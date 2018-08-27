Prep sports: Vanlue wins third straight volleyball match

VANLUE — Maliah Snook led Vanlue in aces, kills and blocks as the Wildcats swept Lima Temple Christian 25-10, 25-12, 25-19 in a nonleague match.

Snook served three aces, hammered 11 kills and notched a pair of blocks to lead Vanlue (3-2). Emma Biller matched Snook’s three aces and chipped in a team-high 15 digs.

Bethany Smith spiked nine kills and added seven digs for the Wildcats and Audrey Phillips led with 22 assists on 58 of 59 setting.

Lima Temple Christian fell to 1-4.

Vanlue (3-2)

POINTS: Audrey Phillips 17, Emma Franks 7. SERVING: Phillips 21-21, Emma Biller 12-12, Franks 9-10. ACES: Maliah Snook 3, Biller 3. KILLS: Snook 11, Bethany Smith 9. SPIKING: Snook 27-31, Smith 12-14, Biller 11-13. ASSISTS: Phillips 22. SETTING: Phillips 58-59. DIGS: Biller 15, Smith 7, Snook 5. BLOCKS: Snook & Franks 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Vanlue 25-23, 25-21.

NEW RIEGEL 3

CAREY 1

NEW RIEGEL — After dropping the first set, New Riegel swept the next three to remain unbeaten with a 17-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17 nonleague win over Carey.

Kaitlyn Kirian paced the Blue Jackets (4-0) with 12 kills and three blocks. Brooklyn Gillig led with 11 digs and four aces on 15 of 17 serving, while Aubrey Bouillon had a team-high 19 assists with eight kills and eight digs.

Julia Reinhart led New Riegel with seven aces on 17 of 18 serving.

McKenzie Row belted 14 kills and three aces and chipped in 11 digs — all team highs for the Blue Devils (0-4). Emma Wagner had 30 assists and Seylor Kin led with two blocks.

Carey (0-4)

ACES: McKenzie Row 3. KILLS: Row 14, Sadie Arend 6, Alaina Tiell 5. ASSISTS: Emma Wagner 30. DIGS: Row 11, Ellison Roark 9. BLOCKS: Seylor Kin 2, Arend 1.

New Riegel (4-0)

SERVING: Julia Reinhart 17-18, Brooklyn Gillig 15-17. ACES: J. Reinhart 7, Gillig 4, Christen Hohman 3. KILLS: Kaitlyn Kirian 12, Aubrey Bouillon 8, C. Hohman 6. ASSISTS: Bouillon 19. DIGS: Gillig 11, Bouillon 8, C. Hohman & Madalyn Reinhart 7. BLOCKS: Kirian 3, C. Hohman 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Carey 25-23, 22-25, 25-23.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 3

GIBSONBURG 0

GIBSONBURG — Three players had at least six kills for Hopewell-Loudon in its 25-13, 25-22, 25-21 win over Gibsonburg in nonleague action.

Megan Kreais led the Chieftains (3-3) with seven kills, while Peyton Hoover and Hannah Welly both chipped in six kills. Chelsey Depinet added a team-high 23 digs and Abbi Roerdink set 18 assists and swatted a pair of blocks.

Gibsonburg dropped to 0-2.

Hopewell-Loudon (3-3)

KILLS: Megan Kreais 7, Peyton Hoover 6, Hannah Welly 6. ASSISTS: Abbi Roerdink 18, Abbe Beidelschies 10. DIGS: Chelsey Depinet 23. BLOCKS: Roerdink, Welly & Elizabeth Wells 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-16, 25-18.

VAN BUREN 3

GENOA 0

VAN BUREN — Emma Reineke slammed 15 kills and added four digs with three blocks and two aces to power unbeaten Van Buren to Monday’s 25-13, 25-19, 27-25 nonconference volleyball win over Genoa.

Jessica Reinhart had 19 digs with an ace, Maddy Marks pounded 11 kills with seven digs and two assists and Lindsey Shaw chipped in 30 assists with seven digs and an ace as the Black Knights improved to 6-0.

VAN BUREN (6-0)

ACES: Emma Reineke 2, Jessica Rinehart & Lindsey Shaw 1. KILLS: Reineke 15, Maddy Marks 11, Sydney Leeper 4, Karis Brown 3. ASSISTS: Shaw 30, Marks 2. DIGS: Rinehart 19, Mackenzie Saltzman 16, Marks & Shaw 7, Hope DeWalt 6. BLOCKS: Reineke 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 25-23, 25-12.

LIBERTY-BENTON 3

ELMWOOD 0

BLOOMDALE — Hannah Warrington pounded 10 kills and Caitlin Elseser and Izzy Granger added eight each in powering Liberty-Benton’s unbeaten volleyball team to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-9 nonleague over Elmwood.

Warrington was 19 for 20 spiking and added 14 digs, Elseser (13-17 spiking) led the Eagles with five blocks and Granger (17-18 spiking) had three ace serves.

Chloe Miller led L-B (4-0) with 22 digs and Alissa Rhodes was 60 for 61 setting with 30 assists.

Elmwood’s Jill Hannah recorded 11 digs, Lizzy Hall had nine and Madi Schroeder added 10 assists and seven digs for the Royals (2-2).

LIBERTY-BENTON (4-0)

SERVING: Schy Shepherd 10-11, Chloe Miller 8-8. ACES: Hannah Warrington 2, Izzy Granger 3, Abby Reynolds 2. KILLS: Warrington 10, Caitlin Elseser 8, Granger 8, Shepherd 5, Reynolds 3. SPIKING: Warrington 19-20, Elseser 13-17, Granger 17-18. ASSISTS: Alissa Rhodes 30. SETTING: Rhodes 60-61. DIGS: Warrington 14, Miller 22. BLOCKS: Elseser 5, Shepherd 2, Reynolds 2.

ELMWOOD (2-2)

KILLS: Anna Veryser 2, Brooklyn Thrash 2. ASSISTS: Madi Schroeder 10. DIGS: Jill Hannah 11, Schroeder 7, Lizza Hall 9.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Liberty-Benton 25-17, 25-19.

FHS tennis rolls

It was a clean sweep for Fostoria High School’s girls tennis team as the Lady Red racked up a 5-0 nonconference win against Toledo Rogers on Monday.

Fostoria’s Jennaleigh McCumber was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles while Naija Miller won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Abrianna Swartz won by forfeit at No. 3 singles.

Kyhra Baeder and Rubi Dessausure were 6-1, 6-0 winners at No. 1 doubles. Shanelle Smith and Mya Weimerskirch won by forfeit at No. 2 doubles.

