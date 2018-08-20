Prep roundup: FHS tennis gets win No. 2

Fostoria High School’s girls tennis team rolled to its second win of the season against Toledo Scott as the Lady Red racked up a 4-1 nonconference win over the Bulldogs on Monday.

Three of Fostoria’s victories came via shutouts.

In doubles action, Kyhra Baeder and Rubi Dessausure blanked Masia Thomas and Kali Jordan 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Adrianna Swartz and Raelyn Hoffman blanked Toledo Scott’s Taloni Smith and NaShar Bradford 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

In No. 2 singles action, Naija Miller shut out Paris Williams 6-0, 6-0.

Fostoria’s fourth win came via a forfeit to Imani Velasquez at No. 2 singles.

Toledo Scott’s win came at No. 1 singles as Desi Oshadin outlasted Jennaleigh McCumber 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

Prep volleyball

FOSTORIA 3

CARDINAL STRITCH 0

OREGON — Fostoria started fast and finished strong in rolling to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-15 nonleague volleyball win over Cardinal Stritch on Monday.

Tyriana Settles pounded 31 kills and had 12 digs and four blocks to lead Fostoria. Dakota Thomas was 75 for 76 setting with 41 assists.

Mary Harris was 27 for 27 serving with 12 digs and five kills as the Lady Red improved to 2-0.

FOSTORIA (2-0)

SERVING: Mary Harris 27-27, Meredith Grine 7-7, Zoe Rice 10-10. KILLS: Tyriana Settles 31, Harris 5, Dashani Taylor 2. ASSISTS: Dakota Thomas 41. SETTING: Thomas 75-76. DIGS: Settles 12, Harris 12, Grine 5, Rice 7. BLOCKS: Settles 4, Taylor 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fostoria, 25-7, 25-13.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 3

VANLUE 0

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon swept Vanlue 25-18, 25-6, 25-22 in the Blanchard Valley Conference opener for both schools.

The Chieftains, who improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the BVC, were led by Peyton Hoover’s eight kills. Abbe Beidelschies had 15 assists, Hannah Welly slammed five kills, Abbi Roerdink added five kills with nine assists and Megan Kreais chipped in four kills.

Audrey Phillips scored a team-high eight points for the Wildcats (0-2, 0-1) with 17 assists and 10 digs. Maliah Snook and Bethany Smith led with five kills apiece and Emma Biller led with 19 digs. Snook added 10 digs and two blocks.

Vanlue (0-2, 0-1 BVC)

POINTS: Audrey Phillips 8, Maliah SNook 6, Emma Biller 5. SERVING: Biller 10-10, Phillips 12-13, Snook 9-11. ACES: Biller 1. KILLS: Bethany Smith & Snook 5, Biller 4. SPIKING: Smith 15-17, Biller 12-14, Snook 13-17. ASSISTS: Phillips 17. SETTING: Phillips 71-76. DIGS: Biller 19, Phillips & Snook 10. BLOCKS: Snook & Emma Franks 2.

Hopewell-Loudon (1-2, 1-0 BVC)

KILLS: Peyton Hoover 8, Abbi Roerdink & Hannah Welly 5, Megan Kreais 4. ASSISTS: Abbe Beidelschies 15, Roerdink 9.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon 25-9, 25-10.

FRESHMEN: Carey 11-26-25, Hopewell-Loudon 25-24-20.

VAN BUREN 3

ROSSFORD 0

VAN BUREN — Emma Reineke spiked a team-high 11 kills as Van Buren swept Rossford 25-19, 25-21, 25-13 in Monday’s nonleague match.

Reineke added four aces and six digs for the Black Knights (1-0). Faith DeWalt led with 17 digs and two aces, Jessica Rinehart chipped in seven kills and Lindsey Shaw served a perfect 16 of 16 and led with 23 assists.

Van Buren (1-0)

SERVING: Lindsey Shaw 16-16, Emma Reineke 15-16, Faith DeWalt 14-15. ACES: Reineke 4, Shaw 2. KILLS: Reineke 11, Jessica Rinehart 7, Mackenzie Saltzman 6. ASSISTS: Shaw 23. DIGS: F. DeWalt 17, Saltzman 9, Shaw 7. BLOCKS: Reineke 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren 25-14, 25-22.

FRESHMEN: Van Buren 25-19, 17-25, 25-23.

