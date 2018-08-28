Prep sports: Lady Red beat Woodmore in NBC opener

ELMORE — Fostoria’s Mary Harris was 20 for 21 serving with nine aces and Dakota Thomas was 51 for 51 setting with 25 assists as the unbeaten Lady Red opened Northern Buckeye Conference play on Tuesday with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-11 romp over Woodmore.

Tyriana Settles pounded 16 kills, Harris had 11 and Baleigh Robinson added three. Settles led the Redmen (3-0, 1-0 NBC) with seven digs, while Thomas, Harris and Zoe Rice added six each.

FOSTORIA (3-0, 1-0 NBC)

SERVING: Tyriana Settles 9-10, Dakota Thomas 7-8, Mary Harris 20-21, Meredith Grine 14-14, Zoe Rice 9-9. ACES: Harris 9, Grine 2. KILLS: Settles 16, Harris 11, Baileigh Robinson 3. ASSISTS: Thomas 25. SETTING: Thomas 51-51. DIGS: Settles 7, Thomas 6, Harris 6, Grine 3, Rice 6, Robinson 3. BLOCKS: Settles.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fostoria 25-17, 25-15.

OTSEGO 3

ELMWOOD 1

BLOOMDALE — Lizzy Hall put away 10 kills for Elmwood, but the Royals dropped a 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13 decision to Otsego on Tuesday night in a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball opener.

Madi Schroeder recorded 27 assists, Brooklyn Thrash served for four aces and Jill Hannah notched 17 digs as Elmwood dropped to 2-3 overall.

The Knights boosted their overall mark to 3-2.

ELMWOOD (2-3, 0-1 northern buckeye conference)

ACES: Brooklyn Thrash 4. KILLS: Lizzy Hall 10, Thrash 8, Maddie Mossbarger 5. ASSISTS: Madi Schroeder 27. DIGS: Jill Hannah 17, Schroeder 9, Maddie Daniels 6.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Otsego, 25-23, 25-23.

NEW RIEGEL 3

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 0

NEW RIEGEL — Kaitlyn Kirian recorded 11 kills and four blocks Aubrey Bouillon dished out 19 assists as New Riegel’s volleyball team remained unbeaten with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 victory over winless Fremont St. Joseph in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division opener.

Julia Reinhart served for three aces and Madalyn Reinhart came up with 11 digs as the Blue Jackets raised their overall record to 5-0.

The Crimson Streaks fell to 0-5 overall.

New riegel (5-0, 1-0 SBC river division)

sERVING: Aubrey Bouillon 11-11; Jordan Hohman 15-16; Julia Reinhart 15-16. ACES: J. Reinhart 3, Bouillon, Brooklyn Gillig & Christen Hohman 2. KILLS: Kaitlyn Kirian 11, Bouillon 8, J. Hohman 5. SPIKING: Bouillon 11-13, Kirian 15-20, C. Hohman 9-14. ASSISTS: Bouillon 19, Marianna Tiell 4, C. Hohman 2. SETTING: Bouillon & C. Hohman 11-11, J. Hohman 15-16. DIGS: Madalyn Reinhart 11, Bouillon & Sarah Schalk 5. BLOCKS: Kirian 4, Bouillon, J. Hohman & Schalk 4.

GIBSONBURG 3

LAKOTA 0

GIBSONBURG — Lakota’s Madison King notched a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs but the Raiders fell 27-25, 25-22, 25-21 to Gibsonburg in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play Tuesday.

Qiara Palos added 14 digs, nine assists and two aces for the Raiders (0-4, 0-1 SBC River).

LAKOTA (0-4, 0-1 SBC RIVER)

SERVING: Anna Brubaker 15-15, Qiara Palos 14-15, Grace Swaisgood 11-11, Katelyn Klotz 11-12. ACES: Palos 2. KILLS: Madison King 10, Kendra McDole 5. ASSISTS: Palos 9, Klotz 8. SETTING: Klotz 66-66, Palos 62-63. DIGS: Swaisgood 20, Palos 14, Klotz 13.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Lakota, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23.

OLD FORT 3

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 1

SANDUSKY — Jenna Clouse spiked 20 kills, Madison Guth handed out 45 assists and Old Fort opened Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play with a 26-18, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 win Tuesday over Sandusky St. Mary’s.

Grace Wasserman added nin kills and Ashlyn Magers had 25 digs for Old Fort (4-1, 1-0 SBC).

Sandusky St. Mary’s dropped to 0-2, 0-1.

OLD FORT (4-1, 1-0 Sbc)

ACES: Savannah McCoy 4, Ashlyn Magers 4, Jenna Clouse 2. KILLS: Clouse 20, Grace Wasserman 9, McCoy 7, Morgan Miller 6. ASSISTS: Madison Guth 45. DIGS: Magers 25, McCoy 18, Miller 14, Clouse 9. BLOCKS: Clouse 4, Wasserman 2, Miller 2, Chloe Wilkinson 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort, 25-10, 25-20.

TIFFIN CALVERT 3

DANBURY 0

TIFFIN — Ashlyn Jones powered eight kills, Lexie White chipped in six and and Zoe Myers added seven kills and four blocks in leading Tiffin Calvert to a 25-5, 25-9, 25-10 romp over Danbury on Tuesday in a Sandusky Bay Conference volleyball contest.

Emma White led Calvert with 14 assists and Sophie Burtis had 11. Shelby Hemminger had a team-high eight digs with Jones adding six.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Calvert 25-10, 25-15.

FRESHMEN: Tiffin Calvert 25-7, 25-9.

Boys Soccer

VAN BUREN 3

EASTWOOD 1

PEMBERVILLE — Van Buren’s Hunter Stone and Nick McCracken each converted penalty kicks in the second half to propel the Black Knights over Eastwood 3-1 on Tuesday for a nonleague boys soccer win.

Thomas Piccirillo got Van Buren (2-1) on the board first at the 34:19 mark in the first half, assisted by McCracken.

The Eagles fell to 0-1-2 overall.

goals: (VB) Thomas Piccirillo, Hunter Stone & Nick McCracken. (Eas) Logan Wendt. Assists: (VB) McCracken. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 20; Eastwood 4. saves: (VB) Saige Warren 3; Josh Stevens 17.

records: Van Buren 2-1; Eastwood 0-1-2.

Cross Country

BLOOMDALE — Fostoria High’s Dylan Sheets had another strong showing by finishing in fifth place overall on Tuesday at the Northern Buckeye Conference cross country Jamboree meet at Elmwood.

Sheets clocked in at 19:31.78 to help the Redmen finish sixth out of seven teams.

Eastwood won the boys side 37-60 over Genoa. Elmwood was fifth (105).

Eastwood’s Luke Coffman finished first in 17:49.

Cole Barton was Elmwood’s top finisher in 11th (20:14.46).

On the girls side, Woodmore’s Ava Beam finished first in 22:20.00 to help the Wildcats edge Genoa 32-34 for the team title.

Elmwood was fourth (111) while Fostoria (146) was sixth of six teams.

Elmwood’s Nina Zibbel paced the Royals with a 13th-place finish (25:59.00).

Macey Sheets fronted the Lady Red in 27th (28:45).

Boys Team Standings

1, Eastwood 37. 2, Genoa 60. 3, Otsego 94. 4, Woodmore 99. 5, Elmwood 105. 6, Fostoria 155. 7, Rossford 190.

WINNER & Area BOYS Finishes

1, Luke Coffman, (Eas) 17:49.92. 5, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 19:31.78. 11, Cole Barton (Elm) 20:14.46. 16, Trevor Bingham (Elm) 20:32.49. 28, Ben Armbruster (Elm) 21:34.05. 35, Trey Barnhisel (Elm) 22:22.57. 36, Mason Chance (Fos) 22:31.06. 37, Austin Murphy (Elm) 22:34.61. 41, Daniel May (Elm) 22:48.22. 49, Justin Jordan (Fos) 24:09.28. 57, Dominic Jackson (Fos) 25:03.15. 67, Wyatt Cobb (Fos) 27:17.55

Girls Team Standings

1, Woodmore 32. 2, Genoa 34. 3, Eastwood 71. 4, Elmwood 111. 5, Lake 116. 6, Fostoria 146.

WINNER & Area GIRLS Finishes

1, Ava Beam (Wood) 22:20. 13, Nina Zibbel (Elm) 25:59. 19, Anna Allison (Elm) 26:59. 26, Lainey Bingham (Elm) 28:11. 27, Macey Sheets (Fos) 28:45. 28, Haili O’Neal (Fos) 28:46. 29, Morgan Reinhard (Elm) 28:50. 31, Briana Hickle (Fos) 29:29. 46, Grace Armbruster 35:34. 52, Alice James (Fos) 38:18.

