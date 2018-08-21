Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Ann Arbor Gabriel Riche at Toledo Scott
Mansfield Madison at Shelby
Toledo Waite at Sylvania Northview
Seneca East vs. Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Friday’s Games
Ansonia at Riverside
Antwerp at Montpelier
Bellevue at Canton Central Catholic
Bluffton at Cory-Rawson
Bryan at Van Wert
Buckeye Central at Crestline
Bucyrus at Galion Senior
Canton GlenOak at Toledo Whitmer
Cardinal Stritch at Fremont St. Joseph
Cleveland Lutheran West at New London
Coldwater at Kenton
Colonel Crawford at Mount Gilead
Columbus Bishop Hartley at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Danbury at Vanlue
Dayton Northmont at Lima Senior
Defiance at Napoleon
Delaware Hayes at Buckeye Valley
Delphos St. John’s at Toledo Woodward
Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf
Edon at Ayersville
Elida at Tiffin Columbian
Elmwood at Gibsonburg
Evergreen at Otsego
Fairbanks at North Union
Fairview at Wauseon
Findlay at Hilliard Bradley
Fort Recovery at Sidney Lehman
Fostoria Senior at Oak Harbor
Fredericktown at Clear Fork
Fremont Ross at Springfield
Galion Northmor at Elgin
Genoa at Columbus Bishop Ready
Hardin Northern at Arcadia
Hicksville at Archbold
Hilltop at Edgerton
Holgate at Stryker
Hopewell-Loudon at Ravenna Southeast
Indian Lake at Marion Pleasant
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Ashland Mapleton
Lake at Patrick Henry
Lexington at Ontario
Liberty-Benton at Wynford
Lima Bath at Allen East
Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville
Lima Perry at Ottawa Hills
Loudonville at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Norwalk Senior
Marion Local at Woodlan, Ind.
Maumee at Toledo Bowsher
McComb at Delta
Milan Edison at Firelands
Millington, Mich. at Sylvania Southview
Minster at Fort Loramie
Mohawk at Lakota
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
New Bremen at Benjamin Logan
Orrville at Wooster Senior
Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove
Parkway at Convoy Crestview
Paulding at Wayne Trace
Perrysburg at Dublin Coffman
Plymouth at Cardington Lincoln
Port Clinton at Sandusky Senior
Ridgedale at Ridgemont
Riverdale at Arlington
Rossford at Swanton
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
Sidney at St. Marys Memorial
South Central at Willard
St. Henry at Covington
Sullivan Black River at Western Reserve
Tinora at Liberty Center
Toledo Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen
Toledo Rogers at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. Francis at Anthony Wayne
Toledo St. John’s at Bowling Green
Toledo Start at Clyde
Upper Sandusky at River Valley
Upper Scioto Valley at Ada
Van Buren at Carey
Vermilion at Oberlin
Versailles at Celina
Wapakoneta at Bellefontaine
West Holmes at Wooster Triway
Woodmore at Northwood
Saturday’s Games
Lima Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson
Monroeville at Tiffin Calvert
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary’s
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 88 39 .693 —
New York 78 46 .629 8½
Tampa Bay 65 61 .516 22½
Toronto 57 69 .452 30½
Baltimore 37 89 .294 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 52 .584 —
Minnesota 59 65 .476 13½
Detroit 52 74 .413 21½
Chicago 47 77 .379 25½
Kansas City 38 88 .302 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 50 .600 —
Oakland 75 50 .600 —
Seattle 72 54 .571 3½
Los Angeles 63 63 .500 12½
Texas 56 71 .441 20
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Toronto 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Cleveland 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0
Oakland 9, Texas 0
Seattle 7, Houston 4
Tuesday’s Results
Toronto 8, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 6, Boston 3
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, late
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late
L.A. Angels at Arizona, late
Texas at Oakland, late
Houston at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Hess 2-7) at Toronto (Pannone 0-0), 12:37
Minnesota (Gibson 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 4-3), 2:10
Texas (Minor 9-6) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 3:35
Houston (Morton 12-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-8), 4:10
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10
Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10
Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10
L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Boston, 1:05
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 55 .560 —
Philadelphia 68 56 .548 1½
Washington 62 63 .496 8
New York 55 70 .440 15
Miami 50 76 .397 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 53 .573 —
Milwaukee 70 57 .551 2½
St. Louis 69 57 .548 3
Pittsburgh 63 64 .496 9½
Cincinnati 55 70 .440 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 69 56 .552 —
Colorado 68 56 .548 ½
Los Angeles 67 59 .532 2½
San Francisco 62 65 .488 8
San Diego 49 78 .386 21
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 13 innings
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Tuesday’s Results
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia at Washington, late
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, late
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, late
San Diego at Colorado, late
L.A. Angels at Arizona, late
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 2:10
Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9), 7:05
Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4) at Washington (Strasburg 6-7), 7:05
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10
San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-3), 7:10
San Diego (Nix 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40
L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40
St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 10:10
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05
Tuesday’s Boxscores
Tigers 2, Cubs 1
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Almora cf 4 0 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 0
Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 1 2 0
J.Baez ss 4 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 1
Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0
Zobrist 2b 3 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 3 1
Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0 Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0
Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 1 0
Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0
L Stlla dh 4 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 2 0
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 31 2 11 2
Chicago 000″001″000 — 1
Detroit 200″000″00x — 2
E–J.Iglesias (8). DP–Chicago 3, Detroit 2. LOB–Chicago 10, Detroit 6. 2B–Candelario 2 (24). HR–Rizzo (19). SB–Schwarber (4). CS–Castellanos (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks (L,9-10) 7 10 2 2 1 3
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Zimmermann (W,6-5) 6 7 1 1 1 5
VerHagen H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jimenez H,18 1 0 0 0 1 2
Greene (S,27-30) 1 0 0 0 1 1
Umpires–Home, Sean Barber. First, Alfonso Marquez. Second, James Hoye. Third, Quinn Wolcott. T–2:45. A–26,638 (41,297).
Indians 6, Red Sox 3
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 0 2 1 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0
J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0
Y.Diaz dh 5 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 1
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 Mreland 1b 3 0 0 1
M.Cbrra rf 4 2 3 1 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 1
Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 2 3 2 Pearce ph 1 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 3 0 2 1 Swihart c 0 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 13 6 Totals 31 3 5 3
Cleveland 000″202″110 — 6
Boston 000″000″300 — 3
E–Kipnis (9). DP–Cleveland 1, Boston 1. LOB–Cleveland 9, Boston 2. 2B–Brantley (31), M.Cabrera (8), G.Allen (5), Benintendi (34), Bogaerts (37), E.Nunez (19). HR–M.Cabrera (6), Gomes (12). SB–J.Ramirez (28). SF–Alonso (5), Moreland (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber (W,7-2) 6 1/3 5 3 3 0 5
Cimber H,11 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Miller H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand (S,29-34) 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Eovaldi (L,5-5) 5 1/3 10 4 4 1 2
Kelly 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Workman 1 0 1 1 1 1
Thornburg 1 1 1 1 0 1
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 0
HBP–by Thornburg (Allen). Umpires–Home, Brian Knight. First, Jeremie Rehak. Second, Gerry Davis. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–2:57. A–37,188 (37,731).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .331; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Benintendi, Boston, .300.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 103; Betts, Boston, 101; Martinez, Boston, 94; Benintendi, Boston, 88; Ramirez, Cleveland, 87; Stanton, New York, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Bregman, Houston, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 106; Davis, Oakland, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; Haniger, Seattle, 79; Abreu, Chicago, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 77.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 152; Segura, Seattle, 150; Lindor, Cleveland, 146; Merrifield, Kansas City, 145; Rosario, Minnesota, 144; Betts, Boston, 143; Castellanos, Detroit, 139; Benintendi, Boston, 138; Brantley, Cleveland, 137; Stanton, New York, 137.
DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Andujar, New York, 36; Pillar, Toronto, 35; 4 tied at 34.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 38; Davis, Oakland, 37; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.
STOLEN BASES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Gordon, Seattle, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Happ, New York, 14-6; Price, Boston, 13-6; 6 tied at 12.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.07; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Cole, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 2.78; Fiers, Oakland, 3.21; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.25; Severino, New York, 3.28.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 226; Verlander, Houston, 223; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Morton, Houston, 175; Kluber, Cleveland, 166; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Snell, Tampa Bay, 160.
National League
BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .321; Markakis, Atlanta, .315; Gennett, Cincinnati, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .309; Yelich, Milwaukee, .308; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .307; Zobrist, Chicago, .306; Cain, Milwaukee, .304; Peralta, Arizona, .300.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 85; Carpenter, St. Louis, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 77; Turner, Washington, 75.
RBI–Suarez, Cincinnati, 92; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 89; Baez, Chicago, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 86; Story, Colorado, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Harper, Washington, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 79; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 155; Markakis, Atlanta, 154; Gennett, Cincinnati, 143; Peraza, Cincinnati, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 140; Castro, Miami, 139; Story, Colorado, 138; Arenado, Colorado, 137; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 137; Yelich, Milwaukee, 136.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Story, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 29; Rendon, Washington, 29; 2 tied at 28.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; 3 tied at 25.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 20; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Story, Colorado, 17.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Lester, Chicago, 13-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9; 5 tied at 10.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.53.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 161; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (42) 13-1 1505 1
2. Clemson (18) 12-2 1476 4
3. Georgia 13-2 1350 2
4. Wisconsin (1) 13-1 1271 7
5. Ohio St. 12-2 1256 5
6. Washington 10-3 1215 16
7. Oklahoma 12-2 1173 3
8. Miami 10-3 1027 13
9. Auburn 10-4 1013 10
10. Penn St. 11-2 1012 8
11. Michigan St. 10-3 877 15
12. Notre Dame 10-3 804 11
13. Stanford 9-5 778 20
14. Michigan 8-5 773 NR
15. Southern Cal 11-3 543 12
16. TCU 11-3 533 9
17. West Virginia 7-6 511 NR
18. Mississippi St. 9-4 450 19
19. Florida St. 7-6 384 NR
20. Virginia Tech 9-4 351 24
21. UCF 13-0 312 6
22. Boise St. 11-3 292 22
23. Texas 7-6 216 NR
24. Oregon 7-6 148 NR
25. LSU 9-4 106 18
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 15 4 6 51 53 29
New York 15 6 3 48 47 25
New York City FC 14 6 5 47 48 33
Columbus 11 8 6 39 32 32
Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39
Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42
New England 7 9 8 29 38 40
D.C. United 7 9 6 27 39 39
Toronto FC 6 12 6 24 40 45
Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57
Chicago 6 15 5 23 36 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 13 5 6 45 39 30
Sporting Kansas City 12 6 6 42 45 30
Los Angeles FC 11 7 6 39 47 39
Real Salt Lake 11 10 5 38 36 44
LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47
Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34
Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26
Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49
Minnesota United 9 14 2 29 38 50
Houston 7 11 6 27 40 36
Colorado 6 12 6 24 31 40
San Jose 3 13 8 17 34 44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s RESULTS
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Wednesday’s RESULTS
D.C. United 4, Portland 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Saturday’s RESULTS
Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0
New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0
Montreal 2, Chicago 1
FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Portland 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
Toronto FC 1, San Jose 1, tie
Sunday’s RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1
D.C. United 2, New England 0
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, late
Wednesday’s GAME
New York at New York City FC, 7
Thursday’s GAMES
Columbus at Chicago, 7
FC Dallas at Houston, 9
Friday’S GAMES
Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Saturday’s GAMES
New England at Philadelphia, 7
Montreal at Toronto FC, 8
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9
Vancouver at San Jose, 10
Sunday’s GAMES
D.C. United at New York, 7
Seattle at Portland, 9:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 23 11 .676 —
x-Washington 22 12 .647 1
x-Connecticut 21 13 .618 2
Chicago 13 21 .382 10
New York 7 27 .206 16
Indiana 6 28 .176 17
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 26 8 .765 —
x-Phoenix 20 14 .588 6
x-Los Angeles 19 15 .559 7
x-Minnesota 18 16 .529 8
x-Dallas 15 19 .441 11
Las Vegas 14 20 .412 12
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
Sunday’s Results
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86
Phoenix 96, New York 85
Indiana 97, Chicago 92
Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78
Seattle 84, Dallas 68
Minnesota 88, Washington 83
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Minnesota at Los Angeles, late
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15
Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 38 37
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34
Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 70 42
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 37 29
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24
Denver 0 2 0 .000 51 66
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 52 42
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
New England 37, Philadelphia 20
Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13
Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34
Friday’s Results
N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17
Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14
Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17
Carolina 27, Miami 20
Arizona 20, New Orleans 15
Saturday’s Results
Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10
L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15
Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13
Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14
Houston 16, San Francisco 13
Chicago 24, Denver 23
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10
Monday’s Game
Baltimore 20, Indianapolis 19
Thursday’s GAME
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8
Friday’S games
New England at Carolina, 7:30
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30
Denver at Washington, 7:30
Seattle at Minnesota, 8
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8
Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30
Saturday’S games
Kansas City at Chicago, 1
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7
Baltimore at Miami, 7
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8
Sunday’S games
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4
Arizona at Dallas, 8
WEEK 4
Thursday, Aug. 30
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
Double Elimination
Thursday’s RESULTS
GAME 1 — Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings
Game 2 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2
Game 3 — Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2
Game 4 — Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1
FRIday’s GAMES
Game 5 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings
Game 6 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4
Game 7 — Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3
GAME 8 — Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings
Saturday’s RESULTS
GAME 9 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0
GAME 10 — Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5
GAME 11 — Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings
GAME 12 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Game 13 — Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1
Game 14 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1
Game 15 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2
Game 16 — Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3
Monday’s RESULTS
GAME A — Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings
GAME 17 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated
GAME 18 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated
GAME 19 — Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated
Game 20 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated
Tuesday’s Games
Game B — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ppd
Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd
Game 22 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 3 p.m.
Game 22 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 3 p.m.
Game 23 — Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 7:30 p.m.
Game 24 — Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Justin Upton on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 19. Recalled OF Jabari Blash from Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Recalled INF Luke Voit from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired INF Daniel Murphy from Washington for INF Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash consideration.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Derek Law to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Chris Stratton from Richmond (EL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded 1B Matt Adams to St. Louis for cash considerations. Recalled INF Adrian Sanchez and OF Andrew Stevenson from Syracuse (IL). Placed LHP Tommy Milone on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Reinstated RHP Kelvin Herrera from the 10-day DL.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed LHP Austin Wright.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contract of OF Dillon Thomas to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Midwest League
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Recalled INF Trey Dawson from Tri-City (NYP). Assigned INF Colton Shaver to Buies Creek (Carolina).
Can-Am League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Justin Lemanski.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Baltimore CB Jimmy Smith, without pay, for the first four regular-season games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
NFL — WR Victor Cruz announced his retirement.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed P Jon Ryan to a one-year contract. Released K Tyler Davis.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Jacob Judd.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed K Jason Myers off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. Waived injured WR Jonah Trinnaman.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed CB Antwuan Daivs off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Waived S Tevin Mitchel.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Matt Weiser. Waived TE Colin Jeter.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a contract extension with WR Rishard Matthews through 2019. Agreed to terms with LBs Jeff Knox, Nyles Morgan and Deontae Skinner. Waived LBs Brandon Chubb and Davond Dade and OL Matt Diaz.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Anthony Peluso to a one-year, two-way contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Announced the resignation of Randy Lee, assistant general manager. American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Terrance Amorosa to a one-year contract.
Soccer
National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Fired Jim Gabarra, coach and general manager. Named assistant coach Tom Torres interim coach and Chris Hummer general manager.
College
LA SALLE — Named Katie Rhodes women’s lacrosse coach.
TEMPLE — Named Morgyn Seigfried associate athletic director for digital strategy and production.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
tiffin calvert 205, old fort 210
at mohawk country club
CO-MEDALISTs: Maddy Brown (TC) & Brayden Thomas (TC) 48. Other scores: (TC) Dominic Mangiola 49, Max Paul 60. (OF) Jarett Woodall 49, Kaleb Wilkinson & Carson Steyer 51, Andrew Combs 55.
record: Tiffin Calvert 4-2, 3-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.
VAN BUREN 156, RIVERDALE 194
NORTH BALTIMORE 202
at RED HAWK RUN GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Andrew Kuenzli, Riverdale, 37. Other scores: (VB) Connor Ohlrich 38, Noah Frederick 38, A.J. Overmyer 41, Grayson Temple 39. (Riv) Curtis Tracy 49, Rease Haley 53, Justin Hartman 55. (NB) Hunter Baker 46, Jaden Bucher 46, Elias Burleson 52, Malachi Hobbs 62.
recorDS: Riverdale 6-6 overall, 1-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 2-0 BVC; North Baltimore 0-2 BVC.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Boys Golf
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary (SBC), 4
Danbury & Hopewell-Loudon at New Riegel, 4:30
Ridgemont at Riverdale, 4:30
Elmwood & Lima Perry at Arcadia , 5
Liberty-Benton at Kenton, 5
Prep Girls Golf
Eastwood at Elmwood, 4
Prep Girls Soccer
Elida at Riverdale, 7
Prep Girls Tennis
Tiffin Calvert at Tiffin Columbian (SBC), 4:15
Bucyrus at Fostoria, 4:30
Prep Cross Country
Columbus Grove, Carey, Riverdale & Fostoria at Upper Sandusky Icebreaker Invitational, 5:30
Prep Volleyball
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph, 5:30
Kalida at Van Buren, 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
Lakeland Golf Scramble
A two-player, four-ball scramble event is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Lakeland Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $50 per person. There will be a cash payout. For more information, call 419-894-6440.