Friday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 81 35 .698 —

New York 72 42 .632 8

Tampa Bay 58 57 .504 22½

Toronto 52 62 .456 28

Baltimore 35 80 .304 45½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 64 50 .561 —

Minnesota 53 61 .465 11

Detroit 47 68 .409 17½

Chicago 41 73 .360 23

Kansas City 35 79 .307 29

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 73 42 .635 —

Oakland 68 47 .591 5

Seattle 65 50 .565 8

Los Angeles 58 58 .500 15½

Texas 51 66 .436 23

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Texas 11, Seattle 7

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0

Boston 10, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle at Houston, late

Friday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 7:05

Texas (Minor 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2), 7:05

Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5) at Toronto (Estrada 5-8), 7:07

Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:10

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 8:10

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Houston (Cole 10-4), 8:10

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15

Oakland (Anderson 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 10:07

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05, 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05, 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

Seattle at Houston, 7:10

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 64 50 .561 —

Atlanta 62 50 .554 1

Washington 59 56 .513 5½

New York 47 65 .420 16

Miami 47 69 .405 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 66 48 .579 —

Milwaukee 66 52 .559 2

St. Louis 60 55 .522 6½

Pittsburgh 59 56 .513 7½

Cincinnati 50 65 .435 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 64 52 .552 —

Los Angeles 63 52 .548 ½

Colorado 60 54 .526 3

San Francisco 57 58 .496 6½

San Diego 46 71 .393 18½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 8, Washington 3

St. Louis 7, Miami 1

Milwaukee 8, San Diego 4

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Results

Washington 6, Atlanta 3

San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, late

Friday’s Games

Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20

Arizona (Buchholz 5-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-3), 7:10

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Miami (Urena 3-11), 7:10

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-2) at Atlanta (Gausman 5-9), 7:35

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-3) at San Diego (Nix 0-0), 10:10

Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (Holland 5-8), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 4:05

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:10

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05

Baseball Boxscores

Indians 5, Twins 4

Minnesota Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Frsythe 2b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 0 2 3

E.Rsrio dh 4 1 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 1

J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 3 J.Rmirz 3b 2 0 0 0

Sano 1b 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0

Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1

Adranza 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 1 0 0

Cave cf 2 0 0 1 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0

Field lf 3 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 1 2 0 0

B.Wlson c 3 1 1 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0

G.Allen cf 4 1 2 0

Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 30 5 6 5

Minnesota 000″013″000 — 4

Cleveland 030″100″001 — 5

E–J.Ramirez (5), Sano (8). LOB–Minnesota 2, Cleveland 8. 2B–Kepler (24), Lindor (38). HR–J.Polanco (1), Alonso (20). SB–G.Allen (7). CS–J.Polanco (2). SF–Cave (2). S–R.Perez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Berrios 4 4 4 4 6 5

Moya 2 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1

Reed (L,1-6) 2/3 2 1 1 0 1

Cleveland

Kluber 7 7 4 4 0 7

Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2

Miller (W,2-3) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Adrian Johnson. First, Marvin Hudson. Second, Tripp Gibson. Third, Ryan Additon. T–2:58. A–25,942 (35,225).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .347; Martinez, Boston, .331; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Simmons, Los Angeles, .310; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Segura, Seattle, .305; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .304; Benintendi, Boston, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .300.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Betts, Boston, 95; Martinez, Boston, 83; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Benintendi, Boston, 81; Ramirez, Cleveland, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Segura, Seattle, 75; Springer, Houston, 74; Rosario, Minnesota, 73.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 99; Davis, Oakland, 88; Ramirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Stanton, New York, 74; Cruz, Seattle, 72; Haniger, Seattle, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Gallo, Texas, 71.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 139; Lindor, Cleveland, 138; Rosario, Minnesota, 137; Altuve, Houston, 134; Segura, Seattle, 134; Betts, Boston, 131; Merrifield, Kansas City, 130; Benintendi, Boston, 128; Castellanos, Detroit, 127; Stanton, New York, 124.

DOUBLES–Lindor, Cleveland, 38; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 33; Benintendi, Boston, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 32; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Smoak, Toronto, 31; 3 tied at 30.

TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Betts, Boston, 5; Gordon, Seattle, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Profar, Texas, 5; Span, Seattle, 5.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 35; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Davis, Oakland, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Stanton, New York, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.

STOLEN BASES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Gordon, Seattle, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; DeShields, Texas, 18; 2 tied at 17.

PITCHING–Severino, New York, 15-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Happ, New York, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 6 tied at 11.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Cole, Houston, 2.65; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 2.81; Severino, New York, 3.11; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38; Fiers, Oakland, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 204; Cole, Houston, 202; Paxton, Seattle, 170; Morton, Houston, 167; Severino, New York, 167; Berrios, Minnesota, 153; Kluber, Cleveland, 153; Carrasco, Cleveland, 146.

National League

BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .323; Yelich, Milwaukee, .319; Freeman, Atlanta, .318; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .314; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Peralta, Arizona, .306; Arenado, Colorado, .304; Suarez, Cincinnati, .303; Almora, Chicago, .299; Baez, Chicago, .298.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 83; Albies, Atlanta, 79; Yelich, Milwaukee, 79; Carpenter, St. Louis, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; Baez, Chicago, 72; Harper, Washington, 72; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 71; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 71; Turner, Washington, 69.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 88; Suarez, Cincinnati, 87; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 82; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Story, Colorado, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 74; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 72; Harper, Washington, 71; Freeman, Atlanta, 70; Markakis, Atlanta, 70.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 142; Freeman, Atlanta, 139; Gennett, Cincinnati, 131; Yelich, Milwaukee, 128; Albies, Atlanta, 127; Anderson, Miami, 127; Castro, Miami, 127; Peralta, Arizona, 126; Peraza, Cincinnati, 126; 4 tied at 125.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Markakis, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 30; Story, Colorado, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 27; Anderson, Miami, 26.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 28; Harper, Washington, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 24; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; Story, Colorado, 24; Shaw, Milwaukee, 23.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 27; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 27; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Cain, Milwaukee, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Dyson, Arizona, 16; Jankowski, San Diego, 15.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 12-6; Greinke, Arizona, 12-7; Lester, Chicago, 12-4; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 11-4; Freeland, Colorado, 10-7; Newcomb, Atlanta, 10-5; Quintana, Chicago, 10-8.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.77; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.74; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.98; Freeland, Colorado, 3.04; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.11; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.15.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 216; Corbin, Arizona, 183; deGrom, New York, 183; Greinke, Arizona, 152; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 147; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 145; Gray, Colorado, 144; Nola, Philadelphia, 144; Marquez, Colorado, 139; Godley, Arizona, 137.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 20 10 .667 —

x-Washington 19 11 .633 1

Connecticut 17 12 .586 2½

Chicago 10 19 .345 9½

New York 7 22 .241 12½

Indiana 5 24 .172 14½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 23 8 .742 —

x-Los Angeles 18 12 .600 4½

Minnesota 16 13 .552 6

Phoenix 16 14 .533 6½

Dallas 14 15 .483 8

Las Vegas 12 17 .414 10

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Los Angeles 82, New York 81

Connecticut 101, Dallas 92

Thursday’s Results

Washington 100, Seattle 77

Atlanta 79, Los Angeles 73

Minnesota at Las Vegas, late

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 9

Indiana at Phoenix, 10

Saturday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 2

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28

New York 14 6 2 44 44 23

New York City FC 13 5 5 44 45 29

Columbus 10 7 6 36 30 29

Montreal 9 13 2 29 30 40

New England 7 7 8 29 36 35

Philadelphia 8 11 3 27 29 37

Orlando City 7 14 2 23 35 54

Toronto FC 6 11 5 23 37 41

Chicago 6 13 5 23 35 48

D.C. United 4 9 6 18 30 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 12 4 6 42 36 28

Portland 10 3 7 37 33 25

Sporting Kansas City 10 6 6 36 40 30

Los Angeles FC 10 6 6 36 45 37

LA Galaxy 10 8 5 35 44 38

Real Salt Lake 10 9 4 34 33 40

Vancouver 8 9 6 30 36 46

Seattle 8 9 5 29 24 25

Minnesota United 9 13 1 28 36 46

Houston 7 9 6 27 39 33

Colorado 5 12 5 20 27 37

San Jose 3 12 7 16 32 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’S GAMES

Houston at Columbus, 7:30

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30

New York at Chicago, 8:30

San Jose at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 10

Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30

Vancouver at Portland, 11

SundaY’S GAMES

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10

Tuesday’s GAMES

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Wednesday, August 15

Portland at D.C. United, 8

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10

Saturday, August 18

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4

New York at Vancouver, 7

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10

Sunday, August 19

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4

New England at D.C. United, 7:30

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League Preseason

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 1 0 0 1.000 26 17

N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26

Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 31 14

Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10

Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0

L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20

Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 26

Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 14 31

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23

New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24

Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0

San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20

Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14

Carolina 28, Buffalo 23

Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24

Cincinnati 30, Chicago 27

New England 26, Washington 17

Baltimore 33, L.A. Rams 7

Tennessee at Green Bay, late

Houston at Kansas City, late

Indianapolis at Seattle, late

Dallas at San Francisco, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Detroit at Oakland, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Denver, 9

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8

Friday, Aug. 17

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7

Miami at Carolina, 7:30

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30

Arizona at New Orleans, 8

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8

San Francisco at Houston, 8

Chicago at Denver, 9:05

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8

Friday’s games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Detroit at Oakland, 10:30

Saturday’s games

Minnesota at Denver, 9

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 17

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Leonys Martin on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP J.A. Happ from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF Nomar Mazara on rehab assignment to Round Rock (PCL). Assigned LHP Brandon Mann outright to Round Rock.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Chris Rusin from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Yency Almonte to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP-LHP Pat Venditte to Oklahoma City (PCL).

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced LHP Tim Hardy was transferred from Tri-City (NYP). Placed RHP Jairo Solis on the 7-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OF Matt Helms.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Wirkin Estevez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Jake Zokan. Place RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Fernando Cruz.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Taylor Bryant and OF Cutter McDowell. Released OF Harrison White.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Taylor Wolfe. Released INF Josh Gardiner.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Rod Higgins to vice president of basketball operations, Daniel Starkman to manager of basketball operations and Therian Williams to assistant video coordinator. Named Chelsea Lane executive director of athletic performance and sports medicine, Michael Irr strength & conditioning coach, John Dusel assistant athletic trainer/strength & conditioning, Ty Terrell assistant strength & conditioning coach, Dwight Lutz director of basketball strategy & analytics, Dipesh Mistry video coordinator, Larry Riley senior advisor, Nick Ressler coordinator of basketball operations and Victor Williams security consultant.

Football

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Deontez Alexander from reserve/injured.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Quincy Mauger. Waived C Drew Scott.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Winnipeg OL Qadr Spooner two games after testing positive for a banned substance, methasterone, under the drug policy of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA).

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Christian Dvorak to a six-year contract extension through the through 2024-25 season.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Matt Lane to a one-year contract.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Louick Marcotte.

Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Transferred F Janine Beckie to Manchester City (FA Women’s Super League).

College

NCAA — Named Amy Reis director of women’s basketball.

BROWN — Named Kate Refsnyder softball coach.

COLUMBIA (MO.) — Promoted Tomas Brock to associate head men’s basketball coach.

KANSAS STATE — Signed Bill Snyder, football coach, to a five-year contract through the 2022 season.

LA SALLE — Named Tom Hyham men’s & women’s water polo coach.

LSU — Suspended sophomore LB Tylor Taylor for a violation of team rules.

PRO GOLF

PGA Championship

First Round

Gary Woodland 34-30 — 64 -6

Rickie Fowler 31-34 — 65 -5

Brandon Stone 33-33 — 66 -4

Zach Johnson 33-33 — 66 -4

Austin Cook 34-33 — 67 -3

Ian Poulter 34-33 — 67 -3

Pat Perez 34-33 — 67 -3

Jason Day 33-34 — 67 -3

Brian Gay 35-32 — 67 -3

Stewart Cink 35-32 — 67 -3

Ollie Schniederjans 34-33 — 67 -3

Dustin Johnson 33-34 — 67 -3

Kevin Kisner 33-34 — 67 -3

Justin Rose 33-34 — 67 -3

Thomas Pieters 34-33 — 67 -3

Ryan Fox 33-35 — 68 -2

Billy Horschel 33-35 — 68 -2

Hideki Matsuyama 34-34 — 68 -2

Yuta Ikeda 34-34 — 68 -2

Webb Simpson 35-33 — 68 -2

Branden Grace 35-33 — 68 -2

Ross Fisher 34-34 — 68 -2

Mikko Korhonen 33-35 — 68 -2

Kyle Stanley 35-33 — 68 -2

Marc Leishman 33-35 — 68 -2

Francesco Molinari 37-31 — 68 -2

Patrick Cantlay 34-34 — 68 -2

Jon Rahm 35-33 — 68 -2

Jason Kokrak 35-33 — 68 -2

Joaquin Niemann 33-35 — 68 -2

Chris Kirk 34-34 — 68 -2

Andrew Putnam 33-35 — 68 -2

Jim Furyk 35-34 — 69 -1

Shane Lowry 34-35 — 69 -1

Jimmy Walker 36-33 — 69 -1

Keegan Bradley 35-34 — 69 -1

Shubhankar Sharma 35-34 — 69 -1

Ryan Armour 35-34 — 69 -1

Justin Thomas 37-32 — 69 -1

Ryan Moore 33-36 — 69 -1

J.J. Spaun 34-35 — 69 -1

Julian Suri 36-33 — 69 -1

Kevin Chappell 34-35 — 69 -1

Emiliano Grillo 35-34 — 69 -1

Tommy Fleetwood 36-33 — 69 -1

Brooks Koepka 37-32 — 69 -1

Chris Stroud 34-35 — 69 -1

Xander Schauffele 32-38 — 70 E

Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-37 — 70 E

Byeong Hun An 36-34 — 70 E

Rory McIlroy 35-35 — 70 E

Tiger Woods 33-37 — 70 E

Jhonattan Vegas 36-34 — 70 E

Chris Wood 35-35 — 70 E

Bubba Watson 33-37 — 70 E

Adam Scott 34-36 — 70 E

Sergio Garcia 35-35 — 70 E

Thorbjorn Olesen 32-38 — 70 E

Charl Schwartzel 33-37 — 70 E

Kevin Na 34-36 — 70 E

Anirban Lahiri 36-34 — 70 E

Jamie Lovemark 34-37 — 71 +1

HaoTong Li 33-38 — 71 +1

Martin Kaymer 35-36 — 71 +1

Adam Hadwin 35-36 — 71 +1

Padraig Harrington 36-35 — 71 +1

Vijay Singh 35-36 — 71 +1

Bryson DeChambeau 35-36 — 71 +1

Troy Merritt 34-37 — 71 +1

Sungjae Im 37-34 — 71 +1

Luke List 34-37 — 71 +1

Matt Wallace 35-36 — 71 +1

Alex Noren 36-35 — 71 +1

Matt Kuchar 35-36 — 71 +1

Satoshi Kodaira 38-33 — 71 +1

Brice Garnett 36-35 — 71 +1

Tyrrell Hatton 36-35 — 71 +1

Jordan Spieth 36-35 — 71 +1

Chez Reavie 35-36 — 71 +1

Russell Knox 33-38 — 71 +1

Kelly Kraft 37-34 — 71 +1

Ben Kern 35-36 — 71 +1

Eddie Pepperell 37-35 — 72 +2

Shugo Imahira 34-38 — 72 +2

Craig Hocknull 34-38 — 72 +2

Alexander Bjork 36-36 — 72 +2

Brandt Snedeker 37-35 — 72 +2

Scott Brown 35-37 — 72 +2

Kevin Streelman 36-36 — 72 +2

Brian Harman 34-38 — 72 +2

Matthew Fitzpatrick 37-35 — 72 +2

Patton Kizzire 37-35 — 72 +2

Danny Balin 36-36 — 72 +2

Si Woo Kim 37-35 — 72 +2

Patrick Reed 37-35 — 72 +2

Jason Dufner 36-36 — 72 +2

Charley Hoffman 37-35 — 72 +2

Bill Haas 39-33 — 72 +2

Justin Harding 37-35 — 72 +2

James Hahn 36-37 — 73 +3

Henrik Stenson 37-36 — 73 +3

Danny Willett 35-38 — 73 +3

Phil Mickelson 36-37 — 73 +3

Peter Uihlein 38-35 — 73 +3

Paul Dunne 35-38 — 73 +3

J.B. Holmes 36-37 — 73 +3

Dylan Frittelli 35-38 — 73 +3

Beau Hossler 37-36 — 73 +3

Ryan Vermeer 36-37 — 73 +3

John Daly 37-36 — 73 +3

Y.E. Yang 39-34 — 73 +3

Shaun Micheel 35-38 — 73 +3

Brendan Steele 37-36 — 73 +3

Adrian Otaegui 39-34 — 73 +3

Michael Kim 37-36 — 73 +3

Daniel Berger 41-32 — 73 +3

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 35-38 — 73 +3

Andrew Landry 38-35 — 73 +3

Ryuko Tokimatsu 35-38 — 73 +3

Rich Berberian, Jr. 37-37 — 74 +4

Sean McCarty 38-36 — 74 +4

Tony Finau 34-40 — 74 +4

Rich Beem 37-37 — 74 +4

Jordan Smith 37-37 — 74 +4

Scott Piercy 39-35 — 74 +4

Cameron Smith 39-35 — 74 +4

Charles Howell III 38-36 — 74 +4

Jason Schmuhl 38-36 — 74 +4

Russell Henley 36-38 — 74 +4

Ted Potter, Jr. 38-36 — 74 +4

Paul Broadhurst 35-39 — 74 +4

Seungsu Han 37-37 — 74 +4

Matthew Borchert 40-34 — 74 +4

Michael Block 38-37 — 75 +5

Davis Love III 37-38 — 75 +5

Andy Sullivan 39-36 — 75 +5

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 36-39 — 75 +5

Craig Bowden 38-37 — 75 +5

Chesson Hadley 38-37 — 75 +5

Whee Kim 40-35 — 75 +5

Nick Watney 35-40 — 75 +5

Paul Casey 40-35 — 75 +5

Omar Uresti 39-36 — 75 +5

Yusaku Miyazato 38-38 — 76 +6

Alexander Levy 41-35 — 76 +6

Marty Jertson 37-39 — 76 +6

Matt Dobyns 35-41 — 76 +6

Jaysen Hansen 39-37 — 76 +6

Aaron Wise 36-40 — 76 +6

Zach J. Johnson 36-40 — 76 +6

Shawn Warren 37-40 — 77 +7

Johan Kok 40-38 — 78 +8

Jorge Campillo 41-37 — 78 +8

Brian Smock 42-37 — 79 +9

Bob Sowards 39-41 — 80 +10

David Muttitt 42-39 — 81 +11

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

RIVERDALE 194, ELMWOOD 223

AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Andrew Kuenzli, Riverdale, 38. Other scores: (Elm) Carter Taft 48, Austin Minich 54, Mason Greene 60, Paul Meyer 61. (Riv) Reaase Haley 49, Jacob Tackett 52, Curtis Tracy 55.

BLUFFTON 183, COLUMBUS GROVE 196

Prep Girls Golf

ELMWOOD 239, LEIPSIC 254

AT BIRCH RUN GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Taylor Tyson, Elmwood, 53. Other scores: (Elm) Haley Zimmerman 54, Kaylie Kingery 60, Abi Lee 72.

VAN BUREN 227, EASTWOOD 275

AT RED HAWK RUN GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Olivia Sexton, Van Buren, 44. Other scores: (VB) Taylor Adams 44, Grace Heitkamp 66, Ali Bishop 70. (East) Emma Bowe 61, Sarah Ameling 68, Hanna Faeffer 72, Erica Brooks & Olivia Ruffener 74.

records: Van Buren 1-0.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Tiffin Calvert, North Baltimore, Arcadia, Hopewell-Loudon, McComb, Mohawk, Old Fort & Fostoria in Lakota Invitational at Sycamore Hills Golf Course, 8 a.m.

Elmwood at Clyde, 10 a.m.

Saturday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Van Buren at Fairfield Federal Invitational, 1:30

Van Buren in Flag City Junior Varsity Invitational at Red Hawk Run

Prep Girls Tennis

Fostoria at Bryan, 10 a.m.

Tiffin Calvert at Clyde Invitational, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Jamboree Game

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School will be playing Fostoria High School in a Jamboree Football Game on Friday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. at Upper Sandusky High School. A Jamboree is a third preseason football contest to be used as a “dress rehearsal” for the upcoming regular season. Admission will be $6 for adults and $5 for students. No passes will be accepted. The OHSAA receives the first $500 of the gate receipts from this contest which go directly into the Catastrophic Injury Insurance Fund which insures every junior and senior high athlete for a catastrophic injury. The remaining proceeds will go to the Kiwanis Closet Project which provides emergency clothing for elementary schools in Wyandot County.

Basketball Officials Class

FREMONT — A class to become an OHSAA-licensed basketball official will begin Sept. 9 at Victory Church in Fremont. Registration must be done at website ohsaa.org, where a class description and schedule is shown. For more information, contact Lee Shaffer at 419-307-0587.

UF Men’s Basketball Raffle

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay men’s basketball team will hold its reverse raffle on Sept. 8 at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $100 per person. Only 300 tickets will be sold. There will be a $10,000 grand prize with additional prizes and a live auction.

Comments

