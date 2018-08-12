Ohlrich leads Van Buren with a 75

PICKERINGTON — Connor Ohlrich fired a 3-over par 75 to lead Van Buren’s boys golf team at Saturday’s Fairfield Federal Invitational at Turnberry Golf Course.

Pickerington North outscored Massillon Jackson 299-305 to win the team crown. Van Buren was eighth in the 20-team field with 319 strokes.

Quentin Weddell shot a 79, Noah Frederick added an 81 and A.J. Overmyer and Grayson Temple checked in with an 84 and 88 respectively for the Black Knights.

Pickerington North’s Carson Bellish was the medalist with a 70.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Pickerington North 299. 2, Massillon Jackson 305. 3, Akron Hoban 310. 4, New Albany 314. 5, New Concord John Glenn 314. 6, Cincinnati St. Xavier 315. 7, Grove City 315. 8, Van Buren 319. 9, Worthington Christian 321. 10, Lancaster 324. 11, Columbus Hartley 324. 12, Upper Arlington 337. 13, Hilliard Darby 341. 14, North Canton Hoover 342. 15, Gahanna Columbus Academy 343. 16, Ashville Teays Valley 347. 17, Pickerington North JV 351. 18, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 351. 19, Cambridge 351. 20, Pickerington Central 360.

