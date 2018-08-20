Tuesday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 88 38 .698 —
New York 78 46 .629 9
Tampa Bay 64 61 .512 23½
Toronto 56 69 .448 31½
Baltimore 37 88 .296 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 72 52 .581 —
Minnesota 59 64 .480 12½
Detroit 51 74 .408 21½
Chicago 46 77 .374 25½
Kansas City 38 87 .304 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 49 .605 —
Oakland 74 50 .597 1
Seattle 71 54 .568 4½
Los Angeles 63 63 .500 13
Texas 56 70 .444 20
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 2
Cleveland 8, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 9, Oakland 4
L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1
Monday’s Results
Toronto 5, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, late
Texas at Oakland, late
Houston at Seattle, late
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Bundy 7-11) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-6), 7:07
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 7:10
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-4), 7:10
Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 14-5), 7:10
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 7:10
Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 9:40
Texas (Jurado 2-2) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 10:05
Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 12:37
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10
Texas at Oakland, 3:35
Houston at Seattle, 4:10
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 69 55 .556 —
Philadelphia 68 56 .548 1
Washington 62 63 .496 7½
New York 54 69 .439 14½
Miami 50 76 .397 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 52 .577 —
Milwaukee 70 57 .551 3
St. Louis 68 57 .544 4
Pittsburgh 63 63 .500 9½
Cincinnati 55 70 .440 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 69 56 .552 —
Colorado 68 56 .548 ½
Los Angeles 67 58 .536 2
San Francisco 61 64 .488 8
San Diego 49 78 .386 21
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Cincinnati 11, San Francisco 4
Colorado 4, Atlanta 2
Miami 12, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 4, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2
Monday’s Results
Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, late
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Gausman 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-7), 7:05
Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Washington (Roark 8-12), 7:05
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 7:10
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 7:10
San Francisco (Stratton 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-10), 7:10
Cincinnati (Romano 7-10) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8), 8:10
San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-5), 8:40
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 9:40
St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Monday’s Boxscores
Indians 5, Red Sox 4
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 2 0
Brntley lf 4 1 2 2 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 1
J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 0
Y.Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 5 1 2 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 2 3
M.Cbrra rf 3 1 2 1 Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0
Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 3 1 1 2 Pearce ph 1 0 1 0
Swihart c 0 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 1 2 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 39 4 13 4
Cleveland 000″012″200 — 5
Boston 210″000″001 — 4
LOB–Cleveland 3, Boston 11. 2B–Betts (37), J.Martinez (34), Pearce (12), Bradley Jr. (23). HR–Brantley (14), M.Cabrera (5), G.Allen (2). CS–Holt (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber W,16-6 6 1/3 9 3 3 1 6
Perez H,9 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Cimber H,10 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Hand H,8 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Allen (S,25-28) 1 2 1 1 1 0
Boston
Porcello L,15-6 7 6 5 5 1 6
Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP–Porcello. Umpires–Home, Pat Hoberg. First, Brian Knight. Second, Jeremie Rehak. Third, Gerry Davis. T–3:01. A–37,274 (37,731).
Brewers 5, Reds 2
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 Yelich rf-lf 5 1 1 1
Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 0 2 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 0
P.Tcker lf 2 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b 3 1 1 2
D.Hrrra ph-lf 1 0 0 0 H.Perez ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Ervin rf 3 1 1 1 Braun lf 3 1 1 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0
Dixon 1b 3 0 0 0 Schoop ss 2 0 0 0
Bailey p 2 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Broxton ph-rf 1 1 1 1
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 3 0 2 1
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 2 0 0 0
M.Wllms ph 1 0 1 0 O.Arcia ph-ss 2 0 1 0
Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 34 5 12 5
Cincinnati 020″000″000 — 2
Milwaukee 000″012″02x — 5
DP–Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 9. 3B–Broxton (2). HR–Suarez (28), Ervin (4), Yelich (20), T.Shaw (25). SB–Cain (24), Pina (1). SF–Pina (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bailey (L,1-11) 6 8 3 3 1 5
Reed 2/3 2 0 0 0 0
Hughes 2/3 1 2 2 1 0
Peralta 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Anderson (W,8-7) 6 2 2 2 0 6
Hader H,17 2 0 0 0 0 3
Jeffress (S,5-9) 1 1 0 0 1 1
HBP–by Bailey (Cain). Umpires–Home, Adrian Johnson. First, Tripp Gibson. Second, Ryan Additon. Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T–2:38. A–27,590 (41,900).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .344; Martinez, Boston, .332; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Brantley, Cleveland, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Andujar, New York, .299.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 103; Betts, Boston, 101; Martinez, Boston, 93; Benintendi, Boston, 87; Ramirez, Cleveland, 86; Stanton, New York, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Bregman, Houston, 80; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 106; Davis, Oakland, 98; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; Cruz, Seattle, 78; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; Bregman, Houston, 77; 3 tied at 76.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 151; Segura, Seattle, 148; Lindor, Cleveland, 146; Merrifield, Kansas City, 144; Rosario, Minnesota, 144; Betts, Boston, 143; Castellanos, Detroit, 139; Stanton, New York, 137; Benintendi, Boston, 136; Brantley, Cleveland, 135.
DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Andujar, New York, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 35; Castellanos, Detroit, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Pillar, Toronto, 34.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Davis, Oakland, 36; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Happ, New York, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 13-6; 6 tied at 12.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 2.85; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.25; Severino, New York, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.33.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 223; Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Morton, Houston, 175; Kluber, Cleveland, 166; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Berrios, Minnesota, 157.
National League
BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .322; Markakis, Atlanta, .318; Gennett, Cincinnati, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Yelich, Milwaukee, .308; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .304; Peralta, Arizona, .300; Suarez, Cincinnati, .297.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 89; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Albies, Atlanta, 84; Carpenter, St. Louis, 83; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 77; Turner, Washington, 75.
RBI–Suarez, Cincinnati, 92; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 89; Baez, Chicago, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 86; Story, Colorado, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Harper, Washington, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 78; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 154; Markakis, Atlanta, 154; Gennett, Cincinnati, 143; Peraza, Cincinnati, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 139; Castro, Miami, 139; Story, Colorado, 138; Arenado, Colorado, 137; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 137; Yelich, Milwaukee, 136.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 29; Rendon, Washington, 29; 2 tied at 28.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; 3 tied at 25.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 20; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Story, Colorado, 17.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Lester, Chicago, 13-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9; 5 tied at 10.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.51.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 161; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 15 4 6 51 53 29
New York 15 6 3 48 47 25
New York City FC 14 6 5 47 48 33
Columbus 11 8 6 39 32 32
Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39
Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42
New England 7 9 8 29 38 40
D.C. United 7 9 6 27 39 39
Toronto FC 6 12 6 24 40 45
Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57
Chicago 6 15 5 23 36 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 13 5 6 45 39 30
Sporting Kansas City 12 6 6 42 45 30
Los Angeles FC 11 7 6 39 47 39
Real Salt Lake 11 10 5 38 36 44
LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47
Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34
Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26
Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49
Minnesota United 9 14 2 29 38 50
Houston 7 11 6 27 40 36
Colorado 6 12 6 24 31 40
San Jose 3 13 8 17 34 44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s RESULTS
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Wednesday’s RESULTS
D.C. United 4, Portland 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Saturday’s RESULTS
Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0
New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0
Montreal 2, Chicago 1
FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Portland 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
Toronto FC 1, San Jose 1, tie
Sunday’s RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1
D.C. United 2, New England 0
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, late
Wednesday’s GAME
New York at New York City FC, 7
Thursday’s GAMES
Columbus at Chicago, 7
FC Dallas at Houston, 9
Friday’S GAMES
Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Saturday’s GAMES
New England at Philadelphia, 7
Montreal at Toronto FC, 8
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9
Vancouver at San Jose, 10
Sunday’s GAMES
D.C. United at New York, 7
Seattle at Portland, 9:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 23 11 .676 —
x-Washington 22 12 .647 1
x-Connecticut 21 13 .618 2
Chicago 13 21 .382 10
New York 7 27 .206 16
Indiana 6 28 .176 17
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 26 8 .765 —
x-Phoenix 20 14 .588 6
x-Los Angeles 19 15 .559 7
x-Minnesota 18 16 .529 8
x-Dallas 15 19 .441 11
Las Vegas 14 20 .412 12
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
Sunday’s Results
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86
Phoenix 96, New York 85
Indiana 97, Chicago 92
Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78
Seattle 84, Dallas 68
Minnesota 88, Washington 83
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 8:30
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15
Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23
Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34
Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 37 29
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24
Denver 0 2 0 .000 51 66
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 52 42
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
New England 37, Philadelphia 20
Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13
Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34
Friday’s Results
N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17
Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14
Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17
Carolina 27, Miami 20
Arizona 20, New Orleans 15
Saturday’s Results
Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10
L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15
Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13
Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14
Houston 16, San Francisco 13
Chicago 24, Denver 23
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10
Monday’s Game
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8
Thursday’s GAME
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8
Friday’S games
New England at Carolina, 7:30
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30
Denver at Washington, 7:30
Seattle at Minnesota, 8
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8
Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30
Saturday’S games
Kansas City at Chicago, 1
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7
Baltimore at Miami, 7
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8
Sunday’S games
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4
Arizona at Dallas, 8
WEEK 4
Thursday, Aug. 30
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (42) 13-1 1505 1
2. Clemson (18) 12-2 1476 4
3. Georgia 13-2 1350 2
4. Wisconsin (1) 13-1 1271 7
5. Ohio St. 12-2 1256 5
6. Washington 10-3 1215 16
7. Oklahoma 12-2 1173 3
8. Miami 10-3 1027 13
9. Auburn 10-4 1013 10
10. Penn St. 11-2 1012 8
11. Michigan St. 10-3 877 15
12. Notre Dame 10-3 804 11
13. Stanford 9-5 778 20
14. Michigan 8-5 773 NR
15. Southern Cal 11-3 543 12
16. TCU 11-3 533 9
17. West Virginia 7-6 511 NR
18. Mississippi St. 9-4 450 19
19. Florida St. 7-6 384 NR
20. Virginia Tech 9-4 351 24
21. UCF 13-0 312 6
22. Boise St. 11-3 292 22
23. Texas 7-6 216 NR
24. Oregon 7-6 148 NR
25. LSU 9-4 106 18
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
Double Elimination
Thursday’s RESULTS
GAME 1 — Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings
Game 2 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2
Game 3 — Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2
Game 4 — Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1
FRIday’s GAMES
Game 5 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings
Game 6 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4
Game 7 — Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3
GAME 8 — Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings
Saturday’s RESULTS
GAME 9 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0
GAME 10 — Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5
GAME 11 — Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings
GAME 12 — Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Game 13 — Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1
Game 14 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1
Game 15 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2
Game 16 — Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3
Monday’s RESULTS
GAME A — Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings
GAME 17 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated
GAME 18 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated
GAME 19 — Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated
Game 20 — Houston vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Game B — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 11 a.m.
Game 21 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 3 p.m.
Game 22 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Game 23 — Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 3 p.m.
Game 24 — Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Purchased the contract of RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (IL). Designated INF Ryan Flaherty for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Kenley Jansen from the 10-day DL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Derek Law from Sacramento.
American Association
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released C Jackson Pritchard.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Austin Orvis and OF Javion Randle.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP John Brownell. Released LHP Jake Zokan.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G-F Daniel Hamilton and F Alex Poythress.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Chicago CB Deiondre’ Hall for the season opener for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed FB Jalston Fowler and WR Julian Williams. Waived FB Luke McNitt and WR Taj Williams.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Menelik Watson on injured-reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Steve Longa on injured reserve. Released DL Cornelius Washington. Waived CB Antwuan Davis. Signed CBs Dexter McDougle and Sterling Moore and OL Beau Nunn.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated OT Martinas Rankin from the PUP list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Cobi Hamilton. Waived RB Tion Green.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with OL Rob Havenstein on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released K Kai Forbath. Placed DE Ade Aruna on injured reserve. Waived-injured OT Cedric Lang, TE Josiah Price and FB Johnny Stanton. Signed FB Kobe McCrary and G Kareem Are.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jhurell Pressley and LB Warren Long. Waived S Mike Basile. Waived-injured LB Thurston Armbrister.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released P Jon Ryan.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DT Jerel Worthy. Waived-injured LB Shaheed Salmon.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Kalen Reed on injured reserve. Agreed to terms with CB Josh Kalu.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson. Waived-injured OT Cameron Jefferson.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired F Kerby Rychel from Montreal for F Hunter Shinkaruk. Signed F Kerby Rychel to a two-way contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Ty Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with G Dustin Tokarski on a one-year contract.
Canadian Hockey League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Sam Giguere.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Loaned M Joao Pedro to Gymnasticos Syllogos Apollon Smyrnis (Greece).
College
BROWN — Named Andre Reis women’s volunteer assistant soccer coach.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Megan Betsa softball pitching coach.
CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Concordia Lindsay Aho director of golf.
FLORIDA STATE — Announced the resignation of athletic director Stan Wilcox to become executive vice president of regulatory affairs at the NCAA.
LOUISVILLE — Placed tight ends coach Chris Klenakis on administrative leave following his arrest for driving under the influence and other charges.
WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced he is taking a leave of absence from the football team.
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Prep Boys Golf
TIFFIN CALVERT 178, NEW RIEGEL 197
AT SENECA HILLS GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Dominic Mangiola, Tiffin Calvert, 40. Other scores: (TC) Brayden Thomas 43, Jacob Kin 47, Maddy Brown 48. (NR) Sam Whipple 46, Jacob Theis 48, Carson Whipple 49, Eric Theis 54.
Liberty-Benton 151, McComb 180
Leipsic 191
AT Shady acres GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Michael Kotey & Luke Sunderman, Liberty-Benton, 36. Other scores: (L-B) Logan Kizer 38, Seth Lasiter & Noah Brand 41. (McC) Ross Wenzinger 38, Allen Thepsourinthone 43, Nate Bishop 47, Jake Simons 52. (Leip) Mason Brandt 46, Jaden Lefker & Mason Tadena 48, Eli Wueller 49.
Arlington 188, Hopewell-Loudon 199
Arcadia 200
AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Brayden Bushong, Arlington, 39. Other scores: (Arl) Will Bushong 45, Austin Rauch 52, Ewan Martin 52. (H-L) Kiley Cline 48, Cody Balliet 50, Layne Myers 50, Owen Schumm 51. (Arc) Casey Cramer 46, Wyatt Lucas 49, Will Recker 50, Joel Lininger 55.
Maumee 214, Elmwood 218
AT Heather Downs Country Club
MEDALIST: Quinn Deitering, Maumee, 44. Other scores: (Elm) Paul Meyer 52, Carter Taft 53, Austin Minich 54, Mason Greene 59. (M) Michael Stamm 53, Evan McConaughey 57, Hadyn Schroeder 60.
Prep Girls Tennis
FOSTORIA 4, TOLEDO SCOTT 1
SINGLES
No. 1 — Desi Oshadin (TS) def. Jennaleigh McCumber, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.
No. 2 — Naija Miller (Fos) def. Paris Williams, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Imani Velasquez (Fos) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Kyhra Baeder & Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Masia Thomas and Kali Jordan, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Adrianna Swartz & Raelyn Hoffman (Fos) def. Taioni Smith & NaShar Bradford, 6-0, 6-0.
BLUFFTON 5, TIFFIN CALVERT 0
SINGLES
No. 1 — Erin Hotmire (Blu) def. Devyn Warnement 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 — Olivia Barnes (Blu) def. Maria Welter 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 — Raychel Avila (Blu) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Emma Klinger & Caity Zimmerman (Blu) def. Bri Coleman & Victoria Ardner 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 — Amelia Mitchell & Pearl Lewandowski def. Kara Brodman & Hannah Welter, 6-4, 6-3.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
Old Fort at Willard quad, 5
Prep Boys Golf
Carey at Mohawk (N10), 4:15
Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 4:30
Patrick Henry at McComb, 4:30
Riverdale & North Baltimore at Van Buren (BVC), 4:30
Prep Boys Soccer
Clyde at Old Fort, 5
Riverdale at Van Wert, 5
Eastwood at Liberty-Benton, 7
Van Buren at Archbold, 7
Prep Girls Soccer
Liberty-Benton at Eastwood, 5
Kalida at Van Buren, 5
Prep Girls Tennis
Kenton at Fostoria, 4:30
Edison at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5
Prep Volleyball
Clyde at Old Fort, 5:30
Carey at Seneca East (N10), 5:30
Arcadia at Hardin Northern, 5:30
Elmwood at Gibsonburg, 5:30
Lakota at Van Buren, 5:30
Delphos St. John’s at McComb, 5:30
North Baltimore at Woodmore, 5:30
Liberty-Benton at Otsego, 6