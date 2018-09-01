Prep football: Lakota slips past Elmwood

By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

BLOOMDALE — Lakota football coach Mike Lento isn’t hiding it.

Trevor Franks is his team’s “workhorse.”

The junior running back covered the final 26 yards in four plays, the last a 5-yard touchdown run untouched, to put the Raiders up 26-19 with 1:21 remaining Friday night.

Six plays later, Lakota senior Collin Hipsher intercepted Elmwood’s Konner Logston to seal the win with 40.8 seconds remaining.

“Early on they were keying on (Franks) and we had guys all over the place step up and make plays. They did a great job, but when push comes to shove … not once did I doubt giving him the ball,” Lento said, noting that Franks had to overcome some cramping on the humid night.

“Let’s go with him. Let’s get behind our big boys and make things happen,. and we just rode him all the way down the field.”

Franks carried the rock seven times for 39 yards on Lakota’s final nine-play drive that spanned 54 yards and 4:21.

His touchdown run put him over the century mark at 104 yards on 22 carries.

“We’re going to march down the field and we all worked together,” Franks said of his thoughts before the drive. “The game was on the line and I was happy my guys picked it up, got their blocks. It’s a great feeling.”

Franks wasn’t the only horse on the field, as Elmwood fed Garrett Wright 33 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns — two in the fourth quarter.

Lakota (1-1) led 19-6 entering the fourth quarter and was about to get the ball back.

However, a roughing the punter call gave the Royals (1-1) new life.

Wright capped their next two drives with rushing scores of 2 and 12 yards — the last coming with 5:58 remaining. The Royals had a chance to take the lead but Derrick Roseman’s extra point came up short.

In between the two drives, Elmwood stuffed Lakota quarterback Josh Matz on a fourth-and-1. Will Bechstein, Jacob Corral and Sanford Fraley all came in to help make the stuff.

“We’re playing with heart and everything; we did get new life,” Elmwood coach Greg Bishop said. “We’ve just got to know when we score, we can’t relax.”

A combination of having experienced linemen, physical backs and young quarterbacks led to both teams leaning on their feature backs.

Perhaps the X-factor came by way of Matz, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound freshman.

Matz chipped in 85 passing yards on 4 of 6 attempts and ran for 114 yards on 12 attempts.

His big-play ability vaulted the Raiders to a 13-6 halftime edge.

But it was Elmwood that struck first.

The Royals scraped out 61 yards in 16 plays on their opening drive, capped by a 1-yard score from Wright.

The drive took 8:22 off the clock.

After an exchange of punts, Matz rolled right on third-and-17 and heaved one downfield to an open Travis Enright, who ran untouched for a 40-yard touchdown strike.

On Lakota’s very next play from scrimmage, Matz ran out of the pocket and took off down the right sideline for 65 yards and a touchdown.

“This week we were preparing and coach Lento just told me to use my natural ability to run,” Matz said. “I trusted him. That’s what I did.”

Lento, who said he had four freshmen on the field at one point, felt his young signal-caller did everything asked of him.

“He’s managing the game,” Lento said. “That’s all we ask him to do; manage bad plays. Don’t throw the ball up that you don’t need to throw up.”

Meanwhile, Elmwood never capitalized on three big opportunities in the passing game.

Logston finished 6 of 15 for 39 yards and the interception.

In the first half, first, Sanford Fraley quickly got past Lakota’s blitz but couldn’t make the downfield reception.

After Lakota took the lead, Logston threw one inside the 10 to Mason Lentz, who made the grab for an apparent score but was called for a pushoff and offensive pass interference.

Just two plays later, Lentz ran down the right sideline untouched but juggled Logston’s pass twice before it fell incomplete at the goal line.

The chances compounded a bit with the Royals coming off a 20-14 Week 1 loss to Gibsonburg.

“We’ve been talking all year; we’ve got to finish and sustain things,” Bishop said. “We had three missed opportunities to have touchdowns on those possessions.

“At this point in time, we’ve got to learn how to finish, make those plays as a program that’s trying to get back to winning.

Lakota 0 13 6 7 — 26

Elmwood 6 0 0 13 — 19

First Quarter

ELM — Wright 1 run (kick blocked)

Second Quarter

LAK — Enright 40 pass from Matz (Streacker kick)

LAK — Matz 65 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

LAK — Matz 3 run (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

ELM — Wright 2 run (Roseman kick)

ELM — Wright 12 (kick failed)

LAK — Franks 5 run (Streacker kick)

Lak Elm

First Downs 15 16

Rushes-yards 34-218 41-164

Passing Yards 110 39

Comp-Att-Int 5-7-0 6-15-1

Punts-Avg. 1-26 2-33.5

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 11-96 6-80

individual statistics

rushing — Lakota, Franks 22-104, Matz 12-114, team 2-(minus-2). Elmwood, Wright 33-156, Logston 4-(minus-14), Tienarend 3-22.

passing — Lakota, Matz 4-6-85-0, Reinhart 1-1-25-0. Elmwood, Logston 6-15-39-1.

receiving — Lakota, Reinhart 3-45, Enrihight 1-40, Hipsher 1-25. Elmwood, Tienarend 3-23 Condon 3-16

Comments

comments