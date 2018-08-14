Girls tennis: Lady Red wins home opener

Fostoria High School’s girls tennis team won three matches without dropping a game on Monday as it evened its record with a 4-1 win over Toledo Scott at the FHS courts.

Naija Miller downed Paris Williams 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and freshman Raelyn Hoffman defeated Myasia Thomas by the same score at No. 3 singles.

The Lady Red’s Kyhra Baeder and Rubi Dessausure blanked Taioni Smith and NaShay Bradford 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Scott forfeited to Fostoria’s Shay Olin and Maddie Cook at No. 2.

The Bulldogs’ only victory came at No. 1 singles, as Desi Oshodia topped Jennaleigh McCumber 7-5, 6-1.

The Lady Red’s first victory came on the heels of a 5-0 loss at Bryan in Saturday’s season opener.

Fostoria won no more than three games in any match, with Dessasure falling 6-2, 6-1 to Katie Farrell at No. 2 singles and Miller losing 6-1, 6-2 to Jennessa Johnson at No. 3 singles.

The Golden Bears’ Sloan Brown downed McCumber 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Bryan’s No. 2 doubles team of Olivia DeLeon and Kayla Von Seggan posted a victory by the same score over Imani Velazquez and Mya Weimerskirch.

The Golden Bears’ Katie Grothaus and Taylor Peters defeated Baeder and Hoffman 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

