Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Ohio Games

Lima Shawnee 49, Delphos Jefferson 0

Norwalk St. Paul 37, Sandusky St. Mary 6

Tiffin Calvert 59, Monroeville 27

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 21, Cle. St. Ignatius 14

Bellaire 42, Hannibal River 16

Beloit W. Branch 48, Columbiana Crestview 35

Cle. Benedictine 35, Youngs. Ursuline 0

Cols. DeSales 35, Day. Dunbar 0

Gates Mills Gilmour 43, Cle. E. Tech 8

Glouster Trimble 34, Nelsonville-York 7

Hamilton New Miami 32, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Jackson 54, Wellston 14

Linsly, W.Va. 42, Beaver Eastern 6

Parma Hts. Holy Name 39, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0

Shaker Hts. 20, E. Cle. Shaw 6

Warren JFK 18, Warren Champion 15

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 14, South Gallia 12

Youngs. Valley Christian 14, Campbell Memorial 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 90 42 .682 —

New York 82 47 .636 6½

Tampa Bay 70 61 .534 19½

Toronto 60 70 .462 29

Baltimore 37 93 .285 52

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 74 56 .569 —

Minnesota 61 69 .469 13

Detroit 53 78 .405 21½

Chicago 51 79 .392 23

Kansas City 40 91 .305 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 80 50 .615 —

Oakland 79 52 .603 1½

Seattle 74 57 .565 6½

Los Angeles 63 68 .481 17½

Texas 58 74 .439 23

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3, 1st game

San Francisco 5, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Oakland 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1

Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 1

Oakland 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 12, Kansas City 5

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, late

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4), 7:05

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-12), 7:05

Oakland (Anderson 3-3) at Houston (Morton 13-3), 8:10

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05

Miami at Boston, 7:10

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05

Oakland at Houston, 8:10

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 73 57 .562 —

Philadelphia 70 60 .538 3

Washington 65 66 .496 8½

New York 58 72 .446 15

Miami 53 79 .402 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 76 53 .589 —

St. Louis 73 58 .557 4

Milwaukee 73 59 .553 4½

Pittsburgh 64 67 .489 13

Cincinnati 56 75 .427 21

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 72 58 .554 —

Colorado 71 59 .546 1

Los Angeles 70 61 .534 2½

San Francisco 65 67 .492 8

San Diego 50 83 .376 23½

Saturday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6

Miami 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, St. Louis 1

Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4, 12 innings

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 12, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-5), 8:05

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07

Arizona (Corbin 10-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05

Miami at Boston, 7:10

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15

Sunday’s Boxscores

Indians 12, Royals 5

Cleveland Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 6 1 2 2 Mrrfeld 2b 5 2 2 1

Brntley lf 5 0 2 0 A.Grdon rf 4 1 1 0

J.Rmirz 3b 5 0 0 0 S.Perez dh 4 1 1 1

Encrnco dh 4 2 1 2 Duda 1b 4 1 2 3

Alonso 1b 5 1 1 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0

Y.Diaz 1b 0 0 0 0 O’Hearn lf 3 0 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 2 4 2 1 A.Escbr ss 4 0 2 0

Kipnis 2b 5 3 4 4 B.Phllp cf 4 0 1 0

E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0 Butera c 4 0 0 0

R.Perez c 2 1 0 0

G.Allen cf 5 0 1 2

Totals 39 12 13 11 Totals 36 5 9 5

Cleveland 000″502″122 — 12

Kansas City 100″102″010 — “5

E–Duda (3), J.Ramirez (8). DP–Cleveland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB–Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5. 2B–Alonso (18), Kipnis (22), G.Allen (6), Merrifield (35), A.Gordon (16), A.Escobar (19). HR–Encarnacion (28), Kipnis (12), Merrifield (10), S.Perez (23), Duda (13). SB–Kipnis (6). S–R.Perez (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bieber (W,8-2) 5 1/3 6 4 4 0 7

Perez H,10 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Cimber 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Miller 1 2 1 1 0 0

Allen 1 1 0 0 1 1

Kansas City

Lopez (L,0-4) 4 5 5 5 3 4

Smith 2 2/3 5 3 3 2 2

McCarthy 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Newberry 1 2 2 2 1 0

Maurer 1 1 2 2 1 0

WP–Lopez. Umpires–Home, Gary Cederstrom. First, Eric Cooper. Second, Ramon De Jesus. Third, Stu Scheuwater. T–3:08. A–18,575 (37,903).

White Sox 7, Tigers 2

Chicago Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Y.Sanch 3b 3 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 0 1 0

Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 1 Goodrum 2b 5 0 2 0

A.Grcia rf 4 1 2 2 Cstllns rf 3 1 2 0

Palka dh 4 1 1 2 V.Mrtin dh 5 0 2 1

Dvidson 1b 5 0 0 0 Adduci 1b 4 0 2 0

Narvaez c 4 1 2 1 J.Iglss ph 1 0 0 0

Moncada 2b 4 0 1 1 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0

Dlmnico lf 4 0 1 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 2 0

Engel cf 4 2 2 0 Ro.Rdrg ss 4 1 1 1

V.Reyes cf 4 0 0 0

Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 38 2 12 2

Chicago 004″001″200 — 7

Detroit 000″001″001 — 2

E–Mahtook (2). DP–Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB–Chicago 8, Detroit 12. 2B–Ti.Anderson (22), Narvaez (13), Engel (17), Candelario (25), Castellanos (36), V.Martinez (18). 3B–Moncada (6). HR–Palka (19), Ro.Rodriguez (2). SB–Engel (14). SF–Ti.Anderson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Kopech (W,1-0) 6 7 1 1 0 4

Cedeno 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1

Gomez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Santiago 1/3 3 1 1 1 0

Fry (S,3-4) 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Zimmermann (L,6-6) 6 8 5 5 0 5

Farmer 1/3 1 2 2 2 0

Smoker 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 2

Greene 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Kopech (Castellanos), by Kopech (Mahtook), by Zimmermann (Sanchez). Umpires–Home, Hunter Wendelstedt. First, Phil Cuzzi. Second, Adam Hamari. Third, Ryan Additon. T–3:03. A–34,036 (41,297).

Cubs 9, Reds 0

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 4 1 2 0

Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 5 0 1 0

Gennett 2b 2 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 3 2 0

C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Cratini 1b 1 0 0 0

Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 0 0 1

Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 3 4 2

Schbler rf 3 0 0 0 I.Happ rf 0 0 0 0

Ervin lf 3 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 1 2 3

Brnhart 1b 3 0 2 0 Schwrbr lf 4 1 1 2

Casali c 3 0 0 0 Hndrcks p 3 0 0 0

Bailey p 1 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 1 0 0 0

M.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 R.Rsrio p 0 0 0 0

Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Almora cf 4 0 1 0

Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0

D.Hrrra 2b 1 0 1 0

Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 38 9 13 8

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

Chicago 302″010″30x — 9

E–Peraza (18). DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Cincinnati 3, Chicago 6. 2B–D.Herrera (2), D.Murphy (10), Rizzo 2 (22). 3B–Heyward (4). HR–Bote (6), Schwarber (24).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Bailey (L,1-12) 5 8 6 3 0 2

Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 1 2

Stephenson 1 3 3 3 0 1

Reed 1 1 0 0 0 3

Chicago

Hendricks (W,10-10) 7 2 0 0 1 5

Rosario 2 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Dave Rackley. First, Chris Guccione. Second, Larry Vanover. Third, Ben May. T–2:36. A–40,331 (41,649).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Royals 7, Indians 1

Cleveland Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld cf 4 0 2 2

Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0

J.Rmirz 3b 3 0 0 0 S.Perez c 3 1 1 0

Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0 Duda dh 4 3 3 1

Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 Bnfacio rf 3 1 2 0

M.Cbrra rf 4 0 2 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 2 3

Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 1 1

Gomes c 3 0 1 0 R.Hrrra 2b 4 0 1 0

G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 2 2 0

Totals 31 1 5 0 Totals 33 7 14 7

Cleveland 010″000″000 — 1

Kansas City 001″202″11x — 7

DP–Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1. LOB–Cleveland 5, Kansas City 5. 2B–M.Cabrera 2 (10), Merrifield (34), S.Perez (19), Duda (12), O’Hearn (3). HR–Duda (12). SB–Mondesi (17). S–Bonifacio (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber L,16-7 5 1/3 9 5 5 2 6

Perez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Otero 1 2 1 1 0 1

Tomlin 1 3 1 1 0 0

Kansas City

Fillmyer (W,2-1) 6 3 1 1 2 3

Hill 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Newberry 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Hammel 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP–Hammel. Umpires–Home, Stu Scheuwater. First, Gary Cederstrom. Second, Eric Cooper. Third, Ramon De Jesus. T–2:45. A–16,894 (37,903).

White Sox 6, Tigers 1

Chicago Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Ti.Andr ss 4 1 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0

Rondon 3b 4 0 2 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 3 0

A.Grcia rf 5 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0

Palka dh 4 1 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0

Dvidson 1b 4 1 2 1 Adduci 1b 4 0 0 0

Moncada 2b 4 1 2 1 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0

LaMarre lf 3 0 1 1 Mahtook lf 3 1 1 1

K.Smith c 4 1 1 2 Greiner c 2 0 0 0

Engel cf 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 31 1 4 1

Chicago 122″010″000 — 6

Detroit 010″000″000 — 1

DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Chicago 6, Detroit 4. 2B–Rondon (4), Davidson 2 (20), J.Iglesias (31). HR–K.Smith (1), Mahtook (4). SB–A.Garcia (3), J.Iglesias (15). SF–LaMarre (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Giolito W,10-9 7 3 1 1 1 6

Covey 2 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit

Carpenter (L,1-2) 4 1/3 9 6 6 1 5

VerHagen 2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Coleman 2 1 0 0 1 0

HBP–by Carpenter (Engel). Umpires–Home, Ryan Blakney. First, Hunter Wendelstedt. Second, Phil Cuzzi. Third, Adam Hamari. T–2:41. A–26,183 (41,297).

Cubs 10, Reds 6

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Schbler rf 5 0 1 0 D.Mrphy 2b 5 1 1 3

Peraza ss 5 0 1 0 Bote 3b 0 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 5 0 1 0 J.Baez ss 4 1 2 3

Suarez 3b 5 2 2 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 1

Ervin cf 2 2 1 0 Zobrist rf 5 0 3 0

Brnhart c 3 0 1 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0

Casali 1b 3 1 2 4 D L Rsa p 0 0 0 0

D.Hrrra lf 3 0 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 4 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 1 1 0

P.Tcker ph 1 1 1 1 Schwrbr lf 4 3 1 2

D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Qintana p 2 0 0 0

L.Cstll p 2 0 1 1 Chavez p 0 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 1 1 1 0

Romano p 0 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0

Dixon lf 2 0 1 0 Almora ph-cf 1 1 0 0

I.Happ 3b-2b 4 2 1 1

Totals 36 6 12 6 Totals 38 10 12 10

Cincinnati 000″200″040 — “6

Chicago 030″211″30x — 10

E–Schebler (5), Peraza (17). DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Chicago 10. 2B–Casali (7), Rizzo (20), Contreras (22), La Stella (6). HR–Casali (4), P.Tucker (6), D.Murphy (8), J.Baez (28), Schwarber (23). SF–Casali (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo (L,7-11) 3 1/3 5 5 5 1 2

Garrett 1 2 1 1 1 1

Romano 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 1

Peralta 1 1/3 4 3 0 2 2

Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Quintana W,11-9 5 6 2 2 3 2

Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Wilson 1 2 0 0 0 0

Kintzler 1/3 4 4 4 0 1

De La Rosa 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 6th HBP–by Castillo (Contreras). Umpires–Home, Ben May. First, Dave Rackley. Second, Chris Guccione. Third, Larry Vanover. T–3:26. A–41,205 (41,649).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Martinez, Boston, .337; Betts, Boston, .336; Altuve, Houston, .331; Segura, Seattle, .316; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .314; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .300.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 106; Betts, Boston, 104; Martinez, Boston, 96; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 88; Bregman, Houston, 85; Stanton, New York, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 84; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; 2 tied at 80.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 110; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Bregman, Houston, 79; Cruz, Seattle, 79.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 160; Segura, Seattle, 155; Merrifield, Kansas City, 153; Lindor, Cleveland, 151; Rosario, Minnesota, 149; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Betts, Boston, 147; Brantley, Cleveland, 141; Stanton, New York, 141; 2 tied at 140.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 40; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Andujar, New York, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; 4 tied at 35.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Segura, Seattle, 19.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Severino, New York, 16-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 5 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.05; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.28; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 229; Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Morton, Houston, 182; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168; Carrasco, Cleveland, 167.

National League

BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .313; Markakis, Atlanta, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .311; Yelich, Milwaukee, .309; Zobrist, Chicago, .308; Gennett, Cincinnati, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .307; Martinez, St. Louis, .307; Peralta, Arizona, .305; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .298.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 94; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 87; Carpenter, St. Louis, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Harper, Washington, 82; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 81; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 80; Turner, Washington, 80.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 90; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Rizzo, Chicago, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 81; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 78.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 158; Freeman, Atlanta, 157; Gennett, Cincinnati, 148; Peraza, Cincinnati, 147; Arenado, Colorado, 144; Story, Colorado, 143; Turner, Washington, 143; Yelich, Milwaukee, 143; 4 tied at 142.

DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Baez, Chicago, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 30.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; 3 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20; Story, Colorado, 19.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; 4 tied at 11.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.13; Scherzer, Washington, 2.13; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.17; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 244; deGrom, New York, 214; Corbin, Arizona, 198; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Nola, Philadelphia, 169; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Gray, Colorado, 162; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160; Godley, Arizona, 157.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30

New York 16 6 4 52 49 26

New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34

Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33

Philadelphia 11 11 3 36 35 39

Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45

New England 7 10 8 29 38 41

D.C. United 7 10 6 27 39 40

Toronto FC 7 12 6 27 43 46

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 13 5 7 46 40 31

Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30

Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40

Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44

LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48

Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34

Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51

Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 11 7 28 41 37

Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48

San Jose 3 14 8 17 36 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s RESULT

New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie

ThursDAY’S RESULTS

Columbus 1, Chicago 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie

Friday’s RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Saturday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0

Vancouver 3, San Jose 2

Sunday’s RESULTS

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Seattle at Portland, late

Wednesday’s GAMES

Houston at New York, 8

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30

Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30

Saturday’s GAMES

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4

New York at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30

Portland at New England, 7:30

Houston at FC Dallas, 8

Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8

New York City FC at Columbus, 8

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

Sunday’s GAME

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

First Round

Tuesday’s Results

Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68

Second Round

Thursday’s Results

Washington 96, Los Angeles 64

Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 87, Atlanta 84, Washington leads series 1-0

Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, Seattle leads series 1-0

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Sunday, Sept. 2

x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 4

x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA

x- If necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Preseason

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62

Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37

Miami 0 3 0 .000 54 80

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 51 40

Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 61 54

Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52

Cincinnati 3 0 0 1.000 77 53

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35

Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74

Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53

Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68

Dallas 0 3 0 .000 34 72

Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 75 47

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 86 71

Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 20 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64

Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 60 76

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 32

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68

San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60

Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Results

Carolina 25, New England 14

Denver 29, Washington 17

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16

Minnesota 21, Seattle 20

Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30

Oakland 13, Green Bay 6

Saturday’s Results

Chicago 27, Kansas City 20

Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6

L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20

Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17

Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6

Baltimore 27, Miami 10

New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7

Sunday’s RESULTS

Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13

Arizona 27, Dallas 0

Thursday’S GAMES

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7

Miami at Atlanta, 7

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8

Buffalo at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30

Denver at Arizona, 10

Oakland at Seattle, 10

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10

YOUTH BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Double Elimination

Monday’s RESULTS

GAME A — Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

GAME 17 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

GAME 18 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

GAME 19 — Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated

Game 20 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Game B — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ppd

Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd

Game 22 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), ppd

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4

Game 22 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Game 23 — Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings

Game 24 — Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0, 5 innings

Thursday’s RESULTS

GAME 25 — Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 5, Barcelona (Spain) 0

GAME 26 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 1, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 0, Guayama eliminated

GAME 27 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Staten Island (N.Y.) 3, Staten Island eliminated

Saturday’s RESULTS

International Championship

GAME 27 — Seoul (South Korea) 2, Kawaguchi (Japan) 1

United States Championship

GAME 28 — Honolulu 3, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0

Sunday’s RESULTS

Third Place

Kawaguchi (Japan) 8, Peachtree City (Ga.) 2

World Championship

Honolulu 3, Seoul (South Korea) 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Results

EAST

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

SOUTH

Ave Maria 17, Point (Ga.) 5

Webber 48, Kentucky Christian 14

Georgetown (Ky.) 49, Warner 0

Faulkner 16, Campbellsville 10

Bluefield South 26, Cumberland (Tenn.) 14

St. Andrews 15, Edward Waters 13

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

MIDWEST

Morningside 49, William Penn 21

Briar Cliff 40, Waldorf 13

Jamestown 28, Valley City St. 26

Culver-Stockton 56, Trinity Bible 0

Trinity (Ill.) 53, Presentation 46

Montana St.-Northern 49, Mayville St. 20

Benedictine (Kan.) 75, Bethany (Kan.) 7

Midland 49, MidAmerica Nazarene 28

Doane 57, Friends 3

Lyon 22, Missouri Baptist 9

St. Francis (Ind.) 42, Robert Morris-Chicago 9

Marian 52, St. Xavier 7

Hastings 25, Peru St. 21

Southwestern (Kan.) 74, Graceland (Iowa) 14

SOUTHWEST

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

FAR WEST

E. Oregon 24, College of Idaho 21

Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34

AUTO RACING

IndyCar Series

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Final Results

1. (4) Will Power, D-C, 248 laps, 4

2. (2) Alexander Rossi, D-H, 248 laps, Running

3. (1) Scott Dixon, D-H, 248 laps, Running

4. (6) Simon Pagenaud, D-C, 248 laps, Running

5. (16) Zach Veach, D-H, 248 laps, Running

6. (14) Spencer Pigot, D-C, 248 laps, Running

7. (3) Josef Newgarden, D-C, 248 laps, Running

8. (12) Ed Jones, D-H, 248 laps, Running

9. (13) Takuma Sato, D-H, 247 laps, Running

10. (7) Graham Rahal, D-H, 247 laps, Running

11. (21) Pietro Fittipaldi, D-H, 247 laps, Running

12. (11) Ed Carpenter, D-C, 247 laps, Running

13. (15) Tony Kanaan, D-C, 246 laps, Running

14. (10) Marco Andretti, D-H, 246 laps, Running

15. (8) James Hinchcliffe, D-H, 246 laps, Running

16. (18) Matheus Leist, D-C, 246 laps, Running

17. (20) Max Chilton, D-C, 244 laps, Running

18. (19) Gabby Chaves, D-C, 242 laps, Running

19. (17) Charlie Kimball, D-C, 235 laps, Running

20. (5) Ryan Hunter-Reay, D-H, 172 laps, Mechanical

21. (9) Sebastien Bourdais, D-H, 0 laps, Contact

NOTE: D-C (Dallara-Chevrolet), D-H (Dallara-Honda).

Formula One

Belgian Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 44 laps, 1:23.34.476, 25.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 44, +11.061, 18.

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 44, +31.372, 15.

4. x-Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 44, +1:08.605, 12.

5. Sergio Perez, Force India, 44, +1:11.023, 10.

6. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 44, +1:19.520, 8.

7. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 44, +1:25.953, 6.

8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 44, +1:27.639, 4.

9. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 44, +1:45.892, 2.

10. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 43, +1 lap, 1.

11. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 43, +1 lap.

12. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 43, +1 lap.

13. Lance Stroll, Williams, 43, +1 lap.

14. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 43, +1 lap.

15. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 43, +1 lap.

NR. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 28, DNF.

NR. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 8, DNF.

NR. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber, 0, DNF.

NR. Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren, 0, DNF.

NR. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 0, DNF.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Northern Trust

Final Results

Bryson DeChambeau (2,000), $1,620,000 68-66-63-69–266 -18

Tony Finau (1,200), $972,000 69-67-66-68–270 -14

Billy Horschel (650), $522,000 69-69-65-68–271 -13

Cameron Smith (650), $522,000 69-68-65-69–271 -13

Ryan Palmer (400), $328,500 68-67-72-65–272 -12

Adam Scott (400), $328,500 69-64-70-69–272 -12

Aaron Wise (400), $328,500 70-68-67-67–272 -12

Patrick Cantlay (320), $261,000 69-67-68-69–273 -11

Brooks Koepka (320), $261,000 67-65-72-69–273 -11

Justin Thomas (320), $261,000 69-67-69-68–273 -11

Bronson Burgoon (252), $198,000 68-73-67-66–274 -10

Adam Hadwin (252), $198,000 71-65-68-70–274 -10

Dustin Johnson (252), $198,000 67-67-72-68–274 -10

Nick Watney (252), $198,000 69-68-68-69–274 -10

Daniel Berger (204), $144,000 69-70-68-68–275 -9

Hideki Matsuyama (204), $144,000 67-73-67-68–275 -9

Phil Mickelson (204), $144,000 68-68-68-71–275 -9

Kevin Na (204), $144,000 67-75-66-67–275 -9

Jhonattan Vegas (204), $144,000 67-68-72-68–275 -9

Jason Day (164), $101,160 71-66-68-71–276 -8

Tommy Fleetwood (164), $101,160 67-68-73-68–276 -8

Tyrrell Hatton (164), $101,160 69-70-73-64–276 -8

Charley Hoffman (164), $101,160 69-70-67-70–276 -8

Chez Reavie (164), $101,160 71-66-67-72–276 -8

Patrick Reed (136), $73,500 69-71-67-70–277 -7

Jordan Spieth (136), $73,500 70-70-64-73–277 -7

Brian Stuard (136), $73,500 68-71-68-70–277 -7

Sean O’Hair (109), $59,850 66-69-72-71–278 -6

Louis Oosthuizen (109), $59,850 71-66-68-73–278 -6

Sam Ryder (109), $59,850 69-69-68-72–278 -6

Webb Simpson (109), $59,850 71-66-69-72–278 -6

Scott Stallings (109), $59,850 70-69-67-72–278 -6

Kyle Stanley (109), $59,850 71-70-66-71–278 -6

Keegan Bradley (78), $45,450 70-69-62-78–279 -5

Danny Lee (78), $45,450 67-73-72-67–279 -5

Marc Leishman (78), $45,450 73-69-70-67–279 -5

Jamie Lovemark (78), $45,450 66-66-73-74–279 -5

Seamus Power (78), $45,450 71-71-70-67–279 -5

Bubba Watson (78), $45,450 71-67-71-70–279 -5

Byeong Hun An (51), $32,400 71-71-67-71–280 -4

Zach Johnson (51), $32,400 72-68-71-69–280 -4

Jason Kokrak (51), $32,400 71-69-73-67–280 -4

Pat Perez (51), $32,400 73-68-69-70–280 -4

Ted Potter, Jr. (51), $32,400 71-69-69-71–280 -4

Kevin Streelman (51), $32,400 69-69-70-72–280 -4

Harold Varner III (51), $32,400 69-68-72-71–280 -4

Tiger Woods (51), $32,400 71-71-68-70–280 -4

Emiliano Grillo (31), $22,163 69-70-72-70–281 -3

Brian Harman (31), $22,163 72-69-70-70–281 -3

Whee Kim (31), $22,163 72-68-69-72–281 -3

Luke List (31), $22,163 70-69-68-74–281 -3

Scott Piercy (31), $22,163 67-72-71-71–281 -3

Ian Poulter (31), $22,163 69-73-70-69–281 -3

Peter Uihlein (31), $22,163 68-68-71-74–281 -3

Gary Woodland (31), $22,163 72-68-68-73–281 -3

Alex Cejka (22), $20,250 67-74-72-69–282 -2

Chesson Hadley (22), $20,250 72-69-70-71–282 -2

Trey Mullinax (22), $20,250 68-74-73-67–282 -2

Kevin Tway (22), $20,250 66-69-71-76–282 -2

Rafa Cabrera Bello (16), $18,990 67-71-77-68–283 -1

Paul Casey (16), $18,990 67-73-69-74–283 -1

Austin Cook (16), $18,990 68-74-68-73–283 -1

Brandon Harkins (16), $18,990 73-69-69-72–283 -1

Beau Hossler (16), $18,990 67-71-66-79–283 -1

Patton Kizzire (16), $18,990 70-70-73-70–283 -1

Matt Kuchar (16), $18,990 72-69-71-71–283 -1

C.T. Pan (16), $18,990 70-72-74-67–283 -1

Sam Saunders (16), $18,990 68-70-74-71–283 -1

J.J. Spaun (16), $18,990 70-71-73-69–283 -1

Brian Gay (12), $18,000 71-68-73-72–284 E

Anirban Lahiri (11), $17,730 71-71-75-68–285 +1

Jimmy Walker (11), $17,730 69-72-68-76–285 +1

Kevin Kisner (11), $17,370 69-69-75-73–286 +2

Martin Laird (11), $17,370 70-72-71-73–286 +2

Sung Kang (10), $17,100 69-72-67-79–287 +3

Si Woo Kim (9), $16,830 69-72-74-73–288 +4

Andrew Landry (9), $16,830 73-69-74-72–288 +4

Ryan Armour (8), $16,380 69-72-73-76–290 +6

Chris Kirk (8), $16,380 70-72-74-74–290 +6

Andrew Putnam (8), $16,380 67-72-76-75–290 +6

Champions Tour

Boeing Classic

FINAL RESULTS

Scott Parel, $315,000 65-70-63–198 -18

Kevin Sutherland, $184,800 70-60-71–201 -15

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $138,600 67-69-67–203 -13

Ken Tanigawa, $138,600 66-64-73–203 -13

Tom Pernice Jr., $100,800 65-70-69–204 -12

Scott Dunlap, $79,800 68-66-71–205 -11

Scott McCarron, $79,800 66-67-72–205 -11

Billy Andrade, $60,200 67-70-69–206 -10

Bob Estes, $60,200 67-71-68–206 -10

Kent Jones, $60,200 65-70-71–206 -10

Stephen Ames, $44,625 71-66-70–207 -9

Joe Durant, $44,625 70-67-70–207 -9

Jerry Kelly, $44,625 68-69-70–207 -9

Bernhard Langer, $44,625 68-68-71–207 -9

Fred Couples, $34,650 71-72-65–208 -8

Colin Montgomerie, $34,650 73-69-66–208 -8

Jesper Parnevik, $34,650 68-69-71–208 -8

Duffy Waldorf, $34,650 71-69-68–208 -8

Woody Austin, $26,166 73-67-69–209 -7

Dudley Hart, $26,166 70-69-70–209 -7

Larry Mize, $26,166 68-68-73–209 -7

Steve Pate, $26,166 66-72-71–209 -7

Tommy Tolles, $26,166 70-67-72–209 -7

Darren Clarke, $20,528 68-76-66–210 -6

Lee Janzen, $20,528 70-71-69–210 -6

Billy Mayfair, $20,528 76-69-65–210 -6

Jerry Smith, $20,528 69-70-71–210 -6

John Huston, $17,430 68-72-71–211 -5

Jeff Maggert, $17,430 68-74-69–211 -5

Kenny Perry, $17,430 69-70-72–211 -5

Doug Garwood, $14,805 74-71-67–212 -4

Brian Mogg, $14,805 72-70-70–212 -4

Mark O’Meara, $14,805 72-68-72–212 -4

Kirk Triplett, $14,805 71-71-70–212 -4

Tommy Armour III, $11,419 75-68-70–213 -3

Michael Bradley, $11,419 69-69-75–213 -3

Paul Broadhurst, $11,419 71-75-67–213 -3

Carlos Franco, $11,419 73-71-69–213 -3

Gary Hallberg, $11,419 73-67-73–213 -3

Brian Henninger, $11,419 72-68-73–213 -3

Gene Sauers, $11,419 68-73-72–213 -3

Willie Wood, $11,419 70-71-72–213 -3

Bart Bryant, $8,400 69-75-70–214 -2

Paul Goydos, $8,400 71-72-71–214 -2

Mike Grob, $8,400 67-70-77–214 -2

Steve Jones, $8,400 73-70-71–214 -2

David McKenzie, $8,400 68-73-73–214 -2

Rocco Mediate, $8,400 72-72-70–214 -2

Brad Bryant, $6,300 69-74-72–215 -1

Mark Calcavecchia, $6,300 71-69-75–215 -1

Todd Hamilton, $6,300 71-73-71–215 -1

Fran Quinn, $6,300 73-68-74–215 -1

Marco Dawson, $4,830 70-74-72–216 E

Glen Day, $4,830 70-69-77–216 E

Steve Flesch, $4,830 70-71-75–216 E

Jeff Sluman, $4,830 75-69-72–216 E

David Toms, $4,830 74-75-67–216 E

Olin Browne, $3,675 70-71-76–217 +1

Dan Forsman, $3,675 73-71-73–217 +1

David Frost, $3,675 70-75-72–217 +1

John Inman, $3,675 71-73-73–217 +1

Tim Petrovic, $3,675 72-73-72–217 +1

Scott Verplank, $3,675 73-71-73–217 +1

Tom Byrum, $2,940 70-76-72–218 +2

Scott Simpson, $2,730 75-70-74–219 +3

Guy Boros, $2,415 75-71-74–220 +4

Mark Brooks, $2,415 74-71-75–220 +4

Joey Sindelar, $2,100 70-73-79–222 +6

Esteban Toledo, $1,974 71-73-79–223 +7

Mike Goodes, $1,722 73-74-77–224 +8

Skip Kendall, $1,722 75-76-73–224 +8

Wes Short, Jr., $1,722 78-73-73–224 +8

Chris DiMarco, $1,470 74-75-77–226 +10

Tom Werkmeister, $1,386 76-72-79–227 +11

Scott Hoch, $1,302 73-77-78–228 +12

Steve Lowery, $1,218 75-78-77–230 +14

Tom Kite, $1,134 78-77-80–235 +19

LPGA Tour

CP Women’s Canadian Open

Final Results

Brooke M. Henderson, $337,500 66-66-70-65–267 -21

Angel Yin, $208,826 65-67-71-68–271 -17

Jennifer Song, $151,489 71-66-69-67–273 -15

Minjee Lee, $88,321 66-73-67-68–274 -14

Amy Yang, $88,321 66-65-75-68–274 -14

Su Oh, $88,321 70-66-69-69–274 -14

Austin Ernst, $88,321 66-69-70-69–274 -14

Anna Nordqvist, $47,333 70-66-71-68–275 -13

Maria Torres, $47,333 68-66-73-68–275 -13

Lydia Ko, $47,333 66-72-68-69–275 -13

Sung Hyun Park, $47,333 70-64-70-71–275 -13

Nasa Hataoka, $47,333 64-70-69-72–275 -13

Mo Martin, $35,289 70-72-72-62–276 -12

Shanshan Feng, $35,289 70-68-71-67–276 -12

Mariah Stackhouse, $35,289 66-69-71-70–276 -12

Mariajo Uribe, $29,802 64-73-73-67–277 -11

Bronte Law, $29,802 69-69-69-70–277 -11

Ariya Jutanugarn, $29,802 64-70-73-70–277 -11

Caroline Inglis, $26,753 68-71-71-68–278 -10

Jaye Marie Green, $26,753 69-68-71-70–278 -10

Sei Young Kim, $24,924 68-73-69-69–279 -9

Mirim Lee, $24,924 69-72-66-72–279 -9

Charley Hull, $21,860 68-70-74-68–280 -8

Megan Khang, $21,860 68-74-69-69–280 -8

Lindy Duncan, $21,860 68-69-72-71–280 -8

Thidapa Suwannapura, $21,860 69-69-70-72–280 -8

Jin Young Ko, $21,860 69-69-69-73–280 -8

Ryann O’Toole, $16,949 67-73-74-67–281 -7

Nelly Korda, $16,949 71-71-71-68–281 -7

Ashleigh Buhai, $16,949 70-66-77-68–281 -7

Brittany Lincicome, $16,949 69-70-73-69–281 -7

Katherine Kirk, $16,949 70-71-70-70–281 -7

Lee-Anne Pace, $16,949 71-71-68-71–281 -7

Georgia Hall, $16,949 68-70-72-71–281 -7

Jenny Shin, $16,949 69-68-72-72–281 -7

In Gee Chun, $12,942 68-74-71-69–282 -6

Cindy LaCrosse, $12,942 68-70-75-69–282 -6

Alena Sharp, $12,942 71-70-70-71–282 -6

Yu Liu, $12,942 67-69-75-71–282 -6

Ally McDonald, $12,942 69-70-71-72–282 -6

Tiffany Chan, $10,541 70-72-75-66–283 -5

Aditi Ashok, $10,541 67-74-74-68–283 -5

Celine Herbin, $10,541 70-70-72-71–283 -5

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $10,541 71-68-72-72–283 -5

Angela Stanford, $10,541 70-67-74-72–283 -5

Cristie Kerr, $8,860 68-74-74-68–284 -4

Mi Jung Hur, $8,860 70-72-71-71–284 -4

Caroline Masson , $8,860 71-70-72-71–284 -4

a-Yealimi Noh 71-69-73-71–284 -4

Anne-Catherine Tanguay, $8,860 70-71-70-73–284 -4

Azahara Munoz, $7,431 70-72-71-72–285 -3

Annie Park, $7,431 69-72-72-72–285 -3

Madelene Sagstrom, $7,431 71-69-73-72–285 -3

Jane Park, $7,431 70-69-74-72–285 -3

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $7,431 65-74-74-72–285 -3

Perrine Delacour, $7,431 69-68-74-74–285 -3

Brittany Lang, $6,517 67-74-72-73–286 -2

Beatriz Recari, $6,517 70-68-74-74–286 -2

Luna Sobron, $5,945 69-72-76-70–287 -1

Daniela Darquea, $5,945 68-74-73-72–287 -1

Jessica Korda, $5,945 66-75-74-72–287 -1

Dani Holmqvist, $5,545 73-69-76-70–288 E

Jackie Stoelting, $5,545 71-71-71-75–288 E

Olafia Kristinsdottir, $5,202 68-73-75-73–289 +1

Celine Boutier, $5,202 71-71-73-74–289 +1

Kris Tamulis, $5,202 68-73-73-75–289 +1

Haru Nomura, $5,202 70-69-75-75–289 +1

Xiyu Lin, $4,917 71-71-73-75–290 +2

Hannah Green, $4,801 68-71-78-74–291 +3

Paula Reto, $4,687 73-68-78-73–292 +4

Kelly Shon, $4,574 72-70-82-73–297 +9

Sandra Changkija, $4,517 70-72-76-81–299 +11

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Deck McGuire to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated RHP Hansel Robles from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Sean Manaea on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Emilio Pagan from Nashville (PCL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Buster Posey on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday, Aug. 24. Recalled C Aramis Garcia from Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Harrison Kain.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released LHP Brady Bowen.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Robert Garcia. Placed LHP Jake Fisher on the DL, retroactive to Aug. 16.

Football

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB-KR Adam Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded LB Antonio Morrison to Green Bay for CB Lenzy Pipkins.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acquired C Brett Jones from the New York Giants for an undisclosed draft pick.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — WR Eric Decker announced his retirement.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived-injured WR Lucky Whitehead. Signed QB John Wolford.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Jaboree Williams. Released LB Corey Nelson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Rishard Matthews from the PUP list. Placed WR Michael Campanaro on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Connor Jessop. Waived WR Allenzae Staggers.

College

CHATTANOOGA — Suspended RB Isaiah Cobb and LB Nyvin Nelson indefinitely following their arrests on driving under the influence.

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Results

Girls Prep Golf

BLUFFTON 205, ELMWOOD 231

MEDALIST: Alivia Koenig, Bluffton, 37. OTHER SCORES: (Blu) Kennedy Coughlan 50, Mara Minnig 50, Jocelyn Ochoa 68. (Elm) Taylor Tyson 57, Haley Zimmerman 54, Kaylie Kingery 57, Abi Lee 64.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Findlay District Preview/Three Rivers Athletic Conference Match at Red Hawk Run, noon

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky (N10), 4:15

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 4:30

Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort (SBC), 4:30

Tiffin Calvert at Danbury (SBC), 5:15

Gibsonburg at Lakota (SBC)

Prep Girls Golf

Lima Shawnee at Van Buren, 4

North Baltimore at Elmwood, 4

Prep Boys Soccer

Old Fort at Port Clinton (SBC), 6

Prep Girls Tennis

Toledo Rogers at Fostoria, 4:30

Willard at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Prep Volleyball

Genoa at Van Buren, 5:30

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg, 5:30

Liberty-Benton at Elmwood, 5:30

Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue, 5:30

Carey at New Riegel, 6

LOCAL & AREA

Lakeland Golf Scramble

FOSTORIA — A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.

