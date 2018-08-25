Prep football: Carey pulls away from Van Buren

By ANDY WOLF

CAREY — A methodical, balanced offense tends to wear on any defense.

Carey hit the big pass plays early before leaning on a punishing run game in the second half.

The formula, and a key second-half turnover, helped the Blue Devils get rolling.

Carey scored on four straight possessions in the second half, three to start the fourth quarter, to run away from Van Buren 35-16 for a nonconference home win.

Carey coach Jon Mershman was just taking what the defense was giving him.

“They were giving us the pass in the first half,” he said. “And then they started playing back in the second half and started giving us the run.

“If the pass can lead to the run and the run can lead to the pass, whatever it takes to get wins.

Truthfully, Mershman would really like to run the ball first.

However, they churned out 178 of their 231 rushing yards in the second half.

Junior quarterback Ethan Beringer, making his first start, threw for 163 of his 216 yards in the first half, completing four passes over 20 yards.

His 79-yard touchdown heave to Griffin Summit ended the first half with a bang.

Summit got by his man at midfield and Beringer hit him in stride with no one in front of him.

The strike stunned the Black Knights and gave the Blue Devils a 7-3 halftime edge.

Mershman felt it as a 50-50 shot.

“We were thinking, eh, maybe get a pass interference call and just go from there,” he said. “Maybe we’ll get two of them and we’ll go all the way down. When the corner fell down I was like, just don’t overthrow it and we’re good to go.”

Van Buren coach J.T. Bates anticipated it and trotted out his prevent defense.

“We knew where they wanted to go, 20 (Summit), their best athlete,” he said. “He just ran right by them. Heck of a throw, heck of a catch. We kind of stumbled on our backpedal but it had to be the perfect throw and it was.”

And Beringer?

“Not very high at all; we got lucky, pretty much,” he said of their chances.

Bates was impressed when his team stole the lead back.

Van Buren’s passing game never got fully in sync but senior Brady Rader, a North Baltimore trasnfer did connect on a 46-yard touchdown strike to Brandon Smith past the defense to open the third quarter.

But it was only one of five completed passes on the night in 21 attempts for Rader 84 yards — the Blanchard Valley Conference’s leading passer in each of the last two seasons.

“Obviously, I think we have the ability to pass the ball around,” Bates said. “We got to make plays when we do have openings.

“We’ve got to make sure our quarterbacks hit that and our receivers catch it. Our offensive line for the most part did a pretty solid job.”

Carey stole momentum for good when Van Buren’s Bryce Smith muffed a punt, recovered by Connor Williams at the Carey 34-yard-line.

The Blue Devils scored five plays later on a 4-yard run by Austin Hertel.

Jordan Dasher, who set up Hertel’s score with a 27-yard run on fourth-and-seven, scored on an 8-yard run to extend Carey’s lead to 21-10 with 10:53 remaining.

After North Baltimore went five plays and out, Beringer found Summit over the middle who zigged and zagged his way for a 45-yard score.

Summit finished with 145 yards on three catches.

Hertel led the Blue Devils with 77 yards on six carries, including a 60-yarder four plays before Dasher’s score.

One play later, Dasher picked off Rader and set Carey up 21 yards to go to the end zone.

Schafer scored on a 3-yard plunge for the last Carey touchdown. He finished with 48 yards on 12 carries.

“We got pretty deep into our bench. We had a lot of cramping issues,” Bates said of not being able to stop the Blue Devils “I’m not sure exactly why. I thought I did a really good job with our guys this off season getting them in shape and all types of things.”

Bryce Smith scored on a 7-yard rushing touchdown for North Baltimore in the waning minutes.

Kaleb Snodgrass forced and recovered a fumble for the Black Knights. Bobby McGough recovered a fumble.

Van Buren 0 3 7 6 — 16

Carey 0 7 7 21 — 35

Second Quarter

VB — FG Piccirillo 22

CAR — Summit 79 pass from Beringer (Yeater kick)

Third Quarter

VB — Bra. Smith 46 pass from Rader (Piccirillo kick)

CAR — Hertel 4 run (Yeater kick)

Fourth Quarter

CAR — Dasher 8 run (Yeater kick)

CAR — Summit 45 pass from Beringer (Yeater kick)

CAR — Schafer 3 run (Yeater kick)

VB — Bry. Smith 7 run (kick blocked)

VB Carey

First Downs 8 13

Rushes-yards 24-105 46-231

Passing Yards 84 214

Comp-Att-Int 5-21-1 9-17-0

Punts-Avg. 6-33.5 3-39.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2

Penalties-Yards 4-38 7-62

individual statistics

rushing — Van Buren, Bry. Smith 9-54, Rader 12-44, Bra. Smith 3-7. Carey, Hertel 6-77, Dasher 9-55, Schafer 12-48, Hackworth 10-36, Williams 3-18, Billock 1-2, Beringer 3-(minus-3).

passing — Van Buren, Rader 5-21-1-84. Carey, Beringer 9-17-0-214.

receiving — Van Buren, Bra. Smith 2-55, Bry. Smith 1-23, Lambert 1-6, Bahn 1-0. Carey, Summit 3-145, Baldridge 1-30, Dasher 2-27, Hackworth 1-10, Yeater 1-2.

