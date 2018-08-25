Prep football: Lackluster first half sinks Fostoria

By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF WRITER

OAK HARBOR — Friday night’s performance wasn’t how Fostoria wanted to start its season.

Junior quarterback Jac Alexander scored two touchdowns to lead Oak Harbor past visiting Fostoria High School 18-0 in nonleague play Friday. Alexander racked up 112 yards on 12 carries to lead the Rockets on the ground and was 2 of 7 passing for 58 yards.

Clay Schulte added a 3-yard scoring run and had 14 carries for 42 yards for Oak Harbor

“We knew Fostoria was a physical team,” Oak Harbor coach Mike May said. “They have great size (and) the big thing for us was to try to control the line of scrimmage on the offensive line and defensive line. I think for the most part we were able to do that.

“They did get some drives on us and we were fortunate to tighten up a little bit before they got down to the red zone, but overall I was happy with the win.”

The Redmen were held to 133 offensive yards, led by Maalik Tucker with 70 yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Devin Mauricio was 3 of 6 passing for 36 yards.

“Not the effort I was looking for,” Fostoria coach Derek Kidwell said. “I just told our kids we let one slip away. A good second half, a poor first half.

“What’s supposed to be a strength of our team, our offensive line, was a weakness tonight. We have athletes that can run the ball and a very athletic quarterback, but when our offensive line is getting blown back there’s not much we can do.”

After the Redmen ended their first drive of the game with a punt, the Rockets put together a 6-play, 42-yard scoring drive capped by Alexander’s first touchdown of the game — a 17-yard burst up the right sideline.

On its second possession, Fostoria moved the ball from its own 30 to the Rockets 42-yard line with short runs, but Kyle Hanselman brought Mauricio down behind the line of scrimmage for a 12-yard loss on third down, forcing the Redmen to punt.

Alexander broke away for a 22-yard run on 3rd-and-10, and the Rockets got a little help from a holding penalty by the Redmen for another 10 yards on the play. Later in the drive Alexander threw a screen to Schulte, who cut back inside and sprinted for 33 yards. On the next play Schulte completed the drive with a 3-yard scoring run.

Oak Harbor’s defense held Fostoria to a 3-and-out on the next possession, then Oak Harbor put together an 8-play, 62-yard drive culminating in Alexander’s 40-yard touchdown run and the Rockets took an 18-0 lead into halftime.

“We knew what they were going to do,” Kidwell said. “They’re a one-man team. Their quarterback drives everything for them and it didn’t happen. We’ve got to play two halves and we didn’t play the first half and that’s why they’re winning 18-0. If we played the first half like the second half we’d be going to overtime now, but that’s not the case.”

The Redmen defense clamped down Oak Harbor’s offense in the second half, limiting the Rockets to 38 rushing yards. Oak Harbor had 134 yards on the ground in the first half. But Fostoria’s offense was unable to capitalize, gaining just 58 yards of total offense, split evenly between rushing and passing.

“Hopefully these young men look in the mirror, hopefully they don’t sleep well tonight, hopefully this bothers them because this is the offense we’re going to run and they’re going to have to run it. They’re going to have to man-up and get better,” Kidwell said.

Fostoria 0 0 0 0 — 0

Oak Harbor 6 12 0 0 — 18

First Quarter

OH — Alexander 18 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

OH — Schulte 3 run (run failed)

OH — Alexander 40 run (pass failed)

FOS OH

First Downs 10 13

Rushes-yards 47-77 35-178

Passing Yards 38 66

Comp-Att-Int 3-5-0 3-8-0

Punts-Avg. 5-38.0 3-34.3

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 3-29 3-36

individual statistics

rushing — Fostoria, Tucker 25-76, Miller 7-18, Stenson 3-9, Mauricio 12-(minus-26). Oak Harbor, Alexander 16-112, Schulte 14-42, Wilkins 3-17, May 1-7, Team 1-0.

passing — Fostoria, Mauricio 3-5-0-38. Oak Harbor, Alexander 2-7-0-58, May 1-1-0-8.

receiving — Fostoria, Miller 1-18, Carter 1-12, Tucker 1-8. Oak Harbor, Schulte 3-66.

