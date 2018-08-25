Saturday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 90 40 .692 —

New York 80 47 .630 8½

Tampa Bay 68 61 .527 21½

Toronto 59 69 .461 30

Baltimore 37 91 .289 52

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 73 55 .570 —

Minnesota 61 67 .477 12

Detroit 53 76 .411 20½

Chicago 49 79 .383 24

Kansas City 39 90 .302 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 77 50 .606 —

Oakland 77 52 .597 1

Seattle 72 56 .563 5½

Los Angeles 63 65 .492 14½

Texas 57 72 .442 21

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Boston 7, Cleveland 0

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 6, Oakland 4

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle at Arizona, late

Houston at L.A. Angels, late

Texas at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 14-6) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-1), 1:05, 1st game

Texas (Perez 2-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-9), 4:05

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 4:07

Boston (Porcello 15-6) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 12-5), 6:10

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Detroit (Carpenter 1-1), 6:10

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-8) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05, 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 9-6) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-1), 7:10

Cleveland (Kluber 16-6) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 7:15

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:10

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7), 9:07

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 72 55 .567 —

Philadelphia 69 59 .539 3½

Washington 64 65 .496 9

New York 57 71 .445 15½

Miami 51 78 .395 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 74 53 .583 —

St. Louis 71 57 .555 3½

Milwaukee 71 58 .550 4

Pittsburgh 63 65 .492 11½

Cincinnati 56 73 .434 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 71 56 .559 —

Colorado 70 57 .551 1

Los Angeles 67 61 .523 4½

San Francisco 63 66 .488 9

San Diego 50 80 .385 22½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1

Friday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0

Atlanta at Miami, late

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

St. Louis at Colorado, late

Seattle at Arizona, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Texas at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-10) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9), 2:20

Texas (Perez 2-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-9), 4:05

Washington (Roark 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 4:05

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 4:07

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-4) at Miami (Chen 4-9), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 13-4), 7:10

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:10

St. Louis (Gant 5-5) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:10

San Diego (Kennedy 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10

Friday’s Boxscores

Cubs 3, Reds 2, 10 innings,

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 4 1 2 1

Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1 J.Baez ss 3 0 1 1

M.Wllms rf 3 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0

C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Zobrist rf-2b 3 0 0 0

Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 4 0 0 0

P.Tcker ph 1 0 0 0 I.Happ 3b-rf 4 0 0 0

D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 1 1 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Mills p 1 0 1 0

Ervin lf-rf 4 0 1 1 R.Rsrio p 0 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 1 0 0 0

Dixon 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0

M.Hrvey p 2 0 0 0 Edwrds p 0 0 0 0

D.Hrrra lf 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0

Casali 1b 0 0 0 0 Bote ph-3b 2 1 1 1

Almora cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 34 2 4 2 Totals 32 3 7 3

Cincinnati 010″000″001″0 — 2

Chicago 000″001″010″1 — 3

E–Schwarber (2). DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Chicago 4. 2B–M.Williams (4), Ervin (8). HR–Suarez (29), D.Murphy (7), Bote (5). CS–J.Baez (6). S–Hamilton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Harvey 5 1/3 5 1 1 1 6

Reed 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 2

Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 2

Iglesias (L,2-2) 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Chicago

Mills 5 2/3 3 1 1 1 8

Rosario 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 1

Edwards Jr. 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Wilson 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Strop BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 0

Chavez (W,4-2) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Larry Vanover. First, Ben May. Second, Dave Rackley. Third, Chris Guccione. T–3:01. A–37,760 (41,649).

White Sox 6, Tigers 3

Chicago Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 1 0

Moncada 2b 3 1 1 2 J.Iglss ss 5 0 1 0

A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 5 0 2 2

Palka lf 4 0 2 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0

LaMarre pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Adduci 1b 2 0 0 0

Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 2 Ro.Rdrg ph-1b 1 0 0 0

Dlmnico 1b 4 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0

Dvidson dh 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 4 0 1 0

Narvaez c 4 1 2 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0

Engel cf 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes cf 4 2 1 0

Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 36 3 8 2

Chicago 000″000″060 — 6

Detroit 101″000″100 — 3

E–Moncada (18), Delmonico (5). DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Chicago 4, Detroit 9. 2B–Moncada (22), Palka 2 (14), Ti.Anderson (21), V.Reyes (3). SB–V.Reyes (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Lopez 5 2/3 4 2 2 3 7

Gomez 1 2 1 0 0 3

Vieira (W,1-0) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Fry H,13 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 2

Minaya 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Fulmer 4 2/3 2 0 0 1 4

Alcantara 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Stumpf H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2

Jimenez L,4-3 H,19 1/3 3 4 4 1 1

Greene BS,4 0 3 2 2 0 0

Wilson 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2

S.Greene pitched to 3 batters in the 8th WP–Lopez. Umpires–Home, Adam Hamari. First, Ryan Blakney. Second, Hunter Wendelstedt. Third, Phil Cuzzi. T–3:28. A–23,191 (41,297).

Royals 5, Indians 4

Cleveland Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 1 0 0

Brntley lf 4 0 2 1 A.Grdon lf 4 1 2 0

J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 1 0 S.Perez c 3 1 1 3

Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Duda dh 4 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 2 2 3 Bnfacio rf 4 0 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1

Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 3 1 1 1

Gomes c 4 0 3 0 B.Phllp cf 2 0 0 0

G.Allen cf 3 1 1 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0

Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 30 5 6 5

Cleveland 001″100″020 — 4

Kansas City 300″000″002 — 5

DP–Kansas City 1. LOB–Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5. 2B–Gomes (21), O’Hearn (2). HR–Alonso 2 (22), S.Perez (22), O’Hearn (6), H.Dozier (7). SB–G.Allen (13). S–G.Allen (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Clevinger 6 4 3 3 2 8

Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hand H,9 1 0 0 0 1 0

Allen L,4-5 BS,4 0 2 2 2 0 0

Kansas City

Keller 5 6 2 2 1 5

Flynn H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2

McCarthy H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1

Maurer BS,5 1 2 2 2 1 0

Peralta (W,1-0) 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP–by Miller (Dozier). WP–Peralta. Umpires–Home, Ramon De Jesus. First, Stu Scheuwater. Second, Gary Cederstrom. Third, Eric Cooper. T–2:55. A–19,304 (37,903).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .338; Martinez, Boston, .335; Altuve, Houston, .328; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Andujar, New York, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 105; Betts, Boston, 104; Martinez, Boston, 95; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 88; Stanton, New York, 83; Bregman, Houston, 82; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Segura, Seattle, 78.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 110; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 85; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 81; Stanton, New York, 81; Cruz, Seattle, 79; Lowrie, Oakland, 79; 2 tied at 78.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 158; Segura, Seattle, 152; Lindor, Cleveland, 149; Merrifield, Kansas City, 149; Rosario, Minnesota, 149; Betts, Boston, 146; Castellanos, Detroit, 146; Benintendi, Boston, 140; Stanton, New York, 140; Brantley, Cleveland, 139.

DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Andujar, New York, 36; 4 tied at 35.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 27.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Happ, New York, 14-6; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; 6 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.07; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Cole, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 3.05; Fiers, Oakland, 3.21; Severino, New York, 3.28; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 226; Verlander, Houston, 223; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Morton, Houston, 182; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Carrasco, Cleveland, 167; Kluber, Cleveland, 166; Clevinger, Cleveland, 163.

National League

BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .316; Yelich, Milwaukee, .314; Markakis, Atlanta, .312; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Cain, Milwaukee, .307; Arenado, Colorado, .307; Peralta, Arizona, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .305; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .304; Zobrist, Chicago, .304.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 87; Albies, Atlanta, 86; Carpenter, St. Louis, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 80; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 80; Harper, Washington, 80; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 80; 2 tied at 78.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 94; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 90; Arenado, Colorado, 88; Story, Colorado, 84; Rizzo, Chicago, 83; Harper, Washington, 81; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 78; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 156; Markakis, Atlanta, 156; Gennett, Cincinnati, 147; Peraza, Cincinnati, 146; Story, Colorado, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 141; Castro, Miami, 141; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 141; Yelich, Milwaukee, 141; Turner, Washington, 140.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Baez, Chicago, 34; Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Rendon, Washington, 32; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; 3 tied at 29.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Rosario, New York, 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Baez, Chicago, 27; Shaw, Milwaukee, 26; Story, Colorado, 26.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20; Story, Colorado, 19.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9; Newcomb, Atlanta, 11-6.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.13; Scherzer, Washington, 2.13; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.17; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 244; deGrom, New York, 214; Corbin, Arizona, 198; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Nola, Philadelphia, 169; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Gray, Colorado, 162; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30

New York 15 6 4 49 48 26

New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34

Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33

Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39

Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42

New England 7 9 8 29 38 40

D.C. United 7 9 6 27 39 39

Toronto FC 6 12 6 24 40 45

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 13 5 7 46 40 31

Sporting Kansas City 12 6 6 42 45 30

Los Angeles FC 12 7 6 42 49 39

Real Salt Lake 11 10 5 38 36 44

LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47

Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34

Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26

Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49

Minnesota United 9 14 2 29 38 50

Houston 7 11 7 28 41 37

Colorado 6 13 6 24 31 42

San Jose 3 13 8 17 34 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday, August 22

New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Thursday, August 23

Columbus 1, Chicago 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, late

Saturday, August 25

New England at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9

Vancouver at San Jose, 10

Sunday, August 26

D.C. United at New York, 7

Seattle at Portland, 9:30

Wednesday, August 29

Houston at New York, 8

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30

Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30

Saturday, September 1

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4

New York at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30

Portland at New England, 7:30

Houston at FC Dallas, 8

Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8

New York City FC at Columbus, 8

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

Sunday, September 2

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

First Round

Tuesday’s Results

Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68

Second Round

Thursday’s Results

Washington 96, Los Angeles 64

Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Sunday, Sept. 2

x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Atlanta at Washington, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 4

x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA

x- If necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62

Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37

Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 38 37

Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 70 42

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 41 38

Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29

Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31

Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53

Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68

Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45

Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62

Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37

L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48

Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Results

Carolina 25, New England 14

Denver 29, Washington 17

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16

Minnesota 21, Seattle 20

Detroit at Tampa Bay, late

Green Bay at Oakland, late

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 1

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7

Baltimore at Miami, 7

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4

Arizona at Dallas, 8

Thursday, Aug. 30

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7

Miami at Atlanta, 7

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8

Buffalo at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30

Denver at Arizona, 10

Oakland at Seattle, 10

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10

YOUTH BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Double Elimination

Saturday’s RESULTS

GAME 9 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

GAME 10 — Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

GAME 11 — Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

GAME 12 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Game 13 — Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1

Game 14 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1

Game 15 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Game 16 — Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Monday’s RESULTS

GAME A — Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

GAME 17 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

GAME 18 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

GAME 19 — Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated

Game 20 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Game B — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ppd

Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd

Game 22 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4

Game 22 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Game 23 — Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings

Game 24 — Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0, 5 innings

Thursday’s RESULTS

GAME 25 — Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 5, Barcelona (Spain) 0

GAME 26 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 1, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 0, Guayama eliminated

GAME 27 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Staten Island (N.Y.) 3, Staten Island eliminated

Saturday’s GameS

International Championship

GAME 27 — Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 12:30 p.m.

United States Championship

GAME 28 — Honolulu vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 3:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Third Place

GAME 29 — Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m.

World Championship

GAME 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at UMass, 5:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Northern Trust

Second Round

Jamie Lovemark 66-66 — 132 -10

Brooks Koepka 67-65 — 132 -10

Adam Scott 69-64 — 133 -9

Dustin Johnson 67-67 — 134 -8

Bryson DeChambeau 68-66 — 134 -8

Sean O’Hair 66-69 — 135 -7

Kevin Tway 66-69 — 135 -7

Tommy Fleetwood 67-68 — 135 -7

Ryan Palmer 68-67 — 135 -7

Jhonattan Vegas 67-68 — 135 -7

Peter Uihlein 68-68 — 136 -6

Adam Hadwin 71-65 — 136 -6

Phil Mickelson 68-68 — 136 -6

Tony Finau 69-67 — 136 -6

Patrick Cantlay 69-67 — 136 -6

Justin Thomas 69-67 — 136 -6

Chez Reavie 71-66 — 137 -5

Jason Day 71-66 — 137 -5

Harold Varner III 69-68 — 137 -5

Louis Oosthuizen 71-66 — 137 -5

Cameron Smith 69-68 — 137 -5

Webb Simpson 71-66 — 137 -5

Nick Watney 69-68 — 137 -5

Kevin Streelman 69-69 — 138 -4

Rafa Cabrera Bello 67-71 — 138 -4

Beau Hossler 67-71 — 138 -4

Kevin Kisner 69-69 — 138 -4

Billy Horschel 69-69 — 138 -4

Bubba Watson 71-67 — 138 -4

Sam Saunders 68-70 — 138 -4

Aaron Wise 70-68 — 138 -4

Sam Ryder 69-69 — 138 -4

Tyrrell Hatton 69-70 — 139 -3

Scott Stallings 70-69 — 139 -3

Brian Stuard 68-71 — 139 -3

Scott Piercy 67-72 — 139 -3

Emiliano Grillo 69-70 — 139 -3

Whee Kim 72-68 — 140 -2

Ted Potter, Jr. 71-69 — 140 -2

Jordan Spieth 70-70 — 140 -2

Patrick Reed 69-71 — 140 -2

Patton Kizzire 70-70 — 140 -2

Hideki Matsuyama 67-73 — 140 -2

Jason Kokrak 71-69 — 140 -2

Zach Johnson 72-68 — 140 -2

Gary Woodland 72-68 — 140 -2

Paul Casey 67-73 — 140 -2

Danny Lee 67-73 — 140 -2

Ryan Armour 69-72 — 141 -1

Brian Harman 72-69 — 141 -1

Chesson Hadley 72-69 — 141 -1

Pat Perez 73-68 — 141 -1

Sung Kang 69-72 — 141 -1

Matt Kuchar 72-69 — 141 -1

Jimmy Walker 69-72 — 141 -1

Si Woo Kim 69-72 — 141 -1

J.J. Spaun 70-71 — 141 -1

Kyle Stanley 71-70 — 141 -1

Alex Cejka 67-74 — 141 -1

Bronson Burgoon 68-73 — 141 -1

Chris Kirk 70-72 — 142 E

Byeong Hun An 71-71 — 142 E

Austin Cook 68-74 — 142 E

Andrew Landry 73-69 — 142 E

Trey Mullinax 68-74 — 142 E

Anirban Lahiri 71-71 — 142 E

Brandon Harkins 73-69 — 142 E

C.T. Pan 70-72 — 142 E

Ian Poulter 69-73 — 142 E

Tiger Woods 71-71 — 142 E

Marc Leishman 73-69 — 142 E

Kevin Na 67-75 — 142 E

Martin Laird 70-72 — 142 E

Seamus Power 71-71 — 142 E

Failed to make the cut

James Hahn 75-68 — 143 +1

Branden Grace 70-73 — 143 +1

Abraham Ancer 71-72 — 143 +1

Charl Schwartzel 74-69 — 143 +1

John Huh 71-72 — 143 +1

Nick Taylor 72-71 — 143 +1

Michael Kim 72-71 — 143 +1

Xander Schauffele 73-70 — 143 +1

Jason Dufner 72-71 — 143 +1

J.B. Holmes 72-72 — 144 +2

Ryan Moore 69-75 — 144 +2

Alex Noren 72-72 — 144 +2

Ollie Schniederjans 71-73 — 144 +2

Francesco Molinari 72-72 — 144 +2

Russell Henley 71-73 — 144 +2

Vaughn Taylor 66-78 — 144 +2

Russell Knox 73-72 — 145 +3

Scott Brown 76-69 — 145 +3

Joel Dahmen 72-73 — 145 +3

Harris English 75-70 — 145 +3

Tom Hoge 74-72 — 146 +4

Stewart Cink 78-68 — 146 +4

Justin Rose 72-74 — 146 +4

Rory Sabbatini 71-75 — 146 +4

Charles Howell III 74-72 — 146 +4

Brice Garnett 75-72 — 147 +5

Kelly Kraft 73-74 — 147 +5

Brendan Steele 72-75 — 147 +5

Jon Rahm 75-73 — 148 +6

Ryan Blaum 72-76 — 148 +6

Kevin Chappell 71-77 — 148 +6

Tyler Duncan 74-75 — 149 +7

Satoshi Kodaira 73-76 — 149 +7

Richy Werenski 75-74 — 149 +7

Troy Merritt 75-75 — 150 +8

J.T. Poston 75-75 — 150 +8

Keith Mitchell 75-76 — 151 +9

William McGirt 76-75 — 151 +9

LPGA

CP Women’s Canadian Open

a-amateur

Amy Yang 66-65 — 131 -13

Brooke M. Henderson 66-66 — 132 -12

Angel Yin 65-67 — 132 -12

Sung Hyun Park 70-64 — 134 -10

Maria Torres 68-66 — 134 -10

Ariya Jutanugarn 64-70 — 134 -10

Nasa Hataoka 64-70 — 134 -10

Mariah Stackhouse 66-69 — 135 -9

Austin Ernst 66-69 — 135 -9

Anna Nordqvist 70-66 — 136 -8

Ashleigh Buhai 70-66 — 136 -8

Su Oh 70-66 — 136 -8

Yu Liu 67-69 — 136 -8

Jennifer Song 71-66 — 137 -7

Angela Stanford 70-67 — 137 -7

Perrine Delacour 69-68 — 137 -7

Jaye Marie Green 69-68 — 137 -7

Jenny Shin 69-68 — 137 -7

Lindy Duncan 68-69 — 137 -7

Mariajo Uribe 64-73 — 137 -7

Beatriz Recari 70-68 — 138 -6

Shanshan Feng 70-68 — 138 -6

Bronte Law 69-69 — 138 -6

Jin Young Ko 69-69 — 138 -6

Thidapa Suwannapura 69-69 — 138 -6

Georgia Hall 68-70 — 138 -6

Cindy LaCrosse 68-70 — 138 -6

Charley Hull 68-70 — 138 -6

Lydia Ko 66-72 — 138 -6

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 71-68 — 139 -5

Haru Nomura 70-69 — 139 -5

Jane Park 70-69 — 139 -5

Brittany Lincicome 69-70 — 139 -5

Ally McDonald 69-70 — 139 -5

Hannah Green 68-71 — 139 -5

Caroline Inglis 68-71 — 139 -5

Minjee Lee 66-73 — 139 -5

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 65-74 — 139 -5

a-Yealimi Noh 71-69 — 140 -4

Madelene Sagstrom 71-69 — 140 -4

Celine Herbin 70-70 — 140 -4

Ryann O’Toole 67-73 — 140 -4

Paula Reto 73-68 — 141 -3

Alena Sharp 71-70 — 141 -3

Caroline Masson 71-70 — 141 -3

Katherine Kirk 70-71 — 141 -3

Anne-Catherine Tanguay 70-71 — 141 -3

Annie Park 69-72 — 141 -3

Mirim Lee 69-72 — 141 -3

Luna Sobron 69-72 — 141 -3

Sei Young Kim 68-73 — 141 -3

Kris Tamulis 68-73 — 141 -3

Olafia Kristinsdottir 68-73 — 141 -3

Brittany Lang 67-74 — 141 -3

Aditi Ashok 67-74 — 141 -3

Jessica Korda 66-75 — 141 -3

Dani Holmqvist 73-69 — 142 -2

Kelly Shon 72-70 — 142 -2

Jackie Stoelting 71-71 — 142 -2

Celine Boutier 71-71 — 142 -2

Nelly Korda 71-71 — 142 -2

Xiyu Lin 71-71 — 142 -2

Lee-Anne Pace 71-71 — 142 -2

Sandra Changkija 70-72 — 142 -2

Mo Martin 70-72 — 142 -2

Azahara Munoz 70-72 — 142 -2

Tiffany Chan 70-72 — 142 -2

Mi Jung Hur 70-72 — 142 -2

Cristie Kerr 68-74 — 142 -2

Megan Khang 68-74 — 142 -2

In Gee Chun 68-74 — 142 -2

Daniela Darquea 68-74 — 142 -2

Failed to make the cut

Haeji Kang 75-68 — 143 -1

Danielle Kang 74-69 — 143 -1

Catriona Matthew 72-71 — 143 -1

Lauren Kim 71-72 — 143 -1

Katie Burnett 71-72 — 143 -1

Amy Olson 71-72 — 143 -1

Carlota Ciganda 70-73 — 143 -1

Juli Inkster 70-73 — 143 -1

Christina Kim 70-73 — 143 -1

Julieta Granada 69-74 — 143 -1

Pornanong Phatlum 69-74 — 143 -1

Nicole Broch Larsen 68-75 — 143 -1

Sophia Popov 71-73 — 144 E

Gemma Dryburgh 71-73 — 144 E

Tiffany Joh 71-73 — 144 E

Katelyn Dambaugh 70-74 — 144 E

P.K. Kongkraphan 70-74 — 144 E

Yani Tseng 69-75 — 144 E

Mina Harigae 67-77 — 144 E

Jacqui Concolino 75-70 — 145 +1

Morgan Pressel 74-71 — 145 +1

Gaby Lopez 73-72 — 145 +1

Brianna Do 73-72 — 145 +1

Moriya Jutanugarn 71-74 — 145 +1

Sarah Jane Smith 71-74 — 145 +1

Mel Reid 70-75 — 145 +1

Jing Yan 69-76 — 145 +1

Lauren Coughlin 69-76 — 145 +1

Brittany Altomare 75-71 — 146 +2

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 74-72 — 146 +2

Becky Morgan 73-73 — 146 +2

Mi Hyang Lee 72-74 — 146 +2

Daniela Iacobelli 72-74 — 146 +2

Benyapa Niphatsophon 72-74 — 146 +2

Caroline Hedwall 71-75 — 146 +2

Lee Lopez 71-75 — 146 +2

Sakura Yokomine 71-75 — 146 +2

Wei-Ling Hsu 70-76 — 146 +2

Camilla Lennarth 68-78 — 146 +2

Brittany Marchand 74-73 — 147 +3

AUTO RACING

IndyCar Series

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Lineup

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda

3. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevy

4. (12) Will Power, Chevy

5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda

6. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy

7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda

8. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda

9. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda

10. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda

11. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevy

12. (10) Ed Jones, Honda

13. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda

14. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevy

15. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevy

16. (26) Zach Veach, Honda

17. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevy

18. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevy

19. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevy

20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevy

21. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Result

Prep Golf

SENECA EAST 193, HOPEWELL-LOUDON 199

at louodn meadows golf club

MEDALIST: Jake Forehand (SE) 45. Other scores: (SE) Turner Bridgford 49 & Andy Baumann 49, Andrew Kalb & Jon Margraf 50. (H-L) Owen Schumm 46, Cody Balliet 49, Luke Graham 51, Devin Falter 53.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Findlay, Tiffin Calvert, North Baltimore, Cory-Rawson, Hardin Northern, Mohawk, Fostoria, Elmwood, Old Fort & New Riegel at Seneca East Tiger Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Ottoville, Columbus Grove, Bluffton, Liberty-Benton, Kalida, Pandora-Gilboa & Van Buren at Delphos St. John’s Invitational, 9 a.m.

Carey, Riverdale & Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Riverdale at Miller City, 1

Oak Harbor at Van Buren, 2

Prep Girls Soccer

Riverdale at Continental, 11 a.m.

Oak Harbor at Van Buren, noon

Prep Girls Tennis

Fostoria at Port Clinton Doubles Tournament, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Bucyrus at Riverdale, 10 a.m.

McComb at Cardinal Stritch, 10 a.m.

Elmwood & Kenton at Van Buren, 10 a.m.

Carey at Monroeville, 10 a.m.

Vanlue at Lakota, 10 a.m.

Old Fort & Edison at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

Seneca East at Tiffin Calvert, 11 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Lakeland Golf Scramble

A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.

Comments

comments