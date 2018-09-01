Saturday’s Scoreboard
Prep Football
Friday’s Results
Western Buckeye League
Kenton 49, Celina 13
Defiance 17, Lima Shawnee 14
St. Marys Memorial 49, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
Wapakoneta 42, Van Wert 12
Elida 53, Lima Bath 14
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp 42, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Archbold 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton 27
Arlington 37, Ada 6
Ashland 28, Clyde 21
Seneca East 20, Newark Cath. 2
Clear Fork 40, Bellevue 12
Bryan 42, Tol. Woodward 14
Bucyrus 38, Cardington-Lincoln 17
Margaretta 37, Western Reserve 18
Convoy Crestview 39, Hicksville 34
Ayersville 44, Ottawa Hills 7
Edgerton 56, Edon 6
Fremont Ross 49, Sylvania Southview 21
Galion 35, Carey 26
Galion Northmor 48, Worthington Christian 26
Genoa 34, Oak Harbor 14
Gibsonburg 38, Woodmore 12
Holgate 19, Waynesfield-Goshen 8
Springfield 66, Tol. Bowsher 0
Howard E. Knox 51, Utica 10
Jeromesville Hillsdale 33, Ashland Crestview 13
Lakota 26, Elmwood 19
Kenton 49, Celina 13
Liberty Center 21, Napoleon 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 20, Delphos St. John’s 10
Lima Perry 40, Allen East 28
Leipsic 48, Columbus Grove 18
Lucas 42, Centerburg 14
Mansfield Sr. 35, Sandusky Perkins 34, 3OT
Marion Local 42, Patrick Henry 7
Marion Pleasant 43, Fredericktown 7
McComb 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 14
Upper Scioto Valley 48, Cory-Rawson 41
Mechanicsburg 42, Riverside 0
Edison 27, Wynford 14
Fairbanks 27, Indian Lake 12
Lake 36, Northwood 22
Minster 39, Covington 26
Morral Ridgedale 28, Vanlue 20
Riverdale 45, Hardin Northern 19
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Cardinal Stritch 6
Piqua 26, Lima Senior 6
Jonathan Alder 28, Marion Harding 14
Port Clinton 47, Rossford 33
Sandusky 35, Huron 7
Shelby 27, Lexington 24
Fairview 46, Paulding 6
Sparta Highland 47, Ontario 16
Spencerville 28, Rockford Parkway 21
Mohawk 34, Hopewell-Loudon 14
Sylvania Northview 20, Oregon Clay 13
Tol. Christian 48, Arcadia 3
Tol. Scott 45, Fostoria 13
Tol. St. Francis 52, Temperance Bedford, Mich. 14
Tol. St. John’s 19, Perrysburg 7
Tol. Start 23, Swanton 7
Tol. Waite 21, Maumee 6
Otsego 57, N. Baltimore 0
Upper Sandusky 40, Mt. Gilead 0
Van Buren 35, Bluffton 12
Versailles 47, Delphos Jefferson 14
Anthony Wayne 31, Tiffin Columbian 14
Willard 38, Plymouth 35
Around Ohio
Akr. East 48, Akr. Springfield 0
Akr. Hoban 42, Youngs. Mooney 13
Akr. SVSM 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
Alliance Marlington 35, Kent Roosevelt 7
Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Cols. East 0
Amherst Steele 56, Lakewood 0
Anna 48, Brookville 27
Ashtabula Edgewood 14, Jefferson Area 8
Ashtabula St. John 26, Newbury 6
Ashville Teays Valley 35, Logan 0
Aurora 29, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28
Austintown Fitch 15, Erie, Pa. 8
Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 14
Avon Lake 42, N. Olmsted 14
Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Williamsburg 7
Barberton 50, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 8
Bay Village Bay 31, Hunting Valley University 14
Beachwood 23, Cle. Collinwood 6
Bedford 36, Elyria 0
Bell Multicultural, D.C. 26, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 25
Bellaire 38, Sarahsville Shenandoah 14
Bellbrook 42, Fairborn 0
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 30, W. Liberty-Salem 29
Belmont Union Local 30, Rayland Buckeye 16
Beloit W. Branch 50, Lisbon Beaver 7
Berea-Midpark 57, Westlake 35
Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, E. Palestine 19
Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Johnstown Northridge 6
Bloom-Carroll 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 13
Boyd Co., Ky. 23, S. Point 13
Byesville Meadowbrook 26, Barnesville 7
Caledonia River Valley 42, Mansfield Madison 7
Camden Preble Shawnee 30, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15
Can. McKinley 31, Akr. Buchtel 6
Canal Fulton Northwest 16, Can. South 3
Canal Winchester 27, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Canfield 35, Alliance 0
Canfield S. Range 56, Cle. JFK 12
Carrollton 12, Akr. Coventry 7
Casstown Miami E. 52, Sidney Lehman 21
Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Chagrin Falls 14
Chardon 49, Perry 43, OT
Chardon NDCL 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
Chesapeake 21, Albany Alexander 13
Chillicothe 56, Cols. Mifflin 14
Chillicothe Huntington 41, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Chillicothe Unioto 34, Greenfield McClain 6
Cin. Elder 39, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 34
Cin. Moeller 24, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 17
Cin. Princeton 36, Cin. Withrow 6
Cin. Summit Country Day 45, Cin. College Prep. 0
Cle. Glenville 19, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17
Cle. Hts. 13, Brunswick 0
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Oberlin 8
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21, Lucasville Valley 20
Cols. Bexley 16, Campbell Memorial 0
Cols. Briggs 14, Cols. Whetstone 2
Cols. DeSales 32, Lancaster 22
Cols. Eastmoor 46, Cols. St. Charles 15
Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Cols. Africentric 0
Cols. Hartley 51, Wheelersburg 20
Cols. Ready 30, W. Jefferson 23
Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Findlay 42, OT
Cols. Walnut Ridge 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7
Cols. Watterson 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 14
Columbiana Crestview 36, Struthers 22
Conneaut 49, Cle. John Adams 26
Copley 28, Akr. Firestone 0
Corning Miller 40, Wahama, W.Va. 0
Coshocton 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 6
Creston Norwayne 32, Norwalk 6
Cuyahoga Hts. 26, Garrettsville Garfield 14
Dalton 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7
Day. Carroll 25, Beavercreek 24
Delaware Hayes 17, Marysville 16, OT
Delta 20, Tol. Rogers 18
Detroit Cass Tech, Mich. 21, Lakewood St. Edward 20
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 35, Tol. Whitmer 7
Doylestown Chippewa 28, Loudonville 7
Dresden Tri-Valley 71, McConnelsville Morgan 6
Dublin Coffman 38, Gahanna Lincoln 25
E. Can. 35, Bishop Carroll, Pa. 6
Elyria Cath. 48, Cle. VASJ 7
Euclid 42, Lorain 21
Fairport Harbor Harding 22, Brooklyn 13
Fayetteville-Perry 60, Day. Jefferson 0
Fitch 15, Erie East, Pa. 8
Franklin Furnace Green 26, Hannan, W.Va. 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Garfield Hts. 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Warrensville Hts. 14
Glouster Trimble 35, Belpre 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Akr. Manchester 20
Granville 17, Zanesville 14
Greenville 49, Riverside Stebbins 19
Greenwich S. Cent. 54, Lakeside Danbury 14
Grove City Cent. Crossing 33, Cols. Beechcroft 8
Hilliard Bradley 20, Stow-Munroe Falls 19
Hilliard Davidson 14, Hilliard Darby 0
Hubbard 48, Girard 32
Huber Hts. Wayne 42, Cols. COF Academy 6
Independence 31, Garfield Hts. Trinity 8
Ironton 16, Russell, Ky. 7
Ironton Rock Hill 33, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Jackson 34, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0
Jamestown Greeneview 40, Waynesville 8
Johnstown-Monroe 42, Cols. Independence 0
Kirtland 49, Columbia Station Columbia 7
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35, Crestline 7
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Warren JFK 14
Lebanon 15, Loveland 13
Leetonia 19, Vienna Mathews 0
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34, Ansonia 21
Lisbon David Anderson 41, Mineral Ridge 7
Lodi Cloverleaf 38, LaGrange Keystone 32
London 61, London Madison Plains 0
Lorain Clearview 45, Painesville Harvey 6
Lore City Buckeye Trail 42, Newcomerstown 9
Lyndhurst Brush 41, Cle. Hay 14
Macedonia Nordonia 44, Peninsula Woodridge 13
Madison 29, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 38, Minerva 13
Mantua Crestwood 47, Atwater Waterloo 3
Maple Hts. 41, Willoughby S. 0
Marietta 55, Vincent Warren 21
Martins Ferry 38, Nelsonville-York 0
Massillon Jackson 28, Mayfield 17
Massillon Perry 28, Can. Cent. Cath. 27
Massillon Washington 49, Can. Glenoak 0
McArthur Vinton County 21, Southeastern 20
McDonald 42, Columbiana 35
Medina 24, Medina Highland 7
Medina Buckeye 28, Rocky River 21
Metamora Evergreen 48, Montpelier 0
Middlefield Cardinal 60, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14
Middletown Fenwick 30, Day. Belmont 16
Middletown Madison Senior 46, Reading 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Minford 39, Oak Hill 0
Mogadore 49, Geneva 20
Morrow Little Miami 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21
Mt. Vernon 41, Newark 27
N. Can. Hoover 30, Louisville 14
N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 2
N. Ridgeville 31, Grafton Midview 30
N. Royalton 34, Parma 0
New Bremen 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 8
New Concord John Glenn 45, Cambridge 7
New Lexington 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
New Matamoras Frontier 61, Beallsville 6
New Middletown Spring. 38, Brookfield 6
New Paris National Trail 6, Arcanum 3
Newark Licking Valley 50, Heath 6
Newton Falls 33, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22
Norton 13, Cuyahoga Falls 6
Oberlin Firelands 34, New London 7
Orange 35, Streetsboro 28
Orrville 74, Akr. North 7
Orwell Grand Valley 41, Burton Berkshire 21
Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 64, Stryker 0
Painesville Riverside 29, Green 28
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31, Cle. John Marshall 12
Pemberville Eastwood 21, Bowling Green 14
Philo 47, Crooksville 0
Pickerington Cent. 56, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 6
Pickerington N. 35, Dublin Jerome 28
Poland Seminary 34, Niles McKinley 7
Portsmouth W. 13, Portsmouth 0
Proctorville Fairland 35, Athens 31
Racine Southern 57, Stewart Federal Hocking 6
Ravenna 21, New Philadelphia 10
Ravenna SE 41, Mogadore Field 34
Reynoldsburg 44, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0
Richfield Revere 46, Eastlake N. 0
Richmond Edison 36, Wellsville 7
Richwood N. Union 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20
Rittman 35, Warren Champion 0
Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Gates Mills Hawken 8
Rootstown 61, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Salem 22, Hanoverton United 0
Shadyside 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Shaker Hts. 23, Cle. Benedictine 21
Simeon, Ill. 33, Trotwood-Madison 6
Solon 38, Twinsburg 0
Southington Chalker 55, Sebring McKinley 8
Spring. Greenon 41, Hamilton New Miami 10
Spring. Kenton Ridge 44, Carlisle 0
Spring. NW 42, Spring. NE 12
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 27, Cin. Western Hills 0
St. Henry 62, Eaton 0
St. Paris Graham 27, S. Charleston SE 14
Steubenville 21, Morgantown, W.Va. 17
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Oak Glen, W.Va. 20
Strongsville 35, Hudson 28
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Warsaw River View 3
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28
Tallmadge 20, Akr. Ellet 14
Thornville Sheridan 49, Zanesville Maysville 0
Tipp City Bethel 41, Day. Christian 7
Tipp City Tippecanoe 38, Spring. Shawnee 7
Toronto 36, Bridgeport 0
Troy Christian 42, Bradford 0
Uniontown Lake 41, Dover 21
Urbana 62, Day. Meadowdale 30
Vandalia Butler 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 28
Vermilion 56, Sheffield Brookside 13
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Apple Creek Waynedale 12
Wadsworth 37, Wooster 31
Warren Harding 40, Cle. Rhodes 0
Washington C.H. 68, Circleville 6
Waterford 41, Crown City S. Gallia 6
Wauseon 36, Defiance Tinora 7
Waverly 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3
Wellston 48, Piketon 14
West Salem Northwestern 28, Sullivan Black River 24
Westerville Cent. 45, Grove City 14
Westerville N. 35, Thomas Worthington 30
Westerville S. 27, Worthington Kilbourne 21, 2OT
Whitehall-Yearling 31, Cols. Northland 28
Wickliffe 28, Fairview 24
Williamsport Westfall 20, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Wilmington 38, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7
Windham 41, Lowellville 6
Wintersville Indian Creek 26, E. Liverpool 20
Wooster Triway 46, Smithville 16
Youngs. Boardman 31, Warren Howland 17
Youngs. East 34, Youngs. Ursuline 7
Youngs. Liberty 29, Cortland Lakeview 7
Zanesville Rosecrans 35, Portsmouth Notre Dame 26
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Elgin at Frankfort Adena
Fremont St. Joseph at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Timber Creek, N.J. at Tol. Cent. Catholic
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 93 42 .689 —
New York 85 50 .630 8
Tampa Bay 71 63 .530 21½
Toronto 61 73 .455 31½
Baltimore 40 95 .296 53
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 77 57 .575 —
Minnesota 62 71 .466 14½
Detroit 54 81 .400 23½
Chicago 53 81 .396 24
Kansas City 43 91 .321 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 52 .612 —
Oakland 80 55 .593 2½
Seattle 75 59 .560 7
Los Angeles 65 69 .485 17
Texas 58 76 .433 24
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3
Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 2
Seattle 7, Oakland 1
Friday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2
Minnesota at Texas, late
Boston at Chicago White Sox, late
L.A. Angels at Houston, late
Seattle at Oakland, late
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Norris 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-5), 4:05
Boston (Rodriguez 11-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-3), 7:10
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Houston (TBD), 7:10
Tampa Bay (Snell 16-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-2), 7:10
Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10
Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 7:15
Minnesota (Berrios 11-9) at Texas (Gallardo 7-3), 8:05
Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Mengden 6-6), 9:05
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05
Toronto at Miami, 1:10
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15
Minnesota at Texas, 3:05
Seattle at Oakland, 4:05
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 60 .552 —
Philadelphia 72 62 .537 2
Washington 67 68 .496 7½
New York 59 74 .444 14½
Miami 53 82 .393 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 79 55 .590 —
St. Louis 75 59 .560 4
Milwaukee 76 60 .559 4
Pittsburgh 66 69 .489 13½
Cincinnati 57 77 .425 22
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 74 60 .552 —
Colorado 72 61 .541 1½
Los Angeles 72 62 .537 2
San Francisco 67 68 .496 7½
San Diego 53 83 .390 22
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Atlanta 4
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 13 innings
Friday’s Results
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati at St. Louis, late
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 4:05
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-5), 7:05
Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Washington (Strasburg 7-7), 7:05
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Atlanta (Gausman 9-9), 7:10
Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-11) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0), 7:15
Colorado (Gray 10-7) at San Diego (Erlin 3-4), 8:40
Arizona (Corbin 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5), 9:10
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Miami, 1:10
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 5:05
Friday’s Boxscores
Indians 3, Rays 0
Tampa Bay Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 1 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 1
Choi dh 3 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0
Pham lf 3 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 1
Bauers rf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0
Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0
Sucre c 2 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0
Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 2 1 1 0
Ad.More c 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 27 3 4 2
Tampa Bay 000″000″000 — 0
Cleveland 000″000″12x — 3
DP–Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 1. LOB–Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 3. HR–Encarnacion (29). SB–Lindor 2 (22), M.Cabrera (1), G.Allen (14).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow (L,1-4) 7 2 1 1 1 6
Stanek 1 2 2 2 1 1
Cleveland
Kluber W,17-7 7 2 0 0 2 8
Allen H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand (S,31-36) 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP–by Glasnow (Allen). WP–Stanek 2. Umpires–Home, Alfonso Marquez. First, Jim Wolf. Second, Sam Holbrook. Third, Chris Segal. T–2:18. A–25,639 (35,225).
Yankees 7, Tigers 5
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 5 0 1 0 Gardner lf 4 2 2 2
Adduci 1b 3 0 1 2 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
Mahtook ph-lf 1 0 1 1 A.Hicks cf 3 2 1 1
Cstllns rf 5 1 1 0 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 1
V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 0 S.Rbnsn rf 0 0 0 0
V.Reyes pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 3 1 0 0
Goodrum lf-1b 3 1 1 1 G.Trres ss 4 0 2 2
Ro.Rdrg ss 3 0 0 1 N.Wlker rf-3b 3 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 Au.Rmne c 4 0 1 1
J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 Trreyes 2b 4 1 0 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 1 3 0
Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 32 7 7 7
Detroit 000″120″110 — 5
New York 000″004″03x — 7
E–D.Lugo (1). LOB–Detroit 8, New York 5. 2B–J.McCann (14), Gardner (18). 3B–Adduci (2). HR–Goodrum (15), Gardner (12), A.Hicks (23), Andujar (23). SF–Ro.Rodriguez (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Zimmermann 6 3 4 1 1 6
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jimenez L,4-4 H,20 2/3 1 3 3 2 2
Wilson BS,4 1/3 2 0 0 1 0
New York
Severino 6 6 3 3 0 10
Holder H,6 2/3 2 1 1 0 0
Britton W,2-0 BS,3 1 1/3 3 1 1 1 1
Robertson (S,5-9) 1 1 0 0 1 3
Umpires–Home, Nic Lentz. First, Paul Nauert. Second, Scott Barry. Third, Carlos Torres. T–3:10. A–41,026 (47,309).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .342; Martinez, Boston, .336; Altuve, Houston, .329; Segura, Seattle, .317; Trout, Los Angeles, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .310; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Andujar, New York, .299; Simmons, Los Angeles, .297.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 110; Betts, Boston, 109; Martinez, Boston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 92; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Stanton, New York, 87; Chapman, Oakland, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 83.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 114; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Bregman, Houston, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Lowrie, Oakland, 84; Stanton, New York, 84; Cruz, Seattle, 81.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 164; Segura, Seattle, 159; Merrifield, Kansas City, 158; Lindor, Cleveland, 156; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Betts, Boston, 153; Castellanos, Detroit, 150; Brantley, Cleveland, 147; Bregman, Houston, 147; Altuve, Houston, 146.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 43; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Betts, Boston, 38; Andujar, New York, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; 6 tied at 36.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Cruz, Seattle, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-9; 6 tied at 12.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.79; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.17; Severino, New York, 3.32.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 240; Cole, Houston, 234; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 199; Morton, Houston, 185; Kluber, Cleveland, 180; Carrasco, Cleveland, 178; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Clevinger, Cleveland, 172.
National League
BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .317; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Martinez, St. Louis, .311; Zobrist, Chicago, .310; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Markakis, Atlanta, .305; Peralta, Arizona, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .302; Rendon, Washington, .297.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Carpenter, St. Louis, 89; Harper, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Baez, Chicago, 82; Freeman, Atlanta, 82; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 82.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 98; Suarez, Cincinnati, 95; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 93; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 83; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Freeman, Atlanta, 81.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 160; Markakis, Atlanta, 160; Gennett, Cincinnati, 154; Yelich, Milwaukee, 153; Peraza, Cincinnati, 151; Castro, Miami, 149; Turner, Washington, 148; Albies, Atlanta, 147; Baez, Chicago, 147; 2 tied at 146.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; 4 tied at 30.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 5 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Baez, Chicago, 29; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; Shaw, Milwaukee, 27.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 34; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Story, Colorado, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-5; Godley, Arizona, 14-7; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-4; Freeland, Colorado, 12-7; 5 tied at 11.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.90; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.30; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 224; Corbin, Arizona, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 177; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 174; Marquez, Colorado, 173; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 168; Godley, Arizona, 163; Gray, Colorado, 163.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 17 6 4 55 50 26
Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30
New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34
Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33
Philadelphia 12 11 3 39 37 39
Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45
New England 7 10 8 29 38 41
D.C. United 7 11 6 27 39 42
Toronto FC 7 13 6 27 43 48
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 13 6 7 46 43 35
Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30
Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40
Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44
Portland 11 7 7 40 37 35
Seattle 11 9 5 38 32 26
LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48
Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51
Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52
Houston 7 12 7 28 41 38
Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48
San Jose 4 14 8 20 40 50
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’S RESULTS
New York 1, Houston 0
Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0
Portland 2, Toronto FC 0
San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3
Saturday’s GAMEs
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4
New York at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30
Portland at New England, 7:30
Houston at FC Dallas, 8
Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8
New York City FC at Columbus, 8
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
Sunday’s GAME
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30
Wednesday’s GAME
New England at New York City FC, 7
Saturday, September 8
D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
Colorado at Portland, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoff Glance
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s RESULTS
Washington 87, Atlanta 84
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87
Tuesday’s RESULTS
Atlanta 78, Washington 75, series is tied 1-1
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT, Seattle leads series 2-0
Friday’s RESULTS
Atlanta 81, Washington 76, Atlanta leads series 2-1
Seattle at Phoenix, late
Sunday’s GAMES
x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
Atlanta at Washington, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 4
x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA
x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA
x- If necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 1 0 .750 94 74
Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 83 98
Miami 1 3 0 .250 88 87
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 55 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 3 1 0 .750 67 50
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 88 80
Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 76 50
Tennessee 0 4 0 .000 40 90
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 0 0 1.000 127 72
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 120 95
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 103 80
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 77 46
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 3 1 0 .750 74 54
Denver 2 2 0 .500 101 93
Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 91 79
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 71 95
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 74 70
Washington 1 3 0 .250 69 98
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 44 82
Dallas 0 4 0 .000 43 86
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 103 47
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 96
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 96 96
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 27 96
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 65
Green Bay 2 2 0 .500 109 97
Chicago 2 3 0 .400 121 118
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 77 111
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 1 0 .750 81 56
L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 47 96
San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 75 83
Seattle 0 4 0 .000 70 94
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12
Miami 34, Atlanta 7
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9
Cleveland 35, Detroit 17
Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26
Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10
Baltimore 30, Washington 20
Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24
Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3
New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0
Houston 14, Dallas 6
Buffalo 28, Chicago 27
Kansas City 33, Green Bay 21
L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 21
Denver 21, Arizona 10
Oakland 30, Seattle 19
END PRESEASON
Regular Season
Thursday’s Game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Sept. 9
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Sept. 13
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Sept. 16
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New York Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 17
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
EAST
Coast Guard 33, New England Coll. 7
Frostburg St. 34, Stevenson 7
Maine 35, New Hampshire 7
Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19
S. Connecticut 35, Gannon 31
UCF 56, UConn 17
Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23
West Chester 44, Bentley 6
SOUTH
Campbell 49, Chowan 26
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
Samford 66, Shorter 9
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
MIDWEST
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
Minn. Duluth 49, Minot St. 3
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
Ohio Dominican 28, California (Pa.) 23
Saginaw Valley St. 45, Alderson-Broaddus 7
Sioux Falls 27, Concordia (St.P.) 21
Friday’s Results
South
Duke 34, Army 14
Midwest
Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42
E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17
Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31
W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, late
Far West
Western St. (Col.) at Idaho St., late
Portland St. at Nevada, late
San Diego St. at Stanford, late
Colorado at Colorado St., late
Saturday’s Games
East
Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon
Villanova at Temple, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.
Lock Haven at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
New Haven at Bryant, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
South
Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon
James Madison at NC State, Noon
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon
Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
St. Augustine’s at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington vs. Auburn at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.
Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Shaw at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Newberry at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
Midwest
Kent St. at Illinois, Noon
Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon
Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.
William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.
VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.
St. Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Southwest
FAU at Oklahoma, Noon
Houston at Rice, Noon
Southern U. at TCU, Noon
Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon
E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
SW Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Far West
Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4:05 p.m.
W. New Mexico at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.
Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Prairie View at NC Central, Noon
LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour Champions
Shaw Charity Classic
First Round
Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-32 — 64 -6
Kirk Triplett 31-33 — 64 -6
Rod Spittle 33-33 — 66 -4
Esteban Toledo 32-34 — 66 -4
Joe Durant 34-32 — 66 -4
Mike Goodes 34-33 — 67 -3
Scott Parel 34-33 — 67 -3
Scott McCarron 33-34 — 67 -3
Jerry Kelly 34-33 — 67 -3
Joey Sindelar 34-33 — 67 -3
Brian Mogg 33-34 — 67 -3
Gibby Gilbert III 34-33 — 67 -3
Wes Short, Jr. 33-35 — 68 -2
Grant Waite 34-34 — 68 -2
Bill Glasson 35-33 — 68 -2
Brian Henninger 35-33 — 68 -2
Gary Hallberg 34-34 — 68 -2
Billy Mayfair 34-34 — 68 -2
Ronnie Black 34-34 — 68 -2
Mark O’Meara 34-34 — 68 -2
Tom Byrum 34-34 — 68 -2
Tom Pernice Jr. 33-35 — 68 -2
Duffy Waldorf 35-33 — 68 -2
Jeff Sluman 34-34 — 68 -2
Jeff Maggert 34-34 — 68 -2
Lee Janzen 35-33 — 68 -2
Davis Love III 34-34 — 68 -2
Stephen Mondshine 35-33 — 68 -2
Greg Kraft 35-34 — 69 -1
Mark Brooks 37-32 — 69 -1
Glen Day 35-34 — 69 -1
Steve Pate 34-35 — 69 -1
Todd Hamilton 36-33 — 69 -1
Bernhard Langer 34-35 — 69 -1
Woody Austin 36-33 — 69 -1
Tom Werkmeister 36-33 — 69 -1
Tim Petrovic 37-33 — 70 E
Scott Dunlap 37-33 — 70 E
Tommy Armour III 35-35 — 70 E
Ted Tryba 35-35 — 70 E
Steve Jones 34-36 — 70 E
Darren Clarke 33-37 — 70 E
Spike McRoy 35-35 — 70 E
Billy Andrade 35-35 — 70 E
Vijay Singh 37-33 — 70 E
Fran Quinn 34-36 — 70 E
Steve Blake 37-33 — 70 E
Ken Tanigawa 36-34 — 70 E
Willie Wood 37-34 — 71 +1
John Inman 35-36 — 71 +1
Dan Forsman 33-38 — 71 +1
Dudley Hart 37-34 — 71 +1
David Frost 36-35 — 71 +1
Colin Montgomerie 35-36 — 71 +1
Guy Boros 36-35 — 71 +1
Stephen Ames 35-36 — 71 +1
Jesper Parnevik 37-34 — 71 +1
Doug Garwood 37-34 — 71 +1
Michael Long 34-37 — 71 +1
Blaine McCallister 35-37 — 72 +2
Larry Mize 34-38 — 72 +2
Steve Flesch 37-35 — 72 +2
Olin Browne 36-36 — 72 +2
John Huston 36-37 — 73 +3
Robert Gamez 36-37 — 73 +3
Jay Don Blake 37-36 — 73 +3
Steve Lowery 39-34 — 73 +3
Corey Pavin 37-36 — 73 +3
Mark Calcavecchia 37-36 — 73 +3
Tommy Tolles 36-38 — 74 +4
Chris DiMarco 37-37 — 74 +4
Jim Carter 40-35 — 75 +5
Carlos Franco 38-37 — 75 +5
Skip Kendall 40-35 — 75 +5
Scott Simpson 42-35 — 77 +7
David McKenzie 41-36 — 77 +7
Donnie Hammond 37-44 — 81 +11
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota minor league RHP Alex Banks (DSL) 72 games and Boston minor league C Alberto Schmidt (Lowell-NYP) 76 games after both tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of RHP Ian Hamilton from Charlotte (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Andrew McCutchen from San Francisco for INF Abiatal Avelino, RHP Juan De Paula and cash.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHPs Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega from Oakland for RHP Cory Gearrin. Recalled RHP Connor Sadzeck from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired C Drew Butera and cash considerations from Kansas City for LHP Jerry Vasto.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired LHP Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox for OF Bryan Connell and RHP Johan Dominguez.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired RHP Andrew Istler from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Ryan Madson. Recalled LHP Sammy Solis from Syracuse (IL). Acquired C/1B KJ Harrison and INF Gilbert Lara from the Milwaukee Brewers for LHP Gio Gonzalez and international slot value.
American Association
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Richard Prigatano.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired RHP Brett Marshall from Southern Maryland to complete a previous trade. Activated RHP Matt Larkins and C Wagner Gomez. Placed RHP John Brownell, LHP Hector Silvestre and RHP Lorenzo Barcelo on the inactive list.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Dakari Johnson.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Kyle Singler.
PHOENIX SUNS — Sent G Brandon Knight and F Marquese Chriss to the Houston Rockets for F Ryan Anderson and G De’Anthony Melton.
Football
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived CB Robertson Daniel, G-T Andrew Donnal, G Justin Evans, TE Nick Keizer, DE Christian LaCouture, DB Kai Nacua, CB Jackson Porter, WR DeVier Posey and LS Trent Sieg. Waived-injured LB Alvin Jones. Placed S DeShon Eliiott, DB Bennett Jackson, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste and OT Greg Senat on injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released RB Kenjon Barner. Waived WR Rasheed Bailey, DE Sterling Bailey, TE Evan Baylis, T Adam Bisnowaty, LB Richie Brown, DB Alex Carter, T Blaine Clausell, S Demetrious Cox, T Quinterrius Eatmon, LB Chris Frey, CB LaDarius Gunter, WR Bug Howard, G Norman Price, TE Jason Reese, TE Cam Serigne and DT Tracy Sprinkle.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated contract of WR Jeff Janis. Waived TE Stephen Baggett, DBs Christian Boutte and Elijah Campbell, OL Anthony Fabiano, Avery Gennesy and Fred Lauina, DL Jeremy Faulk, QB Brogan Roback and DBs Derron Smith and DL Blaine Woodson. Waived-injured WR C.J. Board, LB Justin Currie and DL Lenny Jones. Traded OL Shon Coleman to the San Francisco 49ers for a seventh-round draft pick.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Cam Johnson, CB Dexter McDougle and CB Sterling Moore. Waived WR Brian Brown, DT Josh Fatu, TE Marcus Lucas, T Jamar McGloster, LB Chad Meredith, G John Montelus, WR Teo Redding, DT Christian Ringo and DE Jeremiah Valoaga. Placed S Marcus Cromartie on injured/reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Shane Lechler.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Parker Ehinger to Dallas for CB Charvarius Ward.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with DT Aaron Donald on a six-year contract through 2024.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Kareem Are, G Kaleb Johnson, WR Cayleb Jones, OT Dieugot Joseph, CB Trevon Mathis, RB Kobe McCrary, FB Luke McNitt, LB Mike Needham, QB Peter Pujals, C J.P. Quinn, WR Korey Robertson, LB Brett Taylor, WR Jake Wieneke and LB Antwione Williams.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Jordan Richards to Atlanta for a conditional 2020 draft pick. Released DL Frank Herron, CB Ryan Lewis, WR Devin Lucien, RB Khalfani Muhammad and WR Paul Turner.
NEW YORK JETS — Released LB David Bass, G Gino Gradkowski, WR Charles Johnson, LB Kevin Minter and DL Kendall Reyes. Waived RB George Atkinson III, G Alex Balducci, CB Xavier Coleman, DL Xavier Cooper, FB Dimitri Flowers, OT Antonio Garcia, LB Obum Gwacham, OT Darius James, S Kacy Rodgers II, G Dakoda Shepley, CB Terrell Sinkfield, DL Mych Thomas and QB John Wolford.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL JP Flynn, RB Ja’Quan Gardner, G Chris Gonzalez, QB Jack Heneghan, DL Chris Jones, P Jeff Locke, T Pace Murphy, WR Aldrick Robinson, TE Wes Saxton, DL Will Sutton, OL Darrell Williams and RB Joe Williams.
Hockey
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Nick Luukko and G Branden Komm.
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced wrestler Victoria Francis tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a one-year sanction for her violation.
Soccer
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Eliza Bona, D Gabby Cuevas and M Nickolette Driesse.
College
BROWN — Named John Svec and Mike Higgins men’s assistant lacrosse coaches.
BUFFALO — Promoted Nate Wills to deputy athletic director, chief operating officer
CSU NORTHRIDGE — Named John Barry volunteer assistant softball coach.
FLORIDA STATE — Announced sophomore QB Bailey Hockman will transfer.
FREDONIA STATE — Named P.J. Gondek assistant director of athletics.
GUILFORD — Named Thomas Deeley men’s assistant soccer coach and Asia Laudal women’s assistant soccer coach.
IOWA STATE — Suspended senior DB De’Monte Ruth one game after being arrested for driving with a suspended license.
MARTIN METHODIST — Named Billy Evans Women’s Basketball coach.
TEXAS RIO GRAND VALLEY — Named Kim Graham associate athletic director for operations.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Sept. 1 Events
Prep Cross Country
Ottoville, Findlay, Cory-Rawson, Hardin Northern, Liberty-Benton, Carey, Fostoria, Elmwood, Kalida, McComb, New Riegel, Van Buren, Leipsic, Ottawa-Glandorf, Pandora-Gilboa, Patrick Henry & Bluffton at Columbus Grove Invitational, 9 a.m.
Tiffin Calvert, Mohawk & Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Riverdale at Hardin County Tournament at Kenton, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Riverdale at Kenton, 7
Prep Volleyball
McComb at Fostoria Invitational, 9 a.m.
Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk Tournament, 9 a.m.
Ada & Hardin Northern at Arlington, 10 a.m.
Arcadia at Lakota, 10 a.m.
Woodmore at Hopewell-Loudon, 11 a.m.