Thursday’s scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 81 34 .704 —
New York 70 42 .625 9½
Tampa Bay 57 57 .500 23½
Toronto 51 62 .451 29
Baltimore 35 79 .307 45½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 63 50 .558 —
Minnesota 53 60 .469 10
Detroit 47 68 .409 17
Chicago 41 72 .363 22
Kansas City 35 79 .307 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 42 .635 —
Oakland 67 47 .588 5½
Seattle 65 50 .565 8
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 15½
Texas 51 65 .440 22½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Texas 11, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5
Wednesday’s Results
Texas 11, Seattle 7
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0
Boston 10, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, late
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, late
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 14-6), 1:10
Texas (Jurado 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6), 7:05
Boston (Porcello 14-4) at Toronto (Borucki 1-2), 7:07
Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10
Seattle (Paxton 9-5) at Houston (Verlander 11-6), 8:10
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
Seattle at Houston, 8:10
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 64 50 .561 —
Atlanta 62 49 .559 ½
Washington 58 56 .509 6
New York 47 65 .420 16
Miami 47 69 .405 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 66 48 .579 —
Milwaukee 65 51 .560 2
St. Louis 60 55 .522 6½
Pittsburgh 59 56 .513 7½
Cincinnati 50 65 .435 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 63 51 .553 —
Arizona 64 52 .552 —
Colorado 60 54 .526 3
San Francisco 57 58 .496 6½
San Diego 45 70 .391 18½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 3, Washington 1, 2nd game
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 3, Miami 2
San Diego 11, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 8, Washington 3
St. Louis 7, Miami 1
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0
San Diego at Milwaukee, late
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, late
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-8), 1:05
San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 2:10
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-4), 8:40
Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-7), 10:15
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:35
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Indians 5, Twins 2
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer dh 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 2 2 3
E.Rsrio lf-cf 3 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 1
J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 2 0 1 0
Sano 3b 4 2 2 1 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 1
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Frsythe 2b 4 0 2 1 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0
Mrrison 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Davis pr-cf 1 0 0 0
Garver c 3 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0
Cave cf 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 1 1 0
Field ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Guyer cf-rf 4 1 2 0
Adranza ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 5 8 5
Minnesota 000″100″001 — 2
Cleveland 100″010″003 — 5
E–May (1), Garver (2), Cave (3). LOB–Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6. 2B–Sano (13), Forsythe (12), Lindor (37). HR–Sano (8), Lindor (29). SB–Brantley (8), J.Ramirez (27). CS–J.Ramirez (5). SF–Encarnacion (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi 4 2/3 4 2 1 2 0
May 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
Magill 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Rogers 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Hildenberger (L,2-3) 2/3 3 3 3 0 1
Cleveland
Clevinger 7 5 1 1 1 5
Hand H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Allen W,4-4 BS,3 1 2 1 1 1 2
WP–Allen. Umpires–Home, Ryan Additon. First, Adrian Johnson. Second, Marvin Hudson. Third, Tripp Gibson. T–3:21. A–25,476 (35,225).
Angels 6, Tigers 0
Detroit Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gerber lf 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 2 2 1
J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 3 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 4 1 1 2
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 4 2 1 1
V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Marte 1b 4 1 2 1
Adduci 1b 3 0 1 0 Briceno c 3 0 1 1
J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 2 0 0 0 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 32 6 10 6
Detroit 000″000″000 — 0
Los Angeles 200″031″00x — 6
DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Detroit 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B–Candelario (19), J.Marte (5). HR–K.Calhoun (15), Upton (23), Pujols (18). CS–Briceno (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Hardy (L,4-4) 5 7 5 5 1 3
Lewicki 3 3 1 1 0 5
Los Angeles
Barria (W,7-7) 5 2/3 5 0 0 1 5
Cole 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires–Home, Bill Welke. First, Lance Barrett. Second, Tony Randazzo. Third, Tom Woodring. T–2:45. A–38,832 (45,050).
Mets 8, Reds 0
Cincinnati New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 1
Ervin lf-p 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Flores 1b 4 1 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 Cnforto lf 3 3 1 0
M.Wllms rf 3 0 1 0 J.Btsta 3b 3 1 0 0
Casali c 4 0 1 0 Nimmo rf 5 3 3 3
Dixon 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 5 0 3 3
Mella p 0 0 0 0 Msoraco c 2 0 0 0
Brnhart 1b 0 0 0 0 deGrom p 1 0 0 1
Stphnsn p 1 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0
Lrenzen ph-p 1 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Jo.Ryes ph 0 0 0 0
D.Hrrra 1b-lf 1 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 3 0 1 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 32 8 8 8
Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0
New York 010″220″03x — 8
E–Flores (6), Peraza (13). DP–New York 1. LOB–Cincinnati 6, New York 12. 2B–Conforto (15), Nimmo 3 (18), A.Jackson 2 (10). SB–Hamilton (27), A.Rosario (11). CS–Peraza (4), Gennett (2). SF–A.Rosario (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Stephenson (L,0-1) 4 3 3 3 5 4
Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 2
Mella 1 2 3 3 3 1
New York
deGrom (W,6-7) 6 4 0 0 1 10
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gsellman 1 2 0 0 0 0
WP–Stephenson, Mella. Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale. First, Will Little. Second, Kerwin Danley. Third, Ben May. T–3:08. A–24,287 (41,922).
Tuesday’s Late Boxscores
Twins 3, Indians 2
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer 1b 5 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 2 1
E.Rsrio lf 5 0 4 0 Brntley lf 3 1 2 0
J.Plnco ss 5 0 2 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0
Mrrison dh 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 1 0
Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Guyer rf 3 0 0 0
Frsythe 2b 2 1 2 0 Martin ph-rf 0 0 0 1
Cave cf 4 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Garver c 4 1 1 3 Gomes c 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0
M.Cbrra ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 11 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
Minnesota 030″000″000 — 3
Cleveland 000″000″020 — 2
DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Minnesota 9, Cleveland 8. 2B–E.Rosario 2 (28). HR–Garver (6), Lindor (28). SF–Martin (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Mejia (W,2-0) 5 1 0 0 1 3
Moya H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Rogers H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hildenberger H,17 1 3 2 2 0 2
Rodney (S,25-31) 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Carrasco L,13-6 6 1/3 10 3 3 1 8
Miller 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 2
HBP–by Mejia (Brantley), by Carrasco (Forsythe), by Rogers (Gomes). WP–Mejia. Umpires–Home, Tripp Gibson. First, Ryan Additon. Second, Adrian Johnson. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–2:53. A–19,921 (35,225).
Reds 6, Mets 1
Cincinnati New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Peraza ss 5 1 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0
Dixon 1b 5 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 4 2 3 1 Flores 1b 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 1 1 0 Cnforto lf 4 0 0 0
Ervin lf 2 1 1 3 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 0
Brnhart c 4 0 1 1 Nimmo cf 3 1 2 0
M.Wllms rf 4 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 3 0 1 1
Romano p 3 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0
J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 0 0 0 0
D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0
D.Hrrra ph 1 1 1 1 Wahl p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0
Jo.Ryes ph 1 0 0 0
Dr.Smth p 0 0 0 0
A.Jcksn ph 1 0 0 0
Rhame p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 30 1 4 1
Cincinnati 302″000″001 — 6
New York 010″000″000 — 1
DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, New York 7. 2B–Suarez (19), Nimmo (15). HR–Ervin (2), D.Herrera (2). SB–Peraza (18), Hamilton 2 (26). SF–Ervin (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Romano (W,7-9) 6 2 1 1 3 5
Hughes H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 2 0 0 0 1
New York
Vargas (L,2-8) 1/3 3 3 3 0 1
Sewald 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 3
Wahl 1 2 2 2 0 0
Bashlor 2 2 0 0 1 0
Smith 2 1 0 0 0 2
Rhame 2 1 1 1 0 1
Romano pitched to 2 batters in the 7th HBP–by Romano (Plawecki), by Hernandez (McNeil). Umpires–Home, Ben May. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Will Little. Third, Kerwin Danley. T–2:43. A–22,207 (41,922).
Angels 11, Tigers 5
Detroit Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gerber lf 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 2 2 1
J.Iglss ss 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 5 2 2 2
Cstllns rf 4 2 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 3
Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 3 Pujols 1b 5 1 1 0
V.Mrtin dh 3 0 2 0 J.Marte 1b 0 0 0 0
V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 4 1 1 0
Ro.Rdrg 1b 3 0 0 0 Cowart 3b 2 1 1 1
J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 F.Arcia c 5 1 2 2
J.Jones cf 4 0 1 1 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 9 4 Totals 36 11 13 10
Detroit 210″020″000 — “5
Los Angeles 700″003″10x — 11
E–J.Iglesias (7). DP–Detroit 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB–Detroit 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B–Candelario (18), V.Martinez (12), J.Jones (19), Simmons (22). HR–Candelario (15), Upton (22), Ohtani (12). SB–Ohtani (5), Young Jr. (1). CS–Young Jr. (1). SF–Simmons (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turner (L,0-1) 1 6 7 5 1 1
Alcantara 2 2 0 0 0 1
Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 3
VerHagen 1 1 3 3 2 0
Stumpf 1/3 2 1 1 1 0
Wilson 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 2
Los Angeles
Heaney (W,7-7) 5 8 5 5 2 6
Johnson H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jerez 2 1 0 0 0 1
WP–Heaney, VerHagen. Umpires–Home, Tom Woodring. First, Bill Welke. Second, Lance Barrett. Third, Tony Randazzo. T–3:08. A–35,824 (45,050).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .332; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Simmons, Los Angeles, .310; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Benintendi, Boston, .305; Segura, Seattle, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .301.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Betts, Boston, 93; Martinez, Boston, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Benintendi, Boston, 80; Ramirez, Cleveland, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Segura, Seattle, 75; Springer, Houston, 74; Rosario, Minnesota, 72.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 98; Davis, Oakland, 88; Ramirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Cruz, Seattle, 72; Haniger, Seattle, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Gallo, Texas, 71; Lindor, Cleveland, 71; Stanton, New York, 69.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 138; Lindor, Cleveland, 136; Rosario, Minnesota, 136; Altuve, Houston, 134; Segura, Seattle, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 130; Benintendi, Boston, 127; Betts, Boston, 127; Castellanos, Detroit, 127; 2 tied at 123.
DOUBLES–Escobar, Arizona, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 32; Benintendi, Boston, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 32; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; 3 tied at 30.
TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Gordon, Seattle, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Profar, Texas, 5; Span, Seattle, 5; 9 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 34; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Davis, Oakland, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Stanton, New York, 26.
STOLEN BASES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Gordon, Seattle, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; DeShields, Texas, 18; 2 tied at 17.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 7 tied at 11.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.63; Cole, Houston, 2.65; Morton, Houston, 2.81; Severino, New York, 3.08; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38; Fiers, Oakland, 3.48.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 204; Cole, Houston, 202; Paxton, Seattle, 170; Morton, Houston, 167; Severino, New York, 159; Berrios, Minnesota, 148; Carrasco, Cleveland, 146; Kluber, Cleveland, 146.
National League
BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .323; Markakis, Atlanta, .322; Freeman, Atlanta, .314; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .314; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .313; Peralta, Arizona, .306; Arenado, Colorado, .304; Suarez, Cincinnati, .303; Baez, Chicago, .300.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 83; Albies, Atlanta, 79; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Carpenter, St. Louis, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; Baez, Chicago, 72; Harper, Washington, 72; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 71; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 71; Turner, Washington, 69.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 88; Suarez, Cincinnati, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 79; Story, Colorado, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 74; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 72; Harper, Washington, 71; Freeman, Atlanta, 70; Markakis, Atlanta, 69.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 140; Freeman, Atlanta, 136; Gennett, Cincinnati, 131; Anderson, Miami, 127; Castro, Miami, 127; Yelich, Milwaukee, 127; Albies, Atlanta, 126; Peralta, Arizona, 126; Peraza, Cincinnati, 126; 3 tied at 125.
DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Markakis, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 31; Story, Colorado, 30; Freeman, Atlanta, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 27; Anderson, Miami, 26.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 27; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 24; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; Story, Colorado, 24; 2 tied at 22.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 27; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 27; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Dyson, Arizona, 16; Jankowski, San Diego, 15.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 12-6; Greinke, Arizona, 12-7; Lester, Chicago, 12-4; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 10-4; Freeland, Colorado, 10-7; Newcomb, Atlanta, 10-5; Quintana, Chicago, 10-7.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.77; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.74; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.98; Freeland, Colorado, 3.04; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.11; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.15.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 216; Corbin, Arizona, 183; deGrom, New York, 183; Greinke, Arizona, 152; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 147; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 145; Gray, Colorado, 144; Nola, Philadelphia, 144; Marquez, Colorado, 139; Godley, Arizona, 137.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 19 10 .655 —
x-Washington 18 11 .621 1
Connecticut 17 12 .586 2
Chicago 10 19 .345 9
New York 7 22 .241 12
Indiana 5 24 .172 14
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 7 .767 —
x-Los Angeles 18 11 .621 4½
Minnesota 16 13 .552 6½
Phoenix 16 14 .533 7
Dallas 14 15 .483 8½
Las Vegas 12 17 .414 10½
Tuesday’s Results
Seattle 94, Indiana 79
Atlanta 109, Las Vegas 100
Minnesota 85, Chicago 64
Washington 103, Phoenix 98
Wednesday’s Results
Los Angeles 82, New York 81
Connecticut 101, Dallas 92
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 9
Indiana at Phoenix, 10
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28
New York 14 6 2 44 44 23
New York City FC 13 5 5 44 45 29
Columbus 10 7 6 36 30 29
Montreal 9 13 2 29 30 40
New England 7 7 8 29 36 35
Philadelphia 8 11 3 27 29 37
Orlando City 7 14 2 23 35 54
Toronto FC 6 11 5 23 37 41
Chicago 6 13 5 23 35 48
D.C. United 4 9 6 18 30 36
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 12 4 6 42 36 28
Portland 10 3 7 37 33 25
Sporting Kansas City 10 6 6 36 40 30
Los Angeles FC 10 6 6 36 45 37
LA Galaxy 10 8 5 35 44 38
Real Salt Lake 10 9 4 34 33 40
Vancouver 8 9 6 30 36 46
Seattle 8 9 5 29 24 25
Minnesota United 9 13 1 28 36 46
Houston 7 9 6 27 39 33
Colorado 5 12 5 20 27 37
San Jose 3 12 7 16 32 41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s results
Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie
D.C. United 1, Montreal 1, tie
New England 3, Orlando City 3, tie
San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota United 1
Vancouver 2, New York City FC 2, tie
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Chicago 1
Portland 3, Philadelphia 0
Sunday’s results
New York 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Saturday’s GAMES
Houston at Columbus, 7:30
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30
New York at Chicago, 8:30
San Jose at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 10
Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30
Vancouver at Portland, 11
Sunday’s GAMES
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4
Orlando City at D.C. United, 8
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 16 17
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Thursday’s games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 7
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 7
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7
Carolina at Buffalo, 7
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7
L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 7:30
Washington at New England, 7:30
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8
Houston at Kansas City, 8:30
Indianapolis at Seattle, 10
Dallas at San Francisco, 10
Friday’s games
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7:30
Detroit at Oakland, 10:30
Saturday’s games
Minnesota at Denver, 9
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 16
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Aug. 17
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 20
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 23
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Aug. 24
New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)
WEEK 4
Thursday, Aug. 30
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
PRO GOLF
PGA Championship Tee Times
At Bellerive Country Club
FIRST HOLE/10 HOLE
7:50 a.m.-1:15 p.m. — Michael Block, United States; Eddie Pepperell, England; Ryan Fox, New Zealand.
8:01 a.m.-1:26 p.m. — Austin Cook, United States; Craig Hocknull, United States; Alexander Bjork, Sweden.
8:12 a.m.-1:37 p.m. — Yusaku Miyazato, Japan; Bob Sowards, United States; Scott Brown, United States.
8:23 a.m.-1:48 p.m. — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain; Thomas Bjorn, Denmark; James Hahn, United States.
8:34 a.m.-1:59 p.m. — Billy Horschel, United States; Byeong Hun An, South Korea; Shane Lowry, Ireland.
8:45 a.m.-2:10 p.m. — Brian Harman, United States; Yuta Ikeda, Japan; Adam Hadwin, Canada.
8:56 a.m.-2:21 p.m. — Padraig Harrington, Ireland; Jimmy Walker, United States; Vijay Singh, Fiji.
9:07 a.m.-2:32 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Andy Sullivan, England; Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand.
9:18 a.m.-2:43 p.m. — Ryan Armour, United States; Cameron Smith, Australia, Peter Uihlein, United States.
9:29 a.m.-2:54 p.m. — Paul Dunne, Ireland; J.B. Holmes, United States; Dylan Frittelli, South Africa.
9:40 a.m.-3:05 p.m. — Charles Howell III, United States; Jason Schmuhl, United States; Brian Gay, United States.
9:51 a.m.-3:16 p.m. — David Muttitt, United States; Ollie Schniederjans, United States; Troy Merritt, United States.
10:02 a.m.-3:27 p.m. — Shawn Warren, United States; Mikko Korhonen, Finland; J.J. Spaun, United States.
1:20 p.m.-7:55 a.m. — Johan Kok, United States; Brandon Stone, South Africa; Whee Kim, South Korea.
1:31 p.m.-8:06 a.m. — Matthew Wallace, England; Matt Dobyns, United States; Beau Hossler, United States.
1:42 p.m.-8:17 a.m. — Chris Wood, England; Alex Noren, Sweden; Matt Kuchar, United States.
1:53 p.m.-8:28 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, United States; Bubba Watson, United States; Adam Scott, Australia.
2:04 p.m.-8:39 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, England; Satoshi Kodaira, Japan; Marc Leishman, Australia.
2:15 p.m.-8:50 a.m. — Patrick Reed, United States; Brooks Koepka, United States; Francesco Molinari, Italy.
2:26 p.m.-9:01 a.m. — Gary Woodland, United States; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Kevin Kisner, United States.
2:37 p.m.-9:12 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, United States; Jon Rahm, Spain; Justin Rose, England.
2:48 p.m.-9:23 a.m. — Aaron Wise, United States; Paul Casey, England; Zach Johnson, United States.
2:59 p.m.-9:34 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Bill Haas, United States.
3:10 p.m.-9:45 a.m. — Jason Kokrak, United States; Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Daniel Berger, United States.
3:21 p.m.-9:56 a.m. — Omar Uresti, United States; Justin Harding, South Africa; Andrew Landry, United States.
3:32 p.m.-10:07 a.m. — Matt Borchert, United States; Chris Stroud, United States; Andrew Putnam, United States.
10th HOLE/FIRST HOLE
7:55 a.m.-1:20 p.m. — Jamie Lovemark, United States; Rich Berberian Jr., United States; Shugo Imahira, Japan.
8:06 a.m.-1:31 p.m. — Brandt Snedeker, United States; Sean McCarty, United States; Li Haotong, China.
8:17 a.m.-1:42 p.m. — Jim Furyk, United States; Tony Finau, United States; Xander Schauffele, United States.
8:28 a.m.-1:53 p.m. — Davis Love III, United States; Martin Kaymer, Germany; Rich Beem, United States.
8:39 a.m.-2:04 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, United States; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Ian Poulter, England.
8:50 a.m.-2:15 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Danny Willett, England; Pat Perez, United States.
9:01 a.m.-2:26 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, United States; Jason Day, Australia; Keegan Bradley, United States.
9:12 a.m.-2:37 p.m. — Shubhankar Sharma, India; Jordan Smith, England; Scott Piercy, United States.
9:23 a.m.-2:48 p.m. — Justin Thomas, United States; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Tiger Woods, United States.
9:34 a.m.-2:59 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Webb Simpson, United States; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela.
9:45 a.m.-3:10 p.m. — Stewart Cink, United States; Branden Grace, South Africa; Ryan Moore, United States.
9:56 a.m.-3:21 p.m. — Ross Fisher, England; Alexander Levy, France; Patton Kizzire, United States.
10:07 a.m.-3:32 p.m. — Julian Suri, United States; Sungjae Im, South Korean; Craig Bowden, United States.
1:15 p.m.-7:50 a.m. — Danny Balin, United States; Chesson Hadley, United States; Russell Henley, United States.
1:26 p.m.-8:01 a.m. — Marty Jertson, United States; Luke List, United States; Kevin Chappell, United States.
1:37 p.m.-8:12 a.m. — Jaysen Hansen, United States; Nick Watney, United States; Kyle Stanley, United States.
1:48 p.m.-8:23 a.m. — Ted Potter Jr., United States; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina; Jorge Campillo, Spain.
1:59 p.m.-8:34 a.m. — Ryan Vermeer, United States; Paul Broadhurst, England; John Daly, United States.
2:10 p.m.-8:45 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, South Korea; Brice Garnett, United States; Tyrrell Hatton, England.
2:21 p.m.-8:56 a.m. — Y.E. Yang, South Korea; Jason Dufner, United States; Shaun Micheel, United States.
2:32 p.m.-9:07 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark; Charl Schwartzel, South Africa; Patrick Cantlay, United States.
2:43 p.m.-9:18 a.m. — Brendan Steele, United States; Adrian Otaegui, Spain; Kevin Na, United States.
2:54 p.m.-9:29 a.m. — Chez Reavie, United States; Charley Hoffman, United States; Russell Knox, Scotland.
3:05 p.m-9:40 p.m. — Zach J. Johnson, United States; Michael Kim, United States; Seungsu Han, United States.
3:16 p.m.-9:51 a.m. — Brian Smock, United States; Anirban Lahiri, India; Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France.
3:27 p.m.-10:02 a.m. — Ben Kern, United States; Chris Kirk, United States; Ryuko Tokimatsu, Japan.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Craig Gentry to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Tony Renda to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Zach McAllister. Signed RHP Luis Sanchez to a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 1B John Hicks on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Optioned LHP Daniel Stumpf to Toledo (IL). Recalled C Grayson Greiner and RHP Artie Lewicki from Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Turner from Toledo.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 10-day DL. Released 3B Luis Valbuena. Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Salt Lake (PCL). Sent C Rene Rivera to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed 1B Viosergy Rosa to a minor league contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Shane Carle and LHP Max Fried on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Gwinnett (IL). Assigned RHP Jason Hursh outright to Mississippi (SL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jesus Reyes to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Robert Stephenson from Louisville.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled SP Pat Venditte from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent RHP Josh Fields to the AZL Dodgers and LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu to Oklahoma City for rehab assignments.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Jon Perrin to Kansas City for RHP Sal Biasi.
PHILADEPLHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Dylan Cozens to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed 2B Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned 1B Jose Osuna to Indianapolis (IL). Designated OF Christopher Bostick for assignment. Reinstated 1B Josh Bell from the 10-day DL. Claimed LHP Buddy Boshers off waivers from Houston.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Koda Glover from Syracuse.
American Association
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released LHP Jayson Aquino.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Announced RHP Taylor Jordan signed with Fubon (PBL-China).
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released C Sebastian Murray.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Brennan Bernardino.
Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Ozney Guillen and C Cyle Figueroa.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Josh Anthony and C Brian Mayer. Signed C/3B Audie Afenir.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Jess Amadee.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Quinn DiPasquale.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released LHP Austin Stephens. Signed LHP Jeff Dally and RHP Augie Gallardo.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Aaron Burns. Signed RHP Jesus Balaguer.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named Dr. Rick Celebrini director of sports medicine and performance.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Devin Harris to a one-year contract.
Football
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Tyler Larsen to a two-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Crawford.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Mike Basile.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injured CB David Rivers. Signed DT Nathan Bazata.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DL Tavaris Barnes and LB Alex McCalister. Signed DL Dante Sawyer and LB Cassanova McKinzy.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Miles Shuler.
Hockey
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed F Brayden Low to a one-year contract.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Acquired G Bill Hamid on a year-and-a-half loan from FC Midtjylland (Superliga-Denmark).
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded D Vytautas Andriuskevicius to D.C. United for targeted allocation money.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Brad Smith on loan from AFC Bournemouth (Premier League-England).
United Soccer League
LA GALAXY II — Signed D Justin Fiddes.
Tennis
TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Fined Peng Shuai $10,000 and suspended her six months, with $5,000 and three months suspended, and suspended the credentials of her coach, Bertrand Perret, three months for attempting to change her doubles partner at Wimbledon 2017.
College
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Samantha Davis and Andy Russo assistant trainers and Greylin Cleary, Quentin Mullen and Sara Steckman graduate assistant trainers. Announced the retirement of equestrian coach Bob Story.
IOWA — Suspended OT Alaric Jackson and DL Cedrick Lattimore one game.
XAVIER, N.O. — Named Yhann Plummer coach of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Boys Golf
New Riegel at Danbury, 7:30 a.m.
North Baltimore, Fostoria & Hopewell-Loudon at Seneca East Invitational, 9 a.m.
Elmwood vs. Riverdale, Sycamore Springs, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Eastwood at Van Buren, 10 a.m
Leipsic at Elmwood, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Jamboree Game
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School will be playing Fostoria High School in a Jamboree Football Game on Friday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. at Upper Sandusky High School. A Jamboree is a third preseason football contest to be used as a “dress rehearsal” for the upcoming regular season. Admission will be $6 for adults and $5 for students. No passes will be accepted. The OHSAA receives the first $500 of the gate receipts from this contest which go directly into the Catastrophic Injury Insurance Fund which insures every junior and senior high athlete for a catastrophic injury. The remaining proceeds will go to the Kiwanis Closet Project which provides emergency clothing for elementary schools in Wyandot County.
Basketball Officials Class
FREMONT — A class to become an OHSAA-licensed basketball official will begin Sept. 9 at Victory Church in Fremont. Registration must be done at website ohsaa.org, where a class description and schedule is shown. For more information, contact Lee Shaffer at 419-307-0587.