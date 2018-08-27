Tuesday’s scoreboard
Prep Football
Friday’s Games
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial
Van Wert at Wapakoneta
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Perry
Arcadia at Toledo Christian
Archbold at Liberty-Benton
Arlington at Ada
Ashland Mapleton at Wellington
Bluffton at Van Buren
Bowling Green at Eastwood
Brookville at Anna
Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut
Cardinal Stritch at Pandora-Gilboa
Cardington Lincoln at Bucyrus
Castalia Margaretta at Western Reserve
Centerburg at Lucas
Clear Fork at Bellevue
Clinton-Massie at Coldwater
Clyde at Ashland Senior
Columbus Grove at Leipsic
Convoy Crestview at Hicksville
Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley
Covington at Minster
Dalton at Buckeye Central
Danville at Tiffin Calvert
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.
Detroit Catholic Central at Toledo Whitmer
Eaton at St. Henry
Edgerton at Edon
Fredericktown at Marion Pleasant
Galion Senior at Carey
Germantown Valley View at Fort Recovery
Gibsonburg at Woodmore
Hilltop at Antwerp
Huron at Sandusky Senior
Jonathan Alder at Marion Harding
Lakota at Elmwood
Lancaster Fisher Catholic at Crestline
Lima Bath at Elida
Lima Senior at Piqua
Lorain Brookside at Vermilion
Loudonville at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Massillon Tuslaw at West Holmes
Maumee at Toledo Waite
Mississinawa Valley at New Bremen
Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon
Montpelier at Evergreen
Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky
Napoleon at Liberty Center
New London at Firelands
Newark Catholic at Seneca East
Newark at Mount Vernon
North Union at Colonel Crawford
Northwood at Lake
Norwalk Senior at Norwayne
Oak Harbor at Genoa
Otsego at North Baltimore
Ottawa Hills at Ayersville
Patrick Henry at Marion Local
Paulding at Fairview
Perrysburg at Toledo St. John’s
Plymouth at Willard
Port Clinton at Rossford
Ridgemont at Triad
River Valley at Mansfield Madison
Riverdale at Hardin Northern
Riverside at Mechanicsburg
Shelby at Lexington
Sidney Lehman at Miami East
South Central at Danbury
Sparta Highland at Ontario
Spencerville at Parkway
Stryker at Whiteford
Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay
Sylvania Southview at Fremont Ross
Tiffin Columbian at Anthony Wayne
Toledo Bowsher at Springfield
Toledo Rogers at Delta
Toledo Scott at Fostoria Senior
Toledo St. Francis at Bedford, Mich.
Toledo Start at Swanton
Toledo Woodward at Bryan
Upper Arlington at Findlay
Vanlue at Ridgedale
Versailles at Delphos Jefferson
Wadsworth at Wooster Senior
Wauseon at Tinora
Wayne Trace at McComb
Waynesfield-Goshen at Holgate
Wynford at Milan Edison
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Elgin at Frankfort Adena
Fremont St. Joseph at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Timber Creek, N.J. at Tol. Cent. Catholic
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 90 42 .682 —
New York 83 48 .634 6½
Tampa Bay 70 61 .534 19½
Toronto 60 71 .458 29½
Baltimore 38 94 .288 52
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 74 56 .569 —
Minnesota 61 69 .469 13
Detroit 53 78 .405 21½
Chicago 52 79 .397 22½
Kansas City 40 91 .305 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 80 50 .615 —
Oakland 79 52 .603 1½
Seattle 74 57 .565 6½
Los Angeles 63 68 .481 17½
Texas 58 74 .439 23
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 1
Oakland 6, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 12, Kansas City 5
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3
Monday’s Results
Baltimore 7, Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland at Houston, late
Colorado at L.A. Angels, late
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 7:05
Toronto (Pannone 1-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05
Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10
Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Cleveland (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10
Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Jurado 2-3), 8:05
Oakland (Jackson 4-3) at Houston (Morton 13-3), 8:10
Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-12), 8:15
Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07
Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at Houston, 2:10
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15
Seattle at San Diego, 3:40
Miami at Boston, 6:35
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 73 57 .562 —
Philadelphia 70 61 .534 3½
Washington 66 66 .500 8
New York 58 72 .446 15
Miami 53 79 .402 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 76 53 .589 —
St. Louis 73 58 .557 4
Milwaukee 73 59 .553 4½
Pittsburgh 64 67 .489 13
Cincinnati 56 75 .427 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 72 58 .554 —
Colorado 71 59 .546 1
Los Angeles 70 61 .534 2½
San Francisco 65 67 .492 8
San Diego 50 83 .376 23½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
Atlanta 4, Miami 0
Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 12, Colorado 3
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 3
Monday’s Results
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, late
Colorado at L.A. Angels, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 16-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 7:05
Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-4), 7:10
Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Jurado 2-3), 8:05
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05
Pittsburgh (Nova 7-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15
Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07
Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10
Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5), 10:15
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Seattle at San Diego, 3:40
Miami at Boston, 6:35
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Martinez, Boston, .337; Betts, Boston, .336; Altuve, Houston, .330; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .311; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .301; Andujar, New York, .301.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 106; Betts, Boston, 104; Martinez, Boston, 96; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 88; Bregman, Houston, 86; Stanton, New York, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 84; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; 2 tied at 80.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 110; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Bregman, Houston, 79; Cruz, Seattle, 79.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 160; Segura, Seattle, 155; Merrifield, Kansas City, 153; Lindor, Cleveland, 151; Rosario, Minnesota, 149; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Betts, Boston, 147; Altuve, Houston, 141; Brantley, Cleveland, 141; Stanton, New York, 141.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 40; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Andujar, New York, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; 4 tied at 35.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Segura, Seattle, 19.
PITCHING–Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 5 tied at 12.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.05; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 229; Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 189; Morton, Houston, 182; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168; Carrasco, Cleveland, 167.
National League
BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .313; Markakis, Atlanta, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .311; Yelich, Milwaukee, .309; Zobrist, Chicago, .308; Gennett, Cincinnati, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .307; Martinez, St. Louis, .307; Peralta, Arizona, .304; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .298.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 94; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 87; Carpenter, St. Louis, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Harper, Washington, 83; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 80; Turner, Washington, 80.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 90; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Rizzo, Chicago, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 82; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 78.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 158; Freeman, Atlanta, 157; Gennett, Cincinnati, 148; Peraza, Cincinnati, 147; Arenado, Colorado, 144; Turner, Washington, 144; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 143; Story, Colorado, 143; Yelich, Milwaukee, 143; 3 tied at 142.
DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Baez, Chicago, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 30.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 4 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; 2 tied at 26.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20; Story, Colorado, 19.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; 4 tied at 11.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.13; Scherzer, Washington, 2.13; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.17; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 244; deGrom, New York, 214; Corbin, Arizona, 198; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Nola, Philadelphia, 169; Gray, Colorado, 162; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160; Godley, Arizona, 157.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30
New York 16 6 4 52 49 26
New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34
Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33
Philadelphia 11 11 3 36 35 39
Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45
New England 7 10 8 29 38 41
D.C. United 7 10 6 27 39 40
Toronto FC 7 12 6 27 43 46
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 13 5 7 46 40 31
Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30
Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40
Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44
Seattle 11 9 5 38 32 26
LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48
Portland 10 7 7 37 35 35
Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51
Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52
Houston 7 11 7 28 41 37
Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48
San Jose 3 14 8 17 36 47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s results
Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Saturday’s results
Philadelphia 1, New England 0
Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0
Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0
Vancouver 3, San Jose 2
Sunday’s results
New York 1, D.C. United 0
Seattle 1, Portland 0
Wednesday’s games
Houston at New York, 8
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30
Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30
Saturday, Sept. 1
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4
New York at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30
Portland at New England, 7:30
Houston at FC Dallas, 8
Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8
New York City FC at Columbus, 8
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
Sunday, Sept. 2
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoff Glance
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s RESULTS
Washington 87, Atlanta 84, Washington leads series 1-0
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, Seattle leads series 1-0
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday’s GAMES
Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
Atlanta at Washington, TBA
Sunday’s GAMES
x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
x-Atlanta at Washington, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 4
x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA
x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA
x- If necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Preseason
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37
Miami 0 3 0 .000 54 80
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 51 40
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 61 54
Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52
Cincinnati 3 0 0 1.000 77 53
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35
Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53
Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68
Dallas 0 3 0 .000 34 72
Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 75 47
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 86 71
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 20 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 60 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 32
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60
Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0
Friday’s Results
Carolina 25, New England 14
Denver 29, Washington 17
N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16
Minnesota 21, Seattle 20
Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30
Oakland 13, Green Bay 6
Saturday’s Results
Chicago 27, Kansas City 20
Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6
L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20
Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17
Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6
Baltimore 27, Miami 10
New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7
Sunday’s RESULTS
Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13
Arizona 27, Dallas 0
Thursday’S GAMES
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7
Cleveland at Detroit, 7
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7
Miami at Atlanta, 7
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30
Dallas at Houston, 8
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8
Buffalo at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30
Denver at Arizona, 10
Oakland at Seattle, 10
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
East
Bowie St. at Wagner, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
UCF at UConn, 7 p.m.
South
Chowan at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Shorter at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Savannah St. at UAB, 8 p.m.
Midwest
CCSU at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Quincy at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
MVSU at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Southwest
Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Far West
Weber St. at Utah, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Montana St., 9 p.m.
UC Davis at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
Midwest
Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Far West
Western St. (Col.) at Idaho St., 8:35 p.m.
Portland St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon
Villanova at Temple, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.
Lock Haven at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
New Haven at Bryant, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
South
Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon
James Madison at NC State, Noon
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon
Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
St. Augustine’s at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington vs. Auburn at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.
Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Shaw at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Newberry at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
Midwest
Kent St. at Illinois, Noon
Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon
Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.
William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.
VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.
St. Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Southwest
FAU at Oklahoma, Noon
Houston at Rice, Noon
Southern U. at TCU, Noon
Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon
E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
SW Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Far West
Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4:05 p.m.
W. New Mexico at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.
Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Prairie View at NC Central, Noon
LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball Players Association
MLBPA — Named Bruce Meyer senior director, collective bargaining & legal.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent C Christian Vazquez on a rehab assignment to Portland (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Activated LF JaCoby Jones from the 10-day DL. Optioned CF Mike Gerber to Toledo (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Gary Sanchez on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed RF Quintin Berry to a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden from Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Nashville.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP Marco Gonzales on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Guillermo Heredia from Tacoma (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Max Fried to Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Rookie Davis outright to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Zach McAllister to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Madson from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day DL.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Chris Coste.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded LHP Jose Jose to Somerset (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — G Manu Ginobili announced his retirement.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Named Tim Ellis chief marketing officer.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Giorgio Tavecchio.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Robert Ayers. Waived CB Josh Okonye.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Kayvon Webster. Waived NT Marcus Hardison.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon Chubb. Waived RB Tion Green.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived C Jacob Judd.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Eric Decker and DB Eddie Pleasant. Signed RB Kenneth Farrow, WR K.J. Maye and RB Khalfani Muhammad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Agreed to terms with WR Odell Beckham Jr. on a five-year contract extension.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Traded WR Ryan Switzer and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. Signed CB Jarell Carter and DT Connor Flagel. Released OT Breno Giacomini. Placed WR Griff Whalen on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Lenard Tillery.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced a three-year extension of their affiliation agreement with Toledo (ECHL) through the 2020-21 season.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with RW Troy Brouwer to a one-year contract.
American Hockey League
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Named J.J. Daigneault and Daniel Tkaczuk assistant coaches, Ryan Ward video assistant coach, Koryd Lavimoniere athletic trainer, Steven Passineau equipment manager, Jack Markwardt assistant equipment manager and Abe Edson strength and conditioning coach.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with Fs Dillan Fox and Brian Morgan on one-year contracts.
Olympic Sports
U.S. ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Named Dr. Jennifer Royer TrueSport and athlete education director. Announced weightlifter Robert Ortiz accepted a 16-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
College
ARIZONA — Dismissed LB Santino Marchiol.
GUILFORD — Named Adam Crawford men’s golf coach.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — Suspended senior QB Nick Fitzgerald one game for a violation of team policy.
PITTSBURGH — Announced graduate QB Jeff George Jr. has transferred from Michigan.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Frank Holbrook baseball coach.
UCLA — Suspended OL Boss Tagaloa and TE Devin Asiasi three games each, RB Soso Jamabo two games and DL Osa Odighizuwa, DB Mo Osling and DL Moses Robinson-Carr one game each for unspecified rules violations.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
LAKOTA 170, GIBSONBURG 190
AT SYCAMORE HILLS RED
MEDALIST — Ethan Longoria, Lakota, 41. OTHER SCORES: (Lak) Kyleigh Dull 42, Connor Hill 42, Jayden Bonnell 45. (Gib) Fred Sisco 42, Nathan Tornow 48, Mitchel Delventhal 50, Tyler Pelish 50.
RECORDS: Lakota 6-1 overall, 5-1 Sandusky Bay Conference; Gibsonburg 2-5, 2-4 SBC.
Fremont St. Joseph 180, new Riegel 200
At Sycamore Hills GOlf Course
MEDALIST: Lance Emrich, Fremont St. Joseph, 42. Other scores: (NR) Brandon Seifert 44, Jacob Theis 50, Carson Whipple 50, Sam Whipple 56. (FSJ) Garrett Michael 43, Blake Michael 47, Parker Smith 48.
records: Fremont St. Joseph 8-0, New Riegel 1-9.
uuper sandusky 174, seneca east 180
at Lincoln Hills Golf Course
MEDALIST: Brett Montgomery, Upper Sandusky, 34. Other scores: (US) Evan Young 46, Isaiah Washington 47, Benjamin Latham 47. (SE) Jake Forehand 43, Turner Bridgford 44, Andrew Kalb 44, Andy Bauman 49.
records: Upper Sandusky 8-0, 4-0 Northern 10. Seneca East 2-2, 2-2 N10.
Paulding 176, Columbus Grove 180,
blufFton 187, Delphos Jefferson 192
at Delphos Country Club
MEDALIST: Braxton Scalf, Delphos Jefferson, 40. Other scores: (CG) Zac Roberts 43, Owen Mackie 44, Jacob Oglesbee 46, Gabe Verhoff 47. (Blu) Micah Minnig 46, Cole Koenig 46, Drew Wilson 47, Kenny Lovett 48. (Paul) Kolson Egnor 41, Hunter Kauser 42, Fletcher Cook 45, Cole Heller 48. (DJ) Logan Gallmeier 45, Matt Schroeder 51, Brady Johnston 56.
records: Paulding 8-4, 3-3 Northwest Conference; Columbus Grove 8-4, 2-2 NWC; Delphos Jefferson 5-9, 4-7 NWC.
Ottawa-Glandorf 159, Celina 222
At Pike Run Golf Course
MEDALIST: Alex Ellerbrock, Ottawa-Glandorf, 38. Other scores: (O-G) Austin Radcliff 40, Zach Stechschulte 40, Carter Schimmoeller 41. (Cel) Lance Mawer 50, Nate Boley 55, David Kramer 56, Breckon Adams 61.
records: Ottawa-Glandorf 4-0, 3-0 Western Buckeye League.
Tiffin Calvert 178, Danbury 204
at OAK HARBOR GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Dominic Maniola, Calvert, 41. Other scores: (TC) Brayden Thomas 43, Jacob Kin 45, Maddy Brown 49. (Dan) Bradley Murray 50, David Mesnard 51, Tyler Murray 51, Grayson Clark 52.
North Baltimore 183, Arcadia 191,
Leipsic 195
at Birch Run Golf Course
MEDALIST: Hunter Baker, North Baltimore, 39. Other scores: (NB) Jaden Bucher 40, Ellias Burleson 47, Malaki Peyton-Hobbs 57; (Arc) Will Recker 42, Wyatt Lucas 47, Casey Cramer 49, Joel Lininger & Evan Lieurance 53; (Leip) Mason Tadena 48, Mason Brandt 48, Brock Lammers 49, Jaden Siefker 50.
records: North Baltimore 2-3, 2-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 4-3, 1-3; Leipsic 2-6, 0-4.
Prep Girls Golf
Buckeye Central 214, Upper sandusky 249
at Cranberry Hill Golf Course
MEDALIST: Elizabeth Heydinger, Buckeye Central 51. Other scores: (US) Kendra Conley 58, Hally Courtad 58, Katie Clark 66, Katie Conley 67. (BC) Leah Vanderpool, 53, Ali Stahl 55, Lexie Hillam 55.
records: Upper Sandusky 1-6 overall, 1-6 Northern 10.
Lima Shawnee 148, van Buren 179
at Shady Grove Golf Course
MEDALIST: Taylor Burgess, Lima Shawnee, 35. Other scores: (VB) Olivia Sexton 36, Taylor Adams 37, Ali Bishop 49, Charlotte Youngpeter 57. (LS) Jeanna Fullom 35, Morgan Allenbach 37, Mikey Gray 41.
records: Van Buren 41.
Archbold 231, Evergeen 236,
Patrick Henry 257
at Pike Run Golf Course
MEDALIST: Natalie Nelson, Patrick Henry 44. Other scores: (PH) Sarah Millikan 67, Shelby Fackler 73, Emily Wagner 73. (Arch) Gabby Cox 49, Ema Heckel 57, Andee Grime 62, Shylo Richardson 63. (Arch) Maddy Peluso 49, Chloe Creque 60, Lila Johnson 61, Allie Herr 66.
Prep Girls Tennis
UPPER SANDUSKY 4, BUCKEYE VALLEY 1
SINGLES
No. 1 — Jodi Smalley (US) def. Robin Wilson, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 — Emma Schoenberger (US) def. Megan Shearer 6-0, 6-4.
No. 3 — Kaylie Swanger (BV) def. Calle Manzi 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Abby Davidson & Mara Smalley (US) def. GIanna Garnett & Savannah Parker 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Hannah Frey & Emma Swihart (US) def. Autumn Carsey & Emily Harbison 6-2, 6-4.
RECORDS: Upper Sandusky 1-4.
Junior Varsity Boys Golf
Liberty-Benton 210, Carey 220
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Jamboree at Elmwood, 4:45
Prep Boys Golf
New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 4:30
Van Buren & McComb at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5
Prep Girls Golf
Findlay & Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League #2 match at Red Hawk Run, 4
Prep Girls Tennis
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5
Prep Volleyball
Otsego at Elmwood (NBC),5:30
Fostoria at Woodmore (NBC), 5:30
Van Buren at McComb (BVC), 5:30
Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel (SBC), 5:30
Lakota at Gibsonburg (SBC), 5:30
Danbury at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5:30
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary (SBC), 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
Lakeland Golf Scramble
A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.