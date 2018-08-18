Saturday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 87 36 .707 —

New York 75 46 .620 11

Tampa Bay 62 60 .508 24½

Toronto 55 66 .455 31

Baltimore 36 86 .295 50½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 70 51 .579 —

Minnesota 58 63 .479 12

Detroit 50 73 .407 21

Chicago 44 76 .367 25½

Kansas City 37 84 .306 33

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 74 47 .612 —

Oakland 72 49 .595 2

Seattle 70 52 .574 4½

Los Angeles 62 62 .500 13½

Texas 55 69 .444 20½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 15, Detroit 8

Kansas City 6, Toronto 2

Friday’s Results

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, late

Houston at Oakland, late

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-6), 1:05

Baltimore (Cobb 3-15) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-2), 4:05

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at Oakland (Cahill 4-2), 4:05

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 7:10

Kansas City (Keller 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-9), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2) at Boston (Price 12-6), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-7) at Texas (TBD), 8:05

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05

Houston at Oakland, 4:05

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 68 52 .567 —

Philadelphia 68 54 .557 1

Washington 62 61 .504 7½

New York 52 69 .430 16½

Miami 48 76 .387 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 70 50 .583 —

Milwaukee 68 55 .553 3½

St. Louis 66 56 .541 5

Pittsburgh 61 61 .500 10

Cincinnati 53 69 .434 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 67 55 .549 —

Colorado 65 56 .537 1½

Los Angeles 65 57 .533 2

San Francisco 61 62 .496 6½

San Diego 48 76 .387 20

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Friday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 8, Miami 2

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, late

Colorado at Atlanta, late

Milwaukee at St. Louis, late

Arizona at San Diego, late

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-7), 4:05

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-7), 7:05

Miami (Chen 4-9) at Washington (Milone 1-1), 7:05

Colorado (Senzatela 4-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-7), 7:10

San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 7:10

Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-3), 7:15

Arizona (Godley 13-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 8:40

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1:10

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35

Miami at Washington, 1:35

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10

N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia at Charlotte, N.C., 7:10

Friday’s Baseball Boxscores

Indians 2, Orioles 1

Baltimore Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0

Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 2 1 1 0

Mancini lf 4 0 1 1 J.Rmirz 3b 2 1 1 2

Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 Y.Diaz dh 3 0 1 0

C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0

R.Nunez 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0

Gentry pr 0 0 0 0 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0

T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0

Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0

Joseph c 2 1 0 0 G.Allen cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 32 1 4 1 Totals 27 2 6 2

Baltimore 000″000″010 — 1

Cleveland 200″000″00x — 2

E–J.Ramirez (7). DP–Baltimore 2. LOB–Baltimore 7, Cleveland 6. HR–J.Ramirez (37). SB–Gentry (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Hess (L,2-7) 6 5 2 2 4 3

Castro 2 1 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

Carrasco W,15-6 7 3 0 0 1 6

Miller H,7 2/3 0 1 1 1 1

Cimber H,9 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Allen (S,24-27) 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP–by Hess (Ramirez). Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Nic Lentz. Second, Jordan Baker. Third, Jerry Layne. T–2:39. A–28,264 (35,225).

Reds 2, Giants 1, 11 innings,

San Francisco Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

McCtchn rf 5 0 3 1 Hmilton cf 5 0 1 0

Hanson lf 5 0 1 0 Peraza ss 5 0 2 0

Posey c 4 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 5 0 3 0

Belt 1b 5 0 1 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0

Lngoria 3b 5 0 0 0 P.Tcker lf 3 0 0 0

B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Ervin ph-lf 2 1 1 1

Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 Brnhart 1b 4 1 1 0

Duggar cf 4 1 1 0 M.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0

Cas.Kll p 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Moronta p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 2 1

Pence ph 1 0 0 0 DSclfni p 3 0 0 0

Watson p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0

S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Dixon rf 1 0 0 0

G.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0

Black p 0 0 0 0

Totals 39 1 8 1 Totals 39 2 11 2

San Francisco 001″000″000″00 — 1

Cincinnati 010″000″000″01 — 2

DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Duggar (9), Gennett (25), Barnhart (18). HR–Ervin (3). SB–McCutchen (10), Panik (2). CS–Hanson (3), Peraza (6). S–Cas.Kelly (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco

Kelly 4 1/3 9 1 1 1 2

Moronta 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 3

Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1

Watson 1 0 0 0 0 0

Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 2

Black (L,2-2) 1 1 1 1 0 3

Cincinnati

DeSclafani 7 2/3 6 1 1 1 5

Hughes 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Iglesias 2 2 0 0 0 3

Hernandez (W,5-0) 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP–DeSclafani. Umpires–Home, Ryan Blakney. First, Dan Bellino. Second, Phil Cuzzi. Third, Tom Hallion. T–3:04. A–19,540 (42,319).

Twins 5, Tigers 4

Detroit Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 5 1 1 0 Frsythe 2b 4 0 0 0

Adduci 1b 3 0 1 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 1 1 1

Cstllns rf 3 1 1 1 J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0

Goodrum 2b 4 1 1 0 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 3 0 3 1 Austin dh 3 1 2 1

J.Iglss pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Cave cf 2 1 1 0

Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 Field rf 2 1 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 2 0 Adranza 1b 2 0 0 0

Ro.Rdrg ss 4 0 1 1 Mauer ph-1b 1 1 1 3

Gerber cf 3 0 0 0 B.Wlson c 3 0 0 0

V.Reyes ph 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 4 10 3 Totals 29 5 5 5

Detroit 000″201″001 — 4

Minnesota 000″001″40x — 5

DP–Minnesota 4. LOB–Detroit 6, Minnesota 2. 2B–Candelario (20), Goodrum (26), V.Martinez (16). HR–E.Rosario (21), Austin (10), Mauer (4). S–Adduci (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Boyd (L,7-11) 6 1/3 4 4 4 0 7

Coleman BS,3 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 0

Minnesota

Gibson (W,7-9) 7 8 3 3 3 5

Moya H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Magill H,2 2/3 2 1 1 1 1

Rogers (S,1-3) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Boyd (Cave), by Boyd (Field). WP–Gibson. Umpires–Home, Laz Diaz. First, Jeff Nelson. Second, John Libka. Third, Manny Gonzalez. T–2:43. A–26,605 (38,649).

Thursday’s Baseball Boxscores

Twins 15, Tigers 8

Detroit Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 4 1 0 0 Mauer 1b 4 3 2 0

Adduci 1b 5 1 1 0 Frsythe 2b 5 3 5 2

Cstllns rf 4 2 2 2 Cave pr-rf 0 0 0 0

Goodrum 2b 4 1 2 1 J.Plnco ss 4 2 2 4

V.Mrtin dh 2 1 1 1 Sano 3b 4 2 2 3

Gerber ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Austin dh 3 0 0 1

Mahtook lf 4 1 1 2 Garver c 5 1 1 2

J.McCnn c 4 1 1 2 Kepler cf 4 1 1 0

Ro.Rdrg ss 4 0 1 0 Field rf 2 1 0 0

V.Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 E.Rsrio ph-rf-lf 3 0 1 1

Adranza lf-2b 4 2 1 2

Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 38 15 15 15

Detroit 200″320″100 — “8

Minnesota 350″007″00x — 15

E–Candelario (9), Mahtook (1), Ro.Rodriguez (5). LOB–Detroit 8, Minnesota 6. 2B–Castellanos (34), Goodrum (25), V.Martinez (15), Mauer (18), Forsythe 2 (14). HR–Castellanos (18), Goodrum (13), Mahtook (1), J.McCann (7), J.Polanco (2), Sano (10), Adrianza (5). CS–Austin (2). SF–J.Polanco (1), Austin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Liriano (L,3-8) 1 2/3 5 8 4 3 1

Reininger 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 4

Alcantara 2 1 0 0 0 3

McAllister 1/3 5 5 5 0 0

Wilson 2/3 2 2 1 1 0

Jimenez 1 2 0 0 0 1

Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

Santana 4 7 7 7 3 2

May (W,1-0) 2 0 0 0 2 2

Reed 2 3 1 1 0 0

Drake 1 0 0 0 1 2

Er.Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 5th HBP–by Greene (Kepler). Umpires–Home, Manny Gonzalez. First, Laz Diaz. Second, Jeff Nelson. Third, John Libka. T–3:35. A–25,108 (38,649).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .350; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Ramirez, Cleveland, .303; Simmons, Los Angeles, .301; Brantley, Cleveland, .301; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 102; Betts, Boston, 100; Martinez, Boston, 90; Benintendi, Boston, 86; Ramirez, Cleveland, 85; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Segura, Seattle, 78; Stanton, New York, 78; Bregman, Houston, 77; Rosario, Minnesota, 77.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 105; Davis, Oakland, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 77; Stanton, New York, 77; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 75; 3 tied at 74.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 148; Segura, Seattle, 148; Lindor, Cleveland, 143; Rosario, Minnesota, 142; Betts, Boston, 141; Castellanos, Detroit, 138; Merrifield, Kansas City, 138; Altuve, Houston, 134; Ramirez, Cleveland, 133; 2 tied at 132.

DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Betts, Boston, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 35; Abreu, Chicago, 34; Andujar, New York, 34; Castellanos, Detroit, 34; Martinez, Boston, 33; 2 tied at 32.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 37; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Davis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Betts, Boston, 24; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Severino, New York, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Happ, New York, 13-6; 5 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.52; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.68; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Morton, Houston, 2.88; Severino, New York, 3.27; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.33; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Verlander, Houston, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Severino, New York, 173; Morton, Houston, 171; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Kluber, Cleveland, 160; Berrios, Minnesota, 157.

National League

BATTING–Freeman, Atlanta, .323; Markakis, Atlanta, .319; Arenado, Colorado, .310; Yelich, Milwaukee, .309; Gennett, Cincinnati, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .306; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .303; Cain, Milwaukee, .301; Peralta, Arizona, .300; Rendon, Washington, .298.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 86; Albies, Atlanta, 84; Carpenter, St. Louis, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Arenado, Colorado, 79; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 77; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 76; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; 2 tied at 74.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 89; Suarez, Cincinnati, 88; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 84; Story, Colorado, 83; Harper, Washington, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 78; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77; Markakis, Atlanta, 76; Freeman, Atlanta, 75.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 150; Markakis, Atlanta, 150; Gennett, Cincinnati, 138; Peraza, Cincinnati, 137; Albies, Atlanta, 135; Arenado, Colorado, 133; Castro, Miami, 133; Turner, Washington, 133; Story, Colorado, 132; 2 tied at 131.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Baez, Chicago, 32; Rendon, Washington, 29; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; 2 tied at 27.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 6; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 27; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 25; Story, Colorado, 25.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Cain, Milwaukee, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; 3 tied at 16.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Lester, Chicago, 13-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 12-4; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; 7 tied at 10.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.81; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.86; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.00; Freeland, Colorado, 3.02; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.33; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 195; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Greinke, Arizona, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 153; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 152; Marquez, Colorado, 146; Godley, Arizona, 143.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 22 10 .688 —

x-Washington 22 11 .667 ½

x-Connecticut 20 13 .606 2½

Chicago 12 20 .375 10

New York 7 25 .219 15

Indiana 5 27 .156 17

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 24 8 .750 —

x-Los Angeles 19 14 .576 5½

x-Phoenix 18 14 .563 6

x-Minnesota 17 16 .515 7½

Dallas 15 18 .455 9½

Las Vegas 14 19 .424 10½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Results

Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102

Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79

Washington 69, Los Angeles 67

New York at Seattle, late

Atlanta at Phoenix, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 4

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 3

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6

New York at Phoenix, 6

Indiana at Chicago, 6

Dallas at Seattle, 7

Washington at Minnesota, 7

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15

Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45

Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10

Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17

Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65

Cleveland 1 1 0 1.000 37 29

Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 16 10

Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24

Denver 0 1 0 .000 28 42

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39

N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37

Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 21 24

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 42 28

Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32

San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 24 21

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19

L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33

Thursday’s Results

New England 37, Philadelphia 20

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34

Friday’s results

N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14

Carolina 27, Miami 20

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8

San Francisco at Houston, 8

Chicago at Denver, 9:05

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Denver at Washington, 7:30

Seattle at Minnesota, 8

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7

Baltimore at Miami, 7

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4

Arizona at Dallas, 8

WEEK 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Double Elimination

Thursday’s RESULTS

GAME 1 — Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Game 2 — Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

Game 3 — Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

Game 4 — Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

FRIday’s GAMES

Game 5 — Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Game 6 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Game 7 — Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

Game 8 — Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Honolulu, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

Game 9 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Gold Coast (Australia), 1 p.m.

Game 10 — Des Moines (Iowa) vs. Coventry (R.I.), 3 p.m.

Game 11– Barcelona (Spain) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 6 p.m.

Game 12 — Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Game 13 — Seoul (South Korea) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 9 a.m.

Game 14 — Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Houston, 11 a.m.

Game 15 — Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Arraijan (Panama), 1 p.m.

Game 16 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 2 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Cup

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

SATURDAY’S Lineup

1. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 127.792 mph.

2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 127.665.

3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 127.639.

4. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 127.605.

5. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 127.554.

6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 127.039.

7. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 126.896.

8. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 126.880.

9. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 126.863.

10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 126.762.

11. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 126.253.

12. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 125.988.

13. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 125.922.

14. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 125.856.

15. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 125.691.

16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 125.675.

17. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 125.650.

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 125.592.

19. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 125.461.

20. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 125.404.

21. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 125.363.

22. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 125.117.

23. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 125.068.

24. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 124.347.

25. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 124.897.

26. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 124.387.

27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 124.315.

28. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 124.210.

29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 124.066.

30. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 123.937.

31. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 123.682.

32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 123.261.

33. (96) Jesse Little, Toyota, 122.310.

34. (7) JJ Yeley, Chevy, 121.798.

35. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 121.767.

36. (51) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 121.274.

37. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 120.816.

38. (99) Gray Gaulding, Chevy, 120.687.

39. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 120.407.

40. (23) Blake Jones, Toyota, 119.173.

Failed to Qualify

41. (52) J McLeod, Ford, 120.611.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship

Second Round

Brandt Snedeker 59-67 — 126 -14

D.A. Points 64-64 — 128 -12

C.T. Pan 65-64 — 129 -11

David Hearn 64-67 — 131 -9

Peter Malnati 66-65 — 131 -9

Keith Mitchell 65-66 — 131 -9

Sergio Garcia 66-65 — 131 -9

Harris English 66-65 — 131 -9

Brett Stegmaier 64-67 — 131 -9

Jonathan Byrd 64-68 — 132 -8

Nick Taylor 65-67 — 132 -8

Aaron Baddeley 65-67 — 132 -8

Trey Mullinax 67-65 — 132 -8

Doug Ghim 68-64 — 132 -8

Abraham Ancer 64-69 — 133 -7

Brian Gay 70-63 — 133 -7

Jim Furyk 65-68 — 133 -7

Scott Brown 68-65 — 133 -7

Henrik Stenson 68-65 — 133 -7

Ryan Moore 63-70 — 133 -7

Brice Garnett 65-68 — 133 -7

John Oda 63-70 — 133 -7

Ryan Blaum 67-66 — 133 -7

Ryan Armour 65-68 — 133 -7

Denny McCarthy 66-67 — 133 -7

Sung Kang 65-69 — 134 -6

Jason Dufner 66-68 — 134 -6

Cameron Percy 67-67 — 134 -6

Corey Conners 65-69 — 134 -6

Billy Horschel 66-68 — 134 -6

Webb Simpson 66-68 — 134 -6

Chris Kirk 69-65 — 134 -6

Sangmoon Bae 67-67 — 134 -6

Harold Varner III 66-69 — 135 -5

Patrick Rodgers 68-67 — 135 -5

Dylan Meyer 67-68 — 135 -5

Stephan Jaeger 67-68 — 135 -5

Tom Hoge 69-66 — 135 -5

Martin Laird 69-66 — 135 -5

Xinjun Zhang 68-67 — 135 -5

Ricky Barnes 66-70 — 136 -4

Rory Sabbatini 69-67 — 136 -4

Michael Thompson 66-70 — 136 -4

Mackenzie Hughes 68-68 — 136 -4

Jamie Lovemark 66-70 — 136 -4

Johnson Wagner 70-66 — 136 -4

Sam Saunders 66-70 — 136 -4

Kevin Tway 67-69 — 136 -4

Sam Ryder 72-64 — 136 -4

Chesson Hadley 68-68 — 136 -4

Shawn Stefani 68-68 — 136 -4

Kyle Thompson 72-72 — 144 +4

Wesley Bryan 68-77 — 145 +5

Matt Every 68-77 — 145 +5

Brendon de Jonge 71-74 — 145 +5

Daniel Summerhays 74-71 — 145 +5

Robert Streb 73-72 — 145 +5

Ethan Tracy 74-71 — 145 +5

Matt Atkins 72-73 — 145 +5

Rob Oppenheim 70-75 — 145 +5

Derek Fathauer 71-75 — 146 +6

Andres Romero 71-75 — 146 +6

Satoshi Kodaira 71-75 — 146 +6

John Merrick 71-76 — 147 +7

Dicky Pride 72-75 — 147 +7

James Driscoll 69-79 — 148 +8

Si Woo Kim 73-76 — 149 +9

Tom Lovelady 74-76 — 150 +10

Charles Frost 75-75 — 150 +10

Champions Tour

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

First Round

Doug Garwood 31-33 — 64 -8

Michael Bradley 31-34 — 65 -7

Marco Dawson 32-33 — 65 -7

Clark Dennis 35-31 — 66 -6

Woody Austin 33-33 — 66 -6

Tom Gillis 33-34 — 67 -5

Bob Estes 35-32 — 67 -5

Skip Kendall 35-33 — 68 -4

Fran Quinn 32-36 — 68 -4

Bart Bryant 36-32 — 68 -4

Steve Jones 34-34 — 68 -4

Jay Haas 33-35 — 68 -4

Billy Andrade 34-34 — 68 -4

Kenny Perry 34-34 — 68 -4

Paul Broadhurst 35-33 — 68 -4

Mark Calcavecchia 36-32 — 68 -4

Kent Jones 35-34 — 69 -3

John Huston 35-34 — 69 -3

Glen Day 37-32 — 69 -3

Jeff Sluman 36-33 — 69 -3

Scott Parel 35-34 — 69 -3

Jerry Haas 35-34 — 69 -3

Larry Mize 36-33 — 69 -3

Paul Goydos 33-36 — 69 -3

Robert Gamez 35-35 — 70 -2

Rod Spittle 35-35 — 70 -2

Carlos Franco 37-33 — 70 -2

Joe Durant 35-35 — 70 -2

Gene Sauers 36-34 — 70 -2

Lee Janzen 37-33 — 70 -2

Miguel Angel Jimenez 36-34 — 70 -2

Bernhard Langer 37-33 — 70 -2

Jeff Maggert 35-35 — 70 -2

Ken Tanigawa 38-33 — 71 -1

Tommy Armour III 36-35 — 71 -1

Willie Wood 35-36 — 71 -1

Neal Lancaster 35-36 — 71 -1

Wes Short, Jr. 39-32 — 71 -1

Tom Byrum 37-34 — 71 -1

Steve Flesch 37-34 — 71 -1

Stephen Ames 38-33 — 71 -1

Joey Sindelar 35-36 — 71 -1

David Frost 36-35 — 71 -1

David McKenzie 35-37 — 72 E

Billy Mayfair 36-36 — 72 E

Loren Roberts 35-37 — 72 E

Mike Goodes 36-36 — 72 E

Jesper Parnevik 37-35 — 72 E

Kevin Sutherland 37-35 — 72 E

Scott McCarron 38-34 — 72 E

Mark Walker 37-36 — 73 +1

Jay Don Blake 36-37 — 73 +1

Steve Pate 36-37 — 73 +1

Brad Bryant 37-36 — 73 +1

Blaine McCallister 36-37 — 73 +1

Todd Hamilton 38-35 — 73 +1

Dan Forsman 39-34 — 73 +1

Scott Dunlap 36-37 — 73 +1

Olin Browne 38-35 — 73 +1

Jerry Smith 40-33 — 73 +1

Duffy Waldorf 37-36 — 73 +1

John Daly 37-36 — 73 +1

Tommy Tolles 37-37 — 74 +2

Gibby Gilbert III 37-37 — 74 +2

Spike McRoy 37-37 — 74 +2

Mark Brooks 36-38 — 74 +2

Scott Hoch 37-37 — 74 +2

Gary Hallberg 39-36 — 75 +3

Dudley Hart 37-38 — 75 +3

Esteban Toledo 41-34 — 75 +3

Colin Montgomerie 38-37 — 75 +3

David Eger 39-38 — 77 +5

R.W. Eaks 37-40 — 77 +5

Gibby Gilbert 42-36 — 78 +6

Ken Green 44-37 — 81 +9

Tom Kite 43-39 — 82 +10

LPGA Tour

Indy Women in Tech

Partial Second Round

(a-amateur)

Sung Hyun Park 68-63 — 131 -13

Lizette Salas 62-69 — 131 -13

Danielle Kang 65-68 — 133 -11

Nasa Hataoka 64-69 — 133 -11

Thidapa Suwannapura 67-67 — 134 -10

Ariya Jutanugarn 70-65 — 135 -9

Jackie Stoelting 70-66 — 136 -8

Mina Harigae 69-67 — 136 -8

Katelyn Dambaugh 69-67 — 136 -8

Hannah Green 69-67 — 136 -8

Pernilla Lindberg 67-69 — 136 -8

Brianna Do 66-70 — 136 -8

Haeji Kang 71-66 — 137 -7

Paula Reto 69-68 — 137 -7

Candie Kung 70-68 — 138 -6

Sandra Gal 70-68 — 138 -6

Wichanee Meechai 70-68 — 138 -6

Bronte Law 69-69 — 138 -6

Yu Liu 69-69 — 138 -6

Anne-Catherine Tanguay 68-70 — 138 -6

Chella Choi 68-70 — 138 -6

Wei-Ling Hsu 67-71 — 138 -6

Brooke M. Henderson 70-69 — 139 -5

Caroline Inglis 69-70 — 139 -5

Caroline Masson 69-70 — 139 -5

Dori Carter 72-68 — 140 -4

Jenny Shin 72-68 — 140 -4

Peiyun Chien 72-68 — 140 -4

Eun-Hee Ji 71-69 — 140 -4

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 70-70 — 140 -4

Lindy Duncan 70-70 — 140 -4

Moriya Jutanugarn 68-72 — 140 -4

Nicole Broch Larsen 67-73 — 140 -4

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 2B Ian Kinsler from the 10-day DL. Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday, Aug. 16.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHPs Taylor Cole and Osmer Morales to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHPs Odrisamer Despaigne and Deck McGuire from Salt Lake. Assigned RHP Dayan Diaz outright to Inland Empire (Cal).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Delino DeShields on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF-OF Drew Robinson from Round Rock (PCL). Acquired 3B Sherten Apostel from Pittsburgh to complete an earlier trade and assigned him to Spokane (NWL). Acquired LHP Josh Javier from Arizona to complete an earlier trade and assigned him to the Arizona League Rangers.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Mike Montgomery on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday, Aug. 14. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 1B Joey Votto on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Aristides Aquino from Pensacola (SL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Scott Oberg from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Harrison Musgrave to Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Zamora from Binghamton (EL). Placed RHP Bobby Wahl on the 10-day DL. Transferred Phillip Evans to the 60-day DL.

Football

National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Dexter McCoil to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Erik Walden. Terminated the contract of DE Marcus Smith.

Hockey

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Hunter Stewart, Matt Harrington, Justin Greenberg, Tyler Howe and D Brandon McMartin to professional tryout contracts.

READING ROYALS — Signed F Tyler Brown and named him player-assistant coach.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Announced G Steve Clark was claimed off waivers by Portland.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced F Shaft Brewer Jr. was loaned to Phoenix (USL).

Tennis

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended German player Luca Gelhardt eight months and fined him $7,000 for betting on tennis matches.

College

BAKER — Named Justin Rees women’s basketball coach.

EMORY — Named Derek Nelson assistant track and field coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Courtney Cobb women’s assistant golf coach.

HAMILTON — Named Bennett Hambrook men’s assistant ice hockey coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Ralph Davis men’s basketball video coordinator.

LOCAL SPORTS

Friday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

UPPER SANDUSKY 171, CAREY 189

AT LINCOLN HILLS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Brett Montgomery, Upper Sandusky, 33. Other scores: (US) Trevor Clifford 45, Evan Young 46, Owen Knapp 47. (Car) Ethan Tanner 45, McKain Miller 46, Brayden Miller 48, Dylan Grothaus 50.

records: Upper Sandusky 5-0 overall, 1-0 Northern 10 Conference; Carey 1-1, 1-1.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Fostoria at OHSAA Preseason Invitational at National Trail Raceway

Prep Boys Golf

Arcadia at Crestline, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Maumee Valley Country Day at Van Buren, 11 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fremont St. Joseph at Elmwood, 10 a.m.

Hopewell-Loudon & Seneca East at Tiffin Columbian, 10 a.m.

New Riegel & Castalia Margaretta at Clyde, 10 a.m.

North Baltimore at Bluffton, 10 a.m.

Ottawa Hills at Fostoria, 10 a.m.

Danbury at Arcadia, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Seeks Coaches

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School has a vacancy for a head varsity swim coach and head boys tennis coach (spring). Experience preferred but not necessary. Please submit resume and inquiries to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director, at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

L-B Booster Golf Outing

FINDLAY — The Liberty-Benton Athletic Booster Club will hold their annual golf scramble on Sept. 9 at Hillcrest Golf Club. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in playing or being a sponsor should contact Jeremy Recker at 419-460-9782. Cost: $300 per team (4) players.

UF Men’s Basketball Raffle

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay men’s basketball team will hold its reverse raffle on Sept. 8 at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $100 per person. Only 300 tickets will be sold. There will be a $10,000 grand prize with additional prizes and a live auction.

WBL Ticket Prices

The Western Buckeye League has announced ticket prices for the upcoming school year. Tickets purchased at the gate for varsity football and varsity boys basketball games will be $7. Tickets purchased pre-sale will be $6 for adults and $4 for students

Night With Coach Keys

FINDLAY — Tickets are available for fans for a Q/A with University of Findlay head football coach Rob Keys on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at Legends, home of the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame. Cost is $20 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance. There are a limited number of tickets availbe and can be found at Legnds or by contacting Larry Alter at 419-722-1186. There will be hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and a cash bar.

