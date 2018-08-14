FHS girls tennis is both learning and having fun

By SCOTT COTTOS

Rarely has a top-notch tennis talent emerged in Fostoria.

Many good athletes and hard workers have, though, and it’s those traits coach Yvette Anez hopes can cash in for some success for Fostoria High School’s girls tennis team this season.

“I still don’t have anyone who, I guess, is a true tennis player, but I’ve got a bunch of athletes and they’re working hard. So, I’ll take that,” said Anez, who is in her fourth seaon

“They’re learning and they’re having fun. That’s kind of our thing this year: Let’s just work hard. We’re going to be in better condition, so let’s work hard and good things will happen. They’re pretty competitive.”

Anez, whose club is off to a 1-1 start, said her 11 players have shown the effort indicative of their desire to improve on last season’s 5-13 dual record and to move beyond the first round of sectional play.

“Practices have been a little bit longer, and if they want to stay (afterward), they’re more than welcome,” she said. “We’ve had some kids stay a little bit longer. The interest is there. They want to get better and they’re working on it. Hopefully, it’ll show toward the end.”

Among the Lady Red’s seven returning letterwinners are two who Anez sees as possibly supplying a position of strength. Senior Kyhra Baeder and junior Rubi Dessausure are set to hold down the No. 1 doubles spot.

“I see Rubi and Kyhra having a pretty solid season,” Anez said. “I’m going to play them more at doubles this year, hopefully. Last year, with the injury to (No. 1 singles player) Jennaleigh (McCumber), I had to move people around a bit. So, hopefully, everybody stays healthy and they can play together and be very competitive.”

McCumber is a senior whose injury cost her the second half of last season.

“About halfway through the season, she hurt her ankle and she was done for the rest of the year,” Anez said. “She didn’t get to play a lot of tennis last year.”

McCumber again will play at No. 1 singles, having worked her way upward in Fostoria’s lineup since her freshman year.

“She started at doubles, and then she played No. 2 (singles) for a bit and now she’s pretty solid at No. 1,” Anez said.

Senior Naija Miller is slated to handle No. 2 singles for Fostoria. Anez is looking to freshman Raelyn Hoffman to take control at No. 3 singles, though junior Abrianna Swartz will also see time there.

“Eventually, she’s going to be my No. 3 singles, but I’m still going to mix her into doubles,” Anez said of Hoffman. “She’s pretty quick and she hits the ball pretty well. She’s learning quickly and she’s pretty competitive.”

Candidates to play No. 2 doubles include senior Shanelle Smith, juniors Swartz, Amani Velazquez, Mya Weimerskirch and Maddie Cook and freshman Shay Olin.

Baeder, Dessausure, McCumber, Miller, Swartz, Velazquez and Weimerskirch lettered last season. Cook is in her first year of tennis after having previously played volleyball at FHS.

After having 17 players last season, Anez is again enjoying a strong turnout for her program, meeting a goal she expressed when seeking the head-coaching position. She also has an assistant coach in Veronica Wonderly, who, like Anez, is an assistant girls basketball coach.

“(Wonderly) is new to tennis, so she’s learning,” Anez said. “But she’s really helped out a lot with the conditioning, and just being a younger person, she relates to the kids a little bit better,” Anez said.

The Lady Red are aiming to be at their best at the end of the season.

“We’re trying to build for the (sectional) tournament,” Anez said. “It’s going to be tough to maybe get somebody out of the (sectional). Last year, a doubles team from our tournament made it to state. It’s very competitive in our sectional, so it’s a big goal to see if we can get somebody to districts. That’s kind of what we’re shooting for; maybe we can get somebody there.

“And, hopefully we’ll win more matches than we did last year. We’re shooting for more than five. We’ll see what happens.”

