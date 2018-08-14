Tuesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 85 35 .708 —

New York 74 44 .627 10

Tampa Bay 60 58 .508 24

Toronto 53 65 .449 31

Baltimore 35 84 .294 49½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 67 51 .568 —

Minnesota 54 63 .462 12½

Detroit 50 69 .420 17½

Chicago 42 76 .356 25

Kansas City 36 82 .305 31

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 73 46 .613 —

Oakland 70 48 .593 2½

Seattle 69 50 .580 4

Los Angeles 59 60 .496 14

Texas 53 68 .438 21

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Boston 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Seattle 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 5, Arizona 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Seattle at Oakland, late

L.A. Angels at San Diego, late

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-6), 7:05

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-9) at Detroit (Hardy 4-4), 7:10

Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10

Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05

Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 8:15

Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05

L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10

Seattle at Oakland, 3:35

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10

Colorado at Houston, 8:10

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 66 51 .564 —

Philadelphia 65 52 .556 1

Washington 60 58 .508 6½

New York 50 66 .431 15½

Miami 48 73 .397 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 68 49 .581 —

Milwaukee 67 54 .554 3

St. Louis 63 55 .534 5½

Pittsburgh 61 58 .513 8

Cincinnati 52 67 .437 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 65 55 .542 —

Los Angeles 64 55 .538 ½

Colorado 63 55 .534 1

San Francisco 59 60 .496 5½

San Diego 48 72 .400 17

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Arizona 9, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 7

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 9, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3

Monday’s Results

Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game

Texas 5, Arizona 3

Washington at St. Louis, late

L.A. Angels at San Diego, late

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Chacin 11-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-8), 2:20

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05

Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 7:35

Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05

Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10

Washington (Gonzalez 7-8) at St. Louis (Gant 4-4), 8:15

L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 10:10

San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35

Colorado at Houston, 8:10

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Monday’s Boxscores

Tigers 9, White Sox 5

Chicago Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Dlmnico dh 4 1 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 2 1 1

Y.Sanch 3b 5 1 2 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0

J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 Cstllns rf 5 2 5 5

Palka lf 5 0 3 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0

A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 1

Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0

Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0

Moncada 2b 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 3 3 0

Engel cf 4 2 2 1 V.Reyes cf 3 2 1 1

Totals 34 5 11 5 Totals 34 9 12 8

Chicago 003″001″010 — 5

Detroit 001″120″23x — 9

E–Adduci (3). DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Chicago 8, Detroit 7. 2B–Y.Sanchez (23), Engel (14), Castellanos 2 (33), V.Martinez (13), J.McCann (13). HR–Narvaez (5), Engel (4), Castellanos (17). CS–Y.Sanchez (3), Moncada (5). SF–J.Abreu (6), A.Garcia (4), Candelario (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Lopez 5 7 4 4 1 2

Gomez (L,0-1) 1 1/3 2 2 2 1 2

Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minaya 2/3 3 3 3 2 1

Detroit

Lewicki 4 2/3 6 3 3 3 3

VerHagen 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 3

Coleman (W,4-1) 1 2 0 0 0 0

Wilson H,11 1 1 1 1 0 1

Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP–by Lewicki (Delmonico), by Lopez (Goodrum). WP–Lopez, Minaya. Umpires–Home, Chris Guccione. First, Hunter Wendelstedt. Second, Jansen Visconti. Third, Larry Vanover. T–3:35. A–20,964 (41,297).

Indians 10, Reds 3

Cleveland Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 2 2 0 Peraza ss 4 0 1 0

Brntley lf 6 2 3 1 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0

J.Rmirz 3b 5 2 3 3 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 D.Hrrra 2b 1 0 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 4 0 2 2 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0

Guyer pr-rf 1 1 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 1

Kipnis 2b 5 1 2 2 C.Reed p 0 0 0 0

Gomes c 5 0 3 1 Lrenzen rf 1 0 1 0

G.Allen cf 5 1 1 0 Brnhart c 3 1 1 1

Clvnger p 2 0 0 0 M.Wllms cf 5 0 1 0

Y.Diaz ph 1 1 1 1 Ervin rf 3 0 1 0

A.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Casali 1b 1 1 1 1

O.Perez p 0 0 0 0 P.Tcker lf 3 0 0 0

E.Gnzal ph 1 0 0 0 Bailey p 2 0 0 0

Ne.Rmrz p 0 0 0 0 Dixon rf-p 2 0 1 0

Otero p 0 0 0 0

Totals 45 10 18 10 Totals 36 3 10 3

Cleveland 002″007″100 — 10

Cincinnati 010″010″010 — “3

E–Peraza (14). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 12. 2B–Brantley (29), Alonso (17), Kipnis (21), Gomes 2 (20), Y.Diaz (1), Votto (24), Dixon (2). HR–J.Ramirez (35), Gennett (18), Barnhart (8), Casali (3). SB–G.Allen (9), Ervin (2). CS–Lindor (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Clevinger (W,8-7) 5 5 2 2 6 4

Miller 1 2 0 0 0 1

Perez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 2

Otero 1 2 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Bailey (L,1-10) 5 1/3 10 5 5 2 5

Garrett 2/3 4 4 4 1 1

Peralta 1 3 1 1 0 1

Reed 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP–Clevinger. Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, John Tumpane. Second, Jim Reynolds. Third, Chad Whitson. T–3:24. A–20,607 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .350; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Segura, Seattle, .306; Simmons, Los Angeles, .306; Benintendi, Boston, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .299; Ramirez, Cleveland, .298.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 99; Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Martinez, Boston, 87; Benintendi, Boston, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Ramirez, Cleveland, 79; Segura, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; 2 tied at 74.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 104; Davis, Oakland, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 84; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; Cruz, Seattle, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 73; Bogaerts, Boston, 72.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 145; Segura, Seattle, 140; Lindor, Cleveland, 139; Betts, Boston, 138; Rosario, Minnesota, 138; Altuve, Houston, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 131; Benintendi, Boston, 130; 3 tied at 128.

DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Betts, Boston, 34; Abreu, Chicago, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Benintendi, Boston, 32; 4 tied at 31.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 37; Davis, Oakland, 34; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Betts, Boston, 23; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING–Severino, New York, 15-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; 6 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.50; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Cole, Houston, 2.75; Morton, Houston, 2.88; Severino, New York, 3.11; Sabathia, New York, 3.32; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Cole, Houston, 207; Verlander, Houston, 206; Paxton, Seattle, 175; Morton, Houston, 171; Severino, New York, 167; Carrasco, Cleveland, 155; Berrios, Minnesota, 153; Kluber, Cleveland, 153.

National League

BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .327; Freeman, Atlanta, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .312; Gennett, Cincinnati, .307; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .305; Suarez, Cincinnati, .303; Peralta, Arizona, .303; Cain, Milwaukee, .302; Martinez, St. Louis, .299.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 86; Albies, Atlanta, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Carpenter, St. Louis, 79; Arenado, Colorado, 77; Harper, Washington, 74; Baez, Chicago, 73; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 73; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 73; Turner, Washington, 73.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 89; Suarez, Cincinnati, 88; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 82; Story, Colorado, 81; Markakis, Atlanta, 76; Rizzo, Chicago, 75; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 72; Freeman, Atlanta, 71; Harper, Washington, 71.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 147; Freeman, Atlanta, 143; Gennett, Cincinnati, 132; Peraza, Cincinnati, 131; Albies, Atlanta, 130; Anderson, Miami, 129; Castro, Miami, 129; Story, Colorado, 129; Turner, Washington, 129; Yelich, Milwaukee, 129.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28; Crawford, San Francisco, 27; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 27.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Story, Colorado, 24; Shaw, Milwaukee, 23.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Cain, Milwaukee, 21; Baez, Chicago, 19; Jankowski, San Diego, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Dyson, Arizona, 16.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-7; Lester, Chicago, 12-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 11-4; 4 tied at 10.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.77; Scherzer, Washington, 2.19; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.28; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.74; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.98; Freeland, Colorado, 3.02; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.33; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 227; Corbin, Arizona, 183; deGrom, New York, 183; Greinke, Arizona, 152; Nola, Philadelphia, 149; Gray, Colorado, 148; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 147; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 145; Godley, Arizona, 143; Marquez, Colorado, 139.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28

New York 15 6 2 47 45 23

New York City FC 14 5 5 47 48 31

Columbus 11 7 6 39 31 29

Philadelphia 9 11 3 30 32 39

Montreal 9 13 3 30 31 41

New England 7 8 8 29 38 38

Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57

Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 39 44

Chicago 6 14 5 23 35 49

D.C. United 5 9 6 21 33 38

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 12 5 6 42 37 30

Sporting Kansas City 11 6 6 39 42 30

Portland 10 4 7 37 34 27

LA Galaxy 10 8 6 36 46 40

Los Angeles FC 10 7 6 36 45 39

Real Salt Lake 10 9 5 35 34 41

Vancouver 9 9 6 33 38 47

Seattle 9 9 5 32 26 26

Minnesota United 9 13 2 29 38 48

Houston 7 10 6 27 39 34

Colorado 6 12 5 23 29 38

San Jose 3 13 7 16 33 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’s RESULTS

Columbus 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 3, New England 2

New York 1, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Montreal 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Minnesota United 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Vancouver 2, Portland 1

Sunday’s RESULTS

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 2

D.C. United 3, Orlando City 2

Seattle 2, FC Dallas 1

Tuesday’s GAMES

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Wednesday’s GAMES

Portland at D.C. United, 8

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10

Saturday’s GAMES

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4

New York at Vancouver, 7

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10

Sunday’s GAMES

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4

New England at D.C. United, 7:30

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 22 10 .688 —

x-Washington 20 11 .645 1½

x-Connecticut 18 13 .581 3½

Chicago 11 20 .355 10½

New York 7 23 .233 14

Indiana 5 26 .161 16½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 24 8 .750 —

x-Los Angeles 18 13 .581 5½

x-Phoenix 18 14 .563 6

x-Minnesota 17 14 .548 6½

Dallas 14 17 .452 9½

Las Vegas 13 18 .419 10½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 86, New York 77

Washington 93, Dallas 80

Connecticut 82, Chicago 75

Seattle 81, Minnesota 72

Phoenix 86, Los Angeles 78

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

New York at Los Angeles, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7

New York at Las Vegas, 10

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 1 0 0 1.000 26 17

N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 17 0

Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26

Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10

Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17

Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 31 14

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23

Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10

Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 16 10

Denver 0 1 0 .000 28 42

Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 10 17

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 21 24

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20

Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 26

Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 14 31

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23

New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 0 17

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 17

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 42 28

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 10 16

Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 24 21

Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 17

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19

L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20

Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14

Carolina 28, Buffalo 23

Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24

Cincinnati 30, Chicago 27

New England 26, Washington 17

Baltimore 33, L.A. Rams 7

Green Bay 31, Tennessee 17

Houston 17, Kansas City 10

Indianapolis 19, Seattle 17

San Francisco 24, Dallas 21

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Jets 17, Atlanta 0

Oakland 16, Detroit 10

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota 42, Denver 28

Arizona 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Thursday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8

FridaY’S GAMES

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7

Miami at Carolina, 7:30

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30

Arizona at New Orleans, 8

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8

San Francisco at Houston, 8

Chicago at Denver, 9:05

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 17

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Double Elimination

Thursday’s GAMES

Game 1 — Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Seoul (South Korea), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Des Moines (Iowa), 3 p.m.

Game 3 — Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Gold Coast (Australia), 5 p.m.

Game 4 — Coventry (R.I.) vs. Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Game 5 — Barcelona (Spain) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 4 p.m.

Game 7 — Arraijan (Panama) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 6 p.m.

Game 8 — Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Honolulu, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

Game 9 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 11– Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Game 13 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 14 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 15 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 16 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Glenn Sparkman from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Extended their Triple-A affiliation with Salt Lake (PCL) for two years through the 2022 season.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected RHP George Kontos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled INF Ronald Torreyes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Luke Voit to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred LHP Jordan Montgomery to the 60-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled OF Keon Broxton from Colorado Springs (PCL). Optioned RHPs Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson to Colorado Springs.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned 2B Carlos Asuaje to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated OF Wil Myers from the 10-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF Reggie Wilson to Rockland (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded LHP Francisco Gracesqui to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Matt Larkins. Placed LHP Hector Silvestre on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Keaton Conner.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF/1B Chace Sarchet.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Brian Parreira.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Sean Johnson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a one-year contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Ty Ellis coach of Stockton (NBAGL).

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — G Lindsay Whalen announced she will retire at the end of the season.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Gerald Hodges to a one-year contract. Waived-injured LB Jeremy Cash.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed G Marcus Martin on injured reserve. Activated DT Maliek Collins off the PUP list. Waived-injured WR Marchie Murdock. Signed WR Darren Carrington and G Jacob Alsadek.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed TE Je’Ron Hamm off waivers from Seattle. Waived WR Marcus Peterson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve. Signed G Kaleb Johnson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Dan Williams III. Placed WR Robert Davis on injured reserve.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Entered into a three-year affiliation agreement with Orlando (ECHL).

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced weightlifter Charles Ssekyaaya accepted a nine-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

College

EMORY — Named Adrianna Baggetta softball coach.

HAMILTON — Named Sam Haimann women’s assistant volleyball coach.

TULANE — Named Chris Johnson assistant track and field coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

OLD FORT 192, NEW RIEGEL 213

AT GREEN HILLS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Carson Steyer, Old Fort, 45. Other scores: (OF) Jarett Woodall 48, Kaleb Wilkinson 49, Jack DeRan 52. (NR) Dalton Reinhart 52, Jacob Theis 53, Carson Whipple 53, Eric Theis 55.

records: Old Fort 1-1, New Riegel 0-3.

Prep Girls Golf

OTSEGO 185, Gibsonburg 207

ELMWOOD 210

AT SYCAMORE HILLS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Sydney Leyerle, Gibsonburg, 36. Other scores: (Gib) Olivia Paul & Emily Ackerman 48, Ashley Mendoza & Taylor Sturgeon 61. (Ots) Olivia Jackson 41, Maggie Lehsten 46, Haylie Grimmer & Hope London 49. (Elm) Kaylie Kingery 48, Haley Zimmerman 53, Taylor Tyson 54, Abi Lee 55.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Elmwood & Pandora-Gilboa at McComb, 9 a.m.

Kalida & Van Buren in Worthington Christian Warrior-Jaguar Classic at Northstar Golf Course, 9 a.m.

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon, 10 a.m.

Carey at Colonel Crawford (N10), 10 a.m.

Liberty-Benton at Defiance, 10 a.m.

Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 10 a.m.

Miller City at Lima Perry, 4

Ada, Allen East & Spencerville at Bluffton (NWC), 4:15

Buckeye Central at Mohawk (N10), 4:15

Riverdale at Upper Scioto Valley, 4:30

Prep Girls Golf

North Baltimore & Findlay in Allen East Invitational at Colonial Golfers Club, 9 a.m.

Patrick Henry in Tinora Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League match at White Pines Golf Course, 11 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Seeks Coaches

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School has a vacancy for a head varsity swim coach and head boys tennis coach (spring). Experience preferred but not necessary. Please submit resume and inquiries to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director, at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

Basketball Officials Class

FREMONT — A class to become an OHSAA-licensed basketball official will begin Sept. 9 at Victory Church in Fremont. Registration must be done at website ohsaa.org, where a class description and schedule is shown. For more information, contact Lee Shaffer at 419-307-0587.

UF Men’s Basketball Raffle

The University of Findlay men’s basketball team will hold its reverse raffle on Sept. 8 at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $100 per person. Only 300 tickets will be sold. There will be a $10,000 grand prize with additional prizes and a live auction.

WBL Ticket Prices

The Western Buckeye League has announced ticket prices for the upcoming school year. Tickets purchased at the gate for varsity football and varsity boys basketball games will be $7. Tickets purchased pre-sale will be $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Comments

comments