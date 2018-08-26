Cross country: Chieftain boys place second at Seneca East

ATTICA — Jordan Foster finished in the top 10 and three teammates were in the top 30 as Hopewell-Loudon’s boys cross country team placed second among 22 teams in the White Division at Saturday’s Seneca East Tiger Invitational.

Ashland Mapleton scored 61 points to win the meet. Hopewell-Loudon edged Lakota 129-132 for second place. Old Fort (11th place, 296 points), Hardin Northern (13th, 383), Mohawk (15th, 388), North Baltimore (17th, 414) and Tiffin Calvert (19th, 441) also competed.

Lakota had three top-10 performers. Returning state qualifier Dylan Moes led the way by crossing the finish line in second place in 17:01.69. He was more than a minute behind Mapleton’s Drew Roberts, who won in 15:53.13. Connor Hill (17:36.27) was sixth and Braden Schaser (17:44.18) was eighth for the Raiders.

Renae Kapelka (22:55.23) finished 22nd and Taylor Leiter (22:57.54) was 23rd to help Hopewell-Loudon place third in the girls race.

Norwalk St. Paul topped Seneca East 88-112 for first place. Hopewell-Loudon (116) was next. Mohawk (9th, 233), Old Fort (11th, 282), North Baltimore (13th, 291), Lakota (14th, 304) and Hardin Northern (16th, 421) also competed.

Lakota’s other returning state qualifier, sophomore Reilly Cozette, placed fourth in 20:59.76.

Mansfield Christian’s Caroline Trumpower was the winner in 20:07.36.

Area teams struggled in the meet’s Orange Division.

Fostoria senior Dylan Sheets was 15th in the boys race in a time of 17:36.88 as Lodi Cloverleaf’s Max Gucker was the champ in 16:12.41. Cole Barton was the top Elmwood runner, placing 55th in 18:47.87.

New London scored 77 points to win the race. Elmwood (375) was 15th and Fostoria High School (471) last in the 19-team field.

Edison’s Abby Lesniak won the girls race in 19:19.01, while Fostoria’s Macey Sheets was the top area performer in 73rd place (24:37.87). Elmwood’s Nina Zibbel was 78th (24:44.64).

Ontario racked up the team title with 53 points. Elmwood (460) was 18th and Fostoria was unable to field a complete team.

White Division

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Norwalk St. Paul 88. 2, Seneca East 112. 3, Hopewell-Loudon 116. 4, Loudonville 140. 5, Smithville 148. 6, Gibsonburg 174. 7, Wynford 187. 8, Ashland Mapleton 198. 9, Mohawk 233. 10, Ridgedale 263. 11, Old Fort 282. 12, Elyria Open Door 290. 13, North Baltimore 291. 14, Lakota 304. 15, Mansfield St. Peter’s 318. 16, Hardin Northern 421.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Caroline Trumpower (Mansfield Christian) 20:07.36. 4, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 20:59.76. 13, Caitlin Schwartz (NB) 22:14.00. 19, Maddie Fredritz (Moh) 22:34.63. 22, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 22:55.23. 23, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 22:57.54. 26, Maggie Wisda (Moh) 23:07.35. 27, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 23:13.80. 28, Kristen Baker (OF) 23:23.34. 29, Lydia Hartman (NB) 23:29.76. 34, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 23:57.28. 36, Taylor Joseph (H-L) 23:59.75. 44, Brooke Hannam (Moh) 24:16.45.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ashland Mapleton 61. 2, Hopewell-Loudon 129. 3, Lakota 132. 4, Smithville 146. 5, Elyria Open Door 175. 6, Ottawa Hills 177. 7, New Riegel 200. 8, Wynford 240. 9, Norwalk St. Paul 264. 10, Seneca East 289. 11, Old Fort 296. 12, Gibsonburg 307. 13, Hardin Northern 383. 14, Mansfield St. Peter’s 385. 15, Mohawk 388. 16, Upper Scioto Valley 403. 17, North Baltimore 414. 18, Wellington 429. 19, Tiffin Calvert 441. 20, Loudonville 442. 21, Cardinal Stritch 632. 22, Jeromesville Hillsdale 641.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Drew Roberts (Ashland Mapleton) 15:53.13. 2, Dylan Moes (Lak) 17:01.69. 6, Connor Hill (Lak) 17:36.27. 7, Jordan Foster (H-L) 17:41.20. 8, Braden Schaser (Lak) 17:44.18. 13, Bryce Hohman (NR) 18:03.89. 17, Garrett Havens (OF) 18:29.00. 21, Gregory Steyer (OF) 18:33.67. 23, Brandon Gillig (NR) 18:37.83. 24, Carter Ritchey (H-L) 18:41.42. 29, Caden Crawford (H-L) 18:54.21. 30, Trey Masterson (H-L) 18:54.41. 35, Garrett Spaun (TC) 19:11.95. 43, Levi Trout (NB) 19:26.04. 45, Hayden Hohman (NR) 19:28.03. 46, Zach Williams (NR) 19:29.13. 48, Bryce Arbogast (H-L) 19:36.58. 50, Austin England (Moh) 19:37.72.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ottawa Hills 43. 2, Seneca East 47. 3, Norwalk St. Paul 72. 4, New Riegel 113. 5, Ashland Mapleton 161. 6, Elyria Open Door 165. 7, Old Fort 182. 8, Hopewell-Loudon 184. 9, Gibsonburg 204.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Wynford 85. 2, Loudonville 94. 3, Gibsonburg 11. 4, Hopewell-Loudon 106. 5, Old Fort 106. 6, Seneca East 116. 8, Ashland Mapleton 150. 9, Hardin Northern 218. 10, Lakota 246.

Orange Division

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, New London 77. 2, Edison 84. 3, Lodi Cloverleaf 120. 4, Ashland Crestview 156. 5, Elyria Catholic 204. 6, Genoa 207. 7, Willard 210. 8, Huron 253. 9, Napoleon 269. 10, Medina Buckeye 287. 11, West Salem Northwestern 300. 12, Ontario 303. 13, Creston Norwayne 306. 14, Lagrange Keystone 373. 15, Elmwood 375. 16, Oberlin Firelands 418. 17, Woodmore 419. 18, Sullivan Black River 466. 19, Fostoria 471.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Max Gucker (Lodi Cloverleaf) 16:12.41. 15, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:36.58. 55, Cole Barton (Elm) 18:47.87.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ontario 53. 2, Lodi Cloverleaf 67. 3, Napoleon 125. 4, New London 135. 5, Edison 148. 6, Woodmore 148. 7, Genoa 178. 8, Medina Buckeye 206. 9, Huron 227. 10, Willard 277. 11, Ashland Crestview 300. 12, Oberlin Firelands 331. 13, Sullivan Black River 354. 14, West Salem Northwestern 377. 15, Lake 403. 16, Lagrange Keystone 445. 17, Elyria Catholic 460. 18, Elmwood 460. 19, Creston Norwayne 524.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Abby Lesniak (Edison) 19:19.01. 73, Macey Sheets (Fos) 24:37.87. 78, Nina Zibbel (Elm) 24:44.64.

VB’s Hunt finishes sixth

DELPHOS — Van Buren’s Justine Hunt raced to sixth place in 21:34 at Saturday’s Delphos St. John’s Invitational at Stadium Park.

The Black Knights were unable to field a complete team, but Hunt’s teammate, Megan Pisarsky, placed 49th in 24:38.

Columbus Grove won the girls team title 50-75 over Lincolnview. Van Wert’s Caylee Phillips was the winning individual in 19:26.

The boys race was canceled because of storms that rolled through the region Saturday morning.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Columbus Grove 50. 2, Lincolnview 75. 3, New Bremen 80. 4, Delphos St. John’s 95. 5, Anna 129. 6, Van Wert 140. 7, Spencerville 189. 8, Antwerp 204. 9, Lima Bath 238.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Caylee Phillips (VW) 19:26. 6, Justine Hunt (VB) 21:34. 49, Megan Pisarsky (VB) 24:38.

