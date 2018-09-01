Prep roundup: Mohawk pulls away from H-L

BASCOM — Keith Jenkins connected with Zach Hayman for a 98-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to set the tone as Mohawk knocked off Hopewell-Loudon 34-14 in a nonconference game Friday night at Chieftain Field.

Mohawk improved to 2-0 while Hopewell-Loudon dropped to 1-1.

Jenkins added a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 14-0. Hopewell-Loudon, though, struck late in the second quarter with a 4-yard run by Sam Stickley to cut the deficit to 14-7 at the break.

The Warriors pulled away from their former Midland Athletic League rival in the second half.

Mohawk’s Bryce Kirian and Greg Leeth had scoring runs of 18 and 3 yards in the third quarter before Stickley added another 4-yard TD run.

Hayman capped the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run in the final frame.

Stickley rushed for 115 yards on 21 carries and Jaret Nelson added five receptions for 85 yards to lead the Chieftains.

Mohawk 7 7 14 6 — 34

Hopewell-Loudon 0 7 7 0 — 14

First Quarter

MOH — Z. Hayman 98 pass from Jenkins (K. Leeth kick)

Second Quarter

MOH — Jenkins 7 run (K. Leeth kick)

H-L — Stickley 4 run (Nelson kick)

Third Quarter

MOH — Kirian 18 run (K. Leeth kick)

MOH — G. Leeth 3 run (K. Leeth kick)

H-L — Stickley 4 run (Nelson kick)

Fourth Quarter

MOH — Z. Hayman 12 run (kick failed)

VAN BUREN 35

BLUFFTON 12

VAN BUREN — Brady Rader threw for a pair of touchdowns and scampered for a third as Van Buren scored 28 second-half points for a 35-12 win over Bluffton.

Rader completed 26 of 40 passes for 291 yards and ran for another 27 yards, while Bryce Smith tallied 107 yards and a TD on a team-high 19 carries for the Black Knights (1-1).

Gannon Bahn caught five passes for a team-high 95 yards and Jacob Risner was Rader’s favorite target catching eight passes for 71 yards and a 12-yard score.

DeAndre Nassar managed just 59 yards on 19 carries, but ran a kickoff back for a 95-yard TD, to lead a Pirates (1-1) offense that was bottled up all game.

Bluffton 0 6 6 0 — 12

Van Buren 0 7 14 14 — 35

Second Quarter

BLU — Koontz 22 FG

BLU — Koontz 41 FG

VB — Risner 12 pass from Rader (Piccirillo kick)

Third Quarter

VB — Rader 8 run (Piccirillo kick)

BLU — Nassar 95 kickoff return (pass failed)

VB — Bra. Smith 17 run (Piccirillo kick)

Fourth Quarter

VB — Bry. Smith 5 run (Piccirillo kick)

VB — Forsyth 17 pass from Rader (Piccirillo kick)

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 48

ARCADIA 3

TOLEDO — It had been awhile since Toledo Christian had won a football game.

But the Eagles took care of business Friday night in a big way by beating Arcadia 48-3 in a nonconference game.

Toledo Christian snapped a 13-game losing streak with its win. It’s last victory was an 8-man win over St. Wendelin on Oct. 15, 2016. It’s losing streak in 11-man games was 20 with its last victory coming against Danbury in the 2015 season finale.

The Redskins fell to 0-2 with the loss.

OTSEGO 57

NORTH BALTIMORE 0

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore yielded more than 50 points for the second straight week albeit against a pair of solid football teams as Otsego blanked the Tigers 57-0 in a nonconference game.

A 52-7 loser to Leipsic a week ago in nonconference play, the Tigers will try rebound next week with a road game at Arcadia in the Blanchard Valley Conference opener for both schools.

RIDGEDALE 28

VANLUE 20

MORRAL — A chance at a win slipped through Vanlue’s fingers Friday night as the Wildcats fell to 0-2 with a 28-20 loss to Ridgedale Friday night.

The Rockets, who were forced to play four 8-man football games at the end of last season because of a lack of numbers, improved to 1-1.

The Wildcats open Blanchard Valley Conference play against 2-0 Pandora-Gilboa next Friday night at Hinkle Field.

