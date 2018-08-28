Wednesday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

Friday’s Games

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Kenton

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial

Van Wert at Wapakoneta

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Perry

Arcadia at Toledo Christian

Archbold at Liberty-Benton

Arlington at Ada

Ashland Mapleton at Wellington

Bluffton at Van Buren

Bowling Green at Eastwood

Brookville at Anna

Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut

Cardinal Stritch at Pandora-Gilboa

Cardington Lincoln at Bucyrus

Castalia Margaretta at Western Reserve

Centerburg at Lucas

Clear Fork at Bellevue

Clinton-Massie at Coldwater

Clyde at Ashland Senior

Columbus Grove at Leipsic

Convoy Crestview at Hicksville

Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley

Covington at Minster

Dalton at Buckeye Central

Danville at Tiffin Calvert

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.

Detroit Catholic Central at Toledo Whitmer

Eaton at St. Henry

Edgerton at Edon

Fredericktown at Marion Pleasant

Galion Senior at Carey

Germantown Valley View at Fort Recovery

Gibsonburg at Woodmore

Hilltop at Antwerp

Huron at Sandusky Senior

Jonathan Alder at Marion Harding

Lakota at Elmwood

Lancaster Fisher Catholic at Crestline

Lima Bath at Elida

Lima Senior at Piqua

Lorain Brookside at Vermilion

Loudonville at Ashland Crestview

Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Massillon Tuslaw at West Holmes

Maumee at Toledo Waite

Mississinawa Valley at New Bremen

Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon

Montpelier at Evergreen

Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky

Napoleon at Liberty Center

New London at Firelands

Newark Catholic at Seneca East

Newark at Mount Vernon

North Union at Colonel Crawford

Northwood at Lake

Norwalk Senior at Norwayne

Oak Harbor at Genoa

Otsego at North Baltimore

Ottawa Hills at Ayersville

Patrick Henry at Marion Local

Paulding at Fairview

Perrysburg at Toledo St. John’s

Plymouth at Willard

Port Clinton at Rossford

Ridgemont at Triad

River Valley at Mansfield Madison

Riverdale at Hardin Northern

Riverside at Mechanicsburg

Shelby at Lexington

Sidney Lehman at Miami East

South Central at Danbury

Sparta Highland at Ontario

Spencerville at Parkway

Stryker at Whiteford

Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay

Sylvania Southview at Fremont Ross

Tiffin Columbian at Anthony Wayne

Toledo Bowsher at Springfield

Toledo Rogers at Delta

Toledo Scott at Fostoria Senior

Toledo St. Francis at Bedford, Mich.

Toledo Start at Swanton

Toledo Woodward at Bryan

Upper Arlington at Findlay

Vanlue at Ridgedale

Versailles at Delphos Jefferson

Wadsworth at Wooster Senior

Wauseon at Tinora

Wayne Trace at McComb

Waynesfield-Goshen at Holgate

Wynford at Milan Edison

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Elgin at Frankfort Adena

Fremont St. Joseph at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Timber Creek, N.J. at Tol. Cent. Catholic

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 91 42 .684 —

New York 84 48 .636 6½

Tampa Bay 70 62 .530 20½

Toronto 60 72 .455 30½

Baltimore 39 94 .293 52

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 75 56 .573 —

Minnesota 61 70 .466 14

Detroit 53 79 .402 22½

Chicago 52 80 .394 23½

Kansas City 41 91 .311 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 81 50 .618 —

Oakland 79 53 .598 2½

Seattle 74 57 .565 7

Los Angeles 64 68 .485 17½

Texas 58 74 .439 23½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Baltimore 7, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 11, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7

Tuesday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 12, Toronto 5

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late

Oakland at Houston, late

Colorado at L.A. Angels, late

Seattle at San Diego, late

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Cahill 5-3) at Houston (Keuchel 10-10), 2:10

Detroit (Fulmer 3-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-11), 2:15

Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-4), 7:05

Toronto (Borucki 3-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 4-15), 7:05

Minnesota (Stewart 0-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-4), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 74 57 .565 —

Philadelphia 70 62 .530 4½

Washington 67 66 .504 8

New York 58 73 .443 16

Miami 53 80 .398 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 77 53 .592 —

St. Louis 73 58 .557 4½

Milwaukee 73 60 .549 5½

Pittsburgh 64 67 .489 13½

Cincinnati 57 75 .432 21

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 72 59 .550 —

Colorado 71 60 .542 1

Los Angeles 70 61 .534 2

San Francisco 66 67 .496 7

San Diego 50 83 .376 23

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7

San Francisco 2, Arizona 0

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, late

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, late

Colorado at L.A. Angels, late

Seattle at San Diego, late

Arizona at San Francisco, late

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 2:20

Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35

Washington (Gonzalez 7-11) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9), 7:05

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05

Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3), 8:15

Arizona (Godley 13-7) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:35

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Indians 8, Twins 1

Minnesota Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mauer 1b 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 5 2 4 0

Astdllo 3b 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr-ss 0 1 0 0

Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 1 3 0

E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 2 3

Sano 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 2 2

Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Y.Diaz ph-dh 1 0 0 1

Austin dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0

Cave cf 4 1 1 1 M.Cbrra rf 2 1 0 0

Garver c 4 0 1 0 Guyer lf 1 0 0 0

Adranza ss 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 0

Gomes c 4 0 1 0

G.Allen cf 4 1 0 2

Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 37 8 14 8

Minnesota 000″000″001 — 1

Cleveland 002″104″01x — 8

E–Astudillo (2), Sano (10). LOB–Minnesota 9, Cleveland 9. 2B–Mauer (20), J.Ramirez (33). HR–Cave (7). SF–J.Ramirez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Gibson (L,7-11) 5 1/3 8 5 5 3 4

Moya 2/3 3 2 2 0 1

Drake 1 1 0 0 0 3

Busenitz 1 2 1 0 0 0

Cleveland

Carrasco W,16-7 7 2/3 4 0 0 2 11

Hand 1/3 1 0 0 1 1

Otero 1 2 1 1 0 0

WP–Gibson. Umpires–Home, Jerry Meals. First, Ed Hickox. Second, Gabe Morales. Third, John Libka. T–3:04. A–19,194 (35,225).

Royals 6, Tigers 2

Detroit Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 3 0 1 1 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 2 0

J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 2 1 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 1 2 0

V.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0 Bnfacio dh 3 0 1 1

Adduci 1b 4 0 2 0 R.Hrrra rf 3 1 0 0

Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 H.Dzier 1b 3 0 2 2

Mahtook lf 3 1 1 0 A.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 1

J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 B.Phllp cf 4 0 0 0

J.Jones cf 3 1 1 1 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 1

Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 31 6 10 5

Detroit 001″000″010 — 2

Kansas City 005″000″10x — 6

DP–Kansas City 2. LOB–Detroit 3, Kansas City 6. 2B–Adduci (6), H.Dozier 2 (12). HR–J.Jones (9), Mondesi (5). SB–A.Gordon (8). CS–Mondesi (4). SF–Candelario (5), Bonifacio (1), A.Escobar (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Boyd (L,8-12) 6 7 5 5 3 4

VerHagen 1 2 1 1 0 1

Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kansas City

Junis (W,7-12) 9 6 2 2 0 7

HBP–by Junis (Martinez). WP–VerHagen. Umpires–Home, Bill Miller. First, Angel Hernandez. Second, Jeremie Rehak. Third, Todd Tichenor. T–2:24. A–16,888 (37,903).

Reds 9, Brewers 7

Milwaukee Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cain cf 4 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 5 1 2 0

Yelich rf-lf 5 2 2 5 Peraza ss 5 4 4 2

Aguilar 1b 5 1 1 0 Gennett 2b 4 2 3 2

T.Shaw 2b 3 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 1 2 0

Braun lf 3 0 1 0 Schbler rf 4 0 0 1

Albers p 0 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Soria p 0 0 0 0 Ervin lf 3 0 1 2

Pina ph-c 1 0 1 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0

Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

Kratz c 4 0 1 1 Dixon rf 1 0 0 0

Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 1 1

O.Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 Casali 1b 4 0 0 0

Thames ph 1 0 0 0 DSclfni p 2 0 0 0

Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 M.Wllms lf 2 1 1 0

Lyles p 1 0 0 0

Schoop ph 1 0 0 0

Jnnings p 0 0 0 0

H.Perez rf 2 2 2 1

Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 36 9 14 8

Milwaukee 000″101″401 — 7

Cincinnati 420″001″20x — 9

LOB–Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 12. 2B–Cain (22), H.Perez (10), Suarez (21). 3B–Gennett (2). HR–Yelich 2 (25), Peraza (9). CS–Hamilton (7). S–DeSclafani (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

Guerra (L,6-9) 1 1/3 8 6 6 2 3

Lyles 2 2/3 1 0 0 2 3

Jennings 1 2/3 1 1 1 2 2

Albers 2/3 3 2 2 1 0

Soria 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Williams 1 0 0 0 1 1

Cincinnati

DeSclafani (W,7-4) 6 2/3 7 4 4 1 6

Hughes 1/3 1 2 2 1 0

Peralta H,7 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Iglesias (S,24-28) 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

WP–Guerra. Umpires–Home, Bill Welke. First, Tony Randazzo. Second, Nick Mahrley. Third, Lance Barrett. T–3:33. A–13,242 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Martinez, Boston, .337; Betts, Boston, .336; Altuve, Houston, .332; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .313; Merrifield, Kansas City, .308; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Andujar, New York, .300.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 108; Betts, Boston, 104; Martinez, Boston, 96; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Stanton, New York, 85; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; Chapman, Oakland, 81.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 110; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Cruz, Seattle, 79.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 160; Lindor, Cleveland, 155; Merrifield, Kansas City, 155; Segura, Seattle, 155; Rosario, Minnesota, 150; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Betts, Boston, 147; Brantley, Cleveland, 144; Altuve, Houston, 143; 2 tied at 142.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Andujar, New York, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; 4 tied at 35.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Segura, Seattle, 19.

PITCHING–Severino, New York, 17-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 6 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.05; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 234; Verlander, Houston, 229; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 189; Morton, Houston, 182; Carrasco, Cleveland, 178; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .311; Markakis, Atlanta, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .310; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310; Zobrist, Chicago, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .307; Cain, Milwaukee, .306; Peralta, Arizona, .302; Rendon, Washington, .299.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Carpenter, St. Louis, 87; Harper, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 81; 3 tied at 80.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 82; Freeman, Atlanta, 78.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 159; Freeman, Atlanta, 157; Gennett, Cincinnati, 151; Peraza, Cincinnati, 151; Albies, Atlanta, 145; Yelich, Milwaukee, 145; 5 tied at 144.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 30.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20; Story, Colorado, 20.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; 4 tied at 11.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 214; Corbin, Arizona, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 177; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Gray, Colorado, 163; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160; Godley, Arizona, 157.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30

New York 16 6 4 52 49 26

New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34

Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33

Philadelphia 11 11 3 36 35 39

Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45

New England 7 10 8 29 38 41

D.C. United 7 10 6 27 39 40

Toronto FC 7 12 6 27 43 46

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 13 5 7 46 40 31

Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30

Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40

Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44

Seattle 11 9 5 38 32 26

LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48

Portland 10 7 7 37 35 35

Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 11 7 28 41 37

Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48

San Jose 3 14 8 17 36 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s results

Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Saturday’s results

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0

Vancouver 3, San Jose 2

Sunday’s results

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Seattle 1, Portland 0

Wednesday’s games

Houston at New York, 8

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30

Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30

Saturday, Sept. 1

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4

New York at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30

Portland at New England, 7:30

Houston at FC Dallas, 8

Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8

New York City FC at Columbus, 8

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

Sunday, Sept. 2

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 87, Atlanta 84

Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, Seattle leads series 1-0

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 78, Washington 75, series is tied 1-1

Phoenix at Seattle, late

Friday’s GAMES

Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 4

x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA

x- If necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Preseason

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62

Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37

Miami 0 3 0 .000 54 80

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 51 40

Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 61 54

Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52

Cincinnati 3 0 0 1.000 77 53

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35

Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74

Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53

Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68

Dallas 0 3 0 .000 34 72

Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 75 47

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 86 71

Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 20 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64

Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 60 76

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 32

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68

San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60

Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Results

Carolina 25, New England 14

Denver 29, Washington 17

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16

Minnesota 21, Seattle 20

Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30

Oakland 13, Green Bay 6

Saturday’s Results

Chicago 27, Kansas City 20

Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6

L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20

Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17

Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6

Baltimore 27, Miami 10

New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7

Sunday’s RESULTS

Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13

Arizona 27, Dallas 0

Thursday’S GAMES

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7

Miami at Atlanta, 7

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8

Buffalo at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30

Denver at Arizona, 10

Oakland at Seattle, 10

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

East

Bowie St. at Wagner, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

UCF at UConn, 7 p.m.

South

Chowan at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Shorter at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Savannah St. at UAB, 8 p.m.

Midwest

CCSU at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Quincy at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

MVSU at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Southwest

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Far West

Weber St. at Utah, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana St., 9 p.m.

UC Davis at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

Midwest

Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Far West

Western St. (Col.) at Idaho St., 8:35 p.m.

Portland St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon

Villanova at Temple, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.

Lock Haven at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

New Haven at Bryant, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

South

Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon

James Madison at NC State, Noon

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon

Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Auburn at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.

Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Shaw at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Newberry at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

Midwest

Kent St. at Illinois, Noon

Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon

Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.

William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.

VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.

St. Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Southwest

FAU at Oklahoma, Noon

Houston at Rice, Noon

Southern U. at TCU, Noon

Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon

E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

SW Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Far West

Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4:05 p.m.

W. New Mexico at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at NC Central, Noon

LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Williams Jerez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Taylor Cole from Salt Lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Nashville (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OFs Delino DeShields and Ryan Rua on rehab assignment to Frisco (Texas).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Tyler Flowers on a contract extension through the 2020 season.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired OF Jose Bautista from the New York Mets for a player to be named or cash. Designated RHP Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment. Optioned C Andrew Knapp to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Removed the interim tag from manager Mike Shildt.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of INF Luis Urias from El Paso (PCL). Reinstated RHP Colten Brewer from the 10-day DL. Placed LHP Clayton Richard on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, Aug. 25. Optioned INF Carlos Asuaje to El Paso.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Wagner Gomez. Reinstated RHP Colton Murray to the active list. Placed C Dioner Navarro and RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Kobi Simmons.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Teena Murray senior director of athlete health and performance, Mike Roncarati director of prevention and rehabilitation, Joe Resendez athletic trainer and Jesse Green performance analyst.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB D.J. Foster on injured reserve. Re-signed RB Darius Victor.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Darius Hillary. Agreed to terms with DT Geno Atkins and DE Carlos Dunlap on contract extensions.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Earl Watford. Waived WR Evan Berry, OL Kevin Bowen, DL Marcell Frazier, OL Geoff Gray and K Ross Martin. Released TE Julian Allen.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Robert Ayers.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed DT Marcus Hardison off waivers from Houston. Waived-injured OL Zachary Crabtree.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Acquired LB Kamalei Correa from Baltimore for an undisclosed draft pick. Waived LB Deontae Skinner.

Golf

PGA OF AMERICA — Named Seth Waugh chief executive officer.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Martin Brodeur. Promoted director of amateur scouting Bill Armstrong to assistant general manager. Named Kevin McDonald pro scout and general manager of San Antonio (AHL) and Glen Wesley development coach.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Shawn Hackman president and general manager position.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced D Laurent Ciman has transferred to Dijon (France-Ligue 1).

College

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Announced associate commissioner Brian Morrison will retire at the end of this academic year.

BARTON — Named Chad Balentine men’s and women’s track and field and cross country coach.

BARUCH — Named Olivia Colbert women’s assistant basketball coach.

BROWN — Promoted Matt Meuleners top assistant wrestling coach. Named Darrius Little assistant wresting coach.

HIGH POINT — Named Justin Tuma men’s assistant lacrosse coach.

MONMOUTH (NJ) — Named JR Reid men’s assistant basketball coach.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Davauni Brown and Christopher Segovia men’s assistant soccer coaches.

NEW MEXICO — Named Breanna Macha softball pitching coach.

NEBRASKA — Granted a scholarship release of red-shirt freshman QB Tristan Gebbia.

VANDERBILT — Suspended sophomore S Zaire Jones after being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an off-duty police officer.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

LIBERTY-BENTON 165, ARLINGTON 187, RiVERDALE 207

AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS

MEDALIST: Seth Lasiter & Noah Brand, Liberty, 39. Other scores: (L-B) Luke Sunderman 43, Logan Kizer 44. (Arl) Will Bushong 41, Brayden Bushong 41, Ewan Martin 47, Logan Below & Cameron Haught 55. (Riv) Andrew Kuenzli 42, Reese Haley 53, Curtis Tracy 54, Justin Hartman 58.

records: Arlington 6-1 overall, 3-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Liberty-Benton 6-0, 4-0; Riverdale 7-8, 1-3.

lakota 172, old fort 186

at sycamore hills golf course

MEDALIST: Kyleigh Dull (Lak) 39. Other scores: (Lak) Colt Dible 42, Connor Hill 45, Ethan Longoria 46; (OF) Collin Nutter 45, Kaleb Wilkinson 46, Andrew Combs 47, Carson Steyer 48.

records: Lakota 7-1, 6-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Old Fort 3-5 SBC River Division.

Area Golf

SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE

2-DAY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP — (1st flight) Low Gross: Tami Sink 174; Low Net: Teresa Kozarec 138. (2nd flight) Low Gross: Mary Gunka 206; Low Net: Joyce Fruth 156. (3rd flight) Low Gross: Nancy Littlepage 226. LOW GROSS: Sink & Kozarec 174. LOW NET: Kozarec 138.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout 1 at Sugar Creek, 4

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 4

New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 4:30

Prep Girls Golf

Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #1 at Crosswinds Golf Course, 4

Prep Girls Tennis

Fostoria at Napoleon, 4:30

Prep Volleyball

Arcadia at Leipsic (BVC), 5:30

Riverdale at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5:30

Van Buren at McComb (BVC), 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay Football Tickets

FINDLAY — Pre-sale tickets for Findlay’s Friday night home football game with Upper Arlington at Donnell Stadium will be on sale for the remainder of the week in the FHS athletic office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $7. Contact the office at 419-425-8216 with any questions. General admission tickets for all five home football games can now be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/OH786.

Arlington Football Tickets

ARLINGTON — Arlington will pre-sell tickets for Friday’s football game at Ada. Tickets will be on sale from 9-11 a.m. Friday in the school cafeteria. Pre-sell prices are $5 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the gate.

Lakeland Golf Scramble

A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.

Comments

comments