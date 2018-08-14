Prep golf: Counts leads Fostoria with an 86

Fostoria High School’s Jacob Counts shot an 86 to lead area golfers as the Redmen hosted the Lakeland Invitational Monday at Lakeland Golf Course.

Genoa, on the strength of three players shooting 78s edged Findlay for the team title 314-317. Arcadia (285) placed ninth and Fostoria didn’t have enough players for a full team.

Will Recker (88) and Casey Cramer (91) posted the top scores for Arcadia. Wyatt Lucas (101) and Joel Lininger (105) finished out the Redskins’ scoring..

Trey Groves backed Counts with a 103. They were the only two players in the tournament for Fostoria.

Eastwood’s Robbie Bettinger and Woodmores Danny Greenhill shared medalist honors at 74.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Genoa 314. 2, Findlay 317. 3, Eastwood 324. 4, Carey 349. 5, Otsego 349. 6, Woodmore 354. 7, Lake 351. 8, Rossford 380. 9, Arcadia 385.

Sexton, Holliday medal

ARLINGTON — Van Buren’s Olivia Sexton and Findlay’s Chloe Holliday tied for medalist honors with a 76 as the Black Knights finished fifth among seven teams in Findlay High School’s Lady Trojan Invitational girls golf tournament on Monday at Sycamore Springs Golf Course.

Lima Central Catholic topped Toledo Notre Dame 332-346 for the team championship, and Lexington placed third with 364. Van Buren recorded 397 strokes and Findlay had 421.

Ottawa Hills’ Caroline Dayton finished a shot away from sharing the individual title by posting a 77.

Taylor Adams followed Sexton with an 84 for the Black Knights, while Grace Heitkamp (104) and Ali Bishop (133) completed the scoring.

Joining Holliday in scoring for the Trojans were Carsyn Kouns (106), Cate Rummel (119) and Cameron Heiserman (120).

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lima Central Catholic 332. 2, Toledo Notre Dame 346. 3, Lexington 364. 4, Oak Harbor 376. 5, Van Buren 397 (Olivia Sexton 76, Taylor Adams 84, Grace Heitkamp 104, Ali Bishop 133). 6, Akron Hoban 403. 7, Findlay (Chloe Holliday 76, Carsyn Kouns 106, Cate Rummel 119, Cameron Heiserman 120).

VB wins at Shelby

SHELBY — Van Buren’s boys golf team dominated the rest of the field to win the Shelby Match Play Invitational Monday at Shelby Country Club.

The Black Knighs opened with a 5½-½ win over Mansfield Madison and topped Clyde in the semifinals 5-1. Van Buren blanked Tiffin Columbian 6-0 in the final.

Connor Ohlrich, Noah Frederick, Quentin Weddell, and AJ Overmyer all finished the day unbeaten for the Black Knights.

