Prep volleyball: McComb wins battle of unbeatens

McCOMB — The scores kept getting closer but McComb never lost a set in posting a 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 win over Van Buren on Wednesday in a Blanchard Valley Conference battle of unbeaten volleyball teams.

McComb improved to 4-0 in the BVC opener for both teams. Van Buren suffered its first loss in seven matches.

McComb’s Alyssa Herr, Bre Panning and Alysha Like were a combined 54 for 58 spiking with 24 kills. Herr was 22 for 24 spiking with 12 kills and three blocks, Panning was 20 for 21 spiking with seven kills and seven digs and Like was 12 for 13 spiking with five kills and two blocks.

Lauren Grubb was 17 for 18 serving and 45 for 48 setting with 22 assists. Shaye Hemminger led McComb with 12 digs, Hannah Schroeder had nine and Grubb and Maddie Buck both had eight.

Lindsey Shaw had 12 digs, Jessica Rinehart 10 and Hope DeWalt nine to lead Van Buren. Emma Reineke had five kills and four ace serves.

Van Buren (6-1, 0-1 BVC)

ACES: Emma Reineke 4, Sydney Leeper 2. KILLS: Reineke 5. DIGS: Lindsey Shaw 12, Jessica Rinehart 10, Hope DeWalt 9. BLOCKS: Leeper 1.

McComb (4-0, 1-0 BVC)

SERVING: Alysha Like 8-10, Alyssa Herr 9-11, Hannah Schroeder 7-7, Shaye Hemminger 6-7, Maddie Buck 9-9, Lauren Grubb 17-18. ACES: Like 2, Herr 2. KILLS: Like 5, Herr 12, Bre Panning 7, Grubb 5. SPIKING: Like 12-13, Herr 22-24, Panning 20-21. ASSISTS: Grubb 22. SETTING: Grubb 45-48. PASSING: Schroeder 6-6, Hemminger 12-14, Buck 6-8. DIGS: Like 6, Schroeder 9, Panning 7, Hemminger 12, Buck 8, Grubb 8. BLOCKS: Like 2, Herr 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: McComb 25-15, 12-25, 27-25.

LEIPSIC 3

ARCADIA 1

LEIPSIC — Carlee Siefker and Brooke Brown combined for 18 kills and 33 digs in leading unbeaten Leipsic past Arcadia 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 25-13 in Wednesday’s Blanchard Valley Conference opener for both schools.

Siefker led the Vikings (4-0, 1-0 BVC) hitting 37 of 41 and Brown served a perfect 21 of 21. Hayley Heitmeyer’s 20 kills and three aces were team-highs for Leipsic. Selena Loredo (19 assists) and Lyndie Hazelton (18) paced the Vikings’ passing and Kacey Dulle added 16 digs and three aces.

Arcadia, which fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the BVC, was led by Tori Green 14 kills. Sydney Ramsey paced the Redskins with 17 digs and Lyndee Ward spiked seven kills with 11 digs.

Arcadia (2-2, 0-1 BVC)

SERVING: Samantha Burnett 15-17, Mallory Laveglia 14-15, Sydney Ramsey 10-10. ACES: Laveglia & Burnett 2. KILLS: Tori Green 14, Lea Pessell 8, Lyndee Ward 7. SPIKING: Green 32-34, Samantha Watkins 23-27, Ward 19-22. ASSISTS: Burnett 18, Caity Cramer 11. DIGS: Ramsey 17, Watkins 13, Ward 11. BLOCKS: Mackenzie Kemenah 1.

Leipsic (4-0, 1-0 BVC)

SERVING: Brooke Brown 21-21, Lyndie Hazelton 17-17, Kacey Dulle 19-20. ACES: Hayley Heitmeyer & Dulle 3, Selena Loredo 2. KILLS: Heitmeyer 20, Carlee Siefker 11. SPIKING: Siefker 37-41, Heitmeyer 32-36, Brown 15-18. ASSISTS: Loredo 19, Hazelton 18. SETTING: Hazelton 52-53, Loredo 49-52. DIGS: Siefker 17, Dulle & Brown 16.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Leipsic 25-15, 25-21.

Kingery leads Elmwood

PERRYSBURG — Kaylie Kingery shot a 49 to lead Elmwood at the first Northern Buckeye Conference shootout of the season at Crosswinds Golf Course.

Otsego won the event with 185 strokes. Lake (207) was next followed by Genoa (210), Eastwood (219), Rossford (220) and Elmwood (221).

Taylor Tyson shot a 54, Haley Zimmerman added a 56 and Abi Lee carded a 62 to complete the scoring for the Royals.

Lake’s Autumn Schmidt was the medalist with a 42.

Volleyball tourney set

Defending champion Sylvania Southview will be among six teams competing in Saturday’s Fostoria Invitational, scheduled for a 9 a.m. start at Fostoria High School.

Joining Southview and last year’s runner-up Lady Red in the tournament will be Gibsonburg, McComb, Fremont St. Joseph and Sandusky.

Pool play will be followed by bracket competition, with each team guaranteed three matches. Bracket play is slated to start at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The doors will open at 8 a.m. Admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for students.

