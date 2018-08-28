Wednesday’s Scoreboard
Prep Football
Friday’s Games
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial
Van Wert at Wapakoneta
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Perry
Arcadia at Toledo Christian
Archbold at Liberty-Benton
Arlington at Ada
Ashland Mapleton at Wellington
Bluffton at Van Buren
Bowling Green at Eastwood
Brookville at Anna
Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut
Cardinal Stritch at Pandora-Gilboa
Cardington Lincoln at Bucyrus
Castalia Margaretta at Western Reserve
Centerburg at Lucas
Clear Fork at Bellevue
Clinton-Massie at Coldwater
Clyde at Ashland Senior
Columbus Grove at Leipsic
Convoy Crestview at Hicksville
Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley
Covington at Minster
Dalton at Buckeye Central
Danville at Tiffin Calvert
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.
Detroit Catholic Central at Toledo Whitmer
Eaton at St. Henry
Edgerton at Edon
Fredericktown at Marion Pleasant
Galion Senior at Carey
Germantown Valley View at Fort Recovery
Gibsonburg at Woodmore
Hilltop at Antwerp
Huron at Sandusky Senior
Jonathan Alder at Marion Harding
Lakota at Elmwood
Lancaster Fisher Catholic at Crestline
Lima Bath at Elida
Lima Senior at Piqua
Lorain Brookside at Vermilion
Loudonville at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Massillon Tuslaw at West Holmes
Maumee at Toledo Waite
Mississinawa Valley at New Bremen
Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon
Montpelier at Evergreen
Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky
Napoleon at Liberty Center
New London at Firelands
Newark Catholic at Seneca East
Newark at Mount Vernon
North Union at Colonel Crawford
Northwood at Lake
Norwalk Senior at Norwayne
Oak Harbor at Genoa
Otsego at North Baltimore
Ottawa Hills at Ayersville
Patrick Henry at Marion Local
Paulding at Fairview
Perrysburg at Toledo St. John’s
Plymouth at Willard
Port Clinton at Rossford
Ridgemont at Triad
River Valley at Mansfield Madison
Riverdale at Hardin Northern
Riverside at Mechanicsburg
Shelby at Lexington
Sidney Lehman at Miami East
South Central at Danbury
Sparta Highland at Ontario
Spencerville at Parkway
Stryker at Whiteford
Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay
Sylvania Southview at Fremont Ross
Tiffin Columbian at Anthony Wayne
Toledo Bowsher at Springfield
Toledo Rogers at Delta
Toledo Scott at Fostoria Senior
Toledo St. Francis at Bedford, Mich.
Toledo Start at Swanton
Toledo Woodward at Bryan
Upper Arlington at Findlay
Vanlue at Ridgedale
Versailles at Delphos Jefferson
Wadsworth at Wooster Senior
Wauseon at Tinora
Wayne Trace at McComb
Waynesfield-Goshen at Holgate
Wynford at Milan Edison
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Elgin at Frankfort Adena
Fremont St. Joseph at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Timber Creek, N.J. at Tol. Cent. Catholic
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 91 42 .684 —
New York 84 48 .636 6½
Tampa Bay 70 62 .530 20½
Toronto 60 72 .455 30½
Baltimore 39 94 .293 52
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 75 56 .573 —
Minnesota 61 70 .466 14
Detroit 53 79 .402 22½
Chicago 52 80 .394 23½
Kansas City 41 91 .311 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 81 50 .618 —
Oakland 79 53 .598 2½
Seattle 74 57 .565 7
Los Angeles 64 68 .485 17½
Texas 58 74 .439 23½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Baltimore 7, Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 11, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7
Tuesday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 12, Toronto 5
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
Kansas City 6, Detroit 2
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late
Oakland at Houston, late
Colorado at L.A. Angels, late
Seattle at San Diego, late
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland (Cahill 5-3) at Houston (Keuchel 10-10), 2:10
Detroit (Fulmer 3-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-11), 2:15
Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-4), 7:05
Toronto (Borucki 3-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 4-15), 7:05
Minnesota (Stewart 0-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-4), 7:10
Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 57 .565 —
Philadelphia 70 62 .530 4½
Washington 67 66 .504 8
New York 58 73 .443 16
Miami 53 80 .398 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 77 53 .592 —
St. Louis 73 58 .557 4½
Milwaukee 73 60 .549 5½
Pittsburgh 64 67 .489 13½
Cincinnati 57 75 .432 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 72 59 .550 —
Colorado 71 60 .542 1
Los Angeles 70 61 .534 2
San Francisco 66 67 .496 7
San Diego 50 83 .376 23
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7
San Francisco 2, Arizona 0
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, late
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, late
Colorado at L.A. Angels, late
Seattle at San Diego, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 2:20
Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35
Washington (Gonzalez 7-11) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9), 7:05
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7), 7:10
Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05
Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3), 8:15
Arizona (Godley 13-7) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:35
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10
Tuesday’s Boxscores
Indians 8, Twins 1
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer 1b 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 5 2 4 0
Astdllo 3b 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr-ss 0 1 0 0
Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 1 3 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 2 3
Sano 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 2 2
Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Y.Diaz ph-dh 1 0 0 1
Austin dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0
Cave cf 4 1 1 1 M.Cbrra rf 2 1 0 0
Garver c 4 0 1 0 Guyer lf 1 0 0 0
Adranza ss 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 0
Gomes c 4 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 4 1 0 2
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 37 8 14 8
Minnesota 000″000″001 — 1
Cleveland 002″104″01x — 8
E–Astudillo (2), Sano (10). LOB–Minnesota 9, Cleveland 9. 2B–Mauer (20), J.Ramirez (33). HR–Cave (7). SF–J.Ramirez (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson (L,7-11) 5 1/3 8 5 5 3 4
Moya 2/3 3 2 2 0 1
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 3
Busenitz 1 2 1 0 0 0
Cleveland
Carrasco W,16-7 7 2/3 4 0 0 2 11
Hand 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
Otero 1 2 1 1 0 0
WP–Gibson. Umpires–Home, Jerry Meals. First, Ed Hickox. Second, Gabe Morales. Third, John Libka. T–3:04. A–19,194 (35,225).
Royals 6, Tigers 2
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 1 1 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 2 0
J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 2 1 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 1 2 0
V.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0 Bnfacio dh 3 0 1 1
Adduci 1b 4 0 2 0 R.Hrrra rf 3 1 0 0
Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 H.Dzier 1b 3 0 2 2
Mahtook lf 3 1 1 0 A.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 1
J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 B.Phllp cf 4 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 3 1 1 1 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 1
Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 31 6 10 5
Detroit 001″000″010 — 2
Kansas City 005″000″10x — 6
DP–Kansas City 2. LOB–Detroit 3, Kansas City 6. 2B–Adduci (6), H.Dozier 2 (12). HR–J.Jones (9), Mondesi (5). SB–A.Gordon (8). CS–Mondesi (4). SF–Candelario (5), Bonifacio (1), A.Escobar (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd (L,8-12) 6 7 5 5 3 4
VerHagen 1 2 1 1 0 1
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Junis (W,7-12) 9 6 2 2 0 7
HBP–by Junis (Martinez). WP–VerHagen. Umpires–Home, Bill Miller. First, Angel Hernandez. Second, Jeremie Rehak. Third, Todd Tichenor. T–2:24. A–16,888 (37,903).
Reds 9, Brewers 7
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 4 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 5 1 2 0
Yelich rf-lf 5 2 2 5 Peraza ss 5 4 4 2
Aguilar 1b 5 1 1 0 Gennett 2b 4 2 3 2
T.Shaw 2b 3 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 1 2 0
Braun lf 3 0 1 0 Schbler rf 4 0 0 1
Albers p 0 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 Ervin lf 3 0 1 2
Pina ph-c 1 0 1 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0
Kratz c 4 0 1 1 Dixon rf 1 0 0 0
Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 1 1
O.Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 Casali 1b 4 0 0 0
Thames ph 1 0 0 0 DSclfni p 2 0 0 0
Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 M.Wllms lf 2 1 1 0
Lyles p 1 0 0 0
Schoop ph 1 0 0 0
Jnnings p 0 0 0 0
H.Perez rf 2 2 2 1
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 36 9 14 8
Milwaukee 000″101″401 — 7
Cincinnati 420″001″20x — 9
LOB–Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 12. 2B–Cain (22), H.Perez (10), Suarez (21). 3B–Gennett (2). HR–Yelich 2 (25), Peraza (9). CS–Hamilton (7). S–DeSclafani (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Guerra (L,6-9) 1 1/3 8 6 6 2 3
Lyles 2 2/3 1 0 0 2 3
Jennings 1 2/3 1 1 1 2 2
Albers 2/3 3 2 2 1 0
Soria 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
Williams 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
DeSclafani (W,7-4) 6 2/3 7 4 4 1 6
Hughes 1/3 1 2 2 1 0
Peralta H,7 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Iglesias (S,24-28) 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
WP–Guerra. Umpires–Home, Bill Welke. First, Tony Randazzo. Second, Nick Mahrley. Third, Lance Barrett. T–3:33. A–13,242 (42,319).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Martinez, Boston, .337; Betts, Boston, .336; Altuve, Houston, .332; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .313; Merrifield, Kansas City, .308; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Andujar, New York, .300.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 108; Betts, Boston, 104; Martinez, Boston, 96; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Stanton, New York, 85; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; Chapman, Oakland, 81.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 110; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Cruz, Seattle, 79.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 160; Lindor, Cleveland, 155; Merrifield, Kansas City, 155; Segura, Seattle, 155; Rosario, Minnesota, 150; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Betts, Boston, 147; Brantley, Cleveland, 144; Altuve, Houston, 143; 2 tied at 142.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Andujar, New York, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; 4 tied at 35.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Segura, Seattle, 19.
PITCHING–Severino, New York, 17-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 6 tied at 12.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.05; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 234; Verlander, Houston, 229; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 189; Morton, Houston, 182; Carrasco, Cleveland, 178; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .311; Markakis, Atlanta, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .310; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310; Zobrist, Chicago, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .307; Cain, Milwaukee, .306; Peralta, Arizona, .302; Rendon, Washington, .299.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Carpenter, St. Louis, 87; Harper, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 81; 3 tied at 80.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 82; Freeman, Atlanta, 78.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 159; Freeman, Atlanta, 157; Gennett, Cincinnati, 151; Peraza, Cincinnati, 151; Albies, Atlanta, 145; Yelich, Milwaukee, 145; 5 tied at 144.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 30.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 4 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; 2 tied at 26.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20; Story, Colorado, 20.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; 4 tied at 11.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 214; Corbin, Arizona, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 177; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Gray, Colorado, 163; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160; Godley, Arizona, 157.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30
New York 16 6 4 52 49 26
New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34
Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33
Philadelphia 11 11 3 36 35 39
Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45
New England 7 10 8 29 38 41
D.C. United 7 10 6 27 39 40
Toronto FC 7 12 6 27 43 46
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 13 5 7 46 40 31
Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30
Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40
Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44
Seattle 11 9 5 38 32 26
LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48
Portland 10 7 7 37 35 35
Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51
Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52
Houston 7 11 7 28 41 37
Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48
San Jose 3 14 8 17 36 47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s results
Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Saturday’s results
Philadelphia 1, New England 0
Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0
Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0
Vancouver 3, San Jose 2
Sunday’s results
New York 1, D.C. United 0
Seattle 1, Portland 0
Wednesday’s games
Houston at New York, 8
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30
Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30
Saturday, Sept. 1
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4
New York at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30
Portland at New England, 7:30
Houston at FC Dallas, 8
Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8
New York City FC at Columbus, 8
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
Sunday, Sept. 2
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoff Glance
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s RESULTS
Washington 87, Atlanta 84
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, Seattle leads series 1-0
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 78, Washington 75, series is tied 1-1
Phoenix at Seattle, late
Friday’s GAMES
Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
Atlanta at Washington, TBA
Sunday’s GAMES
x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
x-Atlanta at Washington, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 4
x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA
x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA
x- If necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Preseason
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37
Miami 0 3 0 .000 54 80
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 51 40
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 61 54
Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52
Cincinnati 3 0 0 1.000 77 53
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35
Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53
Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68
Dallas 0 3 0 .000 34 72
Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 75 47
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 86 71
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 20 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 60 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 32
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60
Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0
Friday’s Results
Carolina 25, New England 14
Denver 29, Washington 17
N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16
Minnesota 21, Seattle 20
Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30
Oakland 13, Green Bay 6
Saturday’s Results
Chicago 27, Kansas City 20
Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6
L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20
Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17
Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6
Baltimore 27, Miami 10
New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7
Sunday’s RESULTS
Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13
Arizona 27, Dallas 0
Thursday’S GAMES
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7
Cleveland at Detroit, 7
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7
Miami at Atlanta, 7
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30
Dallas at Houston, 8
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8
Buffalo at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30
Denver at Arizona, 10
Oakland at Seattle, 10
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
East
Bowie St. at Wagner, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
UCF at UConn, 7 p.m.
South
Chowan at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Shorter at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Savannah St. at UAB, 8 p.m.
Midwest
CCSU at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Quincy at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
MVSU at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Southwest
Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Far West
Weber St. at Utah, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Montana St., 9 p.m.
UC Davis at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
Midwest
Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Far West
Western St. (Col.) at Idaho St., 8:35 p.m.
Portland St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon
Villanova at Temple, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.
Lock Haven at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
New Haven at Bryant, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
South
Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon
James Madison at NC State, Noon
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon
Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
St. Augustine’s at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington vs. Auburn at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.
Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Shaw at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Newberry at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
Midwest
Kent St. at Illinois, Noon
Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon
Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.
William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.
VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.
St. Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Southwest
FAU at Oklahoma, Noon
Houston at Rice, Noon
Southern U. at TCU, Noon
Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon
E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
SW Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Far West
Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4:05 p.m.
W. New Mexico at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.
Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Prairie View at NC Central, Noon
LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Williams Jerez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Taylor Cole from Salt Lake.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Nashville (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OFs Delino DeShields and Ryan Rua on rehab assignment to Frisco (Texas).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Tyler Flowers on a contract extension through the 2020 season.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired OF Jose Bautista from the New York Mets for a player to be named or cash. Designated RHP Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment. Optioned C Andrew Knapp to Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Removed the interim tag from manager Mike Shildt.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of INF Luis Urias from El Paso (PCL). Reinstated RHP Colten Brewer from the 10-day DL. Placed LHP Clayton Richard on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, Aug. 25. Optioned INF Carlos Asuaje to El Paso.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Wagner Gomez. Reinstated RHP Colton Murray to the active list. Placed C Dioner Navarro and RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Kobi Simmons.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Teena Murray senior director of athlete health and performance, Mike Roncarati director of prevention and rehabilitation, Joe Resendez athletic trainer and Jesse Green performance analyst.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB D.J. Foster on injured reserve. Re-signed RB Darius Victor.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Darius Hillary. Agreed to terms with DT Geno Atkins and DE Carlos Dunlap on contract extensions.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Earl Watford. Waived WR Evan Berry, OL Kevin Bowen, DL Marcell Frazier, OL Geoff Gray and K Ross Martin. Released TE Julian Allen.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Robert Ayers.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed DT Marcus Hardison off waivers from Houston. Waived-injured OL Zachary Crabtree.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Acquired LB Kamalei Correa from Baltimore for an undisclosed draft pick. Waived LB Deontae Skinner.
Golf
PGA OF AMERICA — Named Seth Waugh chief executive officer.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Martin Brodeur. Promoted director of amateur scouting Bill Armstrong to assistant general manager. Named Kevin McDonald pro scout and general manager of San Antonio (AHL) and Glen Wesley development coach.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Named Shawn Hackman president and general manager position.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced D Laurent Ciman has transferred to Dijon (France-Ligue 1).
College
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Announced associate commissioner Brian Morrison will retire at the end of this academic year.
BARTON — Named Chad Balentine men’s and women’s track and field and cross country coach.
BARUCH — Named Olivia Colbert women’s assistant basketball coach.
BROWN — Promoted Matt Meuleners top assistant wrestling coach. Named Darrius Little assistant wresting coach.
HIGH POINT — Named Justin Tuma men’s assistant lacrosse coach.
MONMOUTH (NJ) — Named JR Reid men’s assistant basketball coach.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Davauni Brown and Christopher Segovia men’s assistant soccer coaches.
NEW MEXICO — Named Breanna Macha softball pitching coach.
NEBRASKA — Granted a scholarship release of red-shirt freshman QB Tristan Gebbia.
VANDERBILT — Suspended sophomore S Zaire Jones after being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an off-duty police officer.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
LIBERTY-BENTON 165, ARLINGTON 187, RiVERDALE 207
AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS
MEDALIST: Seth Lasiter & Noah Brand, Liberty, 39. Other scores: (L-B) Luke Sunderman 43, Logan Kizer 44. (Arl) Will Bushong 41, Brayden Bushong 41, Ewan Martin 47, Logan Below & Cameron Haught 55. (Riv) Andrew Kuenzli 42, Reese Haley 53, Curtis Tracy 54, Justin Hartman 58.
records: Arlington 6-1 overall, 3-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Liberty-Benton 6-0, 4-0; Riverdale 7-8, 1-3.
lakota 172, old fort 186
at sycamore hills golf course
MEDALIST: Kyleigh Dull (Lak) 39. Other scores: (Lak) Colt Dible 42, Connor Hill 45, Ethan Longoria 46; (OF) Collin Nutter 45, Kaleb Wilkinson 46, Andrew Combs 47, Carson Steyer 48.
records: Lakota 7-1, 6-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Old Fort 3-5 SBC River Division.
Area Golf
SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE
18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE
2-DAY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP — (1st flight) Low Gross: Tami Sink 174; Low Net: Teresa Kozarec 138. (2nd flight) Low Gross: Mary Gunka 206; Low Net: Joyce Fruth 156. (3rd flight) Low Gross: Nancy Littlepage 226. LOW GROSS: Sink & Kozarec 174. LOW NET: Kozarec 138.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Boys Golf
Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout 1 at Sugar Creek, 4
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 4
New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 4:30
Prep Girls Golf
Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #1 at Crosswinds Golf Course, 4
Prep Girls Tennis
Fostoria at Napoleon, 4:30
Prep Volleyball
Arcadia at Leipsic (BVC), 5:30
Riverdale at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5:30
Van Buren at McComb (BVC), 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
Findlay Football Tickets
FINDLAY — Pre-sale tickets for Findlay’s Friday night home football game with Upper Arlington at Donnell Stadium will be on sale for the remainder of the week in the FHS athletic office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $7. Contact the office at 419-425-8216 with any questions. General admission tickets for all five home football games can now be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/OH786.
Arlington Football Tickets
ARLINGTON — Arlington will pre-sell tickets for Friday’s football game at Ada. Tickets will be on sale from 9-11 a.m. Friday in the school cafeteria. Pre-sell prices are $5 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the gate.
Lakeland Golf Scramble
A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.