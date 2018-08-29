Prep football: FHS seeking better execution against Scott

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria High School’s football team isn’t going back to the drawing board. The Redmen are just going to try to execute the formula better.

“We’ve got to stop the run and we’ve got to run the ball,” coach Derek Kidwell said of Friday’s nonconference home opener against Toledo Scott.

Upon the 7 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium, FHS will be aiming to turn in a better performance than it did in last week’s 18-0 opening loss at Oak Harbor.

The Redmen never got much of an offensive attack going. And though the defense tightened in the second half, the 18 points allowed in the first half were more than enough for the Rockets.

“They were just more physical than us,” Fostoria coach Derek Kidwell said. “Their (defensive) line controlled the line of scrimmage, which really didn’t allow us to establish a run game. And, defensively, their quarterback (Jac Alexander) hurt us a few times. I said we had to keep him under 100 yards rushing and we weren’t able to do that. That’s why we were down 18-0 at the half.

“We came out in the second half and played well defensively. We had more energy. We still struggled to get anything established offensively, but they were big. I thought we would play better than we did. So we went back at it this week and coached them, went back to some fundamentals and technique and we hope to see a better effort on Friday night.”

Here are five things to know as the Redmen prepare to meet a bunch of Bulldogs who opened their season last week with a 50-35 victory at Ann Arbor (Mich.) Gabriel Richard:

SWEET EMOTION: As he watched tape of Scott, a 1-9 Division III team last year, beating a Division V Michigan playoff squad last season, something not related to X’s and O’s grabbed Kidwell’s attention.

“If you look on film at their sideline, they don’t have a lot of (players), but when they get a big play or they get a big block or something, … you can see the enthusiasm, you can see the excitement on the sideline and on the field. And that’s something I want our kids to pay attention to because if you’re playing high school football, you should play with emotion.”

Starting his fifth year at FHS, Kidwell has seen more placidity from his players than he’d have liked.

“We’ve got to play with enthusiasm,” he said. “I don’t know why, but in the first week we came out with no life. It looked like we’d just got done practicing a two-a-day. They had no energy. In high school football, you should come out fired up every week. We were very flat and I think that’s a big part of the way the game started.

“I look at the things I’m doing, and I’m not a big rah-rah (person). I don’t stand up in front of them and scream and foam at the mouth. I kind of think if you’re playing high school football, you’re playing it because you love the sport and you ought to be able to get yourself motivated. We go over things and talk to them before the game, but we don’t give a huge rah-rah speech. Maybe we need to start having somebody do that. I don’t know. I was just never wired that way.”

NEVER SAY DIE: Another trait of his Fostoria’s teams that has gnawed at Kidwell has been a tendency to seemingly lose their willingness to battle after falling behind.

He was pleased to see his squad show improvement in the second half against Oak Harbor though it was down 18-0.

“It stayed 18-0, so I thought that our kids showed some resiliency there and some fight, and hopefully we’ll continue that this week,” Kidwell said. “They fought back. They had a little backbone to them. We talked to them at the half and they accepted the challenge and went out and played better in the second half.”

NEW OFFENSE: After four years in a spread offense under Kidwell, the Redmen are in a run-oriented Pro I this season to try to take advantage of having big lineman and skilled ballcarriers.

Kidwell acknowledged that some bugs still need to be worked out after Fostoria gained just 133 yards against the Rockets.

“We’ve got to figure some things out,” he said. “Our kids have to understand how to play under fire, when all the bullets are being shot and the linebackers are blitzing. It’s a lot different playing against a varsity defense than your scout defense. You get a lot more resistance, you get a lot more physicality, you get a lot more violent action.

“We’ve still got to figure out some kinks. But we also can play with more effort. That’s one thing that was kind of frustrating to me: We’re making mistakes we shouldn’t be making, and if we’re making a mistake it’s not a physical mistake. We always tell our kids, if you’re going to make a mistake, make it a physical mistake.”

IN THE TRENCHES: Fostoria sports an offensive line that averages about 265 pounds, but the only member of the group who was a regular starter last season is senior guard Nate Cessna.

The O-line will be needed in a big way for the Redmen to run the ball.

“Some of them hadn’t started at varsity game under the lights, so maybe they were a little bright and they weren’t used to it,” Kidwell said. “But there are no excuses. We’ve just got to coach them harder and make them better.”

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Scott won only one game last season, and one of the losses came by a 49-48 count in Fostoria in overtime.

Kidwell said the Bulldogs look on tape to be improved over last year. And the Redmen will again have to deal with running back Perrion Jones.

Jones, a 5-foot-5, 150-pound senior who reportedly has run a 4.41 40-yard dash, carried 20 times for 230 yards and four touchdowns against FHS last season.

“I’m glad we’re not playing them on artificial turf,” Kidwell said. “They looked extremely fast on turf. Offensively, they’re very explosive. … The first things that pop out are their athletic ability and their speed. Offensive line-wise, they’re big. They don’t move extremely well up front, so if we get off blocks, we’ll have chances (for stops). But we’ve got to contain their running back. If he gets outside on us, we’re not going to catch him.”

