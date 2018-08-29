Thursday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

Friday’s Games

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Kenton

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial

Van Wert at Wapakoneta

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Perry

Arcadia at Toledo Christian

Archbold at Liberty-Benton

Arlington at Ada

Ashland Mapleton at Wellington

Bluffton at Van Buren

Bowling Green at Eastwood

Brookville at Anna

Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut

Cardinal Stritch at Pandora-Gilboa

Cardington Lincoln at Bucyrus

Castalia Margaretta at Western Reserve

Centerburg at Lucas

Clear Fork at Bellevue

Clinton-Massie at Coldwater

Clyde at Ashland Senior

Columbus Grove at Leipsic

Convoy Crestview at Hicksville

Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley

Covington at Minster

Dalton at Buckeye Central

Danville at Tiffin Calvert

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.

Detroit Catholic Central at Toledo Whitmer

Eaton at St. Henry

Edgerton at Edon

Fredericktown at Marion Pleasant

Galion Senior at Carey

Germantown Valley View at Fort Recovery

Gibsonburg at Woodmore

Hilltop at Antwerp

Huron at Sandusky Senior

Jonathan Alder at Marion Harding

Lakota at Elmwood

Lancaster Fisher Catholic at Crestline

Lima Bath at Elida

Lima Senior at Piqua

Lorain Brookside at Vermilion

Loudonville at Ashland Crestview

Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Massillon Tuslaw at West Holmes

Maumee at Toledo Waite

Mississinawa Valley at New Bremen

Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon

Montpelier at Evergreen

Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky

Napoleon at Liberty Center

New London at Firelands

Newark Catholic at Seneca East

Newark at Mount Vernon

North Union at Colonel Crawford

Northwood at Lake

Norwalk Senior at Norwayne

Oak Harbor at Genoa

Otsego at North Baltimore

Ottawa Hills at Ayersville

Patrick Henry at Marion Local

Paulding at Fairview

Perrysburg at Toledo St. John’s

Plymouth at Willard

Port Clinton at Rossford

Ridgemont at Triad

River Valley at Mansfield Madison

Riverdale at Hardin Northern

Riverside at Mechanicsburg

Shelby at Lexington

Sidney Lehman at Miami East

South Central at Danbury

Sparta Highland at Ontario

Spencerville at Parkway

Stryker at Whiteford

Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay

Sylvania Southview at Fremont Ross

Tiffin Columbian at Anthony Wayne

Toledo Bowsher at Springfield

Toledo Rogers at Delta

Toledo Scott at Fostoria Senior

Toledo St. Francis at Bedford, Mich.

Toledo Start at Swanton

Toledo Woodward at Bryan

Upper Arlington at Findlay

Vanlue at Ridgedale

Versailles at Delphos Jefferson

Wadsworth at Wooster Senior

Wauseon at Tinora

Wayne Trace at McComb

Waynesfield-Goshen at Holgate

Wynford at Milan Edison

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Elgin at Frankfort Adena

Fremont St. Joseph at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Timber Creek, N.J. at Tol. Cent. Catholic

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 92 42 .687 —

New York 84 49 .632 7½

Tampa Bay 70 62 .530 21

Toronto 60 73 .451 31½

Baltimore 40 94 .299 52

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 75 57 .568 —

Minnesota 62 70 .470 13

Chicago 53 80 .398 22½

Detroit 53 80 .398 22½

Kansas City 42 91 .316 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 82 51 .617 —

Oakland 80 54 .597 2½

Seattle 74 59 .556 8

Los Angeles 64 69 .481 18

Texas 58 75 .436 24

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 12, Toronto 5

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Results

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 9, Detroit 2

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Boston 14, Miami 6

Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 10, Toronto 5

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, late

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7), 1:10

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6), 7:05

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10

L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-8) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 10:05

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10

Toronto at Miami, 7:10

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 74 57 .565 —

Philadelphia 70 62 .530 4½

Washington 67 66 .504 8

New York 59 74 .444 16

Miami 53 81 .396 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 78 54 .591 —

St. Louis 74 58 .561 4

Milwaukee 73 60 .549 5½

Pittsburgh 64 68 .485 14

Cincinnati 57 75 .432 21

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 72 60 .545 —

Colorado 72 60 .545 —

Los Angeles 71 61 .538 1

San Francisco 67 67 .500 6

San Diego 52 83 .385 21½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings, susp.

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Wednesday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Boston 14, Miami 6

Washington at Philadelphia, late

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, late

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, late

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, late

Arizona at San Francisco, late

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Miley 2-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-1), 12:35

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at St. Louis (Gant 5-5), 7:15

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 7:35

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 10:10

Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at San Diego (Richard 7-11), 10:10

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05

Toronto at Miami, 7:10

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:35

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Royals 9, Tigers 2

Detroit Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 5 0 1 0

J.Iglss ss 2 1 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 2

Adduci 1b 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 0 0

Cstllns dh 4 0 0 0 Duda dh 4 1 1 0

Goodrum 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 1 2 0

Mahtook lf 4 1 2 2 Bnfacio rf 3 1 2 0

Ro.Rdrg 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 2 2 4

Greiner c 2 0 0 0 B.Phllp cf 3 1 1 2

J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Butera c 4 1 2 1

V.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0

Totals 31 2 3 2 Totals 33 9 12 9

Detroit 100″000″001 — 2

Kansas City 022″320″00x — 9

E–H.Dozier (5). DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Detroit 6, Kansas City 4. 2B–B.Phillips (3), Butera 2 (9). 3B–H.Dozier (2), Mondesi (2). HR–Mahtook (5), A.Gordon (10), Mondesi (6). SF–B.Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fulmer (L,3-10) 3 2/3 8 7 7 0 3

Farmer 2/3 1 2 2 2 0

Coleman 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 1

Alcantara 1 2 0 0 0 0

Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kansas City

Duffy (W,8-11) 6 2 1 1 3 6

Flynn 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hammel 1 0 0 0 0 1

Peralta 1 1 1 1 1 3

WP–Farmer. Umpires–Home, Angel Hernandez. First, Jeremie Rehak. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Bill Miller. T–2:38. A–17,091 (37,903).

Twins 4, Indians 3

Minnesota Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mauer 1b 5 1 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0

Frsythe 2b 2 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0

E.Rsrio lf 5 1 3 1 J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 1 0

Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 1

Grssman rf 3 0 2 2 Alonso 1b 2 0 1 1

Kepler rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Diaz ph-1b 1 0 0 0

Austin dh 3 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 0 2 1

Cave cf 4 0 1 0 Guyer pr-rf 0 0 0 0

Adranza ss 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0

Astdllo c 4 1 1 1 Gomes c 4 0 1 0

G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0

Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 34 3 8 3

Minnesota 001″010″200 — 4

Cleveland 200″010″000 — 3

E–Cave (4). DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Minnesota 11, Cleveland 7. 2B–Mauer (21), E.Rosario (31), Grossman (18), Cave (10), Encarnacion (15), Kipnis (23). HR–Astudillo (1). SB–Lindor (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Stewart 4 2/3 6 3 3 2 2

May (W,3-0) 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 2

Rogers H,12 2 1 0 0 0 1

Hildenberger (S,5-7) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

Plutko 5 1/3 5 2 2 2 5

Perez H,11 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Allen L,4-6 BS,5 1 2 2 2 2 1

Olson 1 1 0 0 1 2

Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Plutko (Grossman), by Cimber (Forsythe). WP–Plutko, Stewart. Umpires–Home, Ed Hickox. First, Gabe Morales. Second, John Libka. Third, Jerry Meals. T–3:09. A–20,398 (35,225).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .337; Altuve, Houston, .327; Segura, Seattle, .317; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .311; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .302; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .301.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 109; Betts, Boston, 108; Martinez, Boston, 99; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 90; Bregman, Houston, 89; Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Stanton, New York, 85; Chapman, Oakland, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 83.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 111; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Bregman, Houston, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 83; Stanton, New York, 82; Cruz, Seattle, 81.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 163; Segura, Seattle, 159; Lindor, Cleveland, 156; Merrifield, Kansas City, 156; Rosario, Minnesota, 153; Betts, Boston, 151; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Bregman, Houston, 146; Altuve, Houston, 144; Brantley, Cleveland, 144.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 43; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Betts, Boston, 38; Andujar, New York, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; 5 tied at 36.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 28; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.

PITCHING–Severino, New York, 17-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 6 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 234; Verlander, Houston, 229; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 189; Morton, Houston, 185; Carrasco, Cleveland, 178; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Markakis, Atlanta, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .310; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310; Martinez, St. Louis, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .306; Arenado, Colorado, .305; Peralta, Arizona, .303; Rendon, Washington, .299.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Carpenter, St. Louis, 88; Harper, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Baez, Chicago, 81; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 81; 2 tied at 80.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 82; Freeman, Atlanta, 78.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 159; Freeman, Atlanta, 157; Gennett, Cincinnati, 152; Peraza, Cincinnati, 151; Castro, Miami, 146; Story, Colorado, 146; Albies, Atlanta, 145; Baez, Chicago, 145; Yelich, Milwaukee, 145; 3 tied at 144.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 30.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 5 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Story, Colorado, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Freeland, Colorado, 12-7; 3 tied at 11.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Freeland, Colorado, 2.90; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 224; Corbin, Arizona, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 177; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Gray, Colorado, 163; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160; Godley, Arizona, 157.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York 17 6 4 55 50 26

Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30

New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34

Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33

Philadelphia 12 11 3 39 37 39

Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45

New England 7 10 8 29 38 41

Toronto FC 7 12 6 27 43 46

D.C. United 7 11 6 27 39 42

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 13 5 7 46 40 31

Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30

Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40

Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44

Seattle 11 9 5 38 32 26

LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48

Portland 10 7 7 37 35 35

Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 12 7 28 41 38

Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48

San Jose 3 14 8 17 36 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday, August 22

New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Thursday, August 23

Columbus 1, Chicago 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Saturday, August 25

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0

Vancouver 3, San Jose 2

Sunday, August 26

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Seattle 1, Portland 0

Wednesday, August 29

New York 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0

FC Dallas at San Jose, late

Toronto FC at Portland, late

Saturday, September 1

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4

New York at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30

Portland at New England, 7:30

Houston at FC Dallas, 8

Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8

New York City FC at Columbus, 8

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

Sunday, September 2

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 87, Atlanta 84

Seattle 91, Phoenix 87

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 78, Washington 75, series is tied 1-1

Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT, Seattle leads series 2-0

Friday’s GAMES

Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 4

x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA

x- If necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Preseason

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62

Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37

Miami 0 3 0 .000 54 80

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 51 40

Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 61 54

Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52

Cincinnati 3 0 0 1.000 77 53

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35

Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74

Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53

Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68

Dallas 0 3 0 .000 34 72

Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 75 47

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 86 71

Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 20 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64

Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 60 76

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 32

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68

San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60

Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Results

Carolina 25, New England 14

Denver 29, Washington 17

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16

Minnesota 21, Seattle 20

Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30

Oakland 13, Green Bay 6

Saturday’s Results

Chicago 27, Kansas City 20

Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6

L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20

Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17

Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6

Baltimore 27, Miami 10

New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7

Sunday’s RESULTS

Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13

Arizona 27, Dallas 0

Thursday’S GAMES

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7

Miami at Atlanta, 7

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8

Buffalo at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30

Denver at Arizona, 10

Oakland at Seattle, 10

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

East

Bowie St. at Wagner, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

UCF at UConn, 7 p.m.

South

Chowan at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Shorter at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Savannah St. at UAB, 8 p.m.

Midwest

CCSU at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Quincy at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

MVSU at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Southwest

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Far West

Weber St. at Utah, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana St., 9 p.m.

UC Davis at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

Midwest

Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Far West

Western St. (Col.) at Idaho St., 8:35 p.m.

Portland St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon

Villanova at Temple, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.

Lock Haven at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

New Haven at Bryant, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

South

Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon

James Madison at NC State, Noon

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon

Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Auburn at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.

Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Shaw at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Newberry at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

Midwest

Kent St. at Illinois, Noon

Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon

Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.

William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.

VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.

St. Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Southwest

FAU at Oklahoma, Noon

Houston at Rice, Noon

Southern U. at TCU, Noon

Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon

E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

SW Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Far West

Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4:05 p.m.

W. New Mexico at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at NC Central, Noon

LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 15-day DL. Recalled RHP Tyler Olson from Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded 1B Lucas Duda to Atlanta for cash considerations.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mike Passanisi manager of baseball information.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated C Dioner Navarro. Placed C Wagner Gomez on the inactive list.

American Associaton

CHICAGO DOGS — Released LHP Scott Barnes.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHPs J.R. Bunda, Cortland Cox, Derek Gordon, Jake Hohensee, Shairon Martis, Austin Robichaux and Brad Thoutt; INFs T.J. Bennett, Christian Ibarra, Dan Johnson, Ivan Marin, Jamey Smart, Curt Smith and Cesar Valera; OFs Brandon Jacobs, Randolph Oduber and Alex Glenn; Cs Daniel Herrera and Dashenko Ricardo and LHPs Kyle Kinman, Trevor Lubking and Eric Wooten.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Jared Reaves.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Named Bernard Condevaux medical director and Jim Scholler athletic trainer.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Quincy Pondexter.

Football

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived G Cory Helms.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Mychal Kendricks.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived OL Beau Nunn. Waived-injured DT Toby Johnson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a four-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived-injured LB Ben Heeney.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round draft pick from the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived-injured WR Max McCaffrey.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a three-year contract extension. Acquired QB Brett Hundley from Green Bay for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added DL Arnaud Gascon-Nadon. Moved LS Tanner Doll to the suspended list.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Gerald Rivers to the practice roster. Released WR Tyrone Pierre from the practice roster.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Martin Brodeur executive vice president of business development.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Michael Fisher to vice president of ticket sales and HC memberships. Named Jacqueline Avola corporate fulfilment coordinator and David Salter chief scout for Canada’s Atlantic provinces.

Olympic Sports

INTERNATIONAL CANOE FEDERATION — Suspended kayaker Inna Osypenko-Radomska four years for refusing a doping test.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Placed G David Ousted on the DL.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced the retirement of F Clint Dempsey.

College

PENN STATE — Named Chris Grosse assistant athletic director for marketing.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

lakota 167, new riegel 198

at sycamore hills golf course

MEDALIST: Kyleigh Dull, Lakota, 36. Other scores: (Lak) Jayden Bonnell 43, Ethan Longoria & Connor Hill 44; (NR) Jacob Theis 45, Brandon Seifert 57, Carson Whipple 50, Dalton Reinhart & Sam Whipple 56.

records: Lakota 8-1, 7-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; New Riegel 1-7 SBC River Division.

Tiffin Calvert 167, Fremont St. Joseph 176

At Sycamore Hills Golf Club

MEDALIST: Dominic Mangiola, Tiffin Calvert, 37. Other scores: (TC) Brayden Thomas 41, Jacob Kin 42, Maddy Brown 47; (FSJ) GArrett Michael 41, Caden Spader 43, Lance Emrich 46, Blake Michael 46.

records: Tiffin Calvert 6-2.

Carey 174, Buckeye Central 180

At Cranberry Hills Golf Course

MEDALIST: Ethan Tanner, Carey, 40. Other scores: (Car) Brayden Miller 42, Kole Phillips 44, McKain Miller 48; (BC) Adam Krebs 41, Nic Ratliff 44, Alex Kanney 47, Jarod Mason 48.

records: Carey 3-2, 2-1 Northern 10 Conference.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Elmwood at Hopewell-Loudon, 4:30

Carey at Buckeye Central (N10), 4:30

Sandusky St. Marys at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 4:30

Arcadia at Ridgemont, 5

Prep Girls Golf

Elmwood at North Baltimore, 4

Prep Boys Soccer

Riverdale at Liberty-Benton (NCOSA), 5

Van Buren at Tiffin Columbian, 5

Prep Girls Soccer

Fort Jennings at Van Buren, 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Fostoria at Upper Sandusky, 4:15

Port Clinton at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Prep Volleyball

Elmwood at Lake (NBC), 5:30

Eastwood at Fostoria (NBC), 5:30

New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 5:30

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5:30

Carey at Mohawk (N10), 5:30

North Baltimore at Holgate, 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay Football Tickets

FINDLAY — Pre-sale tickets for Findlay’s Friday night home football game with Upper Arlington at Donnell Stadium will be on sale for the remainder of the week in the FHS athletic office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $7. Contact the office at 419-425-8216 with any questions. General admission tickets for all five home football games can now be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/OH786.

Arlington Football Tickets

ARLINGTON — Arlington will pre-sell tickets for Friday’s football game at Ada. Tickets will be on sale from 9-11 a.m. Friday in the school cafeteria. Pre-sell prices are $5 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the gate.

Lakeland Golf Scramble

A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.

