Prep football: Injuries are part of the game

By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

Where there’s football, there will always be injuries.

The game is too physical to plan around them.

It’s so out of a coach’s hands, the good or bad fortunes his team may have with injuries can often dictate the season.

Simply, winning or losing an extra game can be a product of who is healthy and when.

It felt truer on a new level for those in the Review Times coverage area.

All eight area teams compete in either Division V, VI or VII — the three smallest in the OHSAA.

While the playing field seems even with most schools not having a plethora of available kids, a key injury or two can flip the scale.

Here’s a look at the worst of the area’s injury impact last season:

Fourth-and-longshot

When is a quarterback not a quarterback?

When you’re down to your fourth-stringer, of course.

That was the case of Hopewell-Loudon and Elmwood, where neither team was left with a true signal caller.

Both experienced the same tough luck at the position and, at one point, began direct-snapping to backs or receivers.

Ironically, the two teams met in Week 2 where Elmwood starter Jonah Childress suffered a broken leg on the second series.

By then, Hopewell-Loudon was on QB No. 3 in freshman Luke Jameson.

Second-year starter Zach Kreais suffered a broken collarbone on the first series of the game in the season opener against Tiffin Calvert — a perennial Division VII playoff team.

H-L coach Brian Colatruglio was hoping to get his team, once a small-division power in its own right, back into the postseason.

“We felt we had a playoff team,” he said. “Maybe 8-2, 7-3 and sneak in the bottom.”

However, backup Brock Williams broke his foot in the last week of scrimmages, leaving Jameson to handle the heat of an experienced Calvert defense.

The Chieftains got by OK by handing it off to workhorse/speedster running back Sam Stickley.

The extra dimension was still missing. Jameson only completed 4 of 14 passes for 38 yards with three interceptions.

Despite 181 rushing yards and even a pick-six by Stickley, Calvert prevailed 21-12.

“We thought we battled with them,” Colatruglio said. “We felt we had the chance to have that type of season.”

Calvert went on to finish 8-4 and win a playoff game.

H-L’s fortunes didn’t get better.

Stickley only played in five games last season due to injuries.

In Week 6 at Arlington, Jameson went down on the last play of the first half.

The Chieftains dropped the contest 15-14 with two skill position players taking direct snaps. Both threw an interception on the final two drives to seal the Red Devils’ win.

There was, at least, some semblance of positive as Kreais returned for the final three games, though he wasn’t 100 percent.

By then, the Chieftains were 2-5 and out of the playoff hunt.

A 12-6 win over Riverdale put the finishing touches on a 3-7 year.

Colatruglio felt the turmoil wasn’t anything related to injury trends in football. He mostly chalked it up to a fluke.

“It was unlike anything I’ve ever been through,” he said. “I’ve coached 20 years and I’ve never had a quarterback miss a start due to injury.”

First-year Elmwood coach Greg Bishop had similar intentions of righting the ship of a program which had seen better days.

Childress hadn’t played football since junior high but was a standout on the basketball court and on the track. He’d later qualify for the Division III state meet in the 400-meter dash.

The Royals dropped their season opener against Gibsonburg 41-0 before things turned sour.

At the time of the injury, Hopewell-Loudon led just 7-0 but with Elmwood threatening.

Childress scrambled for a short gain in Chieftains territory. When the pile cleared, he remained down with a broken leg.

“In the name of the game, I always try to have a backup plan for every scenario,” Bishop said.

The Royals settled for a field goal on the drive and didn’t score again until H-L held a 44-3 lead.

The scoring woes continued.

Elmwood went the next four games without scoring in the first half.

By the time the Royals finally did so, they were on QB No. 3 in Konner Logston — senior backup Christian Aldaco suffered a season-ending injury the prior week.

“We wanted Jonah in the backfield to be able to get the ball to Christian,” Bishop said. “It makes it tough and it makes us rethink what we’re doing. Thank goodness Levi Garner stepped us big and helped us with the run game.”

Logston didn’t get to finish the season. He went down the Wednesday before the final game.

“We didn’t even try passing the ball one time,” Bishop said.

The Royals nearly came away victorious. A 31-22 loss to Woodmore cemented a year of heartbreak and literal bones breaking.

“We had six kids that broke something, and all six were starters,” Bishop said.

“This offseason we examined some things, how we’re going to practice. We need to make sure that we’re not just beating the crap out of each other in practice.”

It only takes one

Sometimes it isn’t about the quantity of injuries, but just exactly who goes down.

Teams often rely on the strength of their senior class as their most experienced pieces.

In the case of Vanlue and Lakota, each lost a key senior early in the season.

Vanlue’s Caleb Bonham, a 6-3, 230-pound tight end, was lost from the first game when he broke his leg and ankle.

“When you have one kid break his leg, ankle as he did, it definitely takes its toll on us,” Vanlue coach Jeremy Kloepfer said. “It’s not like we have 20 kids waiting on the sidelines waiting to go in and replace him.”

In fact, Vanlue only had 19 players on its entire roster.

The Wildcats led Danbury 12-8 at halftime in their season opener.

Bonham went down about four plays into the third quarter.

“I really felt we were handling them up front at that point,” he said. “(Bonham) goes down, our running back went down all within the first four plays and that really kind of set the tone for the rest of that game, and unfortunately the rest of the season.”

Danbury pounced.

The Lakers reeled off 31 unanswered points in the third frame en route to a 39-19 win.

Kloepfer was able to shuffle enough pieces on offense to mask the void for the rest of the season and get by “OK.” Defensively was where it hurt most.

“We had, I felt, pretty decent bookends in Troy Ward and Caleb Bonham,” Kloepfer said. “Without him down there, that just freed up one whole side of the field

“We had to put in a freshman at that position. That’s the problem when a senior goes down. Usually it’s a freshman that’s trying to fill that spot. It’s a big hole.”

Lakota had nearly as many seniors last season, 16, as Vanlue had players a year ago.

Yet it only took one season-ending injury to senior Jordan White to shake things up.

White endured his broken leg after a game-changing play.

He got dragged down from behind after an interception return with the Raiders leading rival Gibsonburg 10-0 in Week 3. They eventually lost 18-17.

“As a young head coach, I learned I did not have enough guys ready to go at that position,” Lakota coach Mike Lento said.

White was both the Raiders’ starting running back and safety.

Him getting carted of the field brought the team together.

“I don’t think our guys have ever been through something like that,” said Lento. “… It was emotional, seeing him go down, because (Jordan) is a great kid.”

White was a bit more than a player.

“We lost a coach on the field,” Lento said. “I don’t care who you are, that’s always tough to come off of.

“Now our kids have gone through it and hopefully there’s not a next time but when you go through those things, it helps you get a little bit thicker skin.”

Wolf: 419-427-8496,

Send an E-mail to andywolf

Comments

comments