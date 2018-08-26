Volleyball: Mohawk wins ‘Hoover Bowl IV’

SYCAMORE — Mohawk volleyball coach Eric Hoover dubbed it “Hoover Bowl IV.”

For the second straight year, Hoover’s Warriors came out on top, beating Edison and Old Fort.

Mohawk topped Edison, coached by his brother Sean, 25-22, 25-20, and Old Fort, coached by his mother Nancy, 25-18, 25-19, in nonleague matchups Saturday.

Old Fort won the other match 25-23, 27-25 over Edison.

For Mohawk (2-1), Madi Chester totaled 21 kills and 17 digs over both matches while Alexa Konkle tallied 47 assists, 19 digs and four kills.

Jenna Clouse powered Old Fort (3-1) with 15 kills and three blocks. Madison Guth added 35 assists and 12 digs.

OLD FORT (3-1)

ACES: Ashlyn Magers & MarcQue Harris 2. KILLS: Jenna Clouse 15, Grace Wasserman & Savannah McCoy 7, Morgan Miller 4. ASSISTS: Madison Guth 35. DIGS: McCoy 23, Magers 22, Harris 13, Guth 12. BLOCKS: Wasserman 4, Clouse 3.

MOHAWK (2-1)

ACES: Aubrey Margraf 2. KILLS: Madi Chester 21, Kaylee Ward 17, Emma Myers-Huffman & Paityn Clouse 8. ASSISTS: Alexa Konkle 47. DIGS: Margraf 33, Konkle 19, Chester 17, Ward 11, Ellie Shaw 10. BLOCKS: Myers-Huffman 3, Chester, Ward & Clouse 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort def. Mohawk, 25-19, 25-16, Edison def. Old Fort 25-21, 21-25, 25-14; Edison def. Mohawk 19-25, 25-12, 25-11.

VAN BUREN TRIANGULAR

VAN BUREN — Van Buren didn’t drop a set in sweeping a pair of matches, topping Elmwood 25-18, 25-12 and Kenton 25-16, 25-14 as host of a nonconference triangular.

Lindsey Shaw tallied 37 assists on 91 of 92 setting over the two matches, while Emma Reineke led the Black Knights (5-0) with 13 kills.

Elmwood defeated Kenton 25-18, 25-13 in the other match.

Jill Hannah served up nine aces in the Kenton match alone, while Madi Schroeder amassed 40 total assists for the Royals (2-1).

ELMWOOD (2-1)

ACES: Jill Hannah 9. KILLS: Anna Veryser 9, Kayla Minich 8, Lizzy Hall & Brooklyn Thrash 7. ASSISTS: Madi Schroeder 40. DIGS: Hannah 19.

VAN BUREN (5-0)

SERVING: Lindsey Shaw 25-25, Emma Reineke 19-19, Karis Brown 10-11. ACES: Shaw 5, Reineke 4. KILLS: Reineke 13, Maddy Marks 12, Sydney Leeper 9, Jessica Rinehart 6. ASSISTS: Shaw 37. SETTING: Shaw 91-92. DIGS: Mackenzie Saltzman 23, Rinehart 20, Shaw 9. BLOCKS: Marks & Leeper 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood def. Van Buren 25-20, 23-25, 25-16; Elmwood def. Kenton 21-25, 25-21, 25-23.

TIFFIN CALVERT 3

SENECA EAST 0

TIFFIN — Lexie White had team highs of nine kills and 10 digs to lead Tiffin Calvert past Seneca East 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 for a nonleague victory.

Ashlyn Jones chipped in eight kills and six aces, while Emma White recorded 17 assists and four aces for the Senecas (2-0).

TIFFIN CALVERt (2-0)

ACES: Ashlyn Jones 6, Emma White 4. KILLS: Lexie White 9, Jones 8, Zoe Meyer 7. ASSISTS: White 17, Sophie Burtis 12. DIGS: Shelby Hemminger 12, White 10. BLOCKS: Meyer 6.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Calvert 25-21, 25-12.

FRESHMEN: Tiffin Calvert def. Toledo St. Ursula, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20.

VANLUE 3

LAKOTA 0

KANSAS — Maliah Snook recorded 13 kills, five aces and six blocks to pace Vanlue to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-21 triumph over Lakota on Saturday in nonconference volleyball.

Emma Biller matched Snook’s five aces while serving for 19 points, while Audrey Phillips sent up 21 assists and Bethany Smith made 15 digs as the Wildcats evened their record at 2-2.

Lakota’s Madison King recorded 11 kills with 11 digs and was 8 of 8 serving and Amber Eubank added four kills and two digs.

Grace Swaisgood had 10 digs and was 12 of 13 serving, Katelyn Klotz was 74 of 74 setting with 11 assists, Anna Brubaker was 7 of 7 serving with nine digs and Qiara Palos finished with nine digs and a kill for the Riders (0-3).

