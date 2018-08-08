Thursday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 81 34 .704 —

New York 70 42 .625 9½

Tampa Bay 57 57 .500 23½

Toronto 51 62 .451 29

Baltimore 35 79 .307 45½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 63 50 .558 —

Minnesota 53 60 .469 10

Detroit 47 68 .409 17

Chicago 41 72 .363 22

Kansas City 35 79 .307 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 73 42 .635 —

Oakland 67 47 .588 5½

Seattle 65 50 .565 8

Los Angeles 58 58 .500 15½

Texas 51 65 .440 22½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 11, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5

Wednesday’s Results

Texas 11, Seattle 7

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0

Boston 10, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, late

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, late

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 14-6), 1:10

Texas (Jurado 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6), 7:05

Boston (Porcello 14-4) at Toronto (Borucki 1-2), 7:07

Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10

Seattle (Paxton 9-5) at Houston (Verlander 11-6), 8:10

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Seattle at Houston, 8:10

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 64 50 .561 —

Atlanta 62 49 .559 ½

Washington 58 56 .509 6

New York 47 65 .420 16

Miami 47 69 .405 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 66 48 .579 —

Milwaukee 65 51 .560 2

St. Louis 60 55 .522 6½

Pittsburgh 59 56 .513 7½

Cincinnati 50 65 .435 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 63 51 .553 —

Arizona 64 52 .552 —

Colorado 60 54 .526 3

San Francisco 57 58 .496 6½

San Diego 45 70 .391 18½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 3, Washington 1, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 3, Miami 2

San Diego 11, Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 8, Washington 3

St. Louis 7, Miami 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

San Diego at Milwaukee, late

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, late

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-8), 1:05

San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 2:10

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-4), 8:40

Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-7), 10:15

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:35

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Indians 5, Twins 2

Minnesota Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mauer dh 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 2 2 3

E.Rsrio lf-cf 3 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 1

J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 2 0 1 0

Sano 3b 4 2 2 1 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 1

Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0

Frsythe 2b 4 0 2 1 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0

Mrrison 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Davis pr-cf 1 0 0 0

Garver c 3 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0

Cave cf 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 1 1 0

Field ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Guyer cf-rf 4 1 2 0

Adranza ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 5 8 5

Minnesota 000″100″001 — 2

Cleveland 100″010″003 — 5

E–May (1), Garver (2), Cave (3). LOB–Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6. 2B–Sano (13), Forsythe (12), Lindor (37). HR–Sano (8), Lindor (29). SB–Brantley (8), J.Ramirez (27). CS–J.Ramirez (5). SF–Encarnacion (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Odorizzi 4 2/3 4 2 1 2 0

May 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

Magill 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Rogers 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Hildenberger (L,2-3) 2/3 3 3 3 0 1

Cleveland

Clevinger 7 5 1 1 1 5

Hand H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2

Allen W,4-4 BS,3 1 2 1 1 1 2

WP–Allen. Umpires–Home, Ryan Additon. First, Adrian Johnson. Second, Marvin Hudson. Third, Tripp Gibson. T–3:21. A–25,476 (35,225).

Angels 6, Tigers 0

Detroit Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gerber lf 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 2 2 1

J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 3 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 4 1 1 2

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 4 2 1 1

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0

Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Marte 1b 4 1 2 1

Adduci 1b 3 0 1 0 Briceno c 3 0 1 1

J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0

J.Jones cf 2 0 0 0 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 32 6 10 6

Detroit 000″000″000 — 0

Los Angeles 200″031″00x — 6

DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Detroit 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B–Candelario (19), J.Marte (5). HR–K.Calhoun (15), Upton (23), Pujols (18). CS–Briceno (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Hardy (L,4-4) 5 7 5 5 1 3

Lewicki 3 3 1 1 0 5

Los Angeles

Barria (W,7-7) 5 2/3 5 0 0 1 5

Cole 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3

Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0

Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Bill Welke. First, Lance Barrett. Second, Tony Randazzo. Third, Tom Woodring. T–2:45. A–38,832 (45,050).

Mets 8, Reds 0

Cincinnati New York

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 1

Ervin lf-p 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Flores 1b 4 1 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 Cnforto lf 3 3 1 0

M.Wllms rf 3 0 1 0 J.Btsta 3b 3 1 0 0

Casali c 4 0 1 0 Nimmo rf 5 3 3 3

Dixon 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 5 0 3 3

Mella p 0 0 0 0 Msoraco c 2 0 0 0

Brnhart 1b 0 0 0 0 deGrom p 1 0 0 1

Stphnsn p 1 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0

Lrenzen ph-p 1 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Jo.Ryes ph 0 0 0 0

D.Hrrra 1b-lf 1 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 3 0 1 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 32 8 8 8

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

New York 010″220″03x — 8

E–Flores (6), Peraza (13). DP–New York 1. LOB–Cincinnati 6, New York 12. 2B–Conforto (15), Nimmo 3 (18), A.Jackson 2 (10). SB–Hamilton (27), A.Rosario (11). CS–Peraza (4), Gennett (2). SF–A.Rosario (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Stephenson (L,0-1) 4 3 3 3 5 4

Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 2

Mella 1 2 3 3 3 1

New York

deGrom (W,6-7) 6 4 0 0 1 10

Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 0

Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 2

Gsellman 1 2 0 0 0 0

WP–Stephenson, Mella. Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale. First, Will Little. Second, Kerwin Danley. Third, Ben May. T–3:08. A–24,287 (41,922).

Tuesday’s Late Boxscores

Twins 3, Indians 2

Minnesota Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mauer 1b 5 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 2 1

E.Rsrio lf 5 0 4 0 Brntley lf 3 1 2 0

J.Plnco ss 5 0 2 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0

Mrrison dh 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 1 0

Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Guyer rf 3 0 0 0

Frsythe 2b 2 1 2 0 Martin ph-rf 0 0 0 1

Cave cf 4 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0

Garver c 4 1 1 3 Gomes c 3 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0

R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0

M.Cbrra ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 36 3 11 3 Totals 32 2 6 2

Minnesota 030″000″000 — 3

Cleveland 000″000″020 — 2

DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Minnesota 9, Cleveland 8. 2B–E.Rosario 2 (28). HR–Garver (6), Lindor (28). SF–Martin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Mejia (W,2-0) 5 1 0 0 1 3

Moya H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0

Rogers H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hildenberger H,17 1 3 2 2 0 2

Rodney (S,25-31) 1 1 0 0 0 2

Cleveland

Carrasco L,13-6 6 1/3 10 3 3 1 8

Miller 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Mejia (Brantley), by Carrasco (Forsythe), by Rogers (Gomes). WP–Mejia. Umpires–Home, Tripp Gibson. First, Ryan Additon. Second, Adrian Johnson. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–2:53. A–19,921 (35,225).

Reds 6, Mets 1

Cincinnati New York

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Peraza ss 5 1 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0

Dixon 1b 5 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 4 2 3 1 Flores 1b 4 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 1 1 0 Cnforto lf 4 0 0 0

Ervin lf 2 1 1 3 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 0

Brnhart c 4 0 1 1 Nimmo cf 3 1 2 0

M.Wllms rf 4 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 3 0 1 1

Romano p 3 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 0 0 0 0

D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0

D.Hrrra ph 1 1 1 1 Wahl p 0 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0

Jo.Ryes ph 1 0 0 0

Dr.Smth p 0 0 0 0

A.Jcksn ph 1 0 0 0

Rhame p 0 0 0 0

Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 30 1 4 1

Cincinnati 302″000″001 — 6

New York 010″000″000 — 1

DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, New York 7. 2B–Suarez (19), Nimmo (15). HR–Ervin (2), D.Herrera (2). SB–Peraza (18), Hamilton 2 (26). SF–Ervin (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Romano (W,7-9) 6 2 1 1 3 5

Hughes H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Garrett 1 2 0 0 0 1

New York

Vargas (L,2-8) 1/3 3 3 3 0 1

Sewald 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 3

Wahl 1 2 2 2 0 0

Bashlor 2 2 0 0 1 0

Smith 2 1 0 0 0 2

Rhame 2 1 1 1 0 1

Romano pitched to 2 batters in the 7th HBP–by Romano (Plawecki), by Hernandez (McNeil). Umpires–Home, Ben May. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Will Little. Third, Kerwin Danley. T–2:43. A–22,207 (41,922).

Angels 11, Tigers 5

Detroit Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gerber lf 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 2 2 1

J.Iglss ss 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 5 2 2 2

Cstllns rf 4 2 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 3

Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 3 Pujols 1b 5 1 1 0

V.Mrtin dh 3 0 2 0 J.Marte 1b 0 0 0 0

V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1

Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 4 1 1 0

Ro.Rdrg 1b 3 0 0 0 Cowart 3b 2 1 1 1

J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 F.Arcia c 5 1 2 2

J.Jones cf 4 0 1 1 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 33 5 9 4 Totals 36 11 13 10

Detroit 210″020″000 — “5

Los Angeles 700″003″10x — 11

E–J.Iglesias (7). DP–Detroit 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB–Detroit 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B–Candelario (18), V.Martinez (12), J.Jones (19), Simmons (22). HR–Candelario (15), Upton (22), Ohtani (12). SB–Ohtani (5), Young Jr. (1). CS–Young Jr. (1). SF–Simmons (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Turner (L,0-1) 1 6 7 5 1 1

Alcantara 2 2 0 0 0 1

Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 3

VerHagen 1 1 3 3 2 0

Stumpf 1/3 2 1 1 1 0

Wilson 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 2

Los Angeles

Heaney (W,7-7) 5 8 5 5 2 6

Johnson H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0

Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Jerez 2 1 0 0 0 1

WP–Heaney, VerHagen. Umpires–Home, Tom Woodring. First, Bill Welke. Second, Lance Barrett. Third, Tony Randazzo. T–3:08. A–35,824 (45,050).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .332; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Simmons, Los Angeles, .310; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Benintendi, Boston, .305; Segura, Seattle, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .301.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Betts, Boston, 93; Martinez, Boston, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Benintendi, Boston, 80; Ramirez, Cleveland, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Segura, Seattle, 75; Springer, Houston, 74; Rosario, Minnesota, 72.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 98; Davis, Oakland, 88; Ramirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Cruz, Seattle, 72; Haniger, Seattle, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Gallo, Texas, 71; Lindor, Cleveland, 71; Stanton, New York, 69.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 138; Lindor, Cleveland, 136; Rosario, Minnesota, 136; Altuve, Houston, 134; Segura, Seattle, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 130; Benintendi, Boston, 127; Betts, Boston, 127; Castellanos, Detroit, 127; 2 tied at 123.

DOUBLES–Escobar, Arizona, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 32; Benintendi, Boston, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 32; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; 3 tied at 30.

TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Gordon, Seattle, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Profar, Texas, 5; Span, Seattle, 5; 9 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 34; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Davis, Oakland, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Stanton, New York, 26.

STOLEN BASES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Gordon, Seattle, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; DeShields, Texas, 18; 2 tied at 17.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 7 tied at 11.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.63; Cole, Houston, 2.65; Morton, Houston, 2.81; Severino, New York, 3.08; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38; Fiers, Oakland, 3.48.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 204; Cole, Houston, 202; Paxton, Seattle, 170; Morton, Houston, 167; Severino, New York, 159; Berrios, Minnesota, 148; Carrasco, Cleveland, 146; Kluber, Cleveland, 146.

National League

BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .323; Markakis, Atlanta, .322; Freeman, Atlanta, .314; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .314; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .313; Peralta, Arizona, .306; Arenado, Colorado, .304; Suarez, Cincinnati, .303; Baez, Chicago, .300.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 83; Albies, Atlanta, 79; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Carpenter, St. Louis, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; Baez, Chicago, 72; Harper, Washington, 72; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 71; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 71; Turner, Washington, 69.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 88; Suarez, Cincinnati, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 79; Story, Colorado, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 74; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 72; Harper, Washington, 71; Freeman, Atlanta, 70; Markakis, Atlanta, 69.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 140; Freeman, Atlanta, 136; Gennett, Cincinnati, 131; Anderson, Miami, 127; Castro, Miami, 127; Yelich, Milwaukee, 127; Albies, Atlanta, 126; Peralta, Arizona, 126; Peraza, Cincinnati, 126; 3 tied at 125.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Markakis, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 31; Story, Colorado, 30; Freeman, Atlanta, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 27; Anderson, Miami, 26.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 27; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 24; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; Story, Colorado, 24; 2 tied at 22.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 27; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 27; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Dyson, Arizona, 16; Jankowski, San Diego, 15.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 12-6; Greinke, Arizona, 12-7; Lester, Chicago, 12-4; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 10-4; Freeland, Colorado, 10-7; Newcomb, Atlanta, 10-5; Quintana, Chicago, 10-7.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.77; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.74; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.98; Freeland, Colorado, 3.04; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.11; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.15.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 216; Corbin, Arizona, 183; deGrom, New York, 183; Greinke, Arizona, 152; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 147; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 145; Gray, Colorado, 144; Nola, Philadelphia, 144; Marquez, Colorado, 139; Godley, Arizona, 137.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 19 10 .655 —

x-Washington 18 11 .621 1

Connecticut 17 12 .586 2

Chicago 10 19 .345 9

New York 7 22 .241 12

Indiana 5 24 .172 14

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 23 7 .767 —

x-Los Angeles 18 11 .621 4½

Minnesota 16 13 .552 6½

Phoenix 16 14 .533 7

Dallas 14 15 .483 8½

Las Vegas 12 17 .414 10½

Tuesday’s Results

Seattle 94, Indiana 79

Atlanta 109, Las Vegas 100

Minnesota 85, Chicago 64

Washington 103, Phoenix 98

Wednesday’s Results

Los Angeles 82, New York 81

Connecticut 101, Dallas 92

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 9

Indiana at Phoenix, 10

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28

New York 14 6 2 44 44 23

New York City FC 13 5 5 44 45 29

Columbus 10 7 6 36 30 29

Montreal 9 13 2 29 30 40

New England 7 7 8 29 36 35

Philadelphia 8 11 3 27 29 37

Orlando City 7 14 2 23 35 54

Toronto FC 6 11 5 23 37 41

Chicago 6 13 5 23 35 48

D.C. United 4 9 6 18 30 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 12 4 6 42 36 28

Portland 10 3 7 37 33 25

Sporting Kansas City 10 6 6 36 40 30

Los Angeles FC 10 6 6 36 45 37

LA Galaxy 10 8 5 35 44 38

Real Salt Lake 10 9 4 34 33 40

Vancouver 8 9 6 30 36 46

Seattle 8 9 5 29 24 25

Minnesota United 9 13 1 28 36 46

Houston 7 9 6 27 39 33

Colorado 5 12 5 20 27 37

San Jose 3 12 7 16 32 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s results

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie

D.C. United 1, Montreal 1, tie

New England 3, Orlando City 3, tie

San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota United 1

Vancouver 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Chicago 1

Portland 3, Philadelphia 0

Sunday’s results

New York 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Saturday’s GAMES

Houston at Columbus, 7:30

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30

New York at Chicago, 8:30

San Jose at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 10

Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30

Vancouver at Portland, 11

Sunday’s GAMES

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0

New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0

N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 17 16

Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0

L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0

N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0

New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Chicago 0 1 0 .000 16 17

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0

L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0

San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Thursday’s games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 7

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 7

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7

Carolina at Buffalo, 7

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 7:30

Washington at New England, 7:30

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8

Houston at Kansas City, 8:30

Indianapolis at Seattle, 10

Dallas at San Francisco, 10

Friday’s games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Detroit at Oakland, 10:30

Saturday’s games

Minnesota at Denver, 9

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 17

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

PRO GOLF

PGA Championship Tee Times

At Bellerive Country Club

FIRST HOLE/10 HOLE

7:50 a.m.-1:15 p.m. — Michael Block, United States; Eddie Pepperell, England; Ryan Fox, New Zealand.

8:01 a.m.-1:26 p.m. — Austin Cook, United States; Craig Hocknull, United States; Alexander Bjork, Sweden.

8:12 a.m.-1:37 p.m. — Yusaku Miyazato, Japan; Bob Sowards, United States; Scott Brown, United States.

8:23 a.m.-1:48 p.m. — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain; Thomas Bjorn, Denmark; James Hahn, United States.

8:34 a.m.-1:59 p.m. — Billy Horschel, United States; Byeong Hun An, South Korea; Shane Lowry, Ireland.

8:45 a.m.-2:10 p.m. — Brian Harman, United States; Yuta Ikeda, Japan; Adam Hadwin, Canada.

8:56 a.m.-2:21 p.m. — Padraig Harrington, Ireland; Jimmy Walker, United States; Vijay Singh, Fiji.

9:07 a.m.-2:32 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Andy Sullivan, England; Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand.

9:18 a.m.-2:43 p.m. — Ryan Armour, United States; Cameron Smith, Australia, Peter Uihlein, United States.

9:29 a.m.-2:54 p.m. — Paul Dunne, Ireland; J.B. Holmes, United States; Dylan Frittelli, South Africa.

9:40 a.m.-3:05 p.m. — Charles Howell III, United States; Jason Schmuhl, United States; Brian Gay, United States.

9:51 a.m.-3:16 p.m. — David Muttitt, United States; Ollie Schniederjans, United States; Troy Merritt, United States.

10:02 a.m.-3:27 p.m. — Shawn Warren, United States; Mikko Korhonen, Finland; J.J. Spaun, United States.

1:20 p.m.-7:55 a.m. — Johan Kok, United States; Brandon Stone, South Africa; Whee Kim, South Korea.

1:31 p.m.-8:06 a.m. — Matthew Wallace, England; Matt Dobyns, United States; Beau Hossler, United States.

1:42 p.m.-8:17 a.m. — Chris Wood, England; Alex Noren, Sweden; Matt Kuchar, United States.

1:53 p.m.-8:28 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, United States; Bubba Watson, United States; Adam Scott, Australia.

2:04 p.m.-8:39 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, England; Satoshi Kodaira, Japan; Marc Leishman, Australia.

2:15 p.m.-8:50 a.m. — Patrick Reed, United States; Brooks Koepka, United States; Francesco Molinari, Italy.

2:26 p.m.-9:01 a.m. — Gary Woodland, United States; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Kevin Kisner, United States.

2:37 p.m.-9:12 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, United States; Jon Rahm, Spain; Justin Rose, England.

2:48 p.m.-9:23 a.m. — Aaron Wise, United States; Paul Casey, England; Zach Johnson, United States.

2:59 p.m.-9:34 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Bill Haas, United States.

3:10 p.m.-9:45 a.m. — Jason Kokrak, United States; Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Daniel Berger, United States.

3:21 p.m.-9:56 a.m. — Omar Uresti, United States; Justin Harding, South Africa; Andrew Landry, United States.

3:32 p.m.-10:07 a.m. — Matt Borchert, United States; Chris Stroud, United States; Andrew Putnam, United States.

10th HOLE/FIRST HOLE

7:55 a.m.-1:20 p.m. — Jamie Lovemark, United States; Rich Berberian Jr., United States; Shugo Imahira, Japan.

8:06 a.m.-1:31 p.m. — Brandt Snedeker, United States; Sean McCarty, United States; Li Haotong, China.

8:17 a.m.-1:42 p.m. — Jim Furyk, United States; Tony Finau, United States; Xander Schauffele, United States.

8:28 a.m.-1:53 p.m. — Davis Love III, United States; Martin Kaymer, Germany; Rich Beem, United States.

8:39 a.m.-2:04 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, United States; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Ian Poulter, England.

8:50 a.m.-2:15 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Danny Willett, England; Pat Perez, United States.

9:01 a.m.-2:26 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, United States; Jason Day, Australia; Keegan Bradley, United States.

9:12 a.m.-2:37 p.m. — Shubhankar Sharma, India; Jordan Smith, England; Scott Piercy, United States.

9:23 a.m.-2:48 p.m. — Justin Thomas, United States; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Tiger Woods, United States.

9:34 a.m.-2:59 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Webb Simpson, United States; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela.

9:45 a.m.-3:10 p.m. — Stewart Cink, United States; Branden Grace, South Africa; Ryan Moore, United States.

9:56 a.m.-3:21 p.m. — Ross Fisher, England; Alexander Levy, France; Patton Kizzire, United States.

10:07 a.m.-3:32 p.m. — Julian Suri, United States; Sungjae Im, South Korean; Craig Bowden, United States.

1:15 p.m.-7:50 a.m. — Danny Balin, United States; Chesson Hadley, United States; Russell Henley, United States.

1:26 p.m.-8:01 a.m. — Marty Jertson, United States; Luke List, United States; Kevin Chappell, United States.

1:37 p.m.-8:12 a.m. — Jaysen Hansen, United States; Nick Watney, United States; Kyle Stanley, United States.

1:48 p.m.-8:23 a.m. — Ted Potter Jr., United States; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina; Jorge Campillo, Spain.

1:59 p.m.-8:34 a.m. — Ryan Vermeer, United States; Paul Broadhurst, England; John Daly, United States.

2:10 p.m.-8:45 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, South Korea; Brice Garnett, United States; Tyrrell Hatton, England.

2:21 p.m.-8:56 a.m. — Y.E. Yang, South Korea; Jason Dufner, United States; Shaun Micheel, United States.

2:32 p.m.-9:07 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark; Charl Schwartzel, South Africa; Patrick Cantlay, United States.

2:43 p.m.-9:18 a.m. — Brendan Steele, United States; Adrian Otaegui, Spain; Kevin Na, United States.

2:54 p.m.-9:29 a.m. — Chez Reavie, United States; Charley Hoffman, United States; Russell Knox, Scotland.

3:05 p.m-9:40 p.m. — Zach J. Johnson, United States; Michael Kim, United States; Seungsu Han, United States.

3:16 p.m.-9:51 a.m. — Brian Smock, United States; Anirban Lahiri, India; Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France.

3:27 p.m.-10:02 a.m. — Ben Kern, United States; Chris Kirk, United States; Ryuko Tokimatsu, Japan.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Craig Gentry to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Tony Renda to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Zach McAllister. Signed RHP Luis Sanchez to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 1B John Hicks on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Optioned LHP Daniel Stumpf to Toledo (IL). Recalled C Grayson Greiner and RHP Artie Lewicki from Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Turner from Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 10-day DL. Released 3B Luis Valbuena. Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Salt Lake (PCL). Sent C Rene Rivera to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed 1B Viosergy Rosa to a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Shane Carle and LHP Max Fried on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Gwinnett (IL). Assigned RHP Jason Hursh outright to Mississippi (SL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jesus Reyes to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Robert Stephenson from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled SP Pat Venditte from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent RHP Josh Fields to the AZL Dodgers and LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu to Oklahoma City for rehab assignments.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Jon Perrin to Kansas City for RHP Sal Biasi.

PHILADEPLHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Dylan Cozens to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed 2B Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned 1B Jose Osuna to Indianapolis (IL). Designated OF Christopher Bostick for assignment. Reinstated 1B Josh Bell from the 10-day DL. Claimed LHP Buddy Boshers off waivers from Houston.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Koda Glover from Syracuse.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released LHP Jayson Aquino.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Announced RHP Taylor Jordan signed with Fubon (PBL-China).

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released C Sebastian Murray.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Brennan Bernardino.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Ozney Guillen and C Cyle Figueroa.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Josh Anthony and C Brian Mayer. Signed C/3B Audie Afenir.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Jess Amadee.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Quinn DiPasquale.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released LHP Austin Stephens. Signed LHP Jeff Dally and RHP Augie Gallardo.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Aaron Burns. Signed RHP Jesus Balaguer.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named Dr. Rick Celebrini director of sports medicine and performance.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Devin Harris to a one-year contract.

Football

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Tyler Larsen to a two-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Crawford.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Mike Basile.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injured CB David Rivers. Signed DT Nathan Bazata.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DL Tavaris Barnes and LB Alex McCalister. Signed DL Dante Sawyer and LB Cassanova McKinzy.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Miles Shuler.

Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Brayden Low to a one-year contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired G Bill Hamid on a year-and-a-half loan from FC Midtjylland (Superliga-Denmark).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded D Vytautas Andriuskevicius to D.C. United for targeted allocation money.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Brad Smith on loan from AFC Bournemouth (Premier League-England).

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed D Justin Fiddes.

Tennis

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Fined Peng Shuai $10,000 and suspended her six months, with $5,000 and three months suspended, and suspended the credentials of her coach, Bertrand Perret, three months for attempting to change her doubles partner at Wimbledon 2017.

College

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Samantha Davis and Andy Russo assistant trainers and Greylin Cleary, Quentin Mullen and Sara Steckman graduate assistant trainers. Announced the retirement of equestrian coach Bob Story.

IOWA — Suspended OT Alaric Jackson and DL Cedrick Lattimore one game.

XAVIER, N.O. — Named Yhann Plummer coach of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

New Riegel at Danbury, 7:30 a.m.

North Baltimore, Fostoria & Hopewell-Loudon at Seneca East Invitational, 9 a.m.

Elmwood vs. Riverdale, Sycamore Springs, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Eastwood at Van Buren, 10 a.m

Leipsic at Elmwood, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Jamboree Game

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School will be playing Fostoria High School in a Jamboree Football Game on Friday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. at Upper Sandusky High School. A Jamboree is a third preseason football contest to be used as a “dress rehearsal” for the upcoming regular season. Admission will be $6 for adults and $5 for students. No passes will be accepted. The OHSAA receives the first $500 of the gate receipts from this contest which go directly into the Catastrophic Injury Insurance Fund which insures every junior and senior high athlete for a catastrophic injury. The remaining proceeds will go to the Kiwanis Closet Project which provides emergency clothing for elementary schools in Wyandot County.

Basketball Officials Class

FREMONT — A class to become an OHSAA-licensed basketball official will begin Sept. 9 at Victory Church in Fremont. Registration must be done at website ohsaa.org, where a class description and schedule is shown. For more information, contact Lee Shaffer at 419-307-0587.

