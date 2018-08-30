Friday’s Scoreboard
Around Ohio
Caldwell 38, Reedsville Eastern 6
Cin. Hughes 8, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
Groveport-Madison 28, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14
Kettering Alter 51, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
New Albany 37, Dublin Scioto 21
Parma Normandy 70, Cle. Lincoln W. 12
Sidney 31, Bellefontaine 28
Friday’s Games
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial
Van Wert at Wapakoneta
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Perry
Arcadia at Toledo Christian
Archbold at Liberty-Benton
Arlington at Ada
Ashland Mapleton at Wellington
Bluffton at Van Buren
Bowling Green at Eastwood
Brookville at Anna
Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut
Cardinal Stritch at Pandora-Gilboa
Cardington Lincoln at Bucyrus
Castalia Margaretta at Western Reserve
Centerburg at Lucas
Clear Fork at Bellevue
Clinton-Massie at Coldwater
Clyde at Ashland Senior
Columbus Grove at Leipsic
Convoy Crestview at Hicksville
Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley
Covington at Minster
Dalton at Buckeye Central
Danville at Tiffin Calvert
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.
Detroit Catholic Central at Toledo Whitmer
Eaton at St. Henry
Edgerton at Edon
Fredericktown at Marion Pleasant
Galion Senior at Carey
Germantown Valley View at Fort Recovery
Gibsonburg at Woodmore
Hilltop at Antwerp
Huron at Sandusky Senior
Jonathan Alder at Marion Harding
Lakota at Elmwood
Lancaster Fisher Catholic at Crestline
Lima Bath at Elida
Lima Senior at Piqua
Lorain Brookside at Vermilion
Loudonville at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Massillon Tuslaw at West Holmes
Maumee at Toledo Waite
Mississinawa Valley at New Bremen
Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon
Montpelier at Evergreen
Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky
Napoleon at Liberty Center
New London at Firelands
Newark Catholic at Seneca East
Newark at Mount Vernon
North Union at Colonel Crawford
Northwood at Lake
Norwalk Senior at Norwayne
Oak Harbor at Genoa
Otsego at North Baltimore
Ottawa Hills at Ayersville
Patrick Henry at Marion Local
Paulding at Fairview
Perrysburg at Toledo St. John’s
Plymouth at Willard
Port Clinton at Rossford
Ridgemont at Triad
River Valley at Mansfield Madison
Riverdale at Hardin Northern
Riverside at Mechanicsburg
Shelby at Lexington
Sidney Lehman at Miami East
South Central at Danbury
Sparta Highland at Ontario
Spencerville at Parkway
Stryker at Whiteford
Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay
Sylvania Southview at Fremont Ross
Tiffin Columbian at Anthony Wayne
Toledo Bowsher at Springfield
Toledo Rogers at Delta
Toledo Scott at Fostoria Senior
Toledo St. Francis at Bedford, Mich.
Toledo Start at Swanton
Toledo Woodward at Bryan
Upper Arlington at Findlay
Vanlue at Ridgedale
Versailles at Delphos Jefferson
Wadsworth at Wooster Senior
Wauseon at Tinora
Wayne Trace at McComb
Waynesfield-Goshen at Holgate
Wynford at Milan Edison
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Elgin at Frankfort Adena
Fremont St. Joseph at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Timber Creek, N.J. at Tol. Cent. Catholic
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 92 42 .687 —
New York 84 50 .627 8
Tampa Bay 71 62 .534 20½
Toronto 60 73 .451 31½
Baltimore 40 94 .299 52
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 76 57 .571 —
Minnesota 62 71 .466 14
Detroit 54 80 .403 22½
Chicago 53 80 .398 23
Kansas City 42 91 .316 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 51 .617 —
Oakland 80 54 .597 2½
Seattle 74 59 .556 8
Los Angeles 64 69 .481 18
Texas 58 76 .433 24½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 9, Detroit 2
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Boston 14, Miami 6
Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 10, Toronto 5
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3
Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Boston at Chicago White Sox, late
L.A. Angels at Houston, late
Seattle at Oakland, late
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6), 7:05
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-7), 7:10
Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 7:10
Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Texas (Hutchison 2-2), 8:05
Boston (Eovaldi 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10
L.A. Angels (Barria 8-8) at Houston (Valdez 2-0), 8:10
Baltimore (Cashner 4-12) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:15
Seattle (Leake 8-8) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10
Toronto at Miami, 7:10
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:15
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05
Seattle at Oakland, 9:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 59 .556 —
Philadelphia 71 62 .534 3
Washington 67 67 .500 7½
New York 59 74 .444 15
Miami 53 81 .396 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 79 54 .594 —
St. Louis 75 59 .560 4½
Milwaukee 75 60 .556 5
Pittsburgh 65 69 .485 14½
Cincinnati 57 77 .425 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 73 60 .549 —
Colorado 72 60 .545 ½
Los Angeles 72 61 .541 1
San Francisco 67 68 .496 7
San Diego 52 83 .385 22
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Boston 14, Miami 6
Philadelphia 8, Washington 6
Milwaukee 13, Cincinnati 12, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0
Arizona 3, San Francisco 1
Thursday’s Results
Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Atlanta 4
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10), 7:05
Milwaukee (Chacin 13-5) at Washington (Roark 8-13), 7:05
Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 7:10
Pittsburgh (Taillon 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-12) at St. Louis (Gomber 4-0), 8:15
Arizona (Greinke 13-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 10:10
Colorado (Senzatela 4-4) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 10:10
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 5-9), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:10
Toronto at Miami, 7:10
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10
Thursday’s Boxscores
Indians 5, Twins 3
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer dh 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 1 2 0
E.Rsrio lf 2 0 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 2 1 0 0
Grssman lf 2 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 1
Sano 3b 4 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0
Garver c 3 1 1 0 Guyer rf 1 0 0 0
Cave cf 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 3
Austin 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Adranza ss 3 1 1 2 G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 29 5 6 5
Minnesota 000″020″001 — 3
Cleveland 000″104″00x — 5
E–J.Ramirez (9). LOB–Minnesota 5, Cleveland 5. 2B–Brantley 2 (33), Kipnis (24). HR–Sano (13), Adrianza (6), Kipnis (13). SB–J.Ramirez (29). S–R.Perez (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi (L,5-9) 5 1/3 3 3 3 3 4
Busenitz BS,1 2/3 2 2 2 0 1
Drake 1 1 0 0 1 0
Moya 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Clevinger W,10-7 6 2/3 4 2 0 1 9
Perez H,12 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Allen H,3 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Hand (S,30-35) 1 1 1 1 1 3
WP–Drake. Umpires–Home, Gabe Morales. First, John Libka. Second, Jerry Meals. Third, Ed Hickox. T–3:06. A–20,244 (35,225).
Brewers 2, Reds 1, 11 innings
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 4 1 2 1 Schbler rf 3 0 1 0
Yelich rf 4 0 0 1 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
O.Arcia pr-ss 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 1 0 0 0
Braun lf 5 0 0 0 Peraza ss 5 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 0 0 0
Mstakas 3b 5 1 1 0 Ervin lf 4 1 1 0
H.Perez ss-1b 4 0 1 0 Casali c 4 0 0 0
Kratz c 3 0 0 0 D.Hrrra 2b 4 0 1 1
Miley p 3 0 1 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0
Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Stphens p 0 0 0 0
Lyles p 0 0 0 0 Dixon 3b 4 0 0 0
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 M.Wllms cf-rf 4 0 2 0
Thames ph 1 0 0 0 C.Reed p 1 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 1 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0
Hmilton ph-cf 2 0 1 0
Totals 36 2 6 2 Totals 38 1 6 1
Milwaukee 000″010″000″01 — 2
Cincinnati 000″000″100″00 — 1
DP–Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB–Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B–Schebler (16), D.Herrera (3), Hamilton (11). HR–Cain (10).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Miley 7 1/3 5 1 1 1 6
Jennings 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Lyles 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Burnes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Soria (W,1-3) 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hader (S,11-14) 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Reed 4 2/3 4 1 1 3 3
Lorenzen 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
Romano 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hughes 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 3
Brice (L,2-3) 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
Stephens 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
HBP–by Stephens (Schoop). WP–Romano. Umpires–Home, Nick Mahrley. First, Lance Barrett. Second, Bill Welke. Third, Tony Randazzo. T–3:06. A–13,403 (42,319).
Tigers 8, Yankees 7
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 5 1 1 1 A.Hicks cf 5 2 2 0
Mahtook lf 5 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 2 2 2
Cstllns rf 4 2 1 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0
V.Mrtin dh 5 2 2 4 Voit 1b 4 2 2 2
Goodrum 1b 5 2 4 1 G.Trres ss 4 1 3 2
Ro.Rdrg ss 5 1 2 2 N.Wlker 2b 3 0 1 0
J.McCnn c 5 0 1 0 Hgshoka c 3 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 S.Rbnsn rf 4 0 0 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0
Totals 42 8 13 8 Totals 35 7 12 6
Detroit 100″220″003 — 8
New York 002″210″200 — 7
E–G.Torres (16), Candelario (10). DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Detroit 8, New York 4. 2B–J.Jones (20), D.Lugo (1), Stanton (28). HR–Candelario (16), V.Martinez 2 (8), Goodrum (14), Ro.Rodriguez (3), Stanton (33), Voit (5), G.Torres (21). SB–Goodrum (10).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Liriano 4 1/3 7 5 4 2 2
VerHagen 1 1/3 2 0 0 1 1
Stumpf 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Alcantara 1 3 2 2 0 1
Wilson (W,2-4) 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene (S,28-32) 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Happ 4 1/3 10 5 5 0 3
Green 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 3
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Britton H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Betances L,4-4 BS,2 1 2 3 3 1 3
WP–Happ, Stumpf, Britton. Umpires–Home, Carlos Torres. First, Nic Lentz. Second, Paul Nauert. Third, Scott Barry. T–3:32. A–37,195 (47,309).
Wednesday’s Late Boxscore
Brewers 13, Reds 12, 10 innings
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 6 3 3 1 Hmilton cf 5 3 4 1
Yelich rf-lf 6 2 6 3 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
T.Shaw 2b-1b 4 1 2 2 Dixon lf 1 1 1 1
Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ss 5 0 0 0
Braun lf 5 0 1 0 Gennett 2b 6 1 2 2
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 5 1 1 2
Soria p 0 0 0 0 Schbler rf 5 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 1 1 1 1 P.Tcker lf 3 0 0 0
Mstakas 3b 6 2 4 3 Ervin lf-cf 0 0 0 0
Schoop ss-2b 6 1 2 2 Brnhart c 3 3 2 1
Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 Casali 1b 5 1 3 1
Hader p 0 0 0 0 M.Hrvey p 1 0 0 0
Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0
H.Perez ph-rf 3 1 1 0 D.Hrrra ph 0 1 0 0
Pina c 3 0 1 0 Lrenzen p 1 1 1 3
Kratz pr-c 2 1 1 1 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
F.Prlta p 2 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
O.Arcia ss 3 1 0 0 M.Wllms ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Stphens p 0 0 0 0
Totals 50 13 22 13 Totals 42 12 14 11
Milwaukee 200″031″410″2 — 13
Cincinnati 110″143″010″1 — 12
E–Lorenzen (1). DP–Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B–Cain (23), Yelich (28), T.Shaw (23), H.Perez (11), Gennett (28), Barnhart (20). 3B–Yelich (5). HR–Yelich (26), Aguilar (30), Moustakas (25), Schoop (20), Hamilton (4), Dixon (3), Suarez (30), Barnhart (9), Lorenzen (4). SB–Thames (7), Gennett (4). CS–Hamilton (8). SF–T.Shaw (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Peralta 4 1/3 6 5 5 1 5
Hader 2/3 3 4 4 1 0
Williams 1 2 1 1 0 2
Burnes 1 1 0 0 2 1
Soria BS,5 1 1 1 1 0 1
Jeffress (W,7-1) 2 1 1 1 2 2
Cincinnati
Harvey 4 11 5 5 0 6
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lorenzen H,8 1 3 3 2 0 1
Hernandez BS,5 1 4 3 3 1 0
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias (L,2-3) 1 2 1 1 0 2
Stephens 1 2 1 1 0 2
M.Harvey pitched to 5 batters in the 5th Hader pitched to 2 batters in the 6th Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 7th D.Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th R.Iglesias pitched to 1 batter in the 10th HBP–by Hernandez (Pina), by Soria (Peraza). WP–Soria. Umpires–Home, Tony Randazzo. First, Nick Mahrley. Second, Lance Barrett. Third, Bill Welke. T–4:16. A–11,777 (42,319).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .337; Altuve, Houston, .327; Segura, Seattle, .317; Trout, Los Angeles, .311; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .302; Andujar, New York, .300; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .298.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 109; Betts, Boston, 108; Martinez, Boston, 99; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 90; Bregman, Houston, 89; Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Stanton, New York, 85; Chapman, Oakland, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 83.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 111; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Bregman, Houston, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 83; Stanton, New York, 82; Cruz, Seattle, 81.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 163; Segura, Seattle, 159; Lindor, Cleveland, 156; Merrifield, Kansas City, 156; Rosario, Minnesota, 153; Betts, Boston, 151; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Bregman, Houston, 146; Altuve, Houston, 144; Brantley, Cleveland, 144.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 43; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Betts, Boston, 38; Andujar, New York, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; 5 tied at 36.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 28; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.
PITCHING–Severino, New York, 17-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 6 tied at 12.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 234; Verlander, Houston, 229; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 189; Morton, Houston, 185; Carrasco, Cleveland, 178; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168.
National League
BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .316; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .311; Martinez, St. Louis, .311; Markakis, Atlanta, .308; Arenado, Colorado, .305; Peralta, Arizona, .303; Rendon, Washington, .298.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Carpenter, St. Louis, 89; Harper, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Freeman, Atlanta, 82; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 82; 2 tied at 81.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 95; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 92; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 83; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Freeman, Atlanta, 81.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 160; Markakis, Atlanta, 160; Gennett, Cincinnati, 154; Peraza, Cincinnati, 151; Yelich, Milwaukee, 151; Albies, Atlanta, 147; Castro, Miami, 146; Story, Colorado, 146; Baez, Chicago, 145; Turner, Washington, 145.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; 3 tied at 30.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 5 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 30; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Baez, Chicago, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; 3 tied at 26.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Story, Colorado, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Godley, Arizona, 14-7; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-4; Freeland, Colorado, 12-7; 4 tied at 11.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.90; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.30; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 224; Corbin, Arizona, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 177; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 174; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Godley, Arizona, 163; Gray, Colorado, 163; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 17 6 4 55 50 26
Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30
New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34
Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33
Philadelphia 12 11 3 39 37 39
Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45
New England 7 10 8 29 38 41
D.C. United 7 11 6 27 39 42
Toronto FC 7 13 6 27 43 48
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 13 6 7 46 43 35
Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30
Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40
Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44
Portland 11 7 7 40 37 35
Seattle 11 9 5 38 32 26
LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48
Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51
Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52
Houston 7 12 7 28 41 38
Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48
San Jose 4 14 8 20 40 50
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’S RESULTS
New York 1, Houston 0
Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0
Portland 2, Toronto FC 0
San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3
Saturday’s GAMEs
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4
New York at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30
Portland at New England, 7:30
Houston at FC Dallas, 8
Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8
New York City FC at Columbus, 8
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
Sunday’s GAME
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30
Wednesday’s GAME
New England at New York City FC, 7
Saturday, September 8
D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
Colorado at Portland, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoff Glance
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s RESULTS
Washington 87, Atlanta 84
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87
Tuesday’s RESULTS
Atlanta 78, Washington 75, series is tied 1-1
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT, Seattle leads series 2-0
Friday’s GAMES
Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s GAMES
x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
Atlanta at Washington, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 4
x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA
x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA
x- If necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Preseason
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 1 0 .750 94 74
Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 83 98
Miami 1 3 0 .250 88 87
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 55 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 88 80
Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 76 50
Houston 3 1 0 .750 67 50
Tennessee 0 4 0 .000 40 90
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 0 0 1.000 127 72
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 120 95
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 103 80
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 77 46
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35
Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 74 70
Washington 1 3 0 .250 69 98
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 44 82
Dallas 0 4 0 .000 43 86
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 103 47
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 96
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 96 96
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 27 96
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 65
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64
Chicago 2 3 0 .400 118 117
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 77 111
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 35
L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 47 96
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60
Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12
Miami 34, Atlanta 7
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9
Cleveland 35, Detroit 17
Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26
Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10
Baltimore 30, Washington 20
Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24
Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3
New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0
Buffalo 28, Chicago 27
Houston 14, Dallas 6
Green Bay at Kansas City, late
Denver at Arizona, late
Oakland at Seattle, late
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, late
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
EAST
Coast Guard 33, New England Coll. 7
Frostburg St. 34, Stevenson 7
Maine 35, New Hampshire 7
Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19
S. Connecticut 35, Gannon 31
UCF 56, UConn 17
Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23
West Chester 44, Bentley 6
SOUTH
Campbell 49, Chowan 26
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
Samford 66, Shorter 9
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
MIDWEST
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
Minn. Duluth 49, Minot St. 3
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
Ohio Dominican 28, California (Pa.) 23
Saginaw Valley St. 45, Alderson-Broaddus 7
Sioux Falls 27, Concordia (St.P.) 21
Friday’s Games
South
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
Midwest
Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Far West
Western St. (Col.) at Idaho St., 8:35 p.m.
Portland St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon
Villanova at Temple, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.
Lock Haven at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
New Haven at Bryant, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
South
Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon
James Madison at NC State, Noon
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon
Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
St. Augustine’s at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington vs. Auburn at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.
Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Shaw at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Newberry at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
Midwest
Kent St. at Illinois, Noon
Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon
Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.
William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.
VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.
St. Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Southwest
FAU at Oklahoma, Noon
Houston at Rice, Noon
Southern U. at TCU, Noon
Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon
E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
SW Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Far West
Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4:05 p.m.
W. New Mexico at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.
Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Prairie View at NC Central, Noon
LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.
PRO GOLF
LPGA Tour
Cambia Portland Classic
First Round
a-denotes amateur
Marina Alex 32-30 — 62 -10
Brooke M. Henderson 33-31 — 64 -8
Minjee Lee 34-30 — 64 -8
Robynn Ree 30-35 — 65 -7
Katherine Perry 34-32 — 66 -6
Su Oh 32-34 — 66 -6
Georgia Hall 33-33 — 66 -6
Angela Stanford 34-33 — 67 -5
Mi Hyang Lee 36-31 — 67 -5
Mariah Stackhouse 33-34 — 67 -5
Jaye Marie Green 34-33 — 67 -5
Ally McDonald 33-34 — 67 -5
Brittany Lincicome 35-32 — 67 -5
Anna Nordqvist 35-32 — 67 -5
Tiffany Chan 32-36 — 68 -4
Camilla Lennarth 32-36 — 68 -4
Beatriz Recari 35-33 — 68 -4
Pornanong Phatlum 35-33 — 68 -4
Lexi Thompson 35-33 — 68 -4
Jacqui Concolino 34-34 — 68 -4
Charley Hull 33-35 — 68 -4
Megan Khang 33-35 — 68 -4
Gaby Lopez 36-32 — 68 -4
Ayako Uehara 35-33 — 68 -4
Amy Olson 35-33 — 68 -4
Mina Harigae 33-35 — 68 -4
Peiyun Chien 31-38 — 69 -3
Brittany Marchand 36-33 — 69 -3
Jane Park 36-33 — 69 -3
Aditi Ashok 35-34 — 69 -3
Inbee Park 34-35 — 69 -3
Austin Ernst 34-35 — 69 -3
Mo Martin 35-34 — 69 -3
Daniela Iacobelli 31-38 — 69 -3
Christina Kim 35-34 — 69 -3
Celine Boutier 35-34 — 69 -3
Brittany Benvenuto 37-32 — 69 -3
Sandra Changkija 37-32 — 69 -3
Lindy Duncan 33-36 — 69 -3
Hannah Green 35-34 — 69 -3
Benyapa Niphatsophon 33-36 — 69 -3
Mariajo Uribe 36-33 — 69 -3
Sophia Popov 35-34 — 69 -3
Jennifer Hahn 33-36 — 69 -3
Kassidy Teare 36-33 — 69 -3
Becky Morgan 35-35 — 70 -2
Mirim Lee 35-35 — 70 -2
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 36-34 — 70 -2
Katherine Kirk 37-33 — 70 -2
Alison Walshe 35-35 — 70 -2
Lee-Anne Pace 34-36 — 70 -2
Rebecca Artis 35-35 — 70 -2
Lee Lopez 35-35 — 70 -2
Julieta Granada 35-35 — 70 -2
Min Lee 34-36 — 70 -2
Kim Kaufman 35-35 — 70 -2
Juli Inkster 35-35 — 70 -2
Amy Yang 34-36 — 70 -2
Chella Choi 34-36 — 70 -2
Perrine Delacour 35-35 — 70 -2
Maria Torres 34-36 — 70 -2
Amelia Lewis 32-38 — 70 -2
Katie Burnett 35-35 — 70 -2
Cydney Clanton 35-35 — 70 -2
Jing Yan 33-37 — 70 -2
P.K. Kongkraphan 34-37 — 71 -1
Daniela Darquea 37-34 — 71 -1
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 35-36 — 71 -1
Danielle Kang 32-39 — 71 -1
Lizette Salas 38-33 — 71 -1
Yu Liu 36-35 — 71 -1
Thidapa Suwannapura 36-35 — 71 -1
Lauren Coughlin 35-36 — 71 -1
Brianna Do 36-35 — 71 -1
Mi Jung Hur 36-35 — 71 -1
Mel Reid 34-37 — 71 -1
Wichanee Meechai 37-34 — 71 -1
Holly Clyburn 35-36 — 71 -1
Candie Kung 37-34 — 71 -1
Brittany Altomare 35-36 — 71 -1
Wei-Ling Hsu 36-35 — 71 -1
Ryann O’Toole 34-37 — 71 -1
Catriona Matthew 35-36 — 71 -1
In Gee Chun 34-37 — 71 -1
Pernilla Lindberg 34-37 — 71 -1
Sarah Jane Smith 35-36 — 71 -1
So Yeon Ryu 35-36 — 71 -1
Karen Stupples 35-36 — 71 -1
Cheyenne Woods 34-38 — 72 E
Emily Pedersen 37-35 — 72 E
Shanshan Feng 36-36 — 72 E
Dori Carter 35-37 — 72 E
Allison Emrey 34-38 — 72 E
Olafia Kristinsdottir 37-35 — 72 E
Caroline Hedwall 36-36 — 72 E
Kris Tamulis 38-34 — 72 E
Kelly Shon 35-37 — 72 E
Jackie Stoelting 37-35 — 72 E
Dani Holmqvist 34-38 — 72 E
Brittany Lang 35-37 — 72 E
Katelyn Sepmoree 37-35 — 72 E
Kelly Tan 36-36 — 72 E
Ashleigh Buhai 37-35 — 72 E
Alena Sharp 36-36 — 72 E
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 35-37 — 72 E
Gemma Dryburgh 38-35 — 73 +1
Natalie Gulbis 38-35 — 73 +1
Jessy Tang 36-37 — 73 +1
Laetitia Beck 40-33 — 73 +1
Alison Lee 35-38 — 73 +1
Madeleine Sheils 35-38 — 73 +1
Sandra Gal 36-37 — 73 +1
Paula Reto 33-40 — 73 +1
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 38-35 — 73 +1
Samantha Troyanovich 37-36 — 73 +1
Azahara Munoz 39-34 — 73 +1
Sei Young Kim 37-36 — 73 +1
Emma Talley 36-37 — 73 +1
a-Olivia Benzin 36-37 — 73 +1
Lauren Kim 37-36 — 73 +1
Xiyu Lin 38-35 — 73 +1
Morgan Pressel 37-37 — 74 +2
Katelyn Dambaugh 38-36 — 74 +2
AJ Newell 38-37 — 75 +3
Simin Feng 36-39 — 75 +3
Maddie McCrary 36-39 — 75 +3
Luna Sobron 37-38 — 75 +3
Sakura Yokomine 38-37 — 75 +3
Beth Allen 38-38 — 76 +4
a-Gigi Stoll 37-39 — 76 +4
Tiffany Joh 36-40 — 76 +4
Martina Edberg 40-36 — 76 +4
Lorie Kane 37-39 — 76 +4
Haeji Kang 38-39 — 77 +5
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 39-38 — 77 +5
Nicole Broch Larsen 40-38 — 78 +6
Emily Tubert 38-40 — 78 +6
Leticia Ras-Anderica 41-37 — 78 +6
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 40-38 — 78 +6
Cindy LaCrosse 44-35 — 79 +7
Amy E Simanton 39-40 — 79 +7
Sydnee Michaels 39-42 — 81 +9
Erynne Lee 43-39 — 82 +10
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with manager A.J. Hinch on a contract extension through the 2022 season.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 1B Albert Pujols on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 29. Reinstated OF Justin Upton from the 10-day DL. Recalled C Jose Briceno from Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded C Bobby Wilson to the Chicago Cubs for C Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHPs Frankie Montas and J.B. Wendelken from Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Dull and OF Nick Martini to Nashville.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Mike Montgomery from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Alec Mills and RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL). Designated RHP Cory Mazzoni for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Eric Lauer from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to El Paso (PCL).
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Thomas Robinson.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — F-C David West announced his retirement.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed C Doral Moore.
Football
National Football League
CINCINNAT BENGALS — Waived CB Darius Hillary.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C/G Greg Mancz to a contract extension through the 2020 season.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DE Elvis Dumervile announced his retirement.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injury settlement RB Charles Sims III.
Hockey
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed F Josh MacDonald.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jordan Kwas and D Alexis Vanier.
Western Hockey League
VICTORIA ROYALS — Signed D Parker Malchuk, G Connor Martin and F Cage Newans.
TRACK & FIELD
IAAF — Banned IAAF Council member David Okeyo, secretary general and a vice president of Kenya’s track federation, for life for corruption.
College
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Marcus Hilliard senior associate director of athletics for external affairs.
CLAYTON STATE — Named Ryan Erlacher director of athletics, effective Sept. 17.
DAVIS & ELKINS — Announced they have accepted full membership to join the Mountain East Conference, effective July 1, 2019.
EMORY — Named Kyle Childree men’s assistant tennis coach.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Josh Gochiz men’s assistant soccer/goalkeepers coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jonathan Murray assistant wrestling coach.
SIENA — Named Tim Cox and Derrick Eccles men’s assistant lacrosse coaches.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced freshman DL Josh Belk has been declared eligible to play immediately.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
Hopewell-Loudon 173, Elmwood 195
At loudon Meadows golf course
MEDALIST: Luke Graham, Hopewell-Loudon, 40. Other scores: (H-L) Cody Balliet 42, Owen Schumm 45, Tyson Swanagan & Layne Myers 46. (Elm) Mason Greene 47, Carter Taft 49, Austin Minich 49, Paul Meyer 50.
TIFFIN CALVERT 187,
SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 200
AT MOHAWK COUNTRY CLUB
MEDALIST: Dominic Mangiola & Maddy Brown, Tiffin Calvert, 43. Other scores: (TC) Braeden Elchert 50, Jacob Kin 51. (SSM) Casey Crooks 44, Ashton Goff 45, Carson Kasper 55, Jon Perry 56.
records: Tiffin Calvert 7-2 overall, 6-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.
Prep Girls Golf
North Baltimore 210, hopewell-Loudon 226,
Elmwood 233
At Birch Run Golf Course
MEDALIST: Jordan Bucher, North Baltimore, 42. Other scores: (NB) Lilly Westgate 48, Jordan Baker 55, Meghan Thompson 65. (H-L) Kiley Cline 48, Abby Yarris 56, Morgan Searles 60, Olivia Zender 62. (Elm) Kaylie Kingery 50, Taylor Tyson 54, Haley Zimmerman 59, Abi Lee & Solanna Riddle 70.
Prep Girls Tennis
UPPER SANDUSKY 4, FOSTORIA 1
SINGLES
No. 1 — Jodi Smalley (US) def. Jennaleigh McCumber, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Emma Schoenberger (US) def. Naija Miller, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 — Calle Manzi (US) def. Raelyn Hoffman, 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Kyhra Baeder & Shanelle Smith (Fos) def. Abby Davidson & Mara Smalley, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
No. 2 — Hannah Frey & Emma Swihart (US) def. Maddie Cook & Imani Velazquez 6-3, 7-6.
RECORDS: Upper Sandusky 2-4.