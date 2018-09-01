Prep football: Toledo Scott runs past Redmen

By SHANNON DOVE

An 0-2 start to the season is not what coach Derek Kidwell wanted from his Fostoria High School football team.

But Jamie Johnson had two touchdown receptions and a kickoff return for another score to lead Toledo Scott past the Redmen 45-13 in Friday night’s nonconference contest at Memorial Stadium.

Perrion Jones added rushing touchdowns of 65 and 17 yards and racked up 117 yards on seven carries to lead the running game for the 2-0 Bulldogs.

“When you turn the ball over, when you give up chunk yardage on busted plays — you score, get a little momentum at the end of a half (and) give them a special teams touchdown — that’s not a good equation to win a football game,” Kidwell said.

Scott (2-0) had the opening possession and scored in just two plays, runs of 8 and 65 yards by Jones. After the kick, the Bulldogs were up 7-0 just 27 seconds into the game.

Scott scored again before the first quarter expired as quarterback Darnell Thomas scored on a 1-yard run, a play set up by his 51-yard pass to JJ Johnson, who was hauled down just short of the end zone.

“We’ve been looking forward to getting back here. Last year’s was one of the best games I’ve ever been involved in as a coach,” Bulldogs coach Mark Weaver said, referring to last year’s 49-48 Fostoria win in overtime. “The kids were very excited and we anticipated it would a game like it was.”

In the second quarter the Bulldogs took back-to-back false start calls and lost yardage on a bad snap, moving them all the way back to their own 2-yard line and forcing them to punt. But the Redmen were unable to capitalize, going three-and-out.

Thomas completed passes of 15 and 30 yards on the next possession to spark an 82-yard drive, culminating in Terryon Owens’ 2-yard run up the gut, extending the Bulldog lead to 19-0 at the 5:39 mark of the second quarter.

The Redmen fumbled on the second play of their next possession and Scott recovered the ball at the Fostoria 40. Jamie Johnson scored on a 29-yard pass from Turner to complete the 40-yard, five-play drive in 2:06.

Maalik Tucker opened Fostoria’s next possession with a 27-yard run and the Redmen scored three plays later when Avondre Reed reined in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Devin Mauricio, cutting the Bulldogs lead to 25-7 with 1:14 remaining in the first half.

But any momentum that could have been gained was quickly snuffed out when Jamie Johnson scored on an 80-yard kickoff return and Scott led 31-7 at halftime.

“We made their quarterback look extremely good tonight,” Kidwell said. “Our secondary played horrendous, didn’t get much pressure on him.

“We had a game plan and we didn’t execute our game plan, so I’ll take that as a coach. But when our trainer gets more attention than our end zone, that’s a problem.”

“We have a lot of speed on the outside, so we try our best to utilize it,” Weaver said.

Fostoria had the first possession of the second half, but fumbled the ball away once again and Scott needed just one play, a 60-yard scoring pass from Thomas to Jamie Johnson, to put the Bulldogs up 37-7. With the 30-point differential the running clock was utilized.

The Redmen drove the ball 73 yards on their next possession, finishing with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Mauricio, cutting the Bulldogs advantage to 37-13 and stopping the running clock with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.

Scott scored its final touchdown of the game just 42 seconds into the fourth quarter on a 17-yard run by Jones. The running clock was used the rest of the game.

The Bulldogs fumbled away the ball with 4:40 left in the game, but the Redmen were unable to move the ball 29 yards to the end zone, with the drive stopping on an interception by Scott.

Toledo Scott 13 18 6 8 — 45

Fostoria 0 7 6 0 — 13

First Quarter

TS — Jones 65 run (JJ Johnson kick)

TS — Thomas 1 run (kick blocked)

Second Quarter

TS — Owens 2 run (run failed)

TS– Jamie Johnson 29 pass from Thomas (kick failed)

FHS “” Reed 35 pass from Mauricio (Franklin kick)

TS –Jamie Johnson 80 kickoff return (kick blocked)

TS — Jamie Johnson 60 pass from Thomas (kick failed)

FHS “” Mauricio 1 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

TS– Jamie Johnson 60 pass from Thomas (kick failed)

FHS — Mauricio 1 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

TS — Jones 17 run (Thomas run)

