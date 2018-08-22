Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Ann Arbor Gabriel Riche at Toledo Scott
Mansfield Madison at Shelby
Toledo Waite at Sylvania Northview
Seneca East vs. Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Friday’s Games
Ansonia at Riverside
Antwerp at Montpelier
Bellevue at Canton Central Catholic
Bluffton at Cory-Rawson
Bryan at Van Wert
Buckeye Central at Crestline
Bucyrus at Galion Senior
Canton GlenOak at Toledo Whitmer
Cardinal Stritch at Fremont St. Joseph
Cleveland Lutheran West at New London
Coldwater at Kenton
Colonel Crawford at Mount Gilead
Columbus Bishop Hartley at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Danbury at Lucas
Danbury at Vanlue
Dayton Northmont at Lima Senior
Defiance at Napoleon
Delaware Hayes at Buckeye Valley
Delphos St. John’s at Toledo Woodward
Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf
Edon at Ayersville
Elida at Tiffin Columbian
Elmwood at Gibsonburg
Evergreen at Otsego
Fairbanks at North Union
Fairview at Wauseon
Findlay at Hilliard Bradley
Fort Recovery at Sidney Lehman
Fostoria Senior at Oak Harbor
Fredericktown at Clear Fork
Fremont Ross at Springfield
Galion Northmor at Elgin
Genoa at Columbus Bishop Ready
Hardin Northern at Arcadia
Hicksville at Archbold
Hilltop at Edgerton
Holgate at Stryker
Hopewell-Loudon at Ravenna Southeast
Indian Lake at Marion Pleasant
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Ashland Mapleton
Lake at Patrick Henry
Lexington at Ontario
Liberty-Benton at Wynford
Lima Bath at Allen East
Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville
Lima Perry at Ottawa Hills
Loudonville at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Norwalk Senior
Marion Local at Woodlan, Ind.
Maumee at Toledo Bowsher
McComb at Delta
Milan Edison at Firelands
Millington, Mich. at Sylvania Southview
Minster at Fort Loramie
Mohawk at Lakota
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
New Bremen at Benjamin Logan
Orrville at Wooster Senior
Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove
Parkway at Convoy Crestview
Paulding at Wayne Trace
Perrysburg at Dublin Coffman
Plymouth at Cardington Lincoln
Port Clinton at Sandusky Senior
Ridgedale at Ridgemont
Riverdale at Arlington
Rossford at Swanton
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
Sidney at St. Marys Memorial
South Central at Willard
St. Henry at Covington
Sullivan Black River at Western Reserve
Tinora at Liberty Center
Toledo Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen
Toledo Rogers at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. Francis at Anthony Wayne
Toledo St. John’s at Bowling Green
Toledo Start at Clyde
Upper Sandusky at River Valley
Upper Scioto Valley at Ada
Van Buren at Carey
Vermilion at Oberlin
Versailles at Celina
Wapakoneta at Bellefontaine
West Holmes at Wooster Triway
Woodmore at Northwood
Saturday’s Games
Lima Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson
Monroeville at Tiffin Calvert
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary’s
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 89 39 .695 —
New York 79 47 .627 9
Tampa Bay 66 61 .520 22½
Toronto 58 69 .457 30½
Baltimore 37 90 .291 51½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 53 .579 —
Minnesota 60 66 .476 13
Detroit 52 75 .409 21½
Chicago 48 78 .381 25
Kansas City 38 89 .299 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 77 50 .606 —
Oakland 76 51 .598 1
Seattle 72 56 .563 5½
Los Angeles 63 64 .496 14
Texas 57 72 .442 21
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Toronto 8, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 6, Boston 3
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 6, Texas 0
Houston 3, Seattle 2
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 6, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Oakland 2
Houston 10, Seattle 7
Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2
Boston 10, Cleveland 4
Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels at Arizona, late
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at Boston (Price 13-6), 1:05
Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-14) at Detroit (Boyd 7-11), 1:10
Kansas City (Duffy 7-11) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3), 7:10
Oakland (Cahill 5-2) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 71 55 .563 —
Philadelphia 68 58 .540 3
Washington 64 63 .504 7½
New York 56 70 .444 15
Miami 51 77 .398 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 72 53 .576 —
St. Louis 70 57 .551 3
Milwaukee 71 58 .550 3
Pittsburgh 63 65 .492 10½
Cincinnati 56 71 .441 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 70 56 .556 —
Colorado 68 57 .544 1½
Los Angeles 67 60 .528 3½
San Francisco 62 66 .484 9
San Diego 50 78 .391 21
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 10, Philadelphia 4
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7
San Diego 4, Colorado 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Results
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2
Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 3
San Diego at Colorado, late
L.A. Angels at Arizona, late
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 14-3) at Washington (Scherzer 16-5), 1:05
San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 1:10
San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-7), 3:10
Atlanta (Newcomb 10-6) at Miami (Straily 4-6), 7:10
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 8-9), 8:05
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Brewers 4, Reds 0
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Yelich rf 4 1 4 2
Peraza ss 4 0 2 0 Cain cf 5 0 3 1
Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0
M.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 1 0 0 0
Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0
Brnhart 1b 4 0 1 0 T.Shaw 2b-3b 3 0 1 0
Casali c 3 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 1 2 0
D.Hrrra 3b 3 0 1 0 Schoop ss-2b 4 1 1 0
Stphnsn p 1 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 2 0
P.Tcker ph 0 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 2 0 1 1
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0
H.Perez 2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 34 4 14 4
Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0
Milwaukee 100″102″00x — 4
DP–Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B–Yelich (27), T.Shaw (21), Braun 2 (21). HR–Yelich (21). SB–Peraza (19). CS–Yelich (3). S–F.Peralta (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Stephenson (L,0-2) 5 9 4 4 3 4
Peralta 2 3 0 0 1 0
Garrett 1 2 0 0 1 1
Milwaukee
Peralta (W,6-4) 7 3 0 0 2 7
Williams 2/3 2 0 0 1 0
Jeffress (S,6-10) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Stephenson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th Umpires–Home, Ryan Additon. First, Hunter Wendelstedt. Second, Adrian Johnson. Third, Tripp Gibson. T–2:56. A–33,058 (41,900).
Red Sox 10, Indians 4
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 2 1 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 0
Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 5 1 1 3
J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 2 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 2 2
Encrnco 1b 4 2 2 4 J.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 2
Y.Diaz dh 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 2 2 2
Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0
M.Cbrra ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Holt 3b 4 1 1 0
Gomes c 4 0 2 0 Swihart c 4 1 1 1
G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 2 2 0
E.Gnzal 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 38 10 14 10
Cleveland 200″020″000 — “4
Boston 100″502″11x — 10
E–E.Gonzalez (7). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 6, Boston 7. 2B–Lindor (40), J.Ramirez (32), Benintendi (35), Bradley Jr. (24). HR–Encarnacion 2 (27), Moreland (15), Bogaerts 2 (19). CS–Kinsler (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco L,15-7 3 2/3 8 6 5 1 6
Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 2
Otero 1 2/3 2 2 2 0 1
Allen 1 2 1 1 1 1
Boston
Johnson 4 1/3 5 3 3 1 3
Hembree 2/3 1 1 1 0 1
Workman H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes (W,5-3) 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly 1 1 0 0 1 1
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 4th HBP–by Johnson (Guyer). WP–Carrasco, Kelly. Umpires–Home, Jeremie Rehak. First, Gerry Davis. Second, Pat Hoberg. Third, Brian Knight. T–3:24. A–37,107 (37,731).
Cubs 8, Tigers 2
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Mrphy 2b 5 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0
J.Baez ss 5 1 2 3 Cstllns rf 4 0 3 0
Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 1 Goodrum 2b-lf 4 0 1 0
Zobrist dh-2b 5 1 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0
Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 2 0 0 0
Almora cf 4 1 2 0 Adduci ph-1b 0 0 0 1
Bote 3b 2 1 1 2 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0
Cntrras c 2 1 1 1 Ro.Rdrg 1b-2b 4 0 1 1
I.Happ lf 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 2 8 2
Chicago 000″031″004 — 8
Detroit 010″000″010 — 2
E–Goodrum (11), Rizzo (7). DP–Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB–Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B–Zobrist (21), Almora (23), Castellanos (35). HR–J.Baez (26), Rizzo (20), Bote (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester W,14-5 5 2/3 7 1 1 1 3
Cishek H,20 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
Edwards Jr. H,18 1/3 1 1 0 1 0
Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strop H,8 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Liriano (L,3-9) 5 1/3 7 4 4 2 3
Farmer 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
Stumpf 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara 1/3 3 4 4 1 0
Coleman 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
J.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Umpires–Home, Alfonso Marquez. First, James Hoye. Second, Quinn Wolcott. Third, Sean Barber. T–3:26. A–28,286 (41,297).
Tuesday’s Late Boxscore
Reds 9, Brewers 7
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 5 2 2 0 Yelich lf-rf 4 1 1 0
Ervin lf 5 0 2 1 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 4 1 2 3 Jnnings p 0 0 0 0
Suarez ss-3b 4 1 1 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
M.Wllms rf 5 1 2 1 Cain cf 4 1 1 0
Brnhart c 4 1 1 0 Mstakas 3b 5 0 0 0
D.Hrrra 3b 4 1 1 0 Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 1
Peraza ss 0 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b 5 1 1 1
Dixon 1b 4 1 2 0 Thames rf 2 1 0 0
Romano p 2 1 1 1 Burnes p 0 0 0 0
Lrenzen ph-p 1 0 0 0 Schoop ph 1 1 1 1
C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 1 0 1 0
P.Tcker ph 1 0 0 0 Kratz c 4 0 2 1
D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Broxton pr-rf 1 1 0 0
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 4 0 2 2
Ju.Grra p 2 0 0 0
Braun lf 2 0 2 1
Totals 39 9 14 6 Totals 40 7 13 7
Cincinnati 003″400″002 — 9
Milwaukee 401″000″020 — 7
E–Moustakas (8), Thames (5). DP–Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 9. 2B–M.Williams (3), D.Herrera (1), Dixon 2 (6), Aguilar (20), Braun (19). 3B–M.Williams (1). HR–Gennett (19), T.Shaw (26), Schoop (18). SB–Broxton (5), Braun (10). CS–Barnhart (4). SF–Gennett (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Romano 5 7 5 5 2 5
Reed H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hernandez H,12 1/3 2 2 2 0 1
Iglesias W,2-1 BS,4 1 2/3 3 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Guerra 5 1/3 10 7 2 1 6
Burnes 2 2/3 1 0 0 1 2
Williams 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Jennings (L,4-5) 0 1 1 1 0 0
Knebel 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 9th WP–Romano. Umpires–Home, Tripp Gibson. First, Ryan Additon. Second, Hunter Wendelstedt. Third, Adrian Johnson. T–3:22. A–29,467 (41,900).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .328; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Smith, Tampa Bay, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Brantley, Cleveland, .301; Benintendi, Boston, .299.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 105; Betts, Boston, 102; Martinez, Boston, 94; Benintendi, Boston, 89; Ramirez, Cleveland, 87; Bregman, Houston, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Segura, Seattle, 78.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 108; Davis, Oakland, 102; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 81; Stanton, New York, 81; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Cruz, Seattle, 79; 3 tied at 78.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 154; Segura, Seattle, 152; Lindor, Cleveland, 147; Merrifield, Kansas City, 146; Rosario, Minnesota, 146; Betts, Boston, 144; Stanton, New York, 140; Benintendi, Boston, 139; Castellanos, Detroit, 139; Brantley, Cleveland, 137.
DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bregman, Houston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Andujar, New York, 36; Benintendi, Boston, 35; Pillar, Toronto, 35; Piscotty, Oakland, 35.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 38; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 27.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Happ, New York, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Price, Boston, 13-6; 5 tied at 12.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.07; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Cole, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 3.05; Fiers, Oakland, 3.21; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.25; Severino, New York, 3.28.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 226; Verlander, Houston, 223; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Morton, Houston, 182; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Carrasco, Cleveland, 167; Kluber, Cleveland, 166; Berrios, Minnesota, 161.
National League
BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .319; Yelich, Milwaukee, .314; Markakis, Atlanta, .313; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .307; Peralta, Arizona, .305; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .304; Zobrist, Chicago, .304.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 87; Albies, Atlanta, 85; Carpenter, St. Louis, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 78; Turner, Washington, 76.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 92; Suarez, Cincinnati, 92; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 90; Arenado, Colorado, 87; Story, Colorado, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Harper, Washington, 80; Rizzo, Chicago, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 78; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 155; Markakis, Atlanta, 154; Gennett, Cincinnati, 145; Peraza, Cincinnati, 144; Castro, Miami, 141; Yelich, Milwaukee, 141; Albies, Atlanta, 140; Arenado, Colorado, 138; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 138; Story, Colorado, 138.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Story, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 29.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Baez, Chicago, 26; Shaw, Milwaukee, 26; Story, Colorado, 26.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 20; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 19; Story, Colorado, 17.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9; 5 tied at 10.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.17; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 198; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 161; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 15 4 6 51 53 29
New York 15 6 4 49 48 26
New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34
Columbus 11 8 6 39 32 32
Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39
Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42
New England 7 9 8 29 38 40
D.C. United 7 9 6 27 39 39
Toronto FC 6 12 6 24 40 45
Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57
Chicago 6 15 5 23 36 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 13 5 6 45 39 30
Sporting Kansas City 12 6 6 42 45 30
Los Angeles FC 12 7 6 42 49 39
Real Salt Lake 11 10 5 38 36 44
LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47
Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34
Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26
Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49
Minnesota United 9 14 2 29 38 50
Houston 7 11 6 27 40 36
Colorado 6 13 6 24 31 42
San Jose 3 13 8 17 34 44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, August 22
New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Thursday, August 23
Columbus at Chicago, 7
FC Dallas at Houston, 9
Friday, August 24
Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Saturday, August 25
New England at Philadelphia, 7
Montreal at Toronto FC, 8
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9
Vancouver at San Jose, 10
Sunday, August 26
D.C. United at New York, 7
Seattle at Portland, 9:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 23 11 .676 —
x-Washington 22 12 .647 1
x-Connecticut 21 13 .618 2
Chicago 13 21 .382 10
New York 7 27 .206 16
Indiana 6 28 .176 17
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 26 8 .765 —
x-Phoenix 20 14 .588 6
x-Los Angeles 19 15 .559 7
x-Minnesota 18 16 .529 8
x-Dallas 15 19 .441 11
Las Vegas 14 20 .412 12
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
Sunday’s Results
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86
Phoenix 96, New York 85
Indiana 97, Chicago 92
Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78
Seattle 84, Dallas 68
Minnesota 88, Washington 83
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Minnesota at Los Angeles, late
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15
Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 38 37
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34
Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 70 42
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 37 29
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24
Denver 0 2 0 .000 51 66
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 52 42
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
New England 37, Philadelphia 20
Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13
Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34
Friday’s Results
N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17
Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14
Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17
Carolina 27, Miami 20
Arizona 20, New Orleans 15
Saturday’s Results
Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10
L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15
Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13
Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14
Houston 16, San Francisco 13
Chicago 24, Denver 23
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10
Monday’s Game
Baltimore 20, Indianapolis 19
Thursday’s GAME
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8
Friday’S games
New England at Carolina, 7:30
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30
Denver at Washington, 7:30
Seattle at Minnesota, 8
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8
Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30
Saturday’S games
Kansas City at Chicago, 1
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7
Baltimore at Miami, 7
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8
Sunday’S games
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4
Arizona at Dallas, 8
WEEK 4
Thursday, Aug. 30
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
Double Elimination
Thursday’s RESULTS
GAME 1 — Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings
Game 2 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2
Game 3 — Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2
Game 4 — Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1
FRIday’s GAMES
Game 5 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings
Game 6 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4
Game 7 — Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3
GAME 8 — Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings
Saturday’s RESULTS
GAME 9 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0
GAME 10 — Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5
GAME 11 — Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings
GAME 12 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Game 13 — Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1
Game 14 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1
Game 15 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2
Game 16 — Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3
Monday’s RESULTS
GAME A — Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings
GAME 17 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated
GAME 18 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated
GAME 19 — Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated
Game 20 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated
Tuesday’s RESULTS
Game B — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ppd
Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd
Game 22 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4
Game 22 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3
Game 23 — Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings
Game 24 — Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0, 5 innings
Thursday’s Games
Game B — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), TBA
GAME 25 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 3 p.m.
GAME 26 — Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Staten Island (N.Y.), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s GameS
International Championship
GAME 27 — Seoul (South Korea) vs. Game 25 winner, 12:30 p.m.
United States Championship
GAME 28 — Honolulu vs. Game 26 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Third Place
GAME 29 — Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m.
World Championship
GAME 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Edwin Encarnacion from the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL. Claimed C Chris Rabago off waivers from Colorado and optioned him to Trenton (EL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Addison Russell on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Added INF Daniel Murphy to the 25-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Felix Paulino. Designated RHP Jose Taveras for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Adrian Sanchez to Syracuse (IL).
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Sonny Cortez.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Trevor Lubking.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Chad Martin.
Midwest League
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHP Brendan Feldmann was transferred to Buies Creek (Cal).
Can-Am League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Jordan Lennerton
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Martire Garcia. Released LHP Sean Bierman.
Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Brandon Maddern and INF Derek Perry.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Hendry Rodriguez.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Anthony Critelli.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DTs Tani Tupou and Nigel Williams. Released TE Chris Bazile and WR Austin Wolf.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Charles Johnson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Tion Green. Waived-injured RB Josh Ferguson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed FB Luke McNit off waivers from Atlanta. Signed S George Iloka.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Kenny Britt.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced the retirement of DL Cedric Thornton. Signed DT Chris Jones to a one-year contract.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Fined Ottawa OL SirVincent Rogers an undisclosed amount objectional conduct in an Aug. 17 game against Winnipeg. Fined Montreal LB Chris Ackie an undisclosed amount for leading with his helmet in delivering a high hit on Edmonton QB Mike Reilly and Montreal WR Adarius Bowman and Edmonton DB Mercy Maston undisclosed amounts for objectional conduct in an Aug. 18 game. Fined Calgary DB Emanuel Davis an undisclosed amount for making contact with and verbally abusing an official during an Aug. 19 game.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Doug Parrish.
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced weightlifter Joshua Gaskins received a two-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
College
CENTENARY — Named Marcus Manning interim director of athletics and recreation.
FLORIDA STATE — Named David Coburn interim athletic director.
SAN DIEGO STATE — Extended the contract of Brian Dutcher men’s basketball coach through the 2022-23 season.
WISCONSIN — Suspended WR Danny Davis for the first two games of the season.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
DANBURY 181, HOpewELL-LOUDON 190, NEW RIEGEL 194
AT SENECA HILLS
MEDALIST: Cody Balliet, Hopewell-Loudon & David Mesnard, Danbury, 44. Other scores: (Dan) Tyler Murray 45, Justin Murray 46, Grayson Clark 46. (H-L) Kylee Cline 45, Owen Schumm 50, Devin Falter 51. (NR) Jacob Theis 46, Brandon Seifert 47, Eric Theis 50, Sam Whipple 51.
records: Leipsic 1-2; Lincolnview 1-6.
ARCADIA 197, Elmwood 210
AT LAKELAND GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Wyatt Lucas, Arcadia, 41. Other scores: (Arc) Casey Cramer 48, Will Recker 52, Joel Lininger 56. (Elm) Carter Taft 48, Mason Green 48, Austin Minich 56, Paul Meyer 58. (Lima Perry) Josh Dyer 47, Keaton Miller 52, Adam Liles 55.
records: Ottawa-Glandorf 2-0; Wayne Trace 1-2.
RIVERDALE 204, RIDGEMONT 231
AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS
MEDALIST: Andrew Kuenzli, Riverdale, 41. Other scores: (Riv) Reese Haley 50, Curtis Tracy 51, Justin Hartman 62. (Rid) Crason James 52, Gage Surer 58, Payne Clark 58, Collin Wallace 63
records: Liberty-Benton 4-0; Kenton 3-2.
Prep Girls Golf
OTSEGO 199, NORTH BALTIMORE 230
AT BIRCH RUN
MEDALIST: Olivia Jackson, Otsego, 38. Other scores: (NB) Jordan Bucher 44, Lilly Westgate 52, Jordan Baker 64, Lexi Long 70, Zoey Beaupry 71. (Ots) Maggie Lehsten 51, Hope London 55, Hayle Grimmer 56.
Prep Girls Tennis
BUCYRUS 3, FOSTORIA 2
SINGLES
No.1 — Alivia Lewis (Buc) def. Jennaleigh McCumber 6-2, 6-3.
No.2 — Naija Miller (Fos) def. Natalee Predene 6-2, 6-4.
No.3 — Caleigh Rister (Buc) def. Abrianna Swarrtz 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
No.1 — Kyhra Baeder & Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Sarah Lipscomb & Sarah Scott 6-4, 6-0.
No.2 — Allyson Zornos & Allie Hinkle (Buc) def. Imani Velazquez & Raelyn Hoffman 6-2, 6-4.
Area Golf
SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE
RENEGADES LEAGUE
THROW OUT TWO MYSTERY HOLES — (1st flight) Sharon Hartman 39; Judy Keel 46; (3rd flight) Jane Bradley 56.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
Elmwood, Van Buren & McComb at North Baltimore, 4:30
Prep Boys Golf
Elmwood at Swanton, 4:30
North Baltimore at Liberty Center, 4:30
Wynford at Carey (N10), 4:30
Seneca East at Hopewell-Loudon, 4:30
Upper Scioto Valley at Arlington, 4:30
Prep Girls Golf
Leipsic & Otsego at Van Buren, 3:40
Elmwood at Bluffton, 4
Prep Girls Soccer
Kalida at Van Buren, 5
Prep Girls Tennis
Tiffin Calvert at Oak Harbor (SBC), 4
Prep Volleyball
Riverdale at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5:30
Colonel Crawford at Carey (N10), 5:30
Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort, 5:30
Elmwood at North Baltimore, 5:30
New Riegel at Arcadia, 5:30
Columbus Grove at Arlington, 5:30
Lakota at Woodmore, 6
Lake at TIffin Calvert, 6
LOCAL & AREA
Lakeland Golf Scramble
FOSTORIA — A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.