +1

David Frost 36-35 — 71 +1

Colin Montgomerie 35-36 — 71 +1

Guy Boros 36-35 — 71 +1

Stephen Ames 35-36 — 71 +1

Jesper Parnevik 37-34 — 71 +1

Doug Garwood 37-34 — 71 +1

Michael Long 34-37 — 71 +1

Blaine McCallister 35-37 — 72 +2

Larry Mize 34-38 — 72 +2

Steve Flesch 37-35 — 72 +2

Olin Browne 36-36 — 72 +2

John Huston 36-37 — 73 +3

Robert Gamez 36-37 — 73 +3

Jay Don Blake 37-36 — 73 +3

Steve Lowery 39-34 — 73 +3

Corey Pavin 37-36 — 73 +3

Mark Calcavecchia 37-36 — 73 +3

Tommy Tolles 36-38 — 74 +4

Chris DiMarco 37-37 — 74 +4

Jim Carter 40-35 — 75 +5

Carlos Franco 38-37 — 75 +5

Skip Kendall 40-35 — 75 +5

Scott Simpson 42-35 — 77 +7

David McKenzie 41-36 — 77 +7

Donnie Hammond 37-44 — 81 +11

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota minor league RHP Alex Banks (DSL) 72 games and Boston minor league C Alberto Schmidt (Lowell-NYP) 76 games after both tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of RHP Ian Hamilton from Charlotte (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Andrew McCutchen from San Francisco for INF Abiatal Avelino, RHP Juan De Paula and cash.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHPs Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega from Oakland for RHP Cory Gearrin. Recalled RHP Connor Sadzeck from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired C Drew Butera and cash considerations from Kansas City for LHP Jerry Vasto.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired LHP Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox for OF Bryan Connell and RHP Johan Dominguez.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired RHP Andrew Istler from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Ryan Madson. Recalled LHP Sammy Solis from Syracuse (IL). Acquired C/1B KJ Harrison and INF Gilbert Lara from the Milwaukee Brewers for LHP Gio Gonzalez and international slot value.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Richard Prigatano.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired RHP Brett Marshall from Southern Maryland to complete a previous trade. Activated RHP Matt Larkins and C Wagner Gomez. Placed RHP John Brownell, LHP Hector Silvestre and RHP Lorenzo Barcelo on the inactive list.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Dakari Johnson.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Kyle Singler.

PHOENIX SUNS — Sent G Brandon Knight and F Marquese Chriss to the Houston Rockets for F Ryan Anderson and G De’Anthony Melton.

Football

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived CB Robertson Daniel, G-T Andrew Donnal, G Justin Evans, TE Nick Keizer, DE Christian LaCouture, DB Kai Nacua, CB Jackson Porter, WR DeVier Posey and LS Trent Sieg. Waived-injured LB Alvin Jones. Placed S DeShon Eliiott, DB Bennett Jackson, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste and OT Greg Senat on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released RB Kenjon Barner. Waived WR Rasheed Bailey, DE Sterling Bailey, TE Evan Baylis, T Adam Bisnowaty, LB Richie Brown, DB Alex Carter, T Blaine Clausell, S Demetrious Cox, T Quinterrius Eatmon, LB Chris Frey, CB LaDarius Gunter, WR Bug Howard, G Norman Price, TE Jason Reese, TE Cam Serigne and DT Tracy Sprinkle.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated contract of WR Jeff Janis. Waived TE Stephen Baggett, DBs Christian Boutte and Elijah Campbell, OL Anthony Fabiano, Avery Gennesy and Fred Lauina, DL Jeremy Faulk, QB Brogan Roback and DBs Derron Smith and DL Blaine Woodson. Waived-injured WR C.J. Board, LB Justin Currie and DL Lenny Jones. Traded OL Shon Coleman to the San Francisco 49ers for a seventh-round draft pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Cam Johnson, CB Dexter McDougle and CB Sterling Moore. Waived WR Brian Brown, DT Josh Fatu, TE Marcus Lucas, T Jamar McGloster, LB Chad Meredith, G John Montelus, WR Teo Redding, DT Christian Ringo and DE Jeremiah Valoaga. Placed S Marcus Cromartie on injured/reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Shane Lechler.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Parker Ehinger to Dallas for CB Charvarius Ward.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with DT Aaron Donald on a six-year contract through 2024.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Kareem Are, G Kaleb Johnson, WR Cayleb Jones, OT Dieugot Joseph, CB Trevon Mathis, RB Kobe McCrary, FB Luke McNitt, LB Mike Needham, QB Peter Pujals, C J.P. Quinn, WR Korey Robertson, LB Brett Taylor, WR Jake Wieneke and LB Antwione Williams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Jordan Richards to Atlanta for a conditional 2020 draft pick. Released DL Frank Herron, CB Ryan Lewis, WR Devin Lucien, RB Khalfani Muhammad and WR Paul Turner.

NEW YORK JETS — Released LB David Bass, G Gino Gradkowski, WR Charles Johnson, LB Kevin Minter and DL Kendall Reyes. Waived RB George Atkinson III, G Alex Balducci, CB Xavier Coleman, DL Xavier Cooper, FB Dimitri Flowers, OT Antonio Garcia, LB Obum Gwacham, OT Darius James, S Kacy Rodgers II, G Dakoda Shepley, CB Terrell Sinkfield, DL Mych Thomas and QB John Wolford.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL JP Flynn, RB Ja’Quan Gardner, G Chris Gonzalez, QB Jack Heneghan, DL Chris Jones, P Jeff Locke, T Pace Murphy, WR Aldrick Robinson, TE Wes Saxton, DL Will Sutton, OL Darrell Williams and RB Joe Williams.

Hockey

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Nick Luukko and G Branden Komm.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced wrestler Victoria Francis tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a one-year sanction for her violation.

Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Eliza Bona, D Gabby Cuevas and M Nickolette Driesse.

College

BROWN — Named John Svec and Mike Higgins men’s assistant lacrosse coaches.

BUFFALO — Promoted Nate Wills to deputy athletic director, chief operating officer

CSU NORTHRIDGE — Named John Barry volunteer assistant softball coach.

FLORIDA STATE — Announced sophomore QB Bailey Hockman will transfer.

FREDONIA STATE — Named P.J. Gondek assistant director of athletics.

GUILFORD — Named Thomas Deeley men’s assistant soccer coach and Asia Laudal women’s assistant soccer coach.

IOWA STATE — Suspended senior DB De’Monte Ruth one game after being arrested for driving with a suspended license.

MARTIN METHODIST — Named Billy Evans Women’s Basketball coach.

TEXAS RIO GRAND VALLEY — Named Kim Graham associate athletic director for operations.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Sept. 1 Events

Prep Cross Country

Ottoville, Findlay, Cory-Rawson, Hardin Northern, Liberty-Benton, Carey, Fostoria, Elmwood, Kalida, McComb, New Riegel, Van Buren, Leipsic, Ottawa-Glandorf, Pandora-Gilboa, Patrick Henry & Bluffton at Columbus Grove Invitational, 9 a.m.

Tiffin Calvert, Mohawk & Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Riverdale at Hardin County Tournament at Kenton, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Riverdale at Kenton, 7

Prep Volleyball

McComb at Fostoria Invitational, 9 a.m.

Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk Tournament, 9 a.m.

Ada & Hardin Northern at Arlington, 10 a.m.

Arcadia at Lakota, 10 a.m.

Woodmore at Hopewell-Loudon, 11 a.m.

