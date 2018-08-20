Tuesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 88 38 .698 —

New York 78 46 .629 9

Tampa Bay 64 61 .512 23½

Toronto 56 69 .448 31½

Baltimore 37 88 .296 50½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 72 52 .581 —

Minnesota 59 64 .480 12½

Detroit 51 74 .408 21½

Chicago 46 77 .374 25½

Kansas City 38 87 .304 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 75 49 .605 —

Oakland 74 50 .597 1

Seattle 71 54 .568 4½

Los Angeles 63 63 .500 13

Texas 56 70 .444 20

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9, Oakland 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1

Monday’s Results

Toronto 5, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, late

Texas at Oakland, late

Houston at Seattle, late

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 7-11) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-6), 7:07

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 7:10

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-4), 7:10

Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 14-5), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 7:10

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 9:40

Texas (Jurado 2-2) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 10:05

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 12:37

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Texas at Oakland, 3:35

Houston at Seattle, 4:10

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 69 55 .556 —

Philadelphia 68 56 .548 1

Washington 62 63 .496 7½

New York 54 69 .439 14½

Miami 50 76 .397 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 71 52 .577 —

Milwaukee 70 57 .551 3

St. Louis 68 57 .544 4

Pittsburgh 63 63 .500 9½

Cincinnati 55 70 .440 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 69 56 .552 —

Colorado 68 56 .548 ½

Los Angeles 67 58 .536 2

San Francisco 61 64 .488 8

San Diego 49 78 .386 21

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Cincinnati 11, San Francisco 4

Colorado 4, Atlanta 2

Miami 12, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2

Monday’s Results

Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, late

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-7), 7:05

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Washington (Roark 8-12), 7:05

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 7:10

San Francisco (Stratton 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-10), 7:10

Cincinnati (Romano 7-10) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8), 8:10

San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-5), 8:40

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 9:40

St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Monday’s Boxscores

Indians 5, Red Sox 4

Cleveland Boston

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 2 0

Brntley lf 4 1 2 2 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 1

J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 0

Y.Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 5 1 2 0

Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 2 3

M.Cbrra rf 3 1 2 1 Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0

Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Gomes c 4 1 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0

G.Allen cf 3 1 1 2 Pearce ph 1 0 1 0

Swihart c 0 0 0 0

Brdly J cf 4 1 2 0

Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 39 4 13 4

Cleveland 000″012″200 — 5

Boston 210″000″001 — 4

LOB–Cleveland 3, Boston 11. 2B–Betts (37), J.Martinez (34), Pearce (12), Bradley Jr. (23). HR–Brantley (14), M.Cabrera (5), G.Allen (2). CS–Holt (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber W,16-6 6 1/3 9 3 3 1 6

Perez H,9 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Cimber H,10 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Hand H,8 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Allen (S,25-28) 1 2 1 1 1 0

Boston

Porcello L,15-6 7 6 5 5 1 6

Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1

Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP–Porcello. Umpires–Home, Pat Hoberg. First, Brian Knight. Second, Jeremie Rehak. Third, Gerry Davis. T–3:01. A–37,274 (37,731).

Brewers 5, Reds 2

Cincinnati Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 Yelich rf-lf 5 1 1 1

Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 0 2 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 0

P.Tcker lf 2 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b 3 1 1 2

D.Hrrra ph-lf 1 0 0 0 H.Perez ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Ervin rf 3 1 1 1 Braun lf 3 1 1 0

Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0

Dixon 1b 3 0 0 0 Schoop ss 2 0 0 0

Bailey p 2 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0

C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Broxton ph-rf 1 1 1 1

Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 3 0 2 1

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 2 0 0 0

M.Wllms ph 1 0 1 0 O.Arcia ph-ss 2 0 1 0

Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 34 5 12 5

Cincinnati 020″000″000 — 2

Milwaukee 000″012″02x — 5

DP–Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 9. 3B–Broxton (2). HR–Suarez (28), Ervin (4), Yelich (20), T.Shaw (25). SB–Cain (24), Pina (1). SF–Pina (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Bailey (L,1-11) 6 8 3 3 1 5

Reed 2/3 2 0 0 0 0

Hughes 2/3 1 2 2 1 0

Peralta 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee

Anderson (W,8-7) 6 2 2 2 0 6

Hader H,17 2 0 0 0 0 3

Jeffress (S,5-9) 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP–by Bailey (Cain). Umpires–Home, Adrian Johnson. First, Tripp Gibson. Second, Ryan Additon. Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T–2:38. A–27,590 (41,900).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .344; Martinez, Boston, .332; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Brantley, Cleveland, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Andujar, New York, .299.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 103; Betts, Boston, 101; Martinez, Boston, 93; Benintendi, Boston, 87; Ramirez, Cleveland, 86; Stanton, New York, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Bregman, Houston, 80; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 106; Davis, Oakland, 98; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; Cruz, Seattle, 78; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; Bregman, Houston, 77; 3 tied at 76.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 151; Segura, Seattle, 148; Lindor, Cleveland, 146; Merrifield, Kansas City, 144; Rosario, Minnesota, 144; Betts, Boston, 143; Castellanos, Detroit, 139; Stanton, New York, 137; Benintendi, Boston, 136; Brantley, Cleveland, 135.

DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Andujar, New York, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 35; Castellanos, Detroit, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Pillar, Toronto, 34.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Davis, Oakland, 36; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Happ, New York, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 13-6; 6 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 2.85; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.25; Severino, New York, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.33.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 223; Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Morton, Houston, 175; Kluber, Cleveland, 166; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Berrios, Minnesota, 157.

National League

BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .322; Markakis, Atlanta, .318; Gennett, Cincinnati, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Yelich, Milwaukee, .308; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .304; Peralta, Arizona, .300; Suarez, Cincinnati, .297.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 89; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Albies, Atlanta, 84; Carpenter, St. Louis, 83; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 77; Turner, Washington, 75.

RBI–Suarez, Cincinnati, 92; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 89; Baez, Chicago, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 86; Story, Colorado, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Harper, Washington, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 78; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 154; Markakis, Atlanta, 154; Gennett, Cincinnati, 143; Peraza, Cincinnati, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 139; Castro, Miami, 139; Story, Colorado, 138; Arenado, Colorado, 137; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 137; Yelich, Milwaukee, 136.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 29; Rendon, Washington, 29; 2 tied at 28.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; 3 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 20; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Story, Colorado, 17.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Lester, Chicago, 13-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9; 5 tied at 10.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.51.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 161; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 15 4 6 51 53 29

New York 15 6 3 48 47 25

New York City FC 14 6 5 47 48 33

Columbus 11 8 6 39 32 32

Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39

Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42

New England 7 9 8 29 38 40

D.C. United 7 9 6 27 39 39

Toronto FC 6 12 6 24 40 45

Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57

Chicago 6 15 5 23 36 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 13 5 6 45 39 30

Sporting Kansas City 12 6 6 42 45 30

Los Angeles FC 11 7 6 39 47 39

Real Salt Lake 11 10 5 38 36 44

LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47

Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34

Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26

Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49

Minnesota United 9 14 2 29 38 50

Houston 7 11 6 27 40 36

Colorado 6 12 6 24 31 40

San Jose 3 13 8 17 34 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday’s RESULTS

D.C. United 4, Portland 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday’s RESULTS

Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0

New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Montreal 2, Chicago 1

FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Portland 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

Toronto FC 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday’s RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

D.C. United 2, New England 0

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, late

Wednesday’s GAME

New York at New York City FC, 7

Thursday’s GAMES

Columbus at Chicago, 7

FC Dallas at Houston, 9

Friday’S GAMES

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Saturday’s GAMES

New England at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9

Vancouver at San Jose, 10

Sunday’s GAMES

D.C. United at New York, 7

Seattle at Portland, 9:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 23 11 .676 —

x-Washington 22 12 .647 1

x-Connecticut 21 13 .618 2

Chicago 13 21 .382 10

New York 7 27 .206 16

Indiana 6 28 .176 17

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 26 8 .765 —

x-Phoenix 20 14 .588 6

x-Los Angeles 19 15 .559 7

x-Minnesota 18 16 .529 8

x-Dallas 15 19 .441 11

Las Vegas 14 20 .412 12

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT

Sunday’s Results

Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86

Phoenix 96, New York 85

Indiana 97, Chicago 92

Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78

Seattle 84, Dallas 68

Minnesota 88, Washington 83

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 8:30

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37

Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15

Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23

Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34

Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 37 29

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29

Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24

Denver 0 2 0 .000 51 66

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37

Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39

Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45

Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 52 42

Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37

L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New England 37, Philadelphia 20

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17

Carolina 27, Miami 20

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15

Saturday’s Results

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10

L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13

Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14

Houston 16, San Francisco 13

Chicago 24, Denver 23

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10

Monday’s Game

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8

Thursday’s GAME

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8

Friday’S games

New England at Carolina, 7:30

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Denver at Washington, 7:30

Seattle at Minnesota, 8

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30

Saturday’S games

Kansas City at Chicago, 1

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7

Baltimore at Miami, 7

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8

Sunday’S games

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4

Arizona at Dallas, 8

WEEK 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (42) 13-1 1505 1

2. Clemson (18) 12-2 1476 4

3. Georgia 13-2 1350 2

4. Wisconsin (1) 13-1 1271 7

5. Ohio St. 12-2 1256 5

6. Washington 10-3 1215 16

7. Oklahoma 12-2 1173 3

8. Miami 10-3 1027 13

9. Auburn 10-4 1013 10

10. Penn St. 11-2 1012 8

11. Michigan St. 10-3 877 15

12. Notre Dame 10-3 804 11

13. Stanford 9-5 778 20

14. Michigan 8-5 773 NR

15. Southern Cal 11-3 543 12

16. TCU 11-3 533 9

17. West Virginia 7-6 511 NR

18. Mississippi St. 9-4 450 19

19. Florida St. 7-6 384 NR

20. Virginia Tech 9-4 351 24

21. UCF 13-0 312 6

22. Boise St. 11-3 292 22

23. Texas 7-6 216 NR

24. Oregon 7-6 148 NR

25. LSU 9-4 106 18

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Double Elimination

Thursday’s RESULTS

GAME 1 — Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Game 2 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

Game 3 — Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

Game 4 — Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

FRIday’s GAMES

Game 5 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Game 6 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Game 7 — Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

GAME 8 — Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings

Saturday’s RESULTS

GAME 9 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

GAME 10 — Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

GAME 11 — Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

GAME 12 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Game 13 — Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1

Game 14 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1

Game 15 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Game 16 — Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Monday’s RESULTS

GAME A — Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

GAME 17 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

GAME 18 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

GAME 19 — Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated

Game 20 — Houston vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Game B — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 11 a.m.

Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 3 p.m.

Game 22 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Game 23 — Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 3 p.m.

Game 24 — Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Purchased the contract of RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (IL). Designated INF Ryan Flaherty for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Kenley Jansen from the 10-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Derek Law from Sacramento.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released C Jackson Pritchard.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Austin Orvis and OF Javion Randle.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP John Brownell. Released LHP Jake Zokan.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G-F Daniel Hamilton and F Alex Poythress.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Chicago CB Deiondre’ Hall for the season opener for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed FB Jalston Fowler and WR Julian Williams. Waived FB Luke McNitt and WR Taj Williams.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Menelik Watson on injured-reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Steve Longa on injured reserve. Released DL Cornelius Washington. Waived CB Antwuan Davis. Signed CBs Dexter McDougle and Sterling Moore and OL Beau Nunn.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated OT Martinas Rankin from the PUP list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Cobi Hamilton. Waived RB Tion Green.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with OL Rob Havenstein on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released K Kai Forbath. Placed DE Ade Aruna on injured reserve. Waived-injured OT Cedric Lang, TE Josiah Price and FB Johnny Stanton. Signed FB Kobe McCrary and G Kareem Are.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jhurell Pressley and LB Warren Long. Waived S Mike Basile. Waived-injured LB Thurston Armbrister.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released P Jon Ryan.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DT Jerel Worthy. Waived-injured LB Shaheed Salmon.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Kalen Reed on injured reserve. Agreed to terms with CB Josh Kalu.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson. Waived-injured OT Cameron Jefferson.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired F Kerby Rychel from Montreal for F Hunter Shinkaruk. Signed F Kerby Rychel to a two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Ty Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with G Dustin Tokarski on a one-year contract.

Canadian Hockey League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Sam Giguere.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Loaned M Joao Pedro to Gymnasticos Syllogos Apollon Smyrnis (Greece).

College

BROWN — Named Andre Reis women’s volunteer assistant soccer coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Megan Betsa softball pitching coach.

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Concordia Lindsay Aho director of golf.

FLORIDA STATE — Announced the resignation of athletic director Stan Wilcox to become executive vice president of regulatory affairs at the NCAA.

LOUISVILLE — Placed tight ends coach Chris Klenakis on administrative leave following his arrest for driving under the influence and other charges.

WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced he is taking a leave of absence from the football team.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

TIFFIN CALVERT 178, NEW RIEGEL 197

AT SENECA HILLS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Dominic Mangiola, Tiffin Calvert, 40. Other scores: (TC) Brayden Thomas 43, Jacob Kin 47, Maddy Brown 48. (NR) Sam Whipple 46, Jacob Theis 48, Carson Whipple 49, Eric Theis 54.

Liberty-Benton 151, McComb 180

Leipsic 191

AT Shady acres GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Michael Kotey & Luke Sunderman, Liberty-Benton, 36. Other scores: (L-B) Logan Kizer 38, Seth Lasiter & Noah Brand 41. (McC) Ross Wenzinger 38, Allen Thepsourinthone 43, Nate Bishop 47, Jake Simons 52. (Leip) Mason Brandt 46, Jaden Lefker & Mason Tadena 48, Eli Wueller 49.

Arlington 188, Hopewell-Loudon 199

Arcadia 200

AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Brayden Bushong, Arlington, 39. Other scores: (Arl) Will Bushong 45, Austin Rauch 52, Ewan Martin 52. (H-L) Kiley Cline 48, Cody Balliet 50, Layne Myers 50, Owen Schumm 51. (Arc) Casey Cramer 46, Wyatt Lucas 49, Will Recker 50, Joel Lininger 55.

Maumee 214, Elmwood 218

AT Heather Downs Country Club

MEDALIST: Quinn Deitering, Maumee, 44. Other scores: (Elm) Paul Meyer 52, Carter Taft 53, Austin Minich 54, Mason Greene 59. (M) Michael Stamm 53, Evan McConaughey 57, Hadyn Schroeder 60.

Prep Girls Tennis

FOSTORIA 4, TOLEDO SCOTT 1

SINGLES

No. 1 — Desi Oshadin (TS) def. Jennaleigh McCumber, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

No. 2 — Naija Miller (Fos) def. Paris Williams, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Imani Velasquez (Fos) won by forfeit.

DOUBLES

No. 1 — Kyhra Baeder & Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Masia Thomas and Kali Jordan, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Adrianna Swartz & Raelyn Hoffman (Fos) def. Taioni Smith & NaShar Bradford, 6-0, 6-0.

BLUFFTON 5, TIFFIN CALVERT 0

SINGLES

No. 1 — Erin Hotmire (Blu) def. Devyn Warnement 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 — Olivia Barnes (Blu) def. Maria Welter 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3 — Raychel Avila (Blu) won by forfeit.

DOUBLES

No. 1 — Emma Klinger & Caity Zimmerman (Blu) def. Bri Coleman & Victoria Ardner 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 — Amelia Mitchell & Pearl Lewandowski def. Kara Brodman & Hannah Welter, 6-4, 6-3.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Old Fort at Willard quad, 5

Prep Boys Golf

Carey at Mohawk (N10), 4:15

Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 4:30

Patrick Henry at McComb, 4:30

Riverdale & North Baltimore at Van Buren (BVC), 4:30

Prep Boys Soccer

Clyde at Old Fort, 5

Riverdale at Van Wert, 5

Eastwood at Liberty-Benton, 7

Van Buren at Archbold, 7

Prep Girls Soccer

Liberty-Benton at Eastwood, 5

Kalida at Van Buren, 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Kenton at Fostoria, 4:30

Edison at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Prep Volleyball

Clyde at Old Fort, 5:30

Carey at Seneca East (N10), 5:30

Arcadia at Hardin Northern, 5:30

Elmwood at Gibsonburg, 5:30

Lakota at Van Buren, 5:30

Delphos St. John’s at McComb, 5:30

North Baltimore at Woodmore, 5:30

Liberty-Benton at Otsego, 6

