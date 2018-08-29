Thursday’s Scoreboard
Prep Football
Friday’s Games
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial
Van Wert at Wapakoneta
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Perry
Arcadia at Toledo Christian
Archbold at Liberty-Benton
Arlington at Ada
Ashland Mapleton at Wellington
Bluffton at Van Buren
Bowling Green at Eastwood
Brookville at Anna
Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut
Cardinal Stritch at Pandora-Gilboa
Cardington Lincoln at Bucyrus
Castalia Margaretta at Western Reserve
Centerburg at Lucas
Clear Fork at Bellevue
Clinton-Massie at Coldwater
Clyde at Ashland Senior
Columbus Grove at Leipsic
Convoy Crestview at Hicksville
Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley
Covington at Minster
Dalton at Buckeye Central
Danville at Tiffin Calvert
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.
Detroit Catholic Central at Toledo Whitmer
Eaton at St. Henry
Edgerton at Edon
Fredericktown at Marion Pleasant
Galion Senior at Carey
Germantown Valley View at Fort Recovery
Gibsonburg at Woodmore
Hilltop at Antwerp
Huron at Sandusky Senior
Jonathan Alder at Marion Harding
Lakota at Elmwood
Lancaster Fisher Catholic at Crestline
Lima Bath at Elida
Lima Senior at Piqua
Lorain Brookside at Vermilion
Loudonville at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Massillon Tuslaw at West Holmes
Maumee at Toledo Waite
Mississinawa Valley at New Bremen
Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon
Montpelier at Evergreen
Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky
Napoleon at Liberty Center
New London at Firelands
Newark Catholic at Seneca East
Newark at Mount Vernon
North Union at Colonel Crawford
Northwood at Lake
Norwalk Senior at Norwayne
Oak Harbor at Genoa
Otsego at North Baltimore
Ottawa Hills at Ayersville
Patrick Henry at Marion Local
Paulding at Fairview
Perrysburg at Toledo St. John’s
Plymouth at Willard
Port Clinton at Rossford
Ridgemont at Triad
River Valley at Mansfield Madison
Riverdale at Hardin Northern
Riverside at Mechanicsburg
Shelby at Lexington
Sidney Lehman at Miami East
South Central at Danbury
Sparta Highland at Ontario
Spencerville at Parkway
Stryker at Whiteford
Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay
Sylvania Southview at Fremont Ross
Tiffin Columbian at Anthony Wayne
Toledo Bowsher at Springfield
Toledo Rogers at Delta
Toledo Scott at Fostoria Senior
Toledo St. Francis at Bedford, Mich.
Toledo Start at Swanton
Toledo Woodward at Bryan
Upper Arlington at Findlay
Vanlue at Ridgedale
Versailles at Delphos Jefferson
Wadsworth at Wooster Senior
Wauseon at Tinora
Wayne Trace at McComb
Waynesfield-Goshen at Holgate
Wynford at Milan Edison
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Elgin at Frankfort Adena
Fremont St. Joseph at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Timber Creek, N.J. at Tol. Cent. Catholic
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 92 42 .687 —
New York 84 49 .632 7½
Tampa Bay 70 62 .530 21
Toronto 60 73 .451 31½
Baltimore 40 94 .299 52
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 75 57 .568 —
Minnesota 62 70 .470 13
Chicago 53 80 .398 22½
Detroit 53 80 .398 22½
Kansas City 42 91 .316 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 51 .617 —
Oakland 80 54 .597 2½
Seattle 74 59 .556 8
Los Angeles 64 69 .481 18
Texas 58 75 .436 24
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 12, Toronto 5
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4
Oakland 4, Houston 3
Kansas City 6, Detroit 2
Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
Wednesday’s Results
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 9, Detroit 2
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Boston 14, Miami 6
Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 10, Toronto 5
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, late
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7), 1:10
Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6), 7:05
Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10
L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-8) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10
Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 10:05
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10
Toronto at Miami, 7:10
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 57 .565 —
Philadelphia 70 62 .530 4½
Washington 67 66 .504 8
New York 59 74 .444 16
Miami 53 81 .396 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 78 54 .591 —
St. Louis 74 58 .561 4
Milwaukee 73 60 .549 5½
Pittsburgh 64 68 .485 14
Cincinnati 57 75 .432 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 72 60 .545 —
Colorado 72 60 .545 —
Los Angeles 71 61 .538 1
San Francisco 67 67 .500 6
San Diego 52 83 .385 21½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings, susp.
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
San Francisco 1, Arizona 0
Wednesday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Boston 14, Miami 6
Washington at Philadelphia, late
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, late
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, late
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Miley 2-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-1), 12:35
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at St. Louis (Gant 5-5), 7:15
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 7:35
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 10:10
Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at San Diego (Richard 7-11), 10:10
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05
Toronto at Miami, 7:10
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:35
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Royals 9, Tigers 2
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 5 0 1 0
J.Iglss ss 2 1 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 2
Adduci 1b 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 0 0
Cstllns dh 4 0 0 0 Duda dh 4 1 1 0
Goodrum 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 1 2 0
Mahtook lf 4 1 2 2 Bnfacio rf 3 1 2 0
Ro.Rdrg 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 2 2 4
Greiner c 2 0 0 0 B.Phllp cf 3 1 1 2
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Butera c 4 1 2 1
V.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 3 2 Totals 33 9 12 9
Detroit 100″000″001 — 2
Kansas City 022″320″00x — 9
E–H.Dozier (5). DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Detroit 6, Kansas City 4. 2B–B.Phillips (3), Butera 2 (9). 3B–H.Dozier (2), Mondesi (2). HR–Mahtook (5), A.Gordon (10), Mondesi (6). SF–B.Phillips (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer (L,3-10) 3 2/3 8 7 7 0 3
Farmer 2/3 1 2 2 2 0
Coleman 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alcantara 1 2 0 0 0 0
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Duffy (W,8-11) 6 2 1 1 3 6
Flynn 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hammel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 1 1 1 1 3
WP–Farmer. Umpires–Home, Angel Hernandez. First, Jeremie Rehak. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Bill Miller. T–2:38. A–17,091 (37,903).
Twins 4, Indians 3
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer 1b 5 1 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0
Frsythe 2b 2 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 5 1 3 1 J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 1 0
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 1
Grssman rf 3 0 2 2 Alonso 1b 2 0 1 1
Kepler rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Diaz ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Austin dh 3 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 0 2 1
Cave cf 4 0 1 0 Guyer pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Adranza ss 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0
Astdllo c 4 1 1 1 Gomes c 4 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 34 3 8 3
Minnesota 001″010″200 — 4
Cleveland 200″010″000 — 3
E–Cave (4). DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Minnesota 11, Cleveland 7. 2B–Mauer (21), E.Rosario (31), Grossman (18), Cave (10), Encarnacion (15), Kipnis (23). HR–Astudillo (1). SB–Lindor (20).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Stewart 4 2/3 6 3 3 2 2
May (W,3-0) 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 2
Rogers H,12 2 1 0 0 0 1
Hildenberger (S,5-7) 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Plutko 5 1/3 5 2 2 2 5
Perez H,11 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Allen L,4-6 BS,5 1 2 2 2 2 1
Olson 1 1 0 0 1 2
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP–by Plutko (Grossman), by Cimber (Forsythe). WP–Plutko, Stewart. Umpires–Home, Ed Hickox. First, Gabe Morales. Second, John Libka. Third, Jerry Meals. T–3:09. A–20,398 (35,225).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .337; Altuve, Houston, .327; Segura, Seattle, .317; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .311; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .302; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .301.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 109; Betts, Boston, 108; Martinez, Boston, 99; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 90; Bregman, Houston, 89; Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Stanton, New York, 85; Chapman, Oakland, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 83.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 111; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Bregman, Houston, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 83; Stanton, New York, 82; Cruz, Seattle, 81.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 163; Segura, Seattle, 159; Lindor, Cleveland, 156; Merrifield, Kansas City, 156; Rosario, Minnesota, 153; Betts, Boston, 151; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Bregman, Houston, 146; Altuve, Houston, 144; Brantley, Cleveland, 144.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 43; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Betts, Boston, 38; Andujar, New York, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; 5 tied at 36.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 28; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.
PITCHING–Severino, New York, 17-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 6 tied at 12.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 234; Verlander, Houston, 229; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 189; Morton, Houston, 185; Carrasco, Cleveland, 178; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Markakis, Atlanta, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .310; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310; Martinez, St. Louis, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .306; Arenado, Colorado, .305; Peralta, Arizona, .303; Rendon, Washington, .299.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Carpenter, St. Louis, 88; Harper, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Baez, Chicago, 81; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 81; 2 tied at 80.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 82; Freeman, Atlanta, 78.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 159; Freeman, Atlanta, 157; Gennett, Cincinnati, 152; Peraza, Cincinnati, 151; Castro, Miami, 146; Story, Colorado, 146; Albies, Atlanta, 145; Baez, Chicago, 145; Yelich, Milwaukee, 145; 3 tied at 144.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 30.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 5 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; 2 tied at 26.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Story, Colorado, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Freeland, Colorado, 12-7; 3 tied at 11.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Freeland, Colorado, 2.90; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 224; Corbin, Arizona, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 177; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Gray, Colorado, 163; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160; Godley, Arizona, 157.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 17 6 4 55 50 26
Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30
New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34
Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33
Philadelphia 12 11 3 39 37 39
Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45
New England 7 10 8 29 38 41
Toronto FC 7 12 6 27 43 46
D.C. United 7 11 6 27 39 42
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 13 5 7 46 40 31
Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30
Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40
Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44
Seattle 11 9 5 38 32 26
LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48
Portland 10 7 7 37 35 35
Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51
Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52
Houston 7 12 7 28 41 38
Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48
San Jose 3 14 8 17 36 47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Wednesday, August 22
New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Thursday, August 23
Columbus 1, Chicago 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie
Friday, August 24
Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Saturday, August 25
Philadelphia 1, New England 0
Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0
Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0
Vancouver 3, San Jose 2
Sunday, August 26
New York 1, D.C. United 0
Seattle 1, Portland 0
Wednesday, August 29
New York 1, Houston 0
Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0
FC Dallas at San Jose, late
Toronto FC at Portland, late
Saturday, September 1
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4
New York at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30
Portland at New England, 7:30
Houston at FC Dallas, 8
Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8
New York City FC at Columbus, 8
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
Sunday, September 2
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoff Glance
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s RESULTS
Washington 87, Atlanta 84
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 78, Washington 75, series is tied 1-1
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT, Seattle leads series 2-0
Friday’s GAMES
Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
Atlanta at Washington, TBA
Sunday’s GAMES
x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
x-Atlanta at Washington, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 4
x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA
x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA
x- If necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Preseason
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37
Miami 0 3 0 .000 54 80
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 51 40
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 61 54
Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52
Cincinnati 3 0 0 1.000 77 53
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35
Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53
Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68
Dallas 0 3 0 .000 34 72
Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 75 47
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 86 71
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 20 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 60 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 32
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60
Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0
Friday’s Results
Carolina 25, New England 14
Denver 29, Washington 17
N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16
Minnesota 21, Seattle 20
Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30
Oakland 13, Green Bay 6
Saturday’s Results
Chicago 27, Kansas City 20
Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6
L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20
Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17
Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6
Baltimore 27, Miami 10
New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7
Sunday’s RESULTS
Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13
Arizona 27, Dallas 0
Thursday’S GAMES
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7
Cleveland at Detroit, 7
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7
Miami at Atlanta, 7
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30
Dallas at Houston, 8
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8
Buffalo at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30
Denver at Arizona, 10
Oakland at Seattle, 10
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
East
Bowie St. at Wagner, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
UCF at UConn, 7 p.m.
South
Chowan at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Shorter at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Savannah St. at UAB, 8 p.m.
Midwest
CCSU at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Quincy at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
MVSU at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Southwest
Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Far West
Weber St. at Utah, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Montana St., 9 p.m.
UC Davis at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
Midwest
Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Far West
Western St. (Col.) at Idaho St., 8:35 p.m.
Portland St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon
Villanova at Temple, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.
Lock Haven at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
New Haven at Bryant, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
South
Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon
James Madison at NC State, Noon
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon
Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
St. Augustine’s at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington vs. Auburn at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.
Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Shaw at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Newberry at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
Midwest
Kent St. at Illinois, Noon
Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon
Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.
William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.
VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.
St. Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Southwest
FAU at Oklahoma, Noon
Houston at Rice, Noon
Southern U. at TCU, Noon
Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon
E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
SW Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Far West
Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4:05 p.m.
W. New Mexico at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.
Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Prairie View at NC Central, Noon
LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 15-day DL. Recalled RHP Tyler Olson from Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded 1B Lucas Duda to Atlanta for cash considerations.
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mike Passanisi manager of baseball information.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated C Dioner Navarro. Placed C Wagner Gomez on the inactive list.
American Associaton
CHICAGO DOGS — Released LHP Scott Barnes.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHPs J.R. Bunda, Cortland Cox, Derek Gordon, Jake Hohensee, Shairon Martis, Austin Robichaux and Brad Thoutt; INFs T.J. Bennett, Christian Ibarra, Dan Johnson, Ivan Marin, Jamey Smart, Curt Smith and Cesar Valera; OFs Brandon Jacobs, Randolph Oduber and Alex Glenn; Cs Daniel Herrera and Dashenko Ricardo and LHPs Kyle Kinman, Trevor Lubking and Eric Wooten.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Jared Reaves.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Named Bernard Condevaux medical director and Jim Scholler athletic trainer.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Quincy Pondexter.
Football
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived G Cory Helms.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Mychal Kendricks.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived OL Beau Nunn. Waived-injured DT Toby Johnson.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a four-year contract extension.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived-injured LB Ben Heeney.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round draft pick from the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived-injured WR Max McCaffrey.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a three-year contract extension. Acquired QB Brett Hundley from Green Bay for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added DL Arnaud Gascon-Nadon. Moved LS Tanner Doll to the suspended list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Gerald Rivers to the practice roster. Released WR Tyrone Pierre from the practice roster.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Martin Brodeur executive vice president of business development.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Michael Fisher to vice president of ticket sales and HC memberships. Named Jacqueline Avola corporate fulfilment coordinator and David Salter chief scout for Canada’s Atlantic provinces.
Olympic Sports
INTERNATIONAL CANOE FEDERATION — Suspended kayaker Inna Osypenko-Radomska four years for refusing a doping test.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Placed G David Ousted on the DL.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced the retirement of F Clint Dempsey.
College
PENN STATE — Named Chris Grosse assistant athletic director for marketing.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
lakota 167, new riegel 198
at sycamore hills golf course
MEDALIST: Kyleigh Dull, Lakota, 36. Other scores: (Lak) Jayden Bonnell 43, Ethan Longoria & Connor Hill 44; (NR) Jacob Theis 45, Brandon Seifert 57, Carson Whipple 50, Dalton Reinhart & Sam Whipple 56.
records: Lakota 8-1, 7-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; New Riegel 1-7 SBC River Division.
Tiffin Calvert 167, Fremont St. Joseph 176
At Sycamore Hills Golf Club
MEDALIST: Dominic Mangiola, Tiffin Calvert, 37. Other scores: (TC) Brayden Thomas 41, Jacob Kin 42, Maddy Brown 47; (FSJ) GArrett Michael 41, Caden Spader 43, Lance Emrich 46, Blake Michael 46.
records: Tiffin Calvert 6-2.
Carey 174, Buckeye Central 180
At Cranberry Hills Golf Course
MEDALIST: Ethan Tanner, Carey, 40. Other scores: (Car) Brayden Miller 42, Kole Phillips 44, McKain Miller 48; (BC) Adam Krebs 41, Nic Ratliff 44, Alex Kanney 47, Jarod Mason 48.
records: Carey 3-2, 2-1 Northern 10 Conference.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Boys Golf
Elmwood at Hopewell-Loudon, 4:30
Carey at Buckeye Central (N10), 4:30
Sandusky St. Marys at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 4:30
Arcadia at Ridgemont, 5
Prep Girls Golf
Elmwood at North Baltimore, 4
Prep Boys Soccer
Riverdale at Liberty-Benton (NCOSA), 5
Van Buren at Tiffin Columbian, 5
Prep Girls Soccer
Fort Jennings at Van Buren, 5
Prep Girls Tennis
Fostoria at Upper Sandusky, 4:15
Port Clinton at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5
Prep Volleyball
Elmwood at Lake (NBC), 5:30
Eastwood at Fostoria (NBC), 5:30
New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 5:30
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5:30
Carey at Mohawk (N10), 5:30
North Baltimore at Holgate, 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
Findlay Football Tickets
FINDLAY — Pre-sale tickets for Findlay’s Friday night home football game with Upper Arlington at Donnell Stadium will be on sale for the remainder of the week in the FHS athletic office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $7. Contact the office at 419-425-8216 with any questions. General admission tickets for all five home football games can now be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/OH786.
Arlington Football Tickets
ARLINGTON — Arlington will pre-sell tickets for Friday’s football game at Ada. Tickets will be on sale from 9-11 a.m. Friday in the school cafeteria. Pre-sell prices are $5 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the gate.
Lakeland Golf Scramble
A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.