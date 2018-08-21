Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Ann Arbor Gabriel Riche at Toledo Scott

Mansfield Madison at Shelby

Toledo Waite at Sylvania Northview

Seneca East vs. Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Friday’s Games

Ansonia at Riverside

Antwerp at Montpelier

Bellevue at Canton Central Catholic

Bluffton at Cory-Rawson

Bryan at Van Wert

Buckeye Central at Crestline

Bucyrus at Galion Senior

Canton GlenOak at Toledo Whitmer

Cardinal Stritch at Fremont St. Joseph

Cleveland Lutheran West at New London

Coldwater at Kenton

Colonel Crawford at Mount Gilead

Columbus Bishop Hartley at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Danbury at Vanlue

Dayton Northmont at Lima Senior

Defiance at Napoleon

Delaware Hayes at Buckeye Valley

Delphos St. John’s at Toledo Woodward

Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edon at Ayersville

Elida at Tiffin Columbian

Elmwood at Gibsonburg

Evergreen at Otsego

Fairbanks at North Union

Fairview at Wauseon

Findlay at Hilliard Bradley

Fort Recovery at Sidney Lehman

Fostoria Senior at Oak Harbor

Fredericktown at Clear Fork

Fremont Ross at Springfield

Galion Northmor at Elgin

Genoa at Columbus Bishop Ready

Hardin Northern at Arcadia

Hicksville at Archbold

Hilltop at Edgerton

Holgate at Stryker

Hopewell-Loudon at Ravenna Southeast

Indian Lake at Marion Pleasant

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Ashland Mapleton

Lake at Patrick Henry

Lexington at Ontario

Liberty-Benton at Wynford

Lima Bath at Allen East

Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville

Lima Perry at Ottawa Hills

Loudonville at Ashland Crestview

Mansfield Senior at Norwalk Senior

Marion Local at Woodlan, Ind.

Maumee at Toledo Bowsher

McComb at Delta

Milan Edison at Firelands

Millington, Mich. at Sylvania Southview

Minster at Fort Loramie

Mohawk at Lakota

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

New Bremen at Benjamin Logan

Orrville at Wooster Senior

Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove

Parkway at Convoy Crestview

Paulding at Wayne Trace

Perrysburg at Dublin Coffman

Plymouth at Cardington Lincoln

Port Clinton at Sandusky Senior

Ridgedale at Ridgemont

Riverdale at Arlington

Rossford at Swanton

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

Sidney at St. Marys Memorial

South Central at Willard

St. Henry at Covington

Sullivan Black River at Western Reserve

Tinora at Liberty Center

Toledo Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen

Toledo Rogers at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. Francis at Anthony Wayne

Toledo St. John’s at Bowling Green

Toledo Start at Clyde

Upper Sandusky at River Valley

Upper Scioto Valley at Ada

Van Buren at Carey

Vermilion at Oberlin

Versailles at Celina

Wapakoneta at Bellefontaine

West Holmes at Wooster Triway

Woodmore at Northwood

Saturday’s Games

Lima Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson

Monroeville at Tiffin Calvert

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary’s

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 88 39 .693 —

New York 78 46 .629 8½

Tampa Bay 65 61 .516 22½

Toronto 57 69 .452 30½

Baltimore 37 89 .294 50½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 73 52 .584 —

Minnesota 59 65 .476 13½

Detroit 52 74 .413 21½

Chicago 47 77 .379 25½

Kansas City 38 88 .302 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 75 50 .600 —

Oakland 75 50 .600 —

Seattle 72 54 .571 3½

Los Angeles 63 63 .500 12½

Texas 56 71 .441 20

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Toronto 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0

Oakland 9, Texas 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 8, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 6, Boston 3

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, late

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late

L.A. Angels at Arizona, late

Texas at Oakland, late

Houston at Seattle, late

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Hess 2-7) at Toronto (Pannone 0-0), 12:37

Minnesota (Gibson 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 4-3), 2:10

Texas (Minor 9-6) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 3:35

Houston (Morton 12-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-8), 4:10

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10

Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10

Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 1:05

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 70 55 .560 —

Philadelphia 68 56 .548 1½

Washington 62 63 .496 8

New York 55 70 .440 15

Miami 50 76 .397 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 71 53 .573 —

Milwaukee 70 57 .551 2½

St. Louis 69 57 .548 3

Pittsburgh 63 64 .496 9½

Cincinnati 55 70 .440 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 69 56 .552 —

Colorado 68 56 .548 ½

Los Angeles 67 59 .532 2½

San Francisco 62 65 .488 8

San Diego 49 78 .386 21

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 13 innings

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Results

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia at Washington, late

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, late

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, late

San Diego at Colorado, late

L.A. Angels at Arizona, late

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 2:10

Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9), 7:05

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4) at Washington (Strasburg 6-7), 7:05

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10

San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-3), 7:10

San Diego (Nix 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Tigers 2, Cubs 1

Chicago Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Almora cf 4 0 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 0

Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 1 2 0

J.Baez ss 4 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 1

Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0

Zobrist 2b 3 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 3 1

Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0 Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0

Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 1 0

Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0

L Stlla dh 4 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 2 0

Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 31 2 11 2

Chicago 000″001″000 — 1

Detroit 200″000″00x — 2

E–J.Iglesias (8). DP–Chicago 3, Detroit 2. LOB–Chicago 10, Detroit 6. 2B–Candelario 2 (24). HR–Rizzo (19). SB–Schwarber (4). CS–Castellanos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Hendricks (L,9-10) 7 10 2 2 1 3

Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Zimmermann (W,6-5) 6 7 1 1 1 5

VerHagen H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1

Jimenez H,18 1 0 0 0 1 2

Greene (S,27-30) 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires–Home, Sean Barber. First, Alfonso Marquez. Second, James Hoye. Third, Quinn Wolcott. T–2:45. A–26,638 (41,297).

Indians 6, Red Sox 3

Cleveland Boston

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0

Brntley lf 4 0 2 1 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0

J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0

Y.Diaz dh 5 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 1

Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 Mreland 1b 3 0 0 1

M.Cbrra rf 4 2 3 1 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 1

Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0

Gomes c 4 2 3 2 Pearce ph 1 0 0 0

G.Allen cf 3 0 2 1 Swihart c 0 0 0 0

Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 37 6 13 6 Totals 31 3 5 3

Cleveland 000″202″110 — 6

Boston 000″000″300 — 3

E–Kipnis (9). DP–Cleveland 1, Boston 1. LOB–Cleveland 9, Boston 2. 2B–Brantley (31), M.Cabrera (8), G.Allen (5), Benintendi (34), Bogaerts (37), E.Nunez (19). HR–M.Cabrera (6), Gomes (12). SB–J.Ramirez (28). SF–Alonso (5), Moreland (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bieber (W,7-2) 6 1/3 5 3 3 0 5

Cimber H,11 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Miller H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hand (S,29-34) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Boston

Eovaldi (L,5-5) 5 1/3 10 4 4 1 2

Kelly 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Workman 1 0 1 1 1 1

Thornburg 1 1 1 1 0 1

Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP–by Thornburg (Allen). Umpires–Home, Brian Knight. First, Jeremie Rehak. Second, Gerry Davis. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–2:57. A–37,188 (37,731).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .331; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Benintendi, Boston, .300.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 103; Betts, Boston, 101; Martinez, Boston, 94; Benintendi, Boston, 88; Ramirez, Cleveland, 87; Stanton, New York, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Bregman, Houston, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 106; Davis, Oakland, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; Haniger, Seattle, 79; Abreu, Chicago, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 77.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 152; Segura, Seattle, 150; Lindor, Cleveland, 146; Merrifield, Kansas City, 145; Rosario, Minnesota, 144; Betts, Boston, 143; Castellanos, Detroit, 139; Benintendi, Boston, 138; Brantley, Cleveland, 137; Stanton, New York, 137.

DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Andujar, New York, 36; Pillar, Toronto, 35; 4 tied at 34.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 38; Davis, Oakland, 37; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Gordon, Seattle, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Happ, New York, 14-6; Price, Boston, 13-6; 6 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.07; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Cole, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 2.78; Fiers, Oakland, 3.21; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.25; Severino, New York, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 226; Verlander, Houston, 223; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Morton, Houston, 175; Kluber, Cleveland, 166; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Snell, Tampa Bay, 160.

National League

BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .321; Markakis, Atlanta, .315; Gennett, Cincinnati, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .309; Yelich, Milwaukee, .308; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .307; Zobrist, Chicago, .306; Cain, Milwaukee, .304; Peralta, Arizona, .300.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 85; Carpenter, St. Louis, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 77; Turner, Washington, 75.

RBI–Suarez, Cincinnati, 92; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 89; Baez, Chicago, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 86; Story, Colorado, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Harper, Washington, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 79; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 155; Markakis, Atlanta, 154; Gennett, Cincinnati, 143; Peraza, Cincinnati, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 140; Castro, Miami, 139; Story, Colorado, 138; Arenado, Colorado, 137; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 137; Yelich, Milwaukee, 136.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Story, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 29; Rendon, Washington, 29; 2 tied at 28.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; 3 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 20; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Story, Colorado, 17.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Lester, Chicago, 13-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9; 5 tied at 10.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 161; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (42) 13-1 1505 1

2. Clemson (18) 12-2 1476 4

3. Georgia 13-2 1350 2

4. Wisconsin (1) 13-1 1271 7

5. Ohio St. 12-2 1256 5

6. Washington 10-3 1215 16

7. Oklahoma 12-2 1173 3

8. Miami 10-3 1027 13

9. Auburn 10-4 1013 10

10. Penn St. 11-2 1012 8

11. Michigan St. 10-3 877 15

12. Notre Dame 10-3 804 11

13. Stanford 9-5 778 20

14. Michigan 8-5 773 NR

15. Southern Cal 11-3 543 12

16. TCU 11-3 533 9

17. West Virginia 7-6 511 NR

18. Mississippi St. 9-4 450 19

19. Florida St. 7-6 384 NR

20. Virginia Tech 9-4 351 24

21. UCF 13-0 312 6

22. Boise St. 11-3 292 22

23. Texas 7-6 216 NR

24. Oregon 7-6 148 NR

25. LSU 9-4 106 18

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 15 4 6 51 53 29

New York 15 6 3 48 47 25

New York City FC 14 6 5 47 48 33

Columbus 11 8 6 39 32 32

Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39

Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42

New England 7 9 8 29 38 40

D.C. United 7 9 6 27 39 39

Toronto FC 6 12 6 24 40 45

Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57

Chicago 6 15 5 23 36 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 13 5 6 45 39 30

Sporting Kansas City 12 6 6 42 45 30

Los Angeles FC 11 7 6 39 47 39

Real Salt Lake 11 10 5 38 36 44

LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47

Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34

Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26

Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49

Minnesota United 9 14 2 29 38 50

Houston 7 11 6 27 40 36

Colorado 6 12 6 24 31 40

San Jose 3 13 8 17 34 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday’s RESULTS

D.C. United 4, Portland 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday’s RESULTS

Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0

New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Montreal 2, Chicago 1

FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Portland 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

Toronto FC 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday’s RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

D.C. United 2, New England 0

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, late

Wednesday’s GAME

New York at New York City FC, 7

Thursday’s GAMES

Columbus at Chicago, 7

FC Dallas at Houston, 9

Friday’S GAMES

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Saturday’s GAMES

New England at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9

Vancouver at San Jose, 10

Sunday’s GAMES

D.C. United at New York, 7

Seattle at Portland, 9:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 23 11 .676 —

x-Washington 22 12 .647 1

x-Connecticut 21 13 .618 2

Chicago 13 21 .382 10

New York 7 27 .206 16

Indiana 6 28 .176 17

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 26 8 .765 —

x-Phoenix 20 14 .588 6

x-Los Angeles 19 15 .559 7

x-Minnesota 18 16 .529 8

x-Dallas 15 19 .441 11

Las Vegas 14 20 .412 12

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT

Sunday’s Results

Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86

Phoenix 96, New York 85

Indiana 97, Chicago 92

Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78

Seattle 84, Dallas 68

Minnesota 88, Washington 83

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Minnesota at Los Angeles, late

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37

Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15

Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 38 37

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34

Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 70 42

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 37 29

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29

Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24

Denver 0 2 0 .000 51 66

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37

Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39

Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45

Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 52 42

Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37

L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New England 37, Philadelphia 20

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17

Carolina 27, Miami 20

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15

Saturday’s Results

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10

L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13

Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14

Houston 16, San Francisco 13

Chicago 24, Denver 23

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10

Monday’s Game

Baltimore 20, Indianapolis 19

Thursday’s GAME

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8

Friday’S games

New England at Carolina, 7:30

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Denver at Washington, 7:30

Seattle at Minnesota, 8

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30

Saturday’S games

Kansas City at Chicago, 1

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7

Baltimore at Miami, 7

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8

Sunday’S games

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4

Arizona at Dallas, 8

WEEK 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Double Elimination

Thursday’s RESULTS

GAME 1 — Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Game 2 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

Game 3 — Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

Game 4 — Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

FRIday’s GAMES

Game 5 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Game 6 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Game 7 — Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

GAME 8 — Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings

Saturday’s RESULTS

GAME 9 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

GAME 10 — Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

GAME 11 — Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

GAME 12 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Game 13 — Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1

Game 14 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1

Game 15 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Game 16 — Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Monday’s RESULTS

GAME A — Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

GAME 17 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

GAME 18 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

GAME 19 — Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated

Game 20 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated

Tuesday’s Games

Game B — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ppd

Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd

Game 22 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 3 p.m.

Game 22 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 3 p.m.

Game 23 — Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 7:30 p.m.

Game 24 — Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Justin Upton on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 19. Recalled OF Jabari Blash from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Recalled INF Luke Voit from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired INF Daniel Murphy from Washington for INF Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash consideration.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Derek Law to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Chris Stratton from Richmond (EL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded 1B Matt Adams to St. Louis for cash considerations. Recalled INF Adrian Sanchez and OF Andrew Stevenson from Syracuse (IL). Placed LHP Tommy Milone on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Reinstated RHP Kelvin Herrera from the 10-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed LHP Austin Wright.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contract of OF Dillon Thomas to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Recalled INF Trey Dawson from Tri-City (NYP). Assigned INF Colton Shaver to Buies Creek (Carolina).

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Justin Lemanski.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Baltimore CB Jimmy Smith, without pay, for the first four regular-season games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

NFL — WR Victor Cruz announced his retirement.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed P Jon Ryan to a one-year contract. Released K Tyler Davis.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Jacob Judd.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed K Jason Myers off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. Waived injured WR Jonah Trinnaman.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed CB Antwuan Daivs off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Waived S Tevin Mitchel.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Matt Weiser. Waived TE Colin Jeter.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a contract extension with WR Rishard Matthews through 2019. Agreed to terms with LBs Jeff Knox, Nyles Morgan and Deontae Skinner. Waived LBs Brandon Chubb and Davond Dade and OL Matt Diaz.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Anthony Peluso to a one-year, two-way contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Announced the resignation of Randy Lee, assistant general manager. American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Terrance Amorosa to a one-year contract.

Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Fired Jim Gabarra, coach and general manager. Named assistant coach Tom Torres interim coach and Chris Hummer general manager.

College

LA SALLE — Named Katie Rhodes women’s lacrosse coach.

TEMPLE — Named Morgyn Seigfried associate athletic director for digital strategy and production.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

tiffin calvert 205, old fort 210

at mohawk country club

CO-MEDALISTs: Maddy Brown (TC) & Brayden Thomas (TC) 48. Other scores: (TC) Dominic Mangiola 49, Max Paul 60. (OF) Jarett Woodall 49, Kaleb Wilkinson & Carson Steyer 51, Andrew Combs 55.

record: Tiffin Calvert 4-2, 3-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

VAN BUREN 156, RIVERDALE 194

NORTH BALTIMORE 202

at RED HAWK RUN GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Andrew Kuenzli, Riverdale, 37. Other scores: (VB) Connor Ohlrich 38, Noah Frederick 38, A.J. Overmyer 41, Grayson Temple 39. (Riv) Curtis Tracy 49, Rease Haley 53, Justin Hartman 55. (NB) Hunter Baker 46, Jaden Bucher 46, Elias Burleson 52, Malachi Hobbs 62.

recorDS: Riverdale 6-6 overall, 1-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 2-0 BVC; North Baltimore 0-2 BVC.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary (SBC), 4

Danbury & Hopewell-Loudon at New Riegel, 4:30

Ridgemont at Riverdale, 4:30

Elmwood & Lima Perry at Arcadia , 5

Liberty-Benton at Kenton, 5

Prep Girls Golf

Eastwood at Elmwood, 4

Prep Girls Soccer

Elida at Riverdale, 7

Prep Girls Tennis

Tiffin Calvert at Tiffin Columbian (SBC), 4:15

Bucyrus at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Cross Country

Columbus Grove, Carey, Riverdale & Fostoria at Upper Sandusky Icebreaker Invitational, 5:30

Prep Volleyball

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph, 5:30

Kalida at Van Buren, 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Lakeland Golf Scramble

A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.

