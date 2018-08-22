Prep Sports: Green powers Arcadia past Hardin Northern

DOLA — Arcadia’s Tori Green finished with 14 kills and four aces and the Redskins swept Hardin Northern 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 for a nonleague volleyball win Tuesday.

Sydney Ramsey added a match-high 15 digs while Samantha Burnett collected 18 assists, four aces and eight digs for the Redskins (2-0).

Rylie Bame fronted the Polar Bears with six kills and four blocks.

ARCADIA (2-0)

POINTS: Caity Cramer 14, Samantha Burnett & Tori Green 9, Samantha Watkins 7. SERVING: Caity Cramer 16-19, Burnett 13-13, Sydney Ramsey 12-12. ACES: Burnett & Green 4. KILLS: Green 14, Lyndee Ward 8, Watkins 7. SPIKING: Ward 20-21, Green 25-28, Lea Pessell 13-15, Watkins 15-22. ASSISTS: Burnett 18, Cramer 12. SETTING: Burnett 40-42, Cramer 39-40. DIGS: Ramsey 15, Watkins 11, Burnett 8.

HARDIN NORTHERN

ACES: Renee Newton 2. KILLS: Rylie Bame 6. ASSISTS: Gabby Weaver 5. DIGS: Morgan Pauley & Emma Miller 12, Bame 8, Weaver 7, Quinn Stewart-Evans. BLOCKS: Bame 4.

ELMWOOD 3

GIBSONBURG 1

GIBSONBURG — Anna Veryser stashed 13 kills and Madi Schroeder handed out 48 assists as Elmwood topped Gibsonburg 23-25, 27-25, 25-17, 28-26 on Tuesday night in nonconference volleyball.

Maddie Mossbarger added 10 kills and Jill Hannah came up with 24 digs to go with two aces as the Royals upped their record to 2-0.

Brooklyn Thrash served for three aces for Elmwood.

ELMWOOD (2-0)

ACES: Brooklyn Thrash 3, Jill Hannah 2. KILLS: Anna Veryser 13, Maddie Mossbarger 10, Kayla Minich 9. ASSISTS: Madi Schroeder 48. DIGS: Hannah 24, Lizzy Hall 17, Schroeder 14.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Gibsonburg, 25-20, 8-25, 25-23.

OLD FORT 3

CLYDE 0

OLD FORT — Madison Guth handed out 30 assists to fuel Old Fort past Clyde 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 for a nonconference volleyball victory Tuesday.

Jenna Clouse led the Stockaders with 11 kills while Savannah McCoy and Grace Wasserman each added seven.

Ruby Schabel backed Clyde with eight kills and 10 digs.

CLYDE

KILLS: Ruby Schabel 8, Alexis Keegan & Jackie Smith 6. ASSISTS: Grace Ball 20. DIGS: Schabel & Keegan 10. BLOCKS: Schabel & Smith 2.

OLD FORT

ACES: Madison Guth 2. KILLS: Jenna Clouse 11, Grace Wasserman & Savannah McCoy 7, Morgan Miller 6. ASSISTS: Guth 30. DIGS: Ashlyn Magers 21, McCoy & Miller 8; MarQue Harris 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort, 25-20, 25-12.

FRESHMEN: Old Fort 25-9, 25-15.

VAN BUREN 3

LAKOTA 0

VAN BUREN — Van Buren’s Mackenzie Saltzman and Annika Rinehart each recorded a double-double as the Black Knights swept Lakota 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 on Tuesday for a nonleague volleyball win.

Saltzman notched 11 kills and 14 digs while Rinehart totaled 20 assists and 11 digs for Van Buren.

Grace Swaisgood made a match-high 26 digs for the Raiders (0-1).

LAKOTA (0-1)

SERVING: Anna Brubaker 11-11, Madison King 10-10, Grace Swaisgood 7-8. ACES: King 4, Brubaker & Swaisgood 2. KILLS: King 5. ASSISTS: Katelyn Klotz 4, Qiara Palos 3. SETTING: Klotz 53-54. DIGS: Swaisgood 26, King 9, Brubaker 8, Palos 6.

VAN BUREN

KILLS: Mackenzie Saltzman 11, Emma Reineke 7, Jessica Rinehart 5, Annika Rinehart 3. SPIKING: Saltzman 21-22. ASSISTS: A. Rinehart 20, J. Rinehart 2. DIGS: Saltzman & Faith Dewalt 14, A. Rinehart 11, Maddy Marks 8. BLOCKS: Sydney Leeper & Reineke 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 25-12, 25-12.

Boys Soccer

ARCHBOLD 8

VAN BUREN 0

ARCHBOLD — Archbold converted eight of its 11 shots on goal into scores to rout Van Buren 8-0 for a nonleague boys soccer win Tuesday.

Trey Theobald assisted both goals in the first half and scored two more in the second half for the Bluestreaks (2-0).

Saige Warren made three saves in net for the Black Knights (1-1) who mustered six shots on goal of their own.

goals: (Arch) Elijah Zimmerman & Trey Theobald 2, Andrew Hogrefe, Clay Gerig, Ethan Hagans, Josh Kidder. Assists: Trey Theobald 2. shots-on-goal: Archbold 11; Van Buren 6. saves: (VB) Saige Warren 3; (Arch) Noah Cheney 6.

records: Archbold 2-0; Van Buren 1-1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 2-0.

Comments

comments