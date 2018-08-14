Area golf roundup: Cline wins Toledo Am Tourney

TOLEDO — Fostoria’s Joe Cline shot a 72-hole total of 286 to edge two other competitors in winning the Toledo Amateur Golf championship at Detwiler Golf Course.

Cline opened the tournament with a 68 and followed with rounds of 74, 74 and 70 to edge Jack Hanus and Terry Tyson by one stroke.

Fostoria’s Brian Cline as sixth overall and first in the 30-39-year-old Division as he shot a 73-75-71-71–290.

Sycamore’s Tom Yeager shot a 76-75-72-70–293 to end up ninth overall and Fostoria’s Alan Holman’s 81-75-77-78–311 was good enough for 23rd place overall.

Adams leads VB girls

SWANTON — Taylor Adams shot a 42 on Tuesday to lead Van Buren’s girls golf team in a Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League match at White Pines Golf Course.

Toledo Notre Dame won the match with a 178 team score, with Van Buren tying Anthony Wayne for second at 189. Sylvania Northview shot a 191. Northview’s Lexi Knight was the medalist with a 39.

Olivia Sexton shot a 43 for Van Buren, with Grace Heitkamp carding a 49 and Charlotte Youngpeter a 55.

H-L girls are 12th

HARROD — Hopewell-Loudon’s Kiley Cline shot a 99 to lead the Chieftains’ girls golf team at Tuesday’s Allen East Invitational at Colonial Golf Club.

Lexington, led by medalist Isabelle Jedra’s 78 won the tournament with a 348-385 margin over second place Lima Shawnee. The Chieftains shot a 471.

Olivia Zender (122), Morgan Searles (125) and Abbey Yarris (125) completed the scoring for Hopewell-Loudon.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lexington 348. 2, Lima Shawnee 385. 3, New Bremen 396. 4, Wapakoneta 413. 5, Findlay 419. 6, Anna 420. 7, Lake 426. 8, Bluffton 429. 9, North Baltimore 442. 10, Delphos St. John’s 453. 11, Minster 459. 12, Hopewell-Loudon 471. 13, Lincolnview 475. 14, Leipsic 488.

Ohlrich fires a 77

SUNBURY — Connor Ohlrich’s 77 tied for 12th place overall as Van Buren finished eighth among 10 teams in the Division III standings of the Warrior-Jaguar Classic at Northstar Golf Club.

The Wellington School of Columbus won the Division III team title by a 300-317 margin over Worthington Christian. Van Buren finished with 342 strokes, followed by ninth-place Kalida with 355.

Columbus Academy’s 299 strokes were good for the Division II team championship over Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (307).

Columbus Academy’s Ali Khan took overall medalist recognition with a 69, with scores of both divisions combined.

Noah Frederick tied for 26th with an 80 for Van Buren, while Quentin Weddel tied for 54th with an 88 and Grayson Temple tied for 81st with a 97. AJ Overmeyer’s 101 placed him 85th.

Kalida’s Christian Nartker matched Van Buren’s Frederick while tying for 26th with an 80. The Wildcats’ Alec Edelbrock tied for 68th with a 91, and teammates Josh Recker and Ryan Klausing tied for 75th with a 92.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Wellington 300. 2, Worthington Christian 317. 3, Berlin Hiland 328. 4, Canton Central Catholic 329. 5, Milford Fairbanks 336. 6, Strasburg-Franklin 337. 7, Sugarcreek Garaway 341. 8, Van Buren 342 (Connor Ohlrich 77, Noah Frederick 80, Quentin Weddel 88, Grayson Temple 97). 9, Kalida 355 (Christian Nartker 80, Alec Edelbrock 91, Josh Recker & Ryan Klausing 92). 10, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 373.

