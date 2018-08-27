Tuesday’s scoreboard

Prep Football

Friday’s Games

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Kenton

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial

Van Wert at Wapakoneta

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Perry

Arcadia at Toledo Christian

Archbold at Liberty-Benton

Arlington at Ada

Ashland Mapleton at Wellington

Bluffton at Van Buren

Bowling Green at Eastwood

Brookville at Anna

Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut

Cardinal Stritch at Pandora-Gilboa

Cardington Lincoln at Bucyrus

Castalia Margaretta at Western Reserve

Centerburg at Lucas

Clear Fork at Bellevue

Clinton-Massie at Coldwater

Clyde at Ashland Senior

Columbus Grove at Leipsic

Convoy Crestview at Hicksville

Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley

Covington at Minster

Dalton at Buckeye Central

Danville at Tiffin Calvert

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.

Detroit Catholic Central at Toledo Whitmer

Eaton at St. Henry

Edgerton at Edon

Fredericktown at Marion Pleasant

Galion Senior at Carey

Germantown Valley View at Fort Recovery

Gibsonburg at Woodmore

Hilltop at Antwerp

Huron at Sandusky Senior

Jonathan Alder at Marion Harding

Lakota at Elmwood

Lancaster Fisher Catholic at Crestline

Lima Bath at Elida

Lima Senior at Piqua

Lorain Brookside at Vermilion

Loudonville at Ashland Crestview

Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Massillon Tuslaw at West Holmes

Maumee at Toledo Waite

Mississinawa Valley at New Bremen

Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon

Montpelier at Evergreen

Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky

Napoleon at Liberty Center

New London at Firelands

Newark Catholic at Seneca East

Newark at Mount Vernon

North Union at Colonel Crawford

Northwood at Lake

Norwalk Senior at Norwayne

Oak Harbor at Genoa

Otsego at North Baltimore

Ottawa Hills at Ayersville

Patrick Henry at Marion Local

Paulding at Fairview

Perrysburg at Toledo St. John’s

Plymouth at Willard

Port Clinton at Rossford

Ridgemont at Triad

River Valley at Mansfield Madison

Riverdale at Hardin Northern

Riverside at Mechanicsburg

Shelby at Lexington

Sidney Lehman at Miami East

South Central at Danbury

Sparta Highland at Ontario

Spencerville at Parkway

Stryker at Whiteford

Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay

Sylvania Southview at Fremont Ross

Tiffin Columbian at Anthony Wayne

Toledo Bowsher at Springfield

Toledo Rogers at Delta

Toledo Scott at Fostoria Senior

Toledo St. Francis at Bedford, Mich.

Toledo Start at Swanton

Toledo Woodward at Bryan

Upper Arlington at Findlay

Vanlue at Ridgedale

Versailles at Delphos Jefferson

Wadsworth at Wooster Senior

Wauseon at Tinora

Wayne Trace at McComb

Waynesfield-Goshen at Holgate

Wynford at Milan Edison

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Elgin at Frankfort Adena

Fremont St. Joseph at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Timber Creek, N.J. at Tol. Cent. Catholic

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 90 42 .682 —

New York 83 48 .634 6½

Tampa Bay 70 61 .534 19½

Toronto 60 71 .458 29½

Baltimore 38 94 .288 52

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 74 56 .569 —

Minnesota 61 69 .469 13

Detroit 53 78 .405 21½

Chicago 52 79 .397 22½

Kansas City 40 91 .305 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 80 50 .615 —

Oakland 79 52 .603 1½

Seattle 74 57 .565 6½

Los Angeles 63 68 .481 17½

Texas 58 74 .439 23

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 1

Oakland 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 12, Kansas City 5

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Monday’s Results

Baltimore 7, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland at Houston, late

Colorado at L.A. Angels, late

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 7:05

Toronto (Pannone 1-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05

Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10

Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Cleveland (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Jurado 2-3), 8:05

Oakland (Jackson 4-3) at Houston (Morton 13-3), 8:10

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-12), 8:15

Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07

Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40

Miami at Boston, 6:35

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 73 57 .562 —

Philadelphia 70 61 .534 3½

Washington 66 66 .500 8

New York 58 72 .446 15

Miami 53 79 .402 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 76 53 .589 —

St. Louis 73 58 .557 4

Milwaukee 73 59 .553 4½

Pittsburgh 64 67 .489 13

Cincinnati 56 75 .427 21

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 72 58 .554 —

Colorado 71 59 .546 1

Los Angeles 70 61 .534 2½

San Francisco 65 67 .492 8

San Diego 50 83 .376 23½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 12, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 3

Monday’s Results

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, late

Colorado at L.A. Angels, late

Arizona at San Francisco, late

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 16-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 7:05

Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-4), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Jurado 2-3), 8:05

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05

Pittsburgh (Nova 7-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15

Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07

Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5), 10:15

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40

Miami at Boston, 6:35

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Martinez, Boston, .337; Betts, Boston, .336; Altuve, Houston, .330; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .311; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .301; Andujar, New York, .301.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 106; Betts, Boston, 104; Martinez, Boston, 96; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 88; Bregman, Houston, 86; Stanton, New York, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 84; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; 2 tied at 80.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 110; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Bregman, Houston, 79; Cruz, Seattle, 79.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 160; Segura, Seattle, 155; Merrifield, Kansas City, 153; Lindor, Cleveland, 151; Rosario, Minnesota, 149; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Betts, Boston, 147; Altuve, Houston, 141; Brantley, Cleveland, 141; Stanton, New York, 141.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 40; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Andujar, New York, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; 4 tied at 35.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Segura, Seattle, 19.

PITCHING–Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 5 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.05; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 229; Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 189; Morton, Houston, 182; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168; Carrasco, Cleveland, 167.

National League

BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .313; Markakis, Atlanta, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .311; Yelich, Milwaukee, .309; Zobrist, Chicago, .308; Gennett, Cincinnati, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .307; Martinez, St. Louis, .307; Peralta, Arizona, .304; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .298.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 94; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 87; Carpenter, St. Louis, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Harper, Washington, 83; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 80; Turner, Washington, 80.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 90; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Rizzo, Chicago, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 82; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 78.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 158; Freeman, Atlanta, 157; Gennett, Cincinnati, 148; Peraza, Cincinnati, 147; Arenado, Colorado, 144; Turner, Washington, 144; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 143; Story, Colorado, 143; Yelich, Milwaukee, 143; 3 tied at 142.

DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Baez, Chicago, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 30.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20; Story, Colorado, 19.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; 4 tied at 11.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.13; Scherzer, Washington, 2.13; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.17; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 244; deGrom, New York, 214; Corbin, Arizona, 198; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Nola, Philadelphia, 169; Gray, Colorado, 162; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160; Godley, Arizona, 157.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30

New York 16 6 4 52 49 26

New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34

Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33

Philadelphia 11 11 3 36 35 39

Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45

New England 7 10 8 29 38 41

D.C. United 7 10 6 27 39 40

Toronto FC 7 12 6 27 43 46

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 13 5 7 46 40 31

Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30

Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40

Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44

Seattle 11 9 5 38 32 26

LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48

Portland 10 7 7 37 35 35

Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 11 7 28 41 37

Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48

San Jose 3 14 8 17 36 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s results

Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Saturday’s results

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0

Vancouver 3, San Jose 2

Sunday’s results

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Seattle 1, Portland 0

Wednesday’s games

Houston at New York, 8

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30

Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30

Saturday, Sept. 1

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4

New York at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30

Portland at New England, 7:30

Houston at FC Dallas, 8

Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8

New York City FC at Columbus, 8

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

Sunday, Sept. 2

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 87, Atlanta 84, Washington leads series 1-0

Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, Seattle leads series 1-0

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 4

x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA

x- If necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Preseason

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62

Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37

Miami 0 3 0 .000 54 80

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 51 40

Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 61 54

Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52

Cincinnati 3 0 0 1.000 77 53

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35

Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74

Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53

Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68

Dallas 0 3 0 .000 34 72

Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 75 47

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 86 71

Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 20 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64

Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 60 76

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 32

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68

San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60

Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Results

Carolina 25, New England 14

Denver 29, Washington 17

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16

Minnesota 21, Seattle 20

Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30

Oakland 13, Green Bay 6

Saturday’s Results

Chicago 27, Kansas City 20

Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6

L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20

Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17

Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6

Baltimore 27, Miami 10

New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7

Sunday’s RESULTS

Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13

Arizona 27, Dallas 0

Thursday’S GAMES

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7

Miami at Atlanta, 7

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8

Buffalo at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30

Denver at Arizona, 10

Oakland at Seattle, 10

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

East

Bowie St. at Wagner, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

UCF at UConn, 7 p.m.

South

Chowan at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Shorter at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Savannah St. at UAB, 8 p.m.

Midwest

CCSU at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Quincy at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

MVSU at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Southwest

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Far West

Weber St. at Utah, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana St., 9 p.m.

UC Davis at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

Midwest

Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Far West

Western St. (Col.) at Idaho St., 8:35 p.m.

Portland St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon

Villanova at Temple, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.

Lock Haven at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

New Haven at Bryant, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

South

Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon

James Madison at NC State, Noon

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon

Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Auburn at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.

Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Shaw at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Newberry at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

Midwest

Kent St. at Illinois, Noon

Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon

Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.

William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.

VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.

St. Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Southwest

FAU at Oklahoma, Noon

Houston at Rice, Noon

Southern U. at TCU, Noon

Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon

E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

SW Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Far West

Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4:05 p.m.

W. New Mexico at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at NC Central, Noon

LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball Players Association

MLBPA — Named Bruce Meyer senior director, collective bargaining & legal.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent C Christian Vazquez on a rehab assignment to Portland (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated LF JaCoby Jones from the 10-day DL. Optioned CF Mike Gerber to Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Gary Sanchez on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed RF Quintin Berry to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden from Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP Marco Gonzales on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Guillermo Heredia from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Max Fried to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Rookie Davis outright to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Zach McAllister to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Madson from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day DL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Chris Coste.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded LHP Jose Jose to Somerset (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — G Manu Ginobili announced his retirement.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Named Tim Ellis chief marketing officer.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Giorgio Tavecchio.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Robert Ayers. Waived CB Josh Okonye.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Kayvon Webster. Waived NT Marcus Hardison.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon Chubb. Waived RB Tion Green.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived C Jacob Judd.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Eric Decker and DB Eddie Pleasant. Signed RB Kenneth Farrow, WR K.J. Maye and RB Khalfani Muhammad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Agreed to terms with WR Odell Beckham Jr. on a five-year contract extension.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Traded WR Ryan Switzer and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. Signed CB Jarell Carter and DT Connor Flagel. Released OT Breno Giacomini. Placed WR Griff Whalen on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Lenard Tillery.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced a three-year extension of their affiliation agreement with Toledo (ECHL) through the 2020-21 season.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with RW Troy Brouwer to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Named J.J. Daigneault and Daniel Tkaczuk assistant coaches, Ryan Ward video assistant coach, Koryd Lavimoniere athletic trainer, Steven Passineau equipment manager, Jack Markwardt assistant equipment manager and Abe Edson strength and conditioning coach.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with Fs Dillan Fox and Brian Morgan on one-year contracts.

Olympic Sports

U.S. ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Named Dr. Jennifer Royer TrueSport and athlete education director. Announced weightlifter Robert Ortiz accepted a 16-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

College

ARIZONA — Dismissed LB Santino Marchiol.

GUILFORD — Named Adam Crawford men’s golf coach.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Suspended senior QB Nick Fitzgerald one game for a violation of team policy.

PITTSBURGH — Announced graduate QB Jeff George Jr. has transferred from Michigan.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Frank Holbrook baseball coach.

UCLA — Suspended OL Boss Tagaloa and TE Devin Asiasi three games each, RB Soso Jamabo two games and DL Osa Odighizuwa, DB Mo Osling and DL Moses Robinson-Carr one game each for unspecified rules violations.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

LAKOTA 170, GIBSONBURG 190

AT SYCAMORE HILLS RED

MEDALIST — Ethan Longoria, Lakota, 41. OTHER SCORES: (Lak) Kyleigh Dull 42, Connor Hill 42, Jayden Bonnell 45. (Gib) Fred Sisco 42, Nathan Tornow 48, Mitchel Delventhal 50, Tyler Pelish 50.

RECORDS: Lakota 6-1 overall, 5-1 Sandusky Bay Conference; Gibsonburg 2-5, 2-4 SBC.

Fremont St. Joseph 180, new Riegel 200

At Sycamore Hills GOlf Course

MEDALIST: Lance Emrich, Fremont St. Joseph, 42. Other scores: (NR) Brandon Seifert 44, Jacob Theis 50, Carson Whipple 50, Sam Whipple 56. (FSJ) Garrett Michael 43, Blake Michael 47, Parker Smith 48.

records: Fremont St. Joseph 8-0, New Riegel 1-9.

uuper sandusky 174, seneca east 180

at Lincoln Hills Golf Course

MEDALIST: Brett Montgomery, Upper Sandusky, 34. Other scores: (US) Evan Young 46, Isaiah Washington 47, Benjamin Latham 47. (SE) Jake Forehand 43, Turner Bridgford 44, Andrew Kalb 44, Andy Bauman 49.

records: Upper Sandusky 8-0, 4-0 Northern 10. Seneca East 2-2, 2-2 N10.

Paulding 176, Columbus Grove 180,

blufFton 187, Delphos Jefferson 192

at Delphos Country Club

MEDALIST: Braxton Scalf, Delphos Jefferson, 40. Other scores: (CG) Zac Roberts 43, Owen Mackie 44, Jacob Oglesbee 46, Gabe Verhoff 47. (Blu) Micah Minnig 46, Cole Koenig 46, Drew Wilson 47, Kenny Lovett 48. (Paul) Kolson Egnor 41, Hunter Kauser 42, Fletcher Cook 45, Cole Heller 48. (DJ) Logan Gallmeier 45, Matt Schroeder 51, Brady Johnston 56.

records: Paulding 8-4, 3-3 Northwest Conference; Columbus Grove 8-4, 2-2 NWC; Delphos Jefferson 5-9, 4-7 NWC.

Ottawa-Glandorf 159, Celina 222

At Pike Run Golf Course

MEDALIST: Alex Ellerbrock, Ottawa-Glandorf, 38. Other scores: (O-G) Austin Radcliff 40, Zach Stechschulte 40, Carter Schimmoeller 41. (Cel) Lance Mawer 50, Nate Boley 55, David Kramer 56, Breckon Adams 61.

records: Ottawa-Glandorf 4-0, 3-0 Western Buckeye League.

Tiffin Calvert 178, Danbury 204

at OAK HARBOR GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Dominic Maniola, Calvert, 41. Other scores: (TC) Brayden Thomas 43, Jacob Kin 45, Maddy Brown 49. (Dan) Bradley Murray 50, David Mesnard 51, Tyler Murray 51, Grayson Clark 52.

North Baltimore 183, Arcadia 191,

Leipsic 195

at Birch Run Golf Course

MEDALIST: Hunter Baker, North Baltimore, 39. Other scores: (NB) Jaden Bucher 40, Ellias Burleson 47, Malaki Peyton-Hobbs 57; (Arc) Will Recker 42, Wyatt Lucas 47, Casey Cramer 49, Joel Lininger & Evan Lieurance 53; (Leip) Mason Tadena 48, Mason Brandt 48, Brock Lammers 49, Jaden Siefker 50.

records: North Baltimore 2-3, 2-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 4-3, 1-3; Leipsic 2-6, 0-4.

Prep Girls Golf

Buckeye Central 214, Upper sandusky 249

at Cranberry Hill Golf Course

MEDALIST: Elizabeth Heydinger, Buckeye Central 51. Other scores: (US) Kendra Conley 58, Hally Courtad 58, Katie Clark 66, Katie Conley 67. (BC) Leah Vanderpool, 53, Ali Stahl 55, Lexie Hillam 55.

records: Upper Sandusky 1-6 overall, 1-6 Northern 10.

Lima Shawnee 148, van Buren 179

at Shady Grove Golf Course

MEDALIST: Taylor Burgess, Lima Shawnee, 35. Other scores: (VB) Olivia Sexton 36, Taylor Adams 37, Ali Bishop 49, Charlotte Youngpeter 57. (LS) Jeanna Fullom 35, Morgan Allenbach 37, Mikey Gray 41.

records: Van Buren 41.

Archbold 231, Evergeen 236,

Patrick Henry 257

at Pike Run Golf Course

MEDALIST: Natalie Nelson, Patrick Henry 44. Other scores: (PH) Sarah Millikan 67, Shelby Fackler 73, Emily Wagner 73. (Arch) Gabby Cox 49, Ema Heckel 57, Andee Grime 62, Shylo Richardson 63. (Arch) Maddy Peluso 49, Chloe Creque 60, Lila Johnson 61, Allie Herr 66.

Prep Girls Tennis

UPPER SANDUSKY 4, BUCKEYE VALLEY 1

SINGLES

No. 1 — Jodi Smalley (US) def. Robin Wilson, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2 — Emma Schoenberger (US) def. Megan Shearer 6-0, 6-4.

No. 3 — Kaylie Swanger (BV) def. Calle Manzi 6-2, 6-3.

DOUBLES

No. 1 — Abby Davidson & Mara Smalley (US) def. GIanna Garnett & Savannah Parker 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 — Hannah Frey & Emma Swihart (US) def. Autumn Carsey & Emily Harbison 6-2, 6-4.

RECORDS: Upper Sandusky 1-4.

Junior Varsity Boys Golf

Liberty-Benton 210, Carey 220

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Jamboree at Elmwood, 4:45

Prep Boys Golf

New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 4:30

Van Buren & McComb at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5

Prep Girls Golf

Findlay & Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League #2 match at Red Hawk Run, 4

Prep Girls Tennis

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Prep Volleyball

Otsego at Elmwood (NBC),5:30

Fostoria at Woodmore (NBC), 5:30

Van Buren at McComb (BVC), 5:30

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel (SBC), 5:30

Lakota at Gibsonburg (SBC), 5:30

Danbury at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5:30

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary (SBC), 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Lakeland Golf Scramble

A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.

Comments

comments