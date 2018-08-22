Prep roundup: Strong run by Sheets at Upper

UPPER SANDUSKY — Fostoria senior Dylan Sheets placed in the top 15 in the boys meet to lead the Redmen at Wednesday’s Upper Sandusky Icebreaker Invitational at Harrison Smith Park.

Powerful Mount Gilead swept the top five spots in the 16-team race to win the boys title with a perfect 15 points. Carey nipped Fostoria 331-333 for 11th place. Riverdale (377) was 15th.

Fostoria’s Dylan Sheets was 15th for the Redmen with a time of 17:50.85.

Mount Gilead also won the girls meet as they outpointed Toledo Notre Dame 52-58. The Lady Red was last with 367 points.

Cross country newcomer Haili O’Neal led the way for Fostoria’s girls team by finishing 47th in 23:52.36.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Mount Gilead 15. 2, Columbus Grove 66. 3, Tiffin Columbian 102. 4, Napoleon 138. 5, Upper Sandusky 169. 6, Galion 187. 7, Oak Harbor 194. 8, Gibsonburg 239. 9, Cardington Lincoln 252. 10, Kenton 277. 11, Carey 331. 12, Fostoria 333. 13, Toledo Rogers 342. 14, Caledonia River Valley 359. 15, Riverdale 377. 16, Wynford 407.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Brett Shipman (Mount Gilead) 16:35.51. 15, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:50.85.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Mount Gilead 52. 2, Toledo Notre Dame 58. 3, Columbus Grove 76. 4, Napoleon 113. 5, Tiffin Columbian 120. 6, Kenton 175. 7, Upper Sandusky 203. 8, Galion 224. 9, Carey 253. 10, Riverdale 264. 11, Gibsonburg 292. 12, Oak Harbor 326. 13, Wynford 329. 14, Fostoria 367.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Lauren Mick (Toledo Notre Dame) 18:24.08. 47, Haili O’Neal (Fos) 23:52.36.

FHS tennis nipped

Fostoria High’s girls tennis team earned a singles and a doubles victory but fell 3-2 to Bucyrus in nonleague action Wednesday.

The Lady Red got their lone singles win from Naija Miller, who defeated Natalee Predene in the No. 2 matchup.

Fostoria’s No. 1 doubles team of Kyhra Baeder and Rubi Dessausure beat Sarah Lipscomb and Sarah Scott 6-4, 6-0.

Bucyrus’ Allyson Zornos and Allie Hinkle topped Imani Velazquez and Raelyn Hoffman in the No. 2 doubles match.

In singles play, Bucyrus got wins from Alivia Lewis over Jennaleigh McCumber at No. 1 and Caleigh Rister over Abrianna Swartz in the No. 3 match.

Prep volleyball

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 3

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 0

FREMONT — Hopewell-Loudon picked up its second win of the season in a straight-set nonconference sweep of Fremont St. Joseph 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 on Wednesday.

Peyton Hoover led the Chieftains (2-2) with nine kills and six digs. Kasey Livesay served six aces, Chelsey Depinet recorded seven digs and Abbi Roerdink had 24 assists and two blocks.

Fremont St. Joseph dropped to 0-2.

Hopewell-Loudon (2-2)

ACES: Kasey Livesay 6. KILLS: Peyton Hoover 9, Megain Kreais 5. ASSISTS: Abbi Roerdink 24. DIGS: Chelsey Depinet 7, Hoover 6. BLOCKS: Roerdink 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon 25-22, 25-18.

VAN BUREN 3

KALIDA 2

VAN BUREN — After falling behind two sets to none, Van Buren rallied with wins in each of the next three sets to edge Kalida 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-7 in Wednesday’s nonleague match.

Mackenzie Saltzman, who led the Black Knights with four aces and six kills, ignited VB with seven straight points and three aces to begin the fifth and final set.

Emma Reineke and Maddy Marks hammered 11 kills each to lead Van Buren (3-0), Faith DeWalt notched 42 digs and Lindsey Shaw had 34 assists, 15 digs and two aces on perfect 28 of 28 serving.

Kalida fell to 0-1.

Van Buren (3-0)

SERVING: Lindsey Shaw 28-28. ACES: Mackenzie Saltzman 4, Faith DeWalt & Shaw 2. KILLS: Maddy Marks & Emma Reineke 11, Saltzman 6. ASSISTS: Shaw 34. DIGS: F. DeWalt 42, Shaw 15, Marks 10. BLOCKS: Reineke & Sydney Leeper 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren 25-10, 25-11.

Comments

comments