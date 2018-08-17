Prep Volleyball: Big goals for FHS seniors

By SCOTT COTTOS

In 2017, Fostoria High School finished with its third consecutive winning season in as many years under the direction of coach Krissy Lotycz.

The Lady Red posted records of 16-8 overall and 9-5 in the Northern Buckeye Conference. But while Lotycz called it a “pretty solid season,” she said the team was left hoping for a bit more.

With five seniors leading the way, Fostoria will head into the season with its sights set on winning the NBC title and making a significant run in Division III tournament play.

The Lady Red open the season Saturday with a 10 a.m. home match against Ottawa Hills.

“I just think we have a lot of unfinished business to take care of this season,” Lotycz said. “There were a couple of matches that we lost that we shouldn’t have. Any team can be beaten on any given day, and if you don’t show up to play, that’s going to happen. Maybe we took a couple of matches for granted and didn’t play to our potential and that’s what happened. So, that leaves us unfinished business from last year that we need to take care of this year. And there’s no reason we can’t do that.”

Middle hitter Tyriana Settles heads a senior class for which Lotycz holds high expectations. The other seniors are middle hitter Meredith Grine, outside hitters Mary Harris and Baleigh Robinson and setter Dakota Thomas.

“That’s a solid five,” Lotycz said. “They’re all five- or six-rotation players who don’t come off the floor. It’s hard to work in underclassmen here and there because the (seniors) have a lot of experience. They bring a lot of knowledge, volleyball IQ, to the floor. It’s amazing to watch them play (now) versus where they were at two or three years ago.”

The 5-foot-9 Settles passed the 1,000-career-kills mark early last season and will go into this year with a school-record 1,431. She also established school records in 2017 with 40 kills in a match and 612 for a season, and she added a team-high 37 blocks

Settles, who has attracted the attention of college coaches but has not yet made a decision, was the Division III District 6 Player of the Year and first-team all-NBC choice.

“I’ve never seen a player like her in my 13 years of coaching,” Lotycz said. “The sky’s the limit for what she can do.”

Plenty of help for Settles came from Thomas, a Hopewell-Loudon transfer who handed out a school-record 754 assists and led the team with a serving percentage of .960.

Lotycz will look for strong all-around play from Harris (5-9) and Robinson (5-8), who she said have improved substantially since last year. Harris, who had team-highs of 69 aces and 236 digs in 2017 after joining Thomas in transferring from H-L, is expected to be the No. 2 hitter who takes defensive pressure off Settles.

The 5-10 Grine, who suffered a torn right ACL during basketball season, will help out solely in the back row until her expected clearance for full duty around Labor Day.

“For the seniors, this is their last shot,” Lotycz said. “It’s now or never. There’s no turning back. There’s no regrets. If they want a chance for a league title, the time is now. There’s no other time.

“They’ve had three years of upsetting people and turning heads with what they’ve done. But now’s the time to finish, and they should have the experience on the floor to do so.

Zoe Rice, a 5-6 sophomore, returns after lettering last season and will be a defensive specialist/libero.

Newcomers are sophomores Dashani Taylor (5-7 outside hitter), Alli Sierra (5-7 middle hitter) and Mauryanna “MoMo” Jones (5-9 middle hitter), and 5-10 freshman middle hitter Jasmine Groves.

Lotycz said the Lady Red tuned up well during the summer, which included a third-place showing among 18 squads at the University of Michigan team camp.

“We got a lot of compliments over the summer from University of Michigan coaches, other Big Ten coaches there and coaches at other tournaments that we played in about how well our girls hustle and pursue balls and play with a lot of grit and fight and passion,” Lotycz said.

“It was good to receive those compliments about the girls and their hard work. Hopefully, we’ll be able to reap the benefits of everything they’ve sacrificed, their time in the gym, camps, clinics, weight room and things like that.”

