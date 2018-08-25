Prep football: Wetherill runs for 173 yards, HN stops Arcadia

ARCADIA — Hardin Northern never got its passing game going, but quarterback Owen Wetherill made up for it with his legs in leading the Polar Bears to a 35-14 win over Arcadia.

Wetherill, who completed 8 of 17 passes for 88 yards, added 173 yards and four touchdowns on a team-high 19 carries for Hardin Northern (1-0). Cody Wilmoth added the team’s fifth touchdown on a two-yard run.

Hayden Rader led the Redskins (0-1) on the ground with 105 yards on 15 carries and added a 10-yard scoring strike to Logan Boes, but completed 6 of 19 passes for 93 yards and four interceptions.

Hardin Northern, which outgained Arcadia 382-220, also converted two of three fourth downs.

Hardin Northern 7 7 7 14 — 35

Arcadia 0 7 7 0 — 14

First Quarter

HN — Wetherill 2 run (Pees kick)

Second Quarter

ARC — C. Rader 7 run (Stoner kick)

HN — Wetherill 13 run (Pees kick)

Third Quarter

HN — Wilmoth 2 run (Pees kick)

ARC — Boes 10 pass from H. Rader (Stoner kick)

Fourth Quarter

HN — Wetherill 6 run (Pees kick)

HN — Wetherill 61 run (Pees kick)

DANBURY 28

VANLUE 14

VANLUE — Danbury tied the game with 14 seconds left in the first half and then shut out Vanlue the rest of the way to record a 28-14 nonconference victory on Friday night in a season-opening football game.

Kaden Conrad’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Saylor Evans just before halftime pulled the Lakers into a 14-14 tie, and Evans then scored on a 12-yard run with 9:42 left in the third quarter to put Danbury ahead to stay.

The Lakers scored first in the second quarter on Cole Shortridge’s 7-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats, however, went in front when Jaren Kloepfer threw TD passes of 17 and 3 yards to his cousin, Jared Kloepfer.

Danbury tacked on another third-quarter touchdown on Will Tibbels’ 2-yard run.

Evans rushed for 120 yards on 11 carries. Vanlue’s Xavier Temple rushed 26 times for 143 yards and caught four passes for 46 yards.

Danbury 0 14 14 0 — 28

Vanlue 0 14 0 0 — 14

Second Quarter

DAN — Shortridge 7 run (run failed)

VAN — Jared Kloepfer 17 pass from Jaren Kloepfer (Temple run)

VAN — Jared Kloepfer 3 pass from Jaren Kloepfer (pass failed)

DAN — Evans 23 pass from Conrad (Shortridge run)

Third Quarter

DAN — Evans 12 run (Evans run)

DAN — Tibbels 2 run (run failed)

MOHAWK 34

LAKOTA 8

KANSAS — Zach Hayman and Jesse Leeth combined to score all five Mohawk touchdowns as the Warriors rolled to a 34-8 win over Lakota in the season opener for both teams.

Leeth opened the scoring with a 6-yard run before Hayman hauled in a 35-yard pass from quarterback Keith Jenkins to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead.

Lakota got its only touchdown after an interception gave them a short field.

Leeth, meanwhile, pushed the Warriors’ lead to 21-8 with a 17-yard run to close out the first half.

Hayman added two more scores in the second half.

He scored on a 45-yard run in the third quarter and added a 4-yard TD pass from Jenkins in the final frame.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 34

RAVENNA SOUTHEAST 13

RAVENNA — Sam Stickley scored three touchdowns and Brock Williams added a pair as Hopewell-Loudon whipped Ravenna Southeast 34-13 on Friday night in a nonconference season-opening football game.

The Chieftains led 20-13 at halftime before putting the game in the win column.

No further information was available Friday night.

GIBSONBURG 20

ELMWOOD 14

GIBSONBURG — Gibsonburg bounced back from a 14-7 halftime deficit with two third-quarter touchdowns and posted a 20-14 nonconference victory over Elmwood on Friday night in a football opener.

The Golden Bears’ victory came in the debut of Fostoria native Mike Lee as their head coach.

Garrett Wright gained 124 yards on 28 carries with a 2-yard touchdown run for the Royals. Elmwood also scored on an 8-yard pass from Konner Logston to Mason Lentz.

Elmwood 7 0 0 0 — 14

Gibsonburg 7 0 13 0 — 20

