Girls Cross Country: H-L looks to go out with a bang

It’s Hopewell-Loudon’s final year as a member of the Blanchard Valley Conference.

Veteran head coach Paul Jones’ Chieftains would like nothing better than to go out on top.

Hopewell-Loudon had a solid season a year ago, winning the league and district meets while falling a little short of a trip to state at the Division III regional at Tiffin.

Senior Renae Kapelka and sophomore Taylor Leiter, who both earned first team all-Blanchard Valley Conference honors, are the top returnees for Hopewell-Loudon.

Juniors Corrin Hoover and Kenzie Coleman and sophomores Brook Breidenbach, Taylor Joseph and Riley Suter also return.

Lakota sophomore Reilly Cozette is back after a terrific freshman season in which she qualified for the Division III state meet for the Raiders. The defending Sandusky Bay Conference River Division champ is one of five runners back at Lakota this season.

Senior Brooke Shank, juniors Julia Baker and Alysha Enright and sophomore Savana Ranzenberger are also back for the Raiders.

Another area runner to watch should be Van Buren junior Justine Hunt.

There was one coaching change in the area. Former St. Wendelin head coach Ethan Reinhart has taken on the role as head coach at New Riegel.

Elmwood

HEAD COACH: Jason Barringer (3rd year).

2017 CONFERENCE FINISH: 6th in Northern Buckeye Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Grace Armbruster, soph.; Lainey Bingham, soph.; Liz Hoffman, soph.; Morgan Reinhard, soph.

TOP PROSPECTS: Anna Allison, fr.; Nina Zibbel, fr.

NOTABLE: With just six runners there’s little margin for error for the Royals this season. Hoffman is the top returnee as she earned honorable mention honors in the NBC last season.

Fostoria

HEAD COACH: Kim Fant-Cousin (15th year).

2017 CONFERENCE FINISH: 5th in Northern Buckeye Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Briana Hickle, sr.; Alice James, sr.; Maci Sheets, jr.; Dezrea Miranda, soph.

TOP PROSPECTS: Hope Nowicki, sr.; Halie O’Neal, soph.

NOTABLE: Four runners return for Fostoria as the Redmen begin the season with six runners.

Hopewell-Loudon

HEAD COACH: Paul Jones (22nd year).

2017 CONFERENCE FINISH: Blanchard Valley Conference champs.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Renae Kapelka, sr.; Corrin Hoover, jr.; Ashley Brickner, jr.; Kenzie Coleman, jr.; Taylor Leiter, soph.; Brook Breidenbach, soph.; Taylor Joseph, soph.; Riley Suter, soph.

TOP PROSPECTS: Zoe Kent, jr.; Emma Shellhammer, fr.; Lilianna Ortiz, fr.; Trinity Reinhard, fr.

NOTABLE: Five top-seven runners return for the BVC defending champs. Kapelka and Leiter were first team all-conference in 2017 and led the Chieftains to a district championship and spot in the OHSAA Division III regional meet.

Lakota

HEAD COACH: Don Windom (31st year).

2017 CONFERENCE FINISH: 2nd in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Julia Baker, jr.; Reilly Cozette, soph., state qualifier; Alysha Enright, jr.; Savana Ranzenberger, soph.; Brooke Shank, sr.

TOP PROSPECTS: Kiersten Linkey, jr.; Samantha Weaver, sr.; Kiersten Linkey, jr.; Zoie Lamb, fr.; Madelynn Hushour, fr.

NOTABLE: Cozette, a state qualifier last season as a freshmen and the defending SBC River Division champ, is one of five returning letterwinners for the Raiders.

New Riegel

HEAD COACH: Ethan Reinhart (1st year).

2017 CONFERENCE FINISH: Didn’t field a compete team.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Sydney Clouse, sr.

TOP PROSPECTS: Brooklyn Williams, jr.; Grace Clouse, soph.; Gabrielle Nye, fr.; Jessica Nye, fr.

NOTABLE: The first job of new coach Ethan Reinhart will be to build numbers and this year is a start for the Blue Jackets’ girls program. Senior Sydney Clouse is back and four newcomers will join her meaning NR will be able to field a full team this season.

Van Buren

HEAD COACH: Adam Schumaker (9th year).

2017 CONFERENCE FINISH: Didn’t field a full team.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Justine Hunt, jr.

TOP PROSPECTS: McKenna Viccierelli, soph.; Megan Pisarsky, fr.; Ella Webster, fr.

NOTABLE: It looks like the Black Knights will be a runner short of fielding a full team this season. The girls will feature one of the top runners in the area this season as first team all-BVC runner and individual regional qualifier Justine Hunt is back for her junior season.

