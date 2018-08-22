Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Ann Arbor Gabriel Riche at Toledo Scott

Mansfield Madison at Shelby

Toledo Waite at Sylvania Northview

Seneca East vs. Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Friday’s Games

Ansonia at Riverside

Antwerp at Montpelier

Bellevue at Canton Central Catholic

Bluffton at Cory-Rawson

Bryan at Van Wert

Buckeye Central at Crestline

Bucyrus at Galion Senior

Canton GlenOak at Toledo Whitmer

Cardinal Stritch at Fremont St. Joseph

Cleveland Lutheran West at New London

Coldwater at Kenton

Colonel Crawford at Mount Gilead

Columbus Bishop Hartley at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Danbury at Lucas

Danbury at Vanlue

Dayton Northmont at Lima Senior

Defiance at Napoleon

Delaware Hayes at Buckeye Valley

Delphos St. John’s at Toledo Woodward

Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edon at Ayersville

Elida at Tiffin Columbian

Elmwood at Gibsonburg

Evergreen at Otsego

Fairbanks at North Union

Fairview at Wauseon

Findlay at Hilliard Bradley

Fort Recovery at Sidney Lehman

Fostoria Senior at Oak Harbor

Fredericktown at Clear Fork

Fremont Ross at Springfield

Galion Northmor at Elgin

Genoa at Columbus Bishop Ready

Hardin Northern at Arcadia

Hicksville at Archbold

Hilltop at Edgerton

Holgate at Stryker

Hopewell-Loudon at Ravenna Southeast

Indian Lake at Marion Pleasant

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Ashland Mapleton

Lake at Patrick Henry

Lexington at Ontario

Liberty-Benton at Wynford

Lima Bath at Allen East

Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville

Lima Perry at Ottawa Hills

Loudonville at Ashland Crestview

Mansfield Senior at Norwalk Senior

Marion Local at Woodlan, Ind.

Maumee at Toledo Bowsher

McComb at Delta

Milan Edison at Firelands

Millington, Mich. at Sylvania Southview

Minster at Fort Loramie

Mohawk at Lakota

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

New Bremen at Benjamin Logan

Orrville at Wooster Senior

Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove

Parkway at Convoy Crestview

Paulding at Wayne Trace

Perrysburg at Dublin Coffman

Plymouth at Cardington Lincoln

Port Clinton at Sandusky Senior

Ridgedale at Ridgemont

Riverdale at Arlington

Rossford at Swanton

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

Sidney at St. Marys Memorial

South Central at Willard

St. Henry at Covington

Sullivan Black River at Western Reserve

Tinora at Liberty Center

Toledo Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen

Toledo Rogers at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. Francis at Anthony Wayne

Toledo St. John’s at Bowling Green

Toledo Start at Clyde

Upper Sandusky at River Valley

Upper Scioto Valley at Ada

Van Buren at Carey

Vermilion at Oberlin

Versailles at Celina

Wapakoneta at Bellefontaine

West Holmes at Wooster Triway

Woodmore at Northwood

Saturday’s Games

Lima Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson

Monroeville at Tiffin Calvert

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary’s

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 89 39 .695 —

New York 79 47 .627 9

Tampa Bay 66 61 .520 22½

Toronto 58 69 .457 30½

Baltimore 37 90 .291 51½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 73 53 .579 —

Minnesota 60 66 .476 13

Detroit 52 75 .409 21½

Chicago 48 78 .381 25

Kansas City 38 89 .299 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 77 50 .606 —

Oakland 76 51 .598 1

Seattle 72 56 .563 5½

Los Angeles 63 64 .496 14

Texas 57 72 .442 21

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 8, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 6, Boston 3

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 6, Texas 0

Houston 3, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 6, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, Seattle 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2

Boston 10, Cleveland 4

Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels at Arizona, late

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at Boston (Price 13-6), 1:05

Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-14) at Detroit (Boyd 7-11), 1:10

Kansas City (Duffy 7-11) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3), 7:10

Oakland (Cahill 5-2) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 71 55 .563 —

Philadelphia 68 58 .540 3

Washington 64 63 .504 7½

New York 56 70 .444 15

Miami 51 77 .398 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 72 53 .576 —

St. Louis 70 57 .551 3

Milwaukee 71 58 .550 3

Pittsburgh 63 65 .492 10½

Cincinnati 56 71 .441 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 70 56 .556 —

Colorado 68 57 .544 1½

Los Angeles 67 60 .528 3½

San Francisco 62 66 .484 9

San Diego 50 78 .391 21

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 10, Philadelphia 4

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Results

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2

Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 3

San Diego at Colorado, late

L.A. Angels at Arizona, late

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 14-3) at Washington (Scherzer 16-5), 1:05

San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 1:10

San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-7), 3:10

Atlanta (Newcomb 10-6) at Miami (Straily 4-6), 7:10

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 8-9), 8:05

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Brewers 4, Reds 0

Cincinnati Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Yelich rf 4 1 4 2

Peraza ss 4 0 2 0 Cain cf 5 0 3 1

Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0

M.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 1 0 0 0

Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0

Brnhart 1b 4 0 1 0 T.Shaw 2b-3b 3 0 1 0

Casali c 3 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 1 2 0

D.Hrrra 3b 3 0 1 0 Schoop ss-2b 4 1 1 0

Stphnsn p 1 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 2 0

P.Tcker ph 0 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 2 0 1 1

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0

H.Perez 2b 0 0 0 0

Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 34 4 14 4

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

Milwaukee 100″102″00x — 4

DP–Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B–Yelich (27), T.Shaw (21), Braun 2 (21). HR–Yelich (21). SB–Peraza (19). CS–Yelich (3). S–F.Peralta (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Stephenson (L,0-2) 5 9 4 4 3 4

Peralta 2 3 0 0 1 0

Garrett 1 2 0 0 1 1

Milwaukee

Peralta (W,6-4) 7 3 0 0 2 7

Williams 2/3 2 0 0 1 0

Jeffress (S,6-10) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Stephenson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th Umpires–Home, Ryan Additon. First, Hunter Wendelstedt. Second, Adrian Johnson. Third, Tripp Gibson. T–2:56. A–33,058 (41,900).

Red Sox 10, Indians 4

Cleveland Boston

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 2 1 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 0

Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 5 1 1 3

J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 2 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 2 2

Encrnco 1b 4 2 2 4 J.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 2

Y.Diaz dh 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 2 2 2

Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0

M.Cbrra ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Holt 3b 4 1 1 0

Gomes c 4 0 2 0 Swihart c 4 1 1 1

G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 2 2 0

E.Gnzal 2b 4 0 0 0

Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 38 10 14 10

Cleveland 200″020″000 — “4

Boston 100″502″11x — 10

E–E.Gonzalez (7). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 6, Boston 7. 2B–Lindor (40), J.Ramirez (32), Benintendi (35), Bradley Jr. (24). HR–Encarnacion 2 (27), Moreland (15), Bogaerts 2 (19). CS–Kinsler (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco L,15-7 3 2/3 8 6 5 1 6

Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0

Ramirez 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 2

Otero 1 2/3 2 2 2 0 1

Allen 1 2 1 1 1 1

Boston

Johnson 4 1/3 5 3 3 1 3

Hembree 2/3 1 1 1 0 1

Workman H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1

Barnes (W,5-3) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kelly 1 1 0 0 1 1

Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 4th HBP–by Johnson (Guyer). WP–Carrasco, Kelly. Umpires–Home, Jeremie Rehak. First, Gerry Davis. Second, Pat Hoberg. Third, Brian Knight. T–3:24. A–37,107 (37,731).

Cubs 8, Tigers 2

Chicago Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

D.Mrphy 2b 5 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0

Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0

J.Baez ss 5 1 2 3 Cstllns rf 4 0 3 0

Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 1 Goodrum 2b-lf 4 0 1 0

Zobrist dh-2b 5 1 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0

Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 2 0 0 0

Almora cf 4 1 2 0 Adduci ph-1b 0 0 0 1

Bote 3b 2 1 1 2 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0

Cntrras c 2 1 1 1 Ro.Rdrg 1b-2b 4 0 1 1

I.Happ lf 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes cf 4 0 0 0

Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 2 8 2

Chicago 000″031″004 — 8

Detroit 010″000″010 — 2

E–Goodrum (11), Rizzo (7). DP–Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB–Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B–Zobrist (21), Almora (23), Castellanos (35). HR–J.Baez (26), Rizzo (20), Bote (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Lester W,14-5 5 2/3 7 1 1 1 3

Cishek H,20 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Edwards Jr. H,18 1/3 1 1 0 1 0

Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0

Strop H,8 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Liriano (L,3-9) 5 1/3 7 4 4 2 3

Farmer 2/3 1 0 0 1 1

Stumpf 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Wilson 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Alcantara 1/3 3 4 4 1 0

Coleman 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

J.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Umpires–Home, Alfonso Marquez. First, James Hoye. Second, Quinn Wolcott. Third, Sean Barber. T–3:26. A–28,286 (41,297).

Tuesday’s Late Boxscore

Reds 9, Brewers 7

Cincinnati Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 5 2 2 0 Yelich lf-rf 4 1 1 0

Ervin lf 5 0 2 1 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 4 1 2 3 Jnnings p 0 0 0 0

Suarez ss-3b 4 1 1 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0

M.Wllms rf 5 1 2 1 Cain cf 4 1 1 0

Brnhart c 4 1 1 0 Mstakas 3b 5 0 0 0

D.Hrrra 3b 4 1 1 0 Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 1

Peraza ss 0 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b 5 1 1 1

Dixon 1b 4 1 2 0 Thames rf 2 1 0 0

Romano p 2 1 1 1 Burnes p 0 0 0 0

Lrenzen ph-p 1 0 0 0 Schoop ph 1 1 1 1

C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 1 0 1 0

P.Tcker ph 1 0 0 0 Kratz c 4 0 2 1

D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Broxton pr-rf 1 1 0 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 4 0 2 2

Ju.Grra p 2 0 0 0

Braun lf 2 0 2 1

Totals 39 9 14 6 Totals 40 7 13 7

Cincinnati 003″400″002 — 9

Milwaukee 401″000″020 — 7

E–Moustakas (8), Thames (5). DP–Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 9. 2B–M.Williams (3), D.Herrera (1), Dixon 2 (6), Aguilar (20), Braun (19). 3B–M.Williams (1). HR–Gennett (19), T.Shaw (26), Schoop (18). SB–Broxton (5), Braun (10). CS–Barnhart (4). SF–Gennett (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Romano 5 7 5 5 2 5

Reed H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hernandez H,12 1/3 2 2 2 0 1

Iglesias W,2-1 BS,4 1 2/3 3 0 0 0 1

Milwaukee

Guerra 5 1/3 10 7 2 1 6

Burnes 2 2/3 1 0 0 1 2

Williams 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Jennings (L,4-5) 0 1 1 1 0 0

Knebel 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 9th WP–Romano. Umpires–Home, Tripp Gibson. First, Ryan Additon. Second, Hunter Wendelstedt. Third, Adrian Johnson. T–3:22. A–29,467 (41,900).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .328; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Smith, Tampa Bay, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Brantley, Cleveland, .301; Benintendi, Boston, .299.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 105; Betts, Boston, 102; Martinez, Boston, 94; Benintendi, Boston, 89; Ramirez, Cleveland, 87; Bregman, Houston, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Segura, Seattle, 78.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 108; Davis, Oakland, 102; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 81; Stanton, New York, 81; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Cruz, Seattle, 79; 3 tied at 78.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 154; Segura, Seattle, 152; Lindor, Cleveland, 147; Merrifield, Kansas City, 146; Rosario, Minnesota, 146; Betts, Boston, 144; Stanton, New York, 140; Benintendi, Boston, 139; Castellanos, Detroit, 139; Brantley, Cleveland, 137.

DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bregman, Houston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Andujar, New York, 36; Benintendi, Boston, 35; Pillar, Toronto, 35; Piscotty, Oakland, 35.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 38; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 27.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Happ, New York, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Price, Boston, 13-6; 5 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.07; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Cole, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 3.05; Fiers, Oakland, 3.21; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.25; Severino, New York, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 226; Verlander, Houston, 223; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Morton, Houston, 182; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Carrasco, Cleveland, 167; Kluber, Cleveland, 166; Berrios, Minnesota, 161.

National League

BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .319; Yelich, Milwaukee, .314; Markakis, Atlanta, .313; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .307; Peralta, Arizona, .305; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .304; Zobrist, Chicago, .304.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 87; Albies, Atlanta, 85; Carpenter, St. Louis, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 78; Turner, Washington, 76.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 92; Suarez, Cincinnati, 92; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 90; Arenado, Colorado, 87; Story, Colorado, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Harper, Washington, 80; Rizzo, Chicago, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 78; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 155; Markakis, Atlanta, 154; Gennett, Cincinnati, 145; Peraza, Cincinnati, 144; Castro, Miami, 141; Yelich, Milwaukee, 141; Albies, Atlanta, 140; Arenado, Colorado, 138; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 138; Story, Colorado, 138.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Story, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 29.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Baez, Chicago, 26; Shaw, Milwaukee, 26; Story, Colorado, 26.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 20; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 19; Story, Colorado, 17.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9; 5 tied at 10.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.17; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 198; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 161; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 15 4 6 51 53 29

New York 15 6 4 49 48 26

New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34

Columbus 11 8 6 39 32 32

Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39

Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42

New England 7 9 8 29 38 40

D.C. United 7 9 6 27 39 39

Toronto FC 6 12 6 24 40 45

Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57

Chicago 6 15 5 23 36 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 13 5 6 45 39 30

Sporting Kansas City 12 6 6 42 45 30

Los Angeles FC 12 7 6 42 49 39

Real Salt Lake 11 10 5 38 36 44

LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47

Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34

Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26

Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49

Minnesota United 9 14 2 29 38 50

Houston 7 11 6 27 40 36

Colorado 6 13 6 24 31 42

San Jose 3 13 8 17 34 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 22

New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Thursday, August 23

Columbus at Chicago, 7

FC Dallas at Houston, 9

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Saturday, August 25

New England at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9

Vancouver at San Jose, 10

Sunday, August 26

D.C. United at New York, 7

Seattle at Portland, 9:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 23 11 .676 —

x-Washington 22 12 .647 1

x-Connecticut 21 13 .618 2

Chicago 13 21 .382 10

New York 7 27 .206 16

Indiana 6 28 .176 17

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 26 8 .765 —

x-Phoenix 20 14 .588 6

x-Los Angeles 19 15 .559 7

x-Minnesota 18 16 .529 8

x-Dallas 15 19 .441 11

Las Vegas 14 20 .412 12

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT

Sunday’s Results

Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86

Phoenix 96, New York 85

Indiana 97, Chicago 92

Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78

Seattle 84, Dallas 68

Minnesota 88, Washington 83

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Minnesota at Los Angeles, late

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37

Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15

Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 38 37

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34

Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 70 42

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 37 29

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29

Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24

Denver 0 2 0 .000 51 66

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37

Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39

Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45

Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 52 42

Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37

L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New England 37, Philadelphia 20

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17

Carolina 27, Miami 20

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15

Saturday’s Results

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10

L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13

Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14

Houston 16, San Francisco 13

Chicago 24, Denver 23

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10

Monday’s Game

Baltimore 20, Indianapolis 19

Thursday’s GAME

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8

Friday’S games

New England at Carolina, 7:30

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Denver at Washington, 7:30

Seattle at Minnesota, 8

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30

Saturday’S games

Kansas City at Chicago, 1

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7

Baltimore at Miami, 7

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8

Sunday’S games

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4

Arizona at Dallas, 8

WEEK 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Double Elimination

Thursday’s RESULTS

GAME 1 — Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Game 2 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

Game 3 — Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

Game 4 — Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

FRIday’s GAMES

Game 5 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Game 6 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Game 7 — Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

GAME 8 — Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings

Saturday’s RESULTS

GAME 9 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

GAME 10 — Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

GAME 11 — Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

GAME 12 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Game 13 — Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1

Game 14 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1

Game 15 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Game 16 — Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Monday’s RESULTS

GAME A — Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

GAME 17 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

GAME 18 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

GAME 19 — Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated

Game 20 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Game B — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ppd

Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd

Game 22 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4

Game 22 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Game 23 — Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings

Game 24 — Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0, 5 innings

Thursday’s Games

Game B — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), TBA

GAME 25 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 3 p.m.

GAME 26 — Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Staten Island (N.Y.), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s GameS

International Championship

GAME 27 — Seoul (South Korea) vs. Game 25 winner, 12:30 p.m.

United States Championship

GAME 28 — Honolulu vs. Game 26 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Third Place

GAME 29 — Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m.

World Championship

GAME 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Edwin Encarnacion from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL. Claimed C Chris Rabago off waivers from Colorado and optioned him to Trenton (EL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Addison Russell on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Added INF Daniel Murphy to the 25-man roster.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Felix Paulino. Designated RHP Jose Taveras for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Adrian Sanchez to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Sonny Cortez.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Trevor Lubking.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Chad Martin.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHP Brendan Feldmann was transferred to Buies Creek (Cal).

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Jordan Lennerton

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Martire Garcia. Released LHP Sean Bierman.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Brandon Maddern and INF Derek Perry.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Hendry Rodriguez.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Anthony Critelli.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DTs Tani Tupou and Nigel Williams. Released TE Chris Bazile and WR Austin Wolf.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Charles Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Tion Green. Waived-injured RB Josh Ferguson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed FB Luke McNit off waivers from Atlanta. Signed S George Iloka.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Kenny Britt.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced the retirement of DL Cedric Thornton. Signed DT Chris Jones to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Ottawa OL SirVincent Rogers an undisclosed amount objectional conduct in an Aug. 17 game against Winnipeg. Fined Montreal LB Chris Ackie an undisclosed amount for leading with his helmet in delivering a high hit on Edmonton QB Mike Reilly and Montreal WR Adarius Bowman and Edmonton DB Mercy Maston undisclosed amounts for objectional conduct in an Aug. 18 game. Fined Calgary DB Emanuel Davis an undisclosed amount for making contact with and verbally abusing an official during an Aug. 19 game.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Doug Parrish.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced weightlifter Joshua Gaskins received a two-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

College

CENTENARY — Named Marcus Manning interim director of athletics and recreation.

FLORIDA STATE — Named David Coburn interim athletic director.

SAN DIEGO STATE — Extended the contract of Brian Dutcher men’s basketball coach through the 2022-23 season.

WISCONSIN — Suspended WR Danny Davis for the first two games of the season.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

DANBURY 181, HOpewELL-LOUDON 190, NEW RIEGEL 194

AT SENECA HILLS

MEDALIST: Cody Balliet, Hopewell-Loudon & David Mesnard, Danbury, 44. Other scores: (Dan) Tyler Murray 45, Justin Murray 46, Grayson Clark 46. (H-L) Kylee Cline 45, Owen Schumm 50, Devin Falter 51. (NR) Jacob Theis 46, Brandon Seifert 47, Eric Theis 50, Sam Whipple 51.

records: Leipsic 1-2; Lincolnview 1-6.

ARCADIA 197, Elmwood 210

AT LAKELAND GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Wyatt Lucas, Arcadia, 41. Other scores: (Arc) Casey Cramer 48, Will Recker 52, Joel Lininger 56. (Elm) Carter Taft 48, Mason Green 48, Austin Minich 56, Paul Meyer 58. (Lima Perry) Josh Dyer 47, Keaton Miller 52, Adam Liles 55.

records: Ottawa-Glandorf 2-0; Wayne Trace 1-2.

RIVERDALE 204, RIDGEMONT 231

AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS

MEDALIST: Andrew Kuenzli, Riverdale, 41. Other scores: (Riv) Reese Haley 50, Curtis Tracy 51, Justin Hartman 62. (Rid) Crason James 52, Gage Surer 58, Payne Clark 58, Collin Wallace 63

records: Liberty-Benton 4-0; Kenton 3-2.

Prep Girls Golf

OTSEGO 199, NORTH BALTIMORE 230

AT BIRCH RUN

MEDALIST: Olivia Jackson, Otsego, 38. Other scores: (NB) Jordan Bucher 44, Lilly Westgate 52, Jordan Baker 64, Lexi Long 70, Zoey Beaupry 71. (Ots) Maggie Lehsten 51, Hope London 55, Hayle Grimmer 56.

Prep Girls Tennis

BUCYRUS 3, FOSTORIA 2

SINGLES

No.1 — Alivia Lewis (Buc) def. Jennaleigh McCumber 6-2, 6-3.

No.2 — Naija Miller (Fos) def. Natalee Predene 6-2, 6-4.

No.3 — Caleigh Rister (Buc) def. Abrianna Swarrtz 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

No.1 — Kyhra Baeder & Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Sarah Lipscomb & Sarah Scott 6-4, 6-0.

No.2 — Allyson Zornos & Allie Hinkle (Buc) def. Imani Velazquez & Raelyn Hoffman 6-2, 6-4.

Area Golf

SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

RENEGADES LEAGUE

THROW OUT TWO MYSTERY HOLES — (1st flight) Sharon Hartman 39; Judy Keel 46; (3rd flight) Jane Bradley 56.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Elmwood, Van Buren & McComb at North Baltimore, 4:30

Prep Boys Golf

Elmwood at Swanton, 4:30

North Baltimore at Liberty Center, 4:30

Wynford at Carey (N10), 4:30

Seneca East at Hopewell-Loudon, 4:30

Upper Scioto Valley at Arlington, 4:30

Prep Girls Golf

Leipsic & Otsego at Van Buren, 3:40

Elmwood at Bluffton, 4

Prep Girls Soccer

Kalida at Van Buren, 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Tiffin Calvert at Oak Harbor (SBC), 4

Prep Volleyball

Riverdale at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5:30

Colonel Crawford at Carey (N10), 5:30

Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort, 5:30

Elmwood at North Baltimore, 5:30

New Riegel at Arcadia, 5:30

Columbus Grove at Arlington, 5:30

Lakota at Woodmore, 6

Lake at TIffin Calvert, 6

LOCAL & AREA

Lakeland Golf Scramble

FOSTORIA — A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.

