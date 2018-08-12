Monday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 85 35 .708 —

New York 74 43 .632 9½

Tampa Bay 60 58 .508 24

Toronto 53 64 .453 30½

Baltimore 35 84 .294 49½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 66 51 .564 —

Minnesota 54 63 .462 12

Detroit 49 69 .415 17½

Chicago 42 75 .359 24

Kansas City 35 82 .299 31

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 73 46 .613 —

Oakland 70 48 .593 2½

Seattle 69 50 .580 4

Los Angeles 59 60 .496 14

Texas 52 68 .433 21½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Houston 2

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Results

Boston 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Seattle 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-5), 7:05

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-2), 7:10

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-9), 7:10

Arizona (Greinke 12-7) at Texas (Colon 6-10), 8:05

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 4-5), 8:15

Seattle (Gonzales 12-7) at Oakland (Manaea 10-8), 10:05

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 5-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10

Arizona at Texas, 8:05

Colorado at Houston, 8:10

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 65 51 .560 —

Atlanta 64 51 .557 ½

Washington 60 57 .513 5½

New York 49 66 .426 15½

Miami 48 71 .403 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 67 49 .578 —

Milwaukee 67 54 .554 2½

St. Louis 63 55 .534 5

Pittsburgh 61 58 .513 7½

Cincinnati 52 66 .441 16

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 65 54 .546 —

Los Angeles 64 55 .538 1

Colorado 63 55 .534 1½

San Francisco 59 60 .496 6

San Diego 48 72 .400 17½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Results

Arizona 9, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 7

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 9, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington at Chicago Cubs, late

Monday’s Games

Miami (Gonzalez 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-4), 1:35, 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-5), 7:05

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-9), 7:10

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 9-7), 7:35, 2nd game

Arizona (Greinke 12-7) at Texas (Colon 6-10), 8:05

Washington (Milone 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-3), 8:10

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 5-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 10:10

San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35

Arizona at Texas, 8:05

Colorado at Houston, 8:10

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Sunday’s Boxscores

Tigers 4, Twins 2

Minnesota Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Frsythe 2b 3 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 1

J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0

Sano dh 4 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b-rf 2 1 1 1

Austin 1b 3 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 1

Mauer ph 1 0 0 0 Adduci 1b 4 0 0 0

Garver c 4 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 1 0 1 0

Field lf 2 0 0 1 Ro.Rdrg 2b 3 0 1 1

Kepler rf 3 1 1 1 Gerber lf 4 0 0 0

Adranza 3b 3 0 0 0 Greiner c 3 1 1 0

Cave cf 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf-cf 3 1 1 0

Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 30 4 9 4

Minnesota 010″000″010 — 2

Detroit 000″030″01x — 4

DP–Minnesota 2. LOB–Minnesota 3, Detroit 6. 2B–Ro.Rodriguez (2). 3B–Garver (2). HR–Kepler (15). SB–Goodrum (9). SF–Field (1), V.Martinez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Stewart (L,0-1) 4 1/3 8 3 3 1 1

Rogers 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Duffey 1 1/3 0 1 1 1 2

Moya 1 1 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Boyd (W,7-10) 6 2 1 1 1 3

Wilson H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1

Jimenez H,17 1 2 1 1 0 2

Greene (S,25-28) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Duffey pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Stewart (Iglesias). WP–Boyd, Stewart. Umpires–Home, Chad Fairchild. First, Mike Estabrook. Second, Angel Hernandez. Third, Bruce Dreckman. T–2:33. A–30,105 (41,297).

Diamondbacks 9, Reds 2

Arizona Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jay rf 5 2 2 0 Peraza ss 4 1 2 0

Gldschm 1b 5 2 3 3 Votto 1b 2 0 0 1

D.Prlta lf 3 2 1 1 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0

Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 1 2 0

Dscalso 3b 4 1 2 3 M.Wllms rf 4 0 1 0

Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 0 0

Andrese p 0 0 0 0 P.Tcker lf 3 0 0 0

K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0

Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0

Avila c 3 0 0 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

Godley p 2 0 0 0 D.Hrrra ph 1 0 1 0

Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 Mella p 0 0 0 0

E.Escbr 3b 1 1 1 2 Hmilton cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 36 9 10 9 Totals 31 2 7 1

Arizona 300″002″004 — 9

Cincinnati 011″000″000 — 2

E–Godley (2). DP–Arizona 2. LOB–Arizona 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B–Goldschmidt (25), Descalso (17), Ahmed (25). 3B–Peraza (4). HR–Goldschmidt 2 (26), D.Peralta (21), Descalso (10), E.Escobar (17). SF–Votto (2). S–Godley (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona

Godley W,13-6 6 2/3 6 2 1 1 6

Ziegler H,12 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Hirano H,26 1 1 0 0 0 0

Andriese 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Castillo (L,6-10) 5 2/3 5 5 5 1 7

Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 1 0

Peralta 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Mella 2 5 4 4 1 3

Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Vic Carapazza. Second, Jordan Baker. Third, Jerry Layne. T–2:53. A–17,909 (42,319).

Indians 9, White Sox 7

Cleveland Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 5 0 0 0

Brntley lf 3 2 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 2 2 1

R.Davis pr-lf 0 1 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 4 0 3 2 Palka dh 4 0 0 1

Y.Diaz dh 5 1 3 2 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 5 1 2 1 LaMarre pr 0 1 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 4 1 2 3 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0

Guyer pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 1

Gomes c 4 0 1 1 K.Smith c 4 1 1 1

G.Allen cf 4 1 1 0 Engel cf 4 1 3 3

E.Gnzal 3b 5 1 1 0

Totals 39 9 14 9 Totals 37 7 9 7

Cleveland 420″000″120 — 9

Chicago 100″000″024 — 7

E–Delmonico (4). LOB–Cleveland 10, Chicago 4. 3B–Engel (3). HR–M.Cabrera (2), Y.Sanchez (7), Engel (3). SB–G.Allen (8). CS–Lindor (6). SF–Gomes (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco W,14-6 7 3 1 1 0 9

Cimber 1 2 2 2 0 1

Otero 1/3 3 4 4 0 1

Allen (S,23-26) 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Chicago

Covey (L,4-9) 2 2/3 7 6 6 2 3

Santiago 3 2/3 4 1 0 2 5

Danish 1 3 2 2 1 1

Vieira 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP–by Otero (Garcia). WP–Carrasco. Umpires–Home, Tom Woodring. First, Scott Barry. Second, Carlos Torres. Third, Paul Nauert. T–3:31. A–23,853 (40,615).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Twins 4, Tigers 3

Minnesota Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mauer 1b 4 1 2 0 J.Jones cf 5 0 0 0

E.Rsrio rf-lf 4 1 1 1 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0

Frsythe 2b 5 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0

Sano 3b 4 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0

Austin dh 4 1 1 2 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0

J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0 Gerber pr-dh 0 1 0 0

Field cf 3 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 2

Cave ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Adduci 1b 4 1 3 0

Adranza lf 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 2 1

Kepler rf 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 4 0 1 0

B.Wlson c 3 0 0 0

Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 34 3 9 3

Minnesota 001″021″000 — 4

Detroit 010″000″002 — 3

DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Minnesota 10, Detroit 7. 2B–E.Rosario (29). 3B–Adduci (1). HR–Austin (9), Goodrum (12). CS–Goodrum (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Gibson (W,6-9) 7 7 1 1 2 4

May H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Hildenberger (S,1-3) 1 2 2 2 1 2

Detroit

Liriano (L,3-7) 5 6 3 3 4 3

McAllister 1 2 1 1 0 1

Alcantara 1 1 0 0 1 0

Coleman 1 0 0 0 1 1

Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP–Liriano, Alcantara, Gibson. Umpires–Home, Bruce Dreckman. First, Chad Fairchild. Second, Mike Estabrook. Third, Angel Hernandez. T–3:09. A–26,991 (41,297).

Indians 3, White Sox 1

Cleveland Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 4 0 1 0

Brntley lf 4 1 3 1 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0

J.Rmirz 3b 4 1 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Palka dh 3 0 0 0

M.Cbrra dh 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0

Guyer rf 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0

R.Perez c 4 1 1 0 Moncada 2b 3 1 1 1

G.Allen cf 4 0 1 1 LaMarre cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 30 1 3 1

Cleveland 000″012″000 — 3

Chicago 001″000″000 — 1

E–A.Garcia (2), Narvaez (6), LaMarre (1). LOB–Cleveland 7, Chicago 4. 2B–Brantley (28), Kipnis (20). HR–Brantley (13), J.Ramirez (34), Moncada (15). SB–R.Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bauer W,12-6 6 1/3 2 1 1 0 8

Hand H,7 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 3

Allen (S,22-25) 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Shields (L,4-14) 7 7 3 2 0 4

Avilan 2/3 2 0 0 0 1

Gomez 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Avilan (Cabrera). Umpires–Home, Paul Nauert. First, Tom Woodring. Second, Scott Barry. Third, Carlos Torres.

Reds 6, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

D.Prlta lf 4 1 1 1 Peraza ss 4 0 1 0

Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 0 D.Hrrra lf 2 0 0 0

Pollock cf 4 1 2 0 Votto ph-1b 1 0 1 1

E.Escbr 3b 3 1 1 2 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0

Sza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 2 2 0 0

K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Ervin rf 4 1 1 1

Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 Dixon 1b-lf 4 0 1 0

Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 1 1 0

Bradley p 0 0 0 0 M.Hrvey p 2 0 1 1

McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 M.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0

Ray p 2 0 1 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart ph 1 1 1 2

J.Mrphy c 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 4 1 2 1

Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 32 6 9 6

Arizona 000″200″010 — 3

Cincinnati 000″200″04x — 6

DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Arizona 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Goldschmidt (24), Ray (1), Ervin (6), Barnhart (16). HR–D.Peralta (20), E.Escobar (16). SB–Hamilton 2 (29). CS–Peraza (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona

Ray 5 4 2 2 2 6

Ziegler 1 1 0 0 0 0

Chafin 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Bradley (L,3-4) 1 1/3 1 3 3 2 1

McFarland 1/3 2 1 1 1 0

Cincinnati

Harvey 7 5 2 2 1 7

Hernandez 2/3 2 1 1 0 0

Garrett (W,1-2) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Iglesias (S,23-26) 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Ray (Suarez), by Bradley (Suarez). WP–Ray. Umpires–Home, Jerry Layne. First, Greg Gibson. Second, Vic Carapazza. Third, Jordan Baker. T–3:04. A–29,348 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .350; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Segura, Seattle, .306; Simmons, Los Angeles, .306; Benintendi, Boston, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .299; Ramirez, Cleveland, .298.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 99; Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Martinez, Boston, 87; Benintendi, Boston, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Ramirez, Cleveland, 79; Segura, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; 2 tied at 74.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 104; Davis, Oakland, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 84; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; Cruz, Seattle, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 73; Bogaerts, Boston, 72.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 145; Segura, Seattle, 140; Lindor, Cleveland, 139; Betts, Boston, 138; Rosario, Minnesota, 138; Altuve, Houston, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 131; Benintendi, Boston, 130; 3 tied at 128.

DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Betts, Boston, 34; Abreu, Chicago, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Benintendi, Boston, 32; 4 tied at 31.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 37; Davis, Oakland, 34; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Betts, Boston, 23; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING–Severino, New York, 15-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; 6 tied at 12.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.50; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Cole, Houston, 2.75; Morton, Houston, 2.88; Severino, New York, 3.11; Sabathia, New York, 3.32; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Cole, Houston, 207; Verlander, Houston, 206; Paxton, Seattle, 175; Morton, Houston, 171; Severino, New York, 167; Carrasco, Cleveland, 155; Berrios, Minnesota, 153; Kluber, Cleveland, 153.

National League

BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .327; Freeman, Atlanta, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .312; Gennett, Cincinnati, .307; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .305; Suarez, Cincinnati, .303; Peralta, Arizona, .303; Cain, Milwaukee, .302; Martinez, St. Louis, .299.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 86; Albies, Atlanta, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Carpenter, St. Louis, 79; Arenado, Colorado, 77; Harper, Washington, 74; Baez, Chicago, 73; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 73; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 73; 2 tied at 72.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 89; Suarez, Cincinnati, 88; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 82; Story, Colorado, 81; Markakis, Atlanta, 76; Rizzo, Chicago, 75; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 72; Freeman, Atlanta, 71; Harper, Washington, 71.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 147; Freeman, Atlanta, 143; Gennett, Cincinnati, 132; Peraza, Cincinnati, 131; Albies, Atlanta, 130; Anderson, Miami, 129; Castro, Miami, 129; Story, Colorado, 129; Yelich, Milwaukee, 129; 3 tied at 128.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28; Crawford, San Francisco, 27; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 27.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Story, Colorado, 24; Shaw, Milwaukee, 23.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Cain, Milwaukee, 21; Baez, Chicago, 19; Jankowski, San Diego, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Dyson, Arizona, 16.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-7; Lester, Chicago, 12-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 11-4; 4 tied at 10.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.77; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.28; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.74; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.98; Freeland, Colorado, 3.02; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.33; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 216; Corbin, Arizona, 183; deGrom, New York, 183; Greinke, Arizona, 152; Nola, Philadelphia, 149; Gray, Colorado, 148; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 147; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 145; Godley, Arizona, 143; Marquez, Colorado, 139.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28

New York 15 6 2 47 45 23

New York City FC 14 5 5 47 48 31

Columbus 11 7 6 39 31 29

Philadelphia 9 11 3 30 32 39

Montreal 9 13 3 30 31 41

New England 7 8 8 29 38 38

Orlando City 7 14 2 23 35 54

Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 39 44

Chicago 6 14 5 23 35 49

D.C. United 4 9 6 18 30 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 12 4 6 42 36 28

Sporting Kansas City 11 6 6 39 42 30

Portland 10 4 7 37 34 27

LA Galaxy 10 8 6 36 46 40

Los Angeles FC 10 7 6 36 45 39

Real Salt Lake 10 9 5 35 34 41

Vancouver 9 9 6 33 38 47

Minnesota United 9 13 2 29 38 48

Seattle 8 9 5 29 24 25

Houston 7 10 6 27 39 34

Colorado 6 12 5 23 29 38

San Jose 3 13 7 16 33 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’s results

Columbus 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 3, New England 2

New York 1, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Montreal 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Minnesota United 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Vancouver 2, Portland 1

Sunday’s Results

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 2

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at D.C. United, 8

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10

Saturday’s Games

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4

New York at Vancouver, 7

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10

Sunday’s Games

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4

New England at D.C. United, 7:30

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 22 10 .688 —

x-Washington 20 11 .645 1½

x-Connecticut 18 13 .581 3½

Chicago 11 20 .355 10½

New York 7 23 .233 14

Indiana 5 26 .161 16½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 24 8 .750 —

x-Los Angeles 18 13 .581 5½

x-Phoenix 18 14 .563 6

x-Minnesota 17 14 .548 6½

Dallas 14 17 .452 9½

Las Vegas 13 18 .419 10½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Atlanta 92, Dallas 82

Las Vegas 92, Indiana 74

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 86, New York 77

Washington 93, Dallas 80

Connecticut 82, Chicago 75

Seattle 81, Minnesota 72

Phoenix 86, Los Angeles 78

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

New York at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 1 0 0 1.000 26 17

N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 17 0

Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26

Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10

Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17

Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 31 14

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23

Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10

Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 16 10

Denver 0 1 0 .000 28 42

Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 10 17

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 21 24

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20

Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 26

Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 14 31

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23

New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 0 17

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 17

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 42 28

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 10 16

Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 24 21

Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 17

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19

L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20

Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14

Carolina 28, Buffalo 23

Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24

Cincinnati 30, Chicago 27

New England 26, Washington 17

Baltimore 33, L.A. Rams 7

Green Bay 31, Tennessee 17

Houston 17, Kansas City 10

Indianapolis 19, Seattle 17

San Francisco 24, Dallas 21

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Jets 17, Atlanta 0

Oakland 16, Detroit 10

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota 42, Denver 28

Arizona 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Thursday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8

FridaY’S GAMES

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7

Miami at Carolina, 7:30

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30

Arizona at New Orleans, 8

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8

San Francisco at Houston, 8

Chicago at Denver, 9:05

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 17

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Returned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket (IL). Returned RHP William Cuevas to Pawtucket. Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 10-day DL. Sent C Blake Swihart to Lowell (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed DH Edwin Encarnacion on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled 3B Yandy Diaz from Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Kyle Tucker from Fresno (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Glenn Sparkman to Omaha (PCL). Reinstated RHP Blaine Boyer from the 60-day DL. Transferred OF Jorge Soler to the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Akeel Morris to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 1B Logan Morrison on the 7-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Nick Rumbelow to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated RHP Erasmo Ramirez from the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Drew Robinson to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated OF Delino DeShields from the 7-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Yangervis Solarte on the 10-day DL. Recalled C Danny Jansen from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Chad Bell to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Gwinnett. Sent LHP Sam Freeman to Rome (SAL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Adrian Houser to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from Colorado Springs.

NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B David Wright to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Zach Eflin to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent C Wilson Ramos to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Clay Holmes and Casey Sadler to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled LHP Buddy Boshers and RHP Michael Feliz from Indianapolis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Kazuhisa Makita from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 1B Brandon Belt to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Signed 1B Brock Stassi to a minor league contract.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Announced RHP Wirkin Estevez signed with Puebla (Mexican League).

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Evan Mitchell.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived/injured DT John Hughes. Signed DT Tyrunn Walker.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived G Trevor Darling and DB De’Vante Harris. Signed CB Marcus Williams and S Robert Nelson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB/TE Nick DeLuca and DB Josh Kalu. Agreed to terms with LBs Tony Washington and Davond Dade and DL Francis Kallon.

Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Mike Marcou assistant coach.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Cup

Consumers Energy 400

Final Results

1. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200.

2. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200.

3. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200.

4. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 200.

5. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200.

6. (12) Kurt Busch, Ford, 200.

7. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200.

8. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200.

9. (21) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 200.

10. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 200.

11. (40) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 200.

12. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 200.

13. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200.

14. (7) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 200.

15. (6) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 200.

16. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 200.

17. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 200.

18. (13) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 200.

19. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 200.

20. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 200.

21. (15) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 200.

22. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 199.

23. (22) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 199.

24. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 199.

25. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 199.

26. (28) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 199.

27. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 199.

28. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 198.

29. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 197.

30. (39) Blake Jones, Toyota, 194.

31. (33) BJ McLeod, Ford, 194.

32. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevy, 193.

33. (34) Gray Gaulding, Chevy, 191.

34. (26) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Engine, 189.

35. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevy, Axle, 187.

36. (20) William Byron, Chevy, 187.

37. (37) Timmy HillChevrolet, Electrical, 138.

38. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevy, Accident, 131.

39. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, Engine, 102.

40. (32) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, Engine, 37.

PRO GOLF

PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka (600), $1,980,000 69-63-66-66–264 -16

Tiger Woods (330), $1,188,000 70-66-66-64–266 -14

Adam Scott (210), $748,000 70-65-65-67–267 -13

Stewart Cink (135), $489,250 67-69-66-67–269 -11

Jon Rahm (135), $489,250 68-67-66-68–269 -11

Francesco Molinari (98), $334,713 68-67-68-67–270 -10

Thomas Pieters (98), $334,713 67-66-71-66–270 -10

Justin Thomas (98), $334,713 69-65-68-68–270 -10

Gary Woodland (98), $334,713 64-66-71-69–270 -10

Rafa Cabrera Bello (80), $261,985 70-68-69-64–271 -9

Tyrrell Hatton (80), $261,985 71-67-69-64–271 -9

Daniel Berger (62), $187,747 73-65-66-68–272 -8

Rickie Fowler (62), $187,747 65-67-69-71–272 -8

Kevin Kisner (62), $187,747 67-64-72-69–272 -8

Shane Lowry (62), $187,747 69-64-69-70–272 -8

Chez Reavie (62), $187,747 71-68-67-66–272 -8

Jordan Spieth (62), $187,747 71-66-69-66–272 -8

Brandon Stone, $187,747 66-68-70-68–272 -8

Jason Day (46), $113,125 67-68-67-71–273 -7

Zach Johnson (46), $113,125 66-70-71-66–273 -7

Jason Kokrak (46), $113,125 68-67-71-67–273 -7

Kevin Na (46), $113,125 70-69-68-66–273 -7

Justin Rose (46), $113,125 67-69-69-68–273 -7

Webb Simpson (46), $113,125 68-68-68-69–273 -7

Julian Suri, $113,125 69-66-68-70–273 -7

Matt Wallace, $113,125 71-66-68-68–273 -7

Patrick Cantlay (34), $76,000 68-67-70-69–274 -6

Ryan Fox, $76,000 68-70-68-68–274 -6

Branden Grace (34), $76,000 68-70-68-68–274 -6

Dustin Johnson (34), $76,000 67-66-72-69–274 -6

Dylan Frittelli, $63,500 73-67-67-68–275 -5

Emiliano Grillo (27), $63,500 69-67-69-70–275 -5

Chris Kirk (27), $63,500 68-70-68-69–275 -5

Ian Poulter (27), $63,500 67-70-68-70–275 -5

Tommy Fleetwood (20), $48,429 69-70-69-68–276 -4

Billy Horschel (20), $48,429 68-69-69-70–276 -4

Russell Knox (20), $48,429 71-68-69-68–276 -4

Hideki Matsuyama (20), $48,429 68-69-73-66–276 -4

Pat Perez (20), $48,429 67-67-70-72–276 -4

Xander Schauffele (20), $48,429 70-67-67-72–276 -4

J.J. Spaun (20), $48,429 69-68-72-67–276 -4

Keegan Bradley (13), $33,281 69-68-71-69–277 -3

Tony Finau (13), $33,281 74-66-69-68–277 -3

Sungjae Im, $33,281 71-67-71-68–277 -3

Martin Kaymer (13), $33,281 71-69-67-70–277 -3

Ben Kern, $33,281 71-69-67-70–277 -3

Charl Schwartzel (13), $33,281 70-63-69-75–277 -3

Brandt Snedeker (13), $33,281 72-67-69-69–277 -3

Jimmy Walker (13), $33,281 69-70-69-69–277 -3

Austin Cook (8), $24,833 67-72-69-70–278 -2

Brice Garnett (8), $24,833 71-68-69-70–278 -2

Seungsu Han, $24,833 74-66-66-72–278 -2

Russell Henley (8), $24,833 74-65-71-68–278 -2

Andrew Landry (8), $24,833 73-65-69-71–278 -2

Rory McIlroy (8), $24,833 70-67-71-70–278 -2

Byeong Hun An (6), $22,567 70-70-69-70–279 -1

Thorbjorn Olesen, $22,567 70-68-73-68–279 -1

Cameron Smith (6), $22,567 74-66-73-66–279 -1

Satoshi Kodaira (5), $21,317 71-68-69-72–280 E

Ryan Moore (5), $21,317 69-70-68-73–280 E

Eddie Pepperell, $21,317 72-66-67-75–280 E

Andrew Putnam (5), $21,317 68-69-72-71–280 E

Ollie Schniederjans (5), $21,317 67-71-72-70–280 E

Jhonattan Vegas (5), $21,317 70-70-70-70–280 E

Kevin Chappell (4), $20,100 69-71-70-71–281 +1

Ross Fisher (4), $20,100 68-69-73-71–281 +1

Yuta Ikeda, $20,100 68-69-71-73–281 +1

Michael Lorenzo-Vera, $20,100 73-65-70-73–281 +1

Adrian Otaegui, $20,100 73-67-69-72–281 +1

Chris Stroud (4), $20,100 69-70-76-66–281 +1

Jim Furyk (3), $19,200 69-71-71-71–282 +2

Brian Harman (3), $19,200 72-68-71-71–282 +2

Charles Howell III (3), $19,200 74-66-72-70–282 +2

Marc Leishman (3), $19,200 68-71-72-71–282 +2

Joaquin Niemann, $19,200 68-71-71-72–282 +2

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $19,200 74-66-68-74–282 +2

Nick Watney (3), $19,200 75-65-70-72–282 +2

Vijay Singh (2), $18,800 71-69-71-72–283 +3

Brian Gay (2), $18,700 67-73-75-72–287 +7

Scott Brown (2), $18,600 72-68-74-75–289 +9

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Arcadia, Findlay Fostoria & Carey at Lakeland Invitational, 8 a.m.

North Baltimore, Miller City, Columbus Grove, Liberty-Benton, McComb, Ottoville & Kalida in Patrick Henry Patriot Invitational at Pike Run Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota (SBC), 10 a.m.

New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 10 a.m.

Riverdale at Bluffton, 4:15

Ada at Arlington, 4:30

Prep Girls Golf

Van Buren in Findlay Trojan Invitational at Sycamore Springs, 9 a.m.

Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson, 10 a.m.

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford, 10 a.m.

Elmwood & Otsego at Gibsonburg, noon

Prep Girls Tennis

Toledo Scott at Fostoria, 10 a.m.

Celina at Bluffton, 4:30

Perrysburg at Findlay, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Basketball Officials Class

FREMONT — A class to become an OHSAA-licensed basketball official will begin Sept. 9 at Victory Church in Fremont. Registration must be done at website ohsaa.org, where a class description and schedule is shown. For more information, contact Lee Shaffer at 419-307-0587.

Baseball Tryouts

Tryouts for the Locos Express baseball teams will be Saturday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 19. The Aug. 11 event will be held at the Jackson Center High School field, with tryouts for 13U and 14U players from 9:30-11 a.m. and tryouts for 15U, 16U and 17U players from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Aug. 19 event will be held at the Wapakoneta High School field with tryouts for 13U and 14U players from 1-20 p.m. and tryouts for 15U, 16U and 17U players from 2:30-4:30 p.m. For more information go to locosexpress.com or contact John Crawford at 419-230-1816.

UF Men’s Basketball Raffle

The University of Findlay men’s basketball team will hold its reverse raffle on Sept. 8 at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $100 per person. Only 300 tickets will be sold. There will be a $10,000 grand prize with additional prizes and a live auction.

