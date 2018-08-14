Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 86 35 .711 —

New York 75 44 .630 10

Tampa Bay 60 59 .504 25

Toronto 53 65 .449 31½

Baltimore 36 84 .300 49½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 68 51 .571 —

Minnesota 54 63 .462 13

Detroit 50 70 .417 18½

Chicago 43 76 .361 25

Kansas City 36 82 .305 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 73 46 .613 —

Oakland 71 48 .597 2

Seattle 69 51 .575 4½

Los Angeles 60 60 .500 13½

Texas 53 68 .438 21

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 5, Arizona 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, Seattle 6

L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Results

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1

Arizona at Texas, late

Colorado at Houston, late

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, late

Toronto at Kansas City, late

Seattle at Oakland, late

L.A. Angels at San Diego, late

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4), 1:10

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 3:35

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 7:05

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-2), 7:05

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10

Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10

Toronto (Estrada 5-9) at Kansas City (Smith 1-4), 8:15

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 67 51 .568 —

Philadelphia 65 53 .551 2

Washington 60 59 .504 7½

New York 50 67 .427 16½

Miami 48 74 .393 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 68 50 .576 —

Milwaukee 68 54 .557 2

St. Louis 64 55 .538 4½

Pittsburgh 61 58 .513 7½

Cincinnati 52 68 .433 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 65 55 .542 —

Colorado 63 55 .534 1

Los Angeles 64 56 .533 1

San Francisco 60 60 .500 5

San Diego 48 73 .397 17½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game

Texas 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Results

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 10, Miami 6

Arizona at Texas, late

Colorado at Houston, late

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, late

Washington at St. Louis, late

L.A. Angels at San Diego, late

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 7:05

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10

Miami (Urena 3-12) at Atlanta (Gausman 6-9), 7:35

Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10

Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at St. Louis (Gomber 2-0), 8:15

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10

San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05, 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:35

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:35, 2nd game

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Indians 8, Reds 1

Cleveland Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 Peraza ss 3 0 0 0

Ne.Rmrz p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0

T.Olson p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Brntley lf 4 2 1 0 Dixon ph-1b 1 0 0 0

R.Davis lf 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0

J.Rmirz 3b 5 3 3 2 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 1 1 3 Suarez 3b-ss 4 0 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 4 1 3 1 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0

Guyer rf 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 1 1 0

Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Wllms rf 3 0 1 0

Gomes c 3 0 0 1 P.Tcker lf 2 0 2 1

G.Allen cf 3 0 1 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0

Kluber p 3 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 2 0 0 0

E.Gnzal ph-ss 1 0 0 0 D.Hrrra 3b 1 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 2 0 1 0

Totals 35 8 10 7 Totals 30 1 5 1

Cleveland 420″011″000 — 8

Cincinnati 000″000″100 — 1

DP–Cleveland 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B–J.Ramirez (31). 3B–Barnhart (2). HR–J.Ramirez (36). SB–Kipnis (5). CS–Hamilton (5). SF–Alonso (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber W,15-6 7 5 1 1 2 7

Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Olson 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati

Romano (L,7-10) 1 2/3 7 6 6 2 1

Lorenzen 4 1/3 3 2 2 2 1

Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires–Home, John Tumpane. First, Jim Reynolds. Second, Chad Whitson. Third, Mark Wegner. T–2:37. A–19,034 (42,319).

White Sox 6, Tigers 3

Chicago Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Ti.Andr ss 4 2 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 1 2 0

A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 1 1 0

J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 2 Ro.Rdrg ss 1 0 1 0

Dvidson 3b 4 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 5 0 0 0

Palka dh 4 0 1 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0

K.Smith c 3 0 0 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 2 2

Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 1 0 Adduci 1b 3 0 1 1

LaMarre lf 4 1 1 1 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0

Engel cf 4 0 0 0 Gerber lf 3 0 0 0

Mahtook ph 0 0 0 0

V.Reyes cf 4 0 1 0

Totals 34 6 8 5 Totals 37 3 9 3

Chicago 310″020″000 — 6

Detroit 300″000″000 — 3

E–Hardy (1). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Chicago 3, Detroit 9. 2B–Ti.Anderson (19), J.Abreu (34), J.Iglesias (29), V.Martinez (14). HR–LaMarre (1). SF–K.Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Giolito (W,8-9) 6 8 3 3 1 7

Fry H,12 2 0 0 0 0 4

Minaya 0 0 0 0 1 0

Cedeno (S,1-2) 1 1 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Hardy (L,4-5) 4 5 4 4 1 4

McAllister 2 3 2 2 0 4

Farmer 3 0 0 0 0 1

Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 9th WP–McAllister, Fry. Umpires–Home, Hunter Wendelstedt. First, Jansen Visconti. Second, Larry Vanover. Third, Chris Guccione. T–3:01. A–20,661 (41,297).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .350; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .312; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Ramirez, Cleveland, .305; Simmons, Los Angeles, .303; Brantley, Cleveland, .300; Merrifield, Kansas City, .299.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 102; Betts, Boston, 99; Martinez, Boston, 87; Benintendi, Boston, 84; Ramirez, Cleveland, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Segura, Seattle, 78; Stanton, New York, 78; Bregman, Houston, 76; Rosario, Minnesota, 75.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 104; Davis, Oakland, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 89; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Lowrie, Oakland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 73.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 146; Segura, Seattle, 144; Lindor, Cleveland, 142; Betts, Boston, 139; Rosario, Minnesota, 139; Altuve, Houston, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 134; Castellanos, Detroit, 133; Ramirez, Cleveland, 132; 2 tied at 130.

DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Betts, Boston, 35; Abreu, Chicago, 34; Andujar, New York, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Castellanos, Detroit, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Benintendi, Boston, 32.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 37; Ramirez, Cleveland, 36; Davis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Severino, New York, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Happ, New York, 13-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; 5 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.50; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.68; Cole, Houston, 2.75; Morton, Houston, 2.88; Severino, New York, 3.27; Sabathia, New York, 3.32; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Cole, Houston, 207; Verlander, Houston, 206; Paxton, Seattle, 175; Severino, New York, 173; Morton, Houston, 171; Kluber, Cleveland, 160; Carrasco, Cleveland, 155; Berrios, Minnesota, 153.

National League

BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .324; Freeman, Atlanta, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310; Zobrist, Chicago, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .306; Gennett, Cincinnati, .304; Cain, Milwaukee, .304; Peralta, Arizona, .302; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .302.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 86; Albies, Atlanta, 84; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Carpenter, St. Louis, 81; Arenado, Colorado, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Harper, Washington, 75; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 74; 3 tied at 73.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 89; Suarez, Cincinnati, 88; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 82; Story, Colorado, 81; Markakis, Atlanta, 76; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Rizzo, Chicago, 75; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 73; Harper, Washington, 72.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 150; Freeman, Atlanta, 147; Albies, Atlanta, 135; Gennett, Cincinnati, 133; Peraza, Cincinnati, 132; Castro, Miami, 131; Anderson, Miami, 130; Turner, Washington, 130; Yelich, Milwaukee, 130; 2 tied at 129.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Baez, Chicago, 32; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28; Crawford, San Francisco, 27; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 27.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Nimmo, New York, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Story, Colorado, 24; 2 tied at 23.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Cain, Milwaukee, 21; Baez, Chicago, 19; Jankowski, San Diego, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Dyson, Arizona, 16.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 13-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 12-4; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Lester, Chicago, 12-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; 5 tied at 10.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.81; Scherzer, Washington, 2.19; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.28; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.86; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.00; Freeland, Colorado, 3.02; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.33; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 227; deGrom, New York, 195; Corbin, Arizona, 183; Greinke, Arizona, 158; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 153; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 152; Nola, Philadelphia, 149; Gray, Colorado, 148; Godley, Arizona, 143; Marquez, Colorado, 139.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28

New York 15 6 2 47 45 23

New York City FC 14 5 5 47 48 31

Columbus 11 7 6 39 31 29

Philadelphia 9 11 3 30 32 39

Montreal 9 13 3 30 31 41

New England 7 8 8 29 38 38

Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57

Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 39 44

Chicago 6 14 5 23 35 49

D.C. United 5 9 6 21 33 38

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 12 5 6 42 37 30

Sporting Kansas City 11 6 6 39 42 30

Portland 10 4 7 37 34 27

LA Galaxy 10 8 6 36 46 40

Los Angeles FC 10 7 6 36 45 39

Real Salt Lake 10 9 5 35 34 41

Vancouver 9 9 6 33 38 47

Seattle 9 9 5 32 26 26

Minnesota United 9 13 2 29 38 48

Houston 7 10 6 27 39 34

Colorado 6 12 5 23 29 38

San Jose 3 13 7 16 33 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’s RESULTS

Columbus 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 3, New England 2

New York 1, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Montreal 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Minnesota United 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Vancouver 2, Portland 1

Sunday’s RESULTS

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 2

D.C. United 3, Orlando City 2

Seattle 2, FC Dallas 1

Tuesday’s GAMES

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Wednesday’s GAMES

Portland at D.C. United, 8

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10

Saturday’s GAMES

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4

New York at Vancouver, 7

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10

Sunday’s GAMES

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4

New England at D.C. United, 7:30

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 22 10 .688 —

x-Washington 20 11 .645 1½

x-Connecticut 19 13 .594 3

Chicago 12 20 .375 10

New York 7 23 .233 14

Indiana 5 26 .161 16½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 24 8 .750 —

x-Los Angeles 18 13 .581 5½

x-Phoenix 18 14 .563 6

x-Minnesota 17 15 .531 7

Dallas 14 18 .438 10

Las Vegas 13 18 .419 10½

Late games not included

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Results

Connecticut 96, Dallas 76

Chicago 91, Minnesota 88

New York at Los Angeles, late

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7

New York at Las Vegas, 10

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 1 0 0 1.000 26 17

N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 17 0

Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26

Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10

Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17

Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 31 14

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23

Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10

Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 16 10

Denver 0 1 0 .000 28 42

Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 10 17

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 21 24

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20

Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 26

Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 14 31

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23

New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 0 17

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 17

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 42 28

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 10 16

Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 24 21

Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 17

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19

L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20

Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14

Carolina 28, Buffalo 23

Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24

Cincinnati 30, Chicago 27

New England 26, Washington 17

Baltimore 33, L.A. Rams 7

Green Bay 31, Tennessee 17

Houston 17, Kansas City 10

Indianapolis 19, Seattle 17

San Francisco 24, Dallas 21

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Jets 17, Atlanta 0

Oakland 16, Detroit 10

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota 42, Denver 28

Arizona 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Thursday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8

FridaY’S GAMES

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7

Miami at Carolina, 7:30

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30

Arizona at New Orleans, 8

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8

San Francisco at Houston, 8

Chicago at Denver, 9:05

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 17

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Double Elimination

Thursday’s GAMES

Game 1 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Seoul (South Korea), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Des Moines (Iowa), 3 p.m.

Game 3 — Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Gold Coast (Australia), 5 p.m.

Game 4 — Coventry (R.I.) vs. Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Game 5 — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 4 p.m.

Game 7 — Arraijan (Panama) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 6 p.m.

Game 8 — Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Honolulu, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

Game 9 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 11– Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Game 13 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 14 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 15 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 16 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated C-UTL Blake Swihart from the 10-day DL. Designated C Dan Butler for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired RHP Shane Baz from the Pittsburgh Pirates to complete the trade that sent RHP Chris Archer to the Pirates.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF Alexander Ovalles from the Chicago Cubs to complete am earlier trade for LHP Cole Hamels and cash considerations.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Brian Baker from Colorado to complete an earlier trade.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Scott Oberg on the paternity list. Recalled INF Garrett Hampson from Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Jake Thompson from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and optioned him to Colorado Springs (PCL). Designated RHP Alec Asher for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Trevor Gott and selected the contract of LHP Tim Collins from Syracuse (IL). Optioned LHP Sammy Solis to Syracuse. Placed RHP Ryan Madson on the 10-day DL. Transferred RHP Erick Fedde to the 60-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Scott Plaza. Signed RHP Robbie Coursel and LHP Mario Samuel.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Robert Calvano.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Zack Dodson.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP John Brownell. Placed RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of LHP David Rollins to Seattle (AL) and the contract of LHP Alex Demchak to Boston (AL).

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Derrick Walton Jr.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Austin Wolf. Released WR Rashad Ross.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Roquan Smith.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Coleman. Waived DL Albert Havili.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated OT Donald Penn from the PUP list.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released CB Orlando Scandrick. Waived-injured LB Alex McCalister.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LS Tanner Doll and LB Doug Parrish. Activated LBs Adam Konar and Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga from the six-game injured list. Released WR Sam Giguere, LB Jeremiah Kose and OL Kelvin Palmer.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Ryan Ellis to an eight-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Steven Santini to a three-year contract.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Agreed to terms with D Kevin Montgomery on a one-year contract.

College

BROWN — Named Jennifer Hunter associate director of athletics for diversity & inclusion initiatives.

EAST CAROLINA — Announced special advisor to the chancellor for athletics Dave Hart has agreed to a three-month extension.

JOHNSON C. SMITH — Announced the resignation of sports information director K.C. Culler.

MARYLAND — Fired strength and conditioning coach Rick Court.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

CAREY 194, COLONEL CRAWFORD 224

AT VALLEY VIEW GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Ethan Tanner, Carey 46. Other scores: (Car) Dylan Grothaus 48, Carter Frederick & McKain Miller 50. (CC) Gavin Feichtner 53, Seth Lohr 54, A.J. Johnson 57, Cyler Hoepf 61.

records: Carey 2-0 overall, 1-0 Northern 10 Conference; Colonel Crawford 0-2, 0-1.

PATRICK HENRY 187, LEIPSIC 200

AT PIKE RUN GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Kaiden McGraw & Clay Schwiebert, Patrick Henry, 42. Other scores: (PH) Kenton Sheomaker 49, Trey Woods & Aiden Breece 54. (Leip) Mason Tadena 49, Brock Lammers 50, Jade Siefker & Mason Brandt 51.

records: Patrick Henry 1-0, Leipsic 1-3.

LAKOTA 175, TIFFIN CALVERT 182

AT SYCAMORE HILLS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Kyleigh Dull, Lakota, 42. Other scores: (Lak) Ethan Longoria & Connor Hill 44, Jayden Bonnell 45. (TC) Brayden Thomas 43, Dominic Mangiola & Maddy Brown 45, Jacob Kin 49.

McCOMB 158, ELMWOOD 197

PANDORA-GILBOA 221

AT SHADY ACRES GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Ross Wenzinger, McComb, 33. Other scores: (P-G) Kaleb Miler 46, Alex Ricker 55, Eli Hoffman 58, Trey Hovest 62. (Elm) Mason Greene 44, Carter Taft 49, Paul Meyer 51, Austin Minich & Kobe Shank 53. (McC) Nate Bishop 40, Allen Thepsourinthone 42, Jake Simons 43.

records: Liberty-Benton 1-0.

LIBERTY-BENTON 325, DEFIANCE 355

AT EAGLE ROCK GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Michael Kotey & Logan Kizer, Liberty-Benton, 79. Other scores: (L-B) Noah Brand 83, Seth Lasiter 84. (Def) Will Lammers 80, Jack Vanderhorst 85, Anthony Keehn 90, Nate Hodge & Drew Mendinzabal 100.

records: Liberty-Benton 1-0.

BUCKEYE CENTRAL 175, MIOHAWK 199

AT SENECA HILLS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Tyler Rose, Buckeye Central, 42. Other scores: (BC) Adams Krebbs & Nick Fike 44, Kaiden Vaughn 45. (Moh) Logan Drum 44, Owen England & Zach King 51, Evan Kuenzli 53.

records: Buckeye Central 1-0 Northern 10 Conference; Mohawk 0-1 N10.

Hopewell-Loudon 185, NEW RIEGEL 216

AT LOUDON MEADOWS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Cody Balliet, Hopewell-Loudon, 41. Other scores: (H-L) Layne Myers and Owen Schumm 45, Devin Falter 54. (NR) Jacob Theis 51, Cole Miller 52, Ethan Paul 56, Carson Whipple & Dalton Reinhart 57.

SPENCERVILLE 164, BLUFFTON 180

ALLEN EAST 184, ADA 226

AT BLUFFTON GOLF CLUB

MEDALIST: Gavin Harmon, Spencerville, 33. Other scores: (Spen) Ethan Harmon 40, Alex Gallman 45, Drake Mertz 46. (Blu) Drew Wilson 40, Cole Koenig 44, Kenny Lovett 47, Jared Piercefield 49. (Ada) Brevin Sizemore 54, Alex Morgan 57, Ethan Hull 58, Austin Amburgey 62. (AE) Carter Frey 43, Nick Phillips 45, Zach Miller 47, Brady Harris 49.

records: Ada 1-4 overall, 1-4 Northwest Conference; Spencerville 10-0, 10-0; Allen East 1-2, 1-4; Bluffton 6-1, 4-1.

Prep Girls Golf

UPPER SANDUSKY 245, BUCKEYE CENTRAL 266

MEDALIST: Katie Conley, Upper Sandusky, 59. Other scores: (US) Katie Clark 61 Kendra Conley 62, Grace Sayre 63. (BC) Katie Reynolds 61, Lexie Hillam 63, Maci Risner 70, Chelsea Daubenspies 72.

records: Upper Sandusky 1-2 overall, 1-2 Northern 10 Conference.

Area Golf

SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF CLUB

18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE

FLAG TOURNAMENT — 1, Anne Simunovich. 2, Tami Sink. 3, Pam Kuenzli. LOW GROSS — Pat Eyestone 79. LOW NET — Simunovich 58.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Fostoria at Fremont Ross Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Columbus Grove & Fort Jennings at Ottoville, 9 a.m.

Sandusky St. Mary’s at New Riegel (SBC), 10 a.m.

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort (SBC), 11 a.m.

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg (SBC), noon

Riverdale at Crestline, 4

Ada at Spencerville (NWC), 4:15

Elmwood & Bellevue at Upper Sandusky, 1:30

Carey at Arlington, 4:30

Ridgemont at Arcadia, 5

Danbury at Lakota (SBC)

Prep Girls Golf

Wapakoneta at Bluffton, 10 a.m.

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Oak Harbor at Fostoria, 4

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Seeks Coaches

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School has a vacancy for a head varsity swim coach and head boys tennis coach (spring). Experience preferred but not necessary. Please submit resume and inquiries to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director, at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

Basketball Officials Class

FREMONT — A class to become an OHSAA-licensed basketball official will begin Sept. 9 at Victory Church in Fremont. Registration must be done at website ohsaa.org, where a class description and schedule is shown. For more information, contact Lee Shaffer at 419-307-0587.

UF Men’s Basketball Raffle

The University of Findlay men’s basketball team will hold its reverse raffle on Sept. 8 at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $100 per person. Only 300 tickets will be sold. There will be a $10,000 grand prize with additional prizes and a live auction.

Findlay Keep Healthy Event

The City of Findlay Recreation Department is hosting its last summer Keep Active, Keep Healthy event Thursday at Bernard Park, 1105 Bernard Ave. Join us for a fun obstacle course and wiffle ball in the park from 6-7:30 p.m. It’s free and open to all ages. No experience necessary and equipment will be provided. For more information, please call 419-424-7176. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled.

WBL Ticket Prices

The Western Buckeye League has announced ticket prices for the upcoming school year. Tickets purchased at the gate for varsity football and varsity boys basketball games will be $7. Tickets purchased pre-sale will be $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Comments

comments