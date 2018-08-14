Tuesday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 85 35 .708 —
New York 74 44 .627 10
Tampa Bay 60 58 .508 24
Toronto 53 65 .449 31
Baltimore 35 84 .294 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 67 51 .568 —
Minnesota 54 63 .462 12½
Detroit 50 69 .420 17½
Chicago 42 76 .356 25
Kansas City 36 82 .305 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 46 .613 —
Oakland 70 48 .593 2½
Seattle 69 50 .580 4
Los Angeles 59 60 .496 14
Texas 53 68 .438 21
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Boston 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 2
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Seattle 4, Houston 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 5, Arizona 3
Kansas City 3, Toronto 1
Seattle at Oakland, late
L.A. Angels at San Diego, late
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-6), 7:05
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-9) at Detroit (Hardy 4-4), 7:10
Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10
Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05
Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10
Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10
Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 8:15
Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05
L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10
Seattle at Oakland, 3:35
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10
Colorado at Houston, 8:10
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 66 51 .564 —
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 1
Washington 60 58 .508 6½
New York 50 66 .431 15½
Miami 48 73 .397 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 49 .581 —
Milwaukee 67 54 .554 3
St. Louis 63 55 .534 5½
Pittsburgh 61 58 .513 8
Cincinnati 52 67 .437 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 65 55 .542 —
Los Angeles 64 55 .538 ½
Colorado 63 55 .534 1
San Francisco 59 60 .496 5½
San Diego 48 72 .400 17
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Arizona 9, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3
Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 7
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 9, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3
Monday’s Results
Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game
Texas 5, Arizona 3
Washington at St. Louis, late
L.A. Angels at San Diego, late
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Chacin 11-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-8), 2:20
Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05
Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 7:35
Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05
Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10
Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10
Washington (Gonzalez 7-8) at St. Louis (Gant 4-4), 8:15
L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 10:10
San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35
Colorado at Houston, 8:10
Washington at St. Louis, 8:15
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Monday’s Boxscores
Tigers 9, White Sox 5
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dlmnico dh 4 1 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 2 1 1
Y.Sanch 3b 5 1 2 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 Cstllns rf 5 2 5 5
Palka lf 5 0 3 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 1
Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0
Moncada 2b 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 3 3 0
Engel cf 4 2 2 1 V.Reyes cf 3 2 1 1
Totals 34 5 11 5 Totals 34 9 12 8
Chicago 003″001″010 — 5
Detroit 001″120″23x — 9
E–Adduci (3). DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Chicago 8, Detroit 7. 2B–Y.Sanchez (23), Engel (14), Castellanos 2 (33), V.Martinez (13), J.McCann (13). HR–Narvaez (5), Engel (4), Castellanos (17). CS–Y.Sanchez (3), Moncada (5). SF–J.Abreu (6), A.Garcia (4), Candelario (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez 5 7 4 4 1 2
Gomez (L,0-1) 1 1/3 2 2 2 1 2
Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minaya 2/3 3 3 3 2 1
Detroit
Lewicki 4 2/3 6 3 3 3 3
VerHagen 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 3
Coleman (W,4-1) 1 2 0 0 0 0
Wilson H,11 1 1 1 1 0 1
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 3
HBP–by Lewicki (Delmonico), by Lopez (Goodrum). WP–Lopez, Minaya. Umpires–Home, Chris Guccione. First, Hunter Wendelstedt. Second, Jansen Visconti. Third, Larry Vanover. T–3:35. A–20,964 (41,297).
Indians 10, Reds 3
Cleveland Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 2 2 0 Peraza ss 4 0 1 0
Brntley lf 6 2 3 1 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0
J.Rmirz 3b 5 2 3 3 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 D.Hrrra 2b 1 0 0 0
M.Cbrra rf 4 0 2 2 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0
Guyer pr-rf 1 1 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 1
Kipnis 2b 5 1 2 2 C.Reed p 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 5 0 3 1 Lrenzen rf 1 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 5 1 1 0 Brnhart c 3 1 1 1
Clvnger p 2 0 0 0 M.Wllms cf 5 0 1 0
Y.Diaz ph 1 1 1 1 Ervin rf 3 0 1 0
A.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Casali 1b 1 1 1 1
O.Perez p 0 0 0 0 P.Tcker lf 3 0 0 0
E.Gnzal ph 1 0 0 0 Bailey p 2 0 0 0
Ne.Rmrz p 0 0 0 0 Dixon rf-p 2 0 1 0
Otero p 0 0 0 0
Totals 45 10 18 10 Totals 36 3 10 3
Cleveland 002″007″100 — 10
Cincinnati 010″010″010 — “3
E–Peraza (14). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 12. 2B–Brantley (29), Alonso (17), Kipnis (21), Gomes 2 (20), Y.Diaz (1), Votto (24), Dixon (2). HR–J.Ramirez (35), Gennett (18), Barnhart (8), Casali (3). SB–G.Allen (9), Ervin (2). CS–Lindor (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger (W,8-7) 5 5 2 2 6 4
Miller 1 2 0 0 0 1
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 2
Otero 1 2 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Bailey (L,1-10) 5 1/3 10 5 5 2 5
Garrett 2/3 4 4 4 1 1
Peralta 1 3 1 1 0 1
Reed 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP–Clevinger. Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, John Tumpane. Second, Jim Reynolds. Third, Chad Whitson. T–3:24. A–20,607 (42,319).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .350; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Segura, Seattle, .306; Simmons, Los Angeles, .306; Benintendi, Boston, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .299; Ramirez, Cleveland, .298.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 99; Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Martinez, Boston, 87; Benintendi, Boston, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Ramirez, Cleveland, 79; Segura, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; 2 tied at 74.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 104; Davis, Oakland, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 84; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; Cruz, Seattle, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 73; Bogaerts, Boston, 72.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 145; Segura, Seattle, 140; Lindor, Cleveland, 139; Betts, Boston, 138; Rosario, Minnesota, 138; Altuve, Houston, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 131; Benintendi, Boston, 130; 3 tied at 128.
DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Betts, Boston, 34; Abreu, Chicago, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Benintendi, Boston, 32; 4 tied at 31.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 37; Davis, Oakland, 34; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Betts, Boston, 23; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING–Severino, New York, 15-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; 6 tied at 12.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.50; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Cole, Houston, 2.75; Morton, Houston, 2.88; Severino, New York, 3.11; Sabathia, New York, 3.32; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Cole, Houston, 207; Verlander, Houston, 206; Paxton, Seattle, 175; Morton, Houston, 171; Severino, New York, 167; Carrasco, Cleveland, 155; Berrios, Minnesota, 153; Kluber, Cleveland, 153.
National League
BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .327; Freeman, Atlanta, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .312; Gennett, Cincinnati, .307; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .305; Suarez, Cincinnati, .303; Peralta, Arizona, .303; Cain, Milwaukee, .302; Martinez, St. Louis, .299.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 86; Albies, Atlanta, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Carpenter, St. Louis, 79; Arenado, Colorado, 77; Harper, Washington, 74; Baez, Chicago, 73; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 73; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 73; Turner, Washington, 73.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 89; Suarez, Cincinnati, 88; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 82; Story, Colorado, 81; Markakis, Atlanta, 76; Rizzo, Chicago, 75; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 72; Freeman, Atlanta, 71; Harper, Washington, 71.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 147; Freeman, Atlanta, 143; Gennett, Cincinnati, 132; Peraza, Cincinnati, 131; Albies, Atlanta, 130; Anderson, Miami, 129; Castro, Miami, 129; Story, Colorado, 129; Turner, Washington, 129; Yelich, Milwaukee, 129.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28; Crawford, San Francisco, 27; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 27.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Story, Colorado, 24; Shaw, Milwaukee, 23.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Cain, Milwaukee, 21; Baez, Chicago, 19; Jankowski, San Diego, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Dyson, Arizona, 16.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-7; Lester, Chicago, 12-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 11-4; 4 tied at 10.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.77; Scherzer, Washington, 2.19; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.28; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.74; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.98; Freeland, Colorado, 3.02; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.33; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.40.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 227; Corbin, Arizona, 183; deGrom, New York, 183; Greinke, Arizona, 152; Nola, Philadelphia, 149; Gray, Colorado, 148; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 147; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 145; Godley, Arizona, 143; Marquez, Colorado, 139.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28
New York 15 6 2 47 45 23
New York City FC 14 5 5 47 48 31
Columbus 11 7 6 39 31 29
Philadelphia 9 11 3 30 32 39
Montreal 9 13 3 30 31 41
New England 7 8 8 29 38 38
Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57
Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 39 44
Chicago 6 14 5 23 35 49
D.C. United 5 9 6 21 33 38
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 12 5 6 42 37 30
Sporting Kansas City 11 6 6 39 42 30
Portland 10 4 7 37 34 27
LA Galaxy 10 8 6 36 46 40
Los Angeles FC 10 7 6 36 45 39
Real Salt Lake 10 9 5 35 34 41
Vancouver 9 9 6 33 38 47
Seattle 9 9 5 32 26 26
Minnesota United 9 13 2 29 38 48
Houston 7 10 6 27 39 34
Colorado 6 12 5 23 29 38
San Jose 3 13 7 16 33 43
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Saturday’s RESULTS
Columbus 1, Houston 0
Philadelphia 3, New England 2
New York 1, Chicago 0
Colorado 2, San Jose 1
Montreal 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
Minnesota United 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 0
Vancouver 2, Portland 1
Sunday’s RESULTS
New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 2
D.C. United 3, Orlando City 2
Seattle 2, FC Dallas 1
Tuesday’s GAMES
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Wednesday’s GAMES
Portland at D.C. United, 8
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10
Saturday’s GAMES
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4
New York at Vancouver, 7
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30
Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9
Toronto FC at San Jose, 10
Sunday’s GAMES
Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4
New England at D.C. United, 7:30
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 22 10 .688 —
x-Washington 20 11 .645 1½
x-Connecticut 18 13 .581 3½
Chicago 11 20 .355 10½
New York 7 23 .233 14
Indiana 5 26 .161 16½
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 24 8 .750 —
x-Los Angeles 18 13 .581 5½
x-Phoenix 18 14 .563 6
x-Minnesota 17 14 .548 6½
Dallas 14 17 .452 9½
Las Vegas 13 18 .419 10½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 86, New York 77
Washington 93, Dallas 80
Connecticut 82, Chicago 75
Seattle 81, Minnesota 72
Phoenix 86, Los Angeles 78
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 7
Chicago at Minnesota, 8
New York at Los Angeles, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7
New York at Las Vegas, 10
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 1 0 0 1.000 26 17
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 17 0
Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10
Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 31 14
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 16 10
Denver 0 1 0 .000 28 42
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 10 17
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 21 24
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20
Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 26
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 14 31
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 0 17
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 17
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 42 28
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 10 16
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 17
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20
Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14
Carolina 28, Buffalo 23
Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10
Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24
Cincinnati 30, Chicago 27
New England 26, Washington 17
Baltimore 33, L.A. Rams 7
Green Bay 31, Tennessee 17
Houston 17, Kansas City 10
Indianapolis 19, Seattle 17
San Francisco 24, Dallas 21
Friday’s Results
N.Y. Jets 17, Atlanta 0
Oakland 16, Detroit 10
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota 42, Denver 28
Arizona 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Thursday’s GAMES
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8
FridaY’S GAMES
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7
Miami at Carolina, 7:30
Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30
Arizona at New Orleans, 8
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4
Cincinnati at Dallas, 7
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8
San Francisco at Houston, 8
Chicago at Denver, 9:05
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 16
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Aug. 17
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 20
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 23
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Aug. 24
New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)
WEEK 4
Thursday, Aug. 30
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
Double Elimination
Thursday’s GAMES
Game 1 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Seoul (South Korea), 1 p.m.
Game 2 — Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Des Moines (Iowa), 3 p.m.
Game 3 — Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Gold Coast (Australia), 5 p.m.
Game 4 — Coventry (R.I.) vs. Houston, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Game 5 — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 4 p.m.
Game 7 — Arraijan (Panama) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 6 p.m.
Game 8 — Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Honolulu, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s GAMES
Game 9 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 10 — Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 11– Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m.
Game 12 — Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Game 13 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 9 a.m.
Game 14 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 15 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 16 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Glenn Sparkman from Omaha (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Extended their Triple-A affiliation with Salt Lake (PCL) for two years through the 2022 season.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected RHP George Kontos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled INF Ronald Torreyes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Luke Voit to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred LHP Jordan Montgomery to the 60-day DL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled OF Keon Broxton from Colorado Springs (PCL). Optioned RHPs Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson to Colorado Springs.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned 2B Carlos Asuaje to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated OF Wil Myers from the 10-day DL.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF Reggie Wilson to Rockland (Can-Am) for a player to be named.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded LHP Francisco Gracesqui to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Matt Larkins. Placed LHP Hector Silvestre on the inactive list.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Keaton Conner.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF/1B Chace Sarchet.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Brian Parreira.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Sean Johnson.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a one-year contract.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Ty Ellis coach of Stockton (NBAGL).
Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — G Lindsay Whalen announced she will retire at the end of the season.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Gerald Hodges to a one-year contract. Waived-injured LB Jeremy Cash.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed G Marcus Martin on injured reserve. Activated DT Maliek Collins off the PUP list. Waived-injured WR Marchie Murdock. Signed WR Darren Carrington and G Jacob Alsadek.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed TE Je’Ron Hamm off waivers from Seattle. Waived WR Marcus Peterson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve. Signed G Kaleb Johnson.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Dan Williams III. Placed WR Robert Davis on injured reserve.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Entered into a three-year affiliation agreement with Orlando (ECHL).
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced weightlifter Charles Ssekyaaya accepted a nine-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
College
EMORY — Named Adrianna Baggetta softball coach.
HAMILTON — Named Sam Haimann women’s assistant volleyball coach.
TULANE — Named Chris Johnson assistant track and field coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
OLD FORT 192, NEW RIEGEL 213
AT GREEN HILLS GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Carson Steyer, Old Fort, 45. Other scores: (OF) Jarett Woodall 48, Kaleb Wilkinson 49, Jack DeRan 52. (NR) Dalton Reinhart 52, Jacob Theis 53, Carson Whipple 53, Eric Theis 55.
records: Old Fort 1-1, New Riegel 0-3.
Prep Girls Golf
OTSEGO 185, Gibsonburg 207
ELMWOOD 210
AT SYCAMORE HILLS GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Sydney Leyerle, Gibsonburg, 36. Other scores: (Gib) Olivia Paul & Emily Ackerman 48, Ashley Mendoza & Taylor Sturgeon 61. (Ots) Olivia Jackson 41, Maggie Lehsten 46, Haylie Grimmer & Hope London 49. (Elm) Kaylie Kingery 48, Haley Zimmerman 53, Taylor Tyson 54, Abi Lee 55.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Boys Golf
Elmwood & Pandora-Gilboa at McComb, 9 a.m.
Kalida & Van Buren in Worthington Christian Warrior-Jaguar Classic at Northstar Golf Course, 9 a.m.
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon, 10 a.m.
Carey at Colonel Crawford (N10), 10 a.m.
Liberty-Benton at Defiance, 10 a.m.
Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 10 a.m.
Miller City at Lima Perry, 4
Ada, Allen East & Spencerville at Bluffton (NWC), 4:15
Buckeye Central at Mohawk (N10), 4:15
Riverdale at Upper Scioto Valley, 4:30
Prep Girls Golf
North Baltimore & Findlay in Allen East Invitational at Colonial Golfers Club, 9 a.m.
Patrick Henry in Tinora Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League match at White Pines Golf Course, 11 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Seeks Coaches
FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School has a vacancy for a head varsity swim coach and head boys tennis coach (spring). Experience preferred but not necessary. Please submit resume and inquiries to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director, at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.
Basketball Officials Class
FREMONT — A class to become an OHSAA-licensed basketball official will begin Sept. 9 at Victory Church in Fremont. Registration must be done at website ohsaa.org, where a class description and schedule is shown. For more information, contact Lee Shaffer at 419-307-0587.
UF Men’s Basketball Raffle
The University of Findlay men’s basketball team will hold its reverse raffle on Sept. 8 at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $100 per person. Only 300 tickets will be sold. There will be a $10,000 grand prize with additional prizes and a live auction.
WBL Ticket Prices
The Western Buckeye League has announced ticket prices for the upcoming school year. Tickets purchased at the gate for varsity football and varsity boys basketball games will be $7. Tickets purchased pre-sale will be $6 for adults and $4 for students.