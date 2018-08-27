Prep sports: OHSAA gets favorable Ohio Supreme Court ruling

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court on Monday granted a motion by the Ohio High School Activities Association to suspend a temporary restraining order issued Aug. 15 by Hamilton County Common Pleas judge Robert P. Ruehlman that blocked the OHSAA’s competitive balance plan.

The Ohio Supreme Court further stayed all proceedings in the Hamilton County action while it considers the merits of OHSAA’s Supreme Court complaint. The temporary restraining order was sought and obtained by Roger Bacon High School and the other seven members of the Greater Catholic League Coed Division.

OHSAA member schools approved the competitive balance plan in 2014.

Last week, the OHSAA filed for a writ of prohibition with the Supreme Court, contending that Judge Ruehlman does not have jurisdiction to decide the underlying claims against OHSAA, as the OHSAA is a private association and its member schools are volunteer members who vote on their own bylaws and constitution.

“We understand that this case isn’t over, but we are encouraged that the Ohio Supreme Court heard our complaint and intervened,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said in a statement. “This means that we are currently planning to move forward with our schools’ tournament assignments in football, soccer and volleyball as approved by our Board of Directors in January 2018. Competitive balance was voted into place by our member schools in 2014 and there is a process in place that they can seek a change to a bylaw. We will continue to strongly defend the bylaws that our schools have adopted and have the opportunity to amend or change.”

The Supreme Court has set a briefing schedule to consider the merits of OHSAA’s Supreme Court complaint. A date has not been set for when the court will make a decision.

The temporary restraining order had prevented the OHSAA from implementing a component of the competitive balance formula as it applies specifically to the GCL Coed Division, but the ruling impacted schools throughout Ohio. In addition to Roger Bacon, members of the GCL Coed Division include Kettering Archbishop Alter, Dayton Carroll, Middletown Bishop Fenwick, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, Hamilton Badin, Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas.

Should the temporary restraining order be reinstated, it would have no effect on regular season schedules. It could require divisional assignments to be recalculated for the sports affected by the OHSAA’s competitive balance bylaw.

