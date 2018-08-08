Prep golf: Lakota second at Woodmore invite

BOWLING GREEN — Lakota’s Kyleigh Dull was fourth individually with an 81 to lead the Raiders to a second-place team finish Wednesday at the Woodmore Invitational at Stone Ridge Golf Club.

Connor Hill (91), Ethan Longoria (92) and Jayden Bonnell (98) completed the team scoring for the Raiders, who finished 12 strokes behind champion St. Henry’s score of 354 strokes.

Carey topped Hopewell-Loudon 378-388 for fourth place. Old Fort (393) was seventh, North Baltimore (404) finished 10th, Patrick Henry (405) was 11th and New Riegel ended up 12th.

St. Henry’s Jack Romer was the medalist with a 76.

Patrick Henry’s Kaiden McGraw (5th place, 82), North Baltimore’s Hunter Baker (6th, 85), Carey’s Ethan Tanner (7th, 90), Hopewell-Loudon’s Cody Balliet (8th, 91) and Hill (91) all posted top 10 finishes.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, St. Henry 354. 2, Lakota 362 (Kyleigh Dull 81, Connor Hill 91, Ethan Longoria 92, Jayden Bonnell 98) 362. 3, Lincolnview 362. 4, Carey (Ethan Tanner 90, McKain Miller 92, Dylan Grothaus 98, Carter Frederick 98) 378; 5, Hopewell-Loudon (Cody Balliet 91, Luke Graham 96, Owen Schumm 99, Kiley Cline 102) 388. 6, Woodmore 391. 7, Old Fort (Colin Nutter 93, Kaleb Wilkinson 98, Jarrett Woodall 100, Andrew Combs 100) 393. 8, Gibsonburg 397. 9, Danbury 395. 10, North Baltimore (Hunter Baker 85, Ellias Burleson 96, Jaden Bucher 98, Hunter Vogelsong 125) 404; 11, Patrick Henry (Kaiden McGraw 82, Mitchel Delventhal 103, Trey Woods 109, Kenton Shoemaker 111) 405. 12, New Riegel (Jacob Theis 104, Carson Whipple 108, Brandon Seifert 114, Dalton Reinhart 105). 13, Northwood 442.

L-B edges Van Buren

PORT CLINTON — Liberty-Benton’s golf team continued to fill the trophy case on Wednesday, winning its third tournament in as many days by finishing first in the Port Clinton Classic held at the Catawba Island Golf Club.

Liberty-Benton won its own invitational on Monday and captured the Allen East tournament on Tuesday. Wednesday, the Eagles posted a 323 team total to edge out Van Buren (330) in the 20-team field. Genoa (355) was a distant third, and Parma Padua (361) fourth. Tiffin Calvert (401) was 14th.

Luke Sunderman carded a 78 and Seth Lasiter an 80 to lead L-B. Michael Kotey shot an 81 and Logan Kizer an 84.

Van Buren golfers turned in two of the best rounds of the tournament. Noah Frederick fired a 75 and edged Aaron Cincione of Grandview Heights (76) by one stroke for medalist honors. Van Buren’s Quentin Weddell posted a 78 and tied L-B’s Sunderman for third in the medalist standings.

Frederick and Weddell joined Sunderman and Lasiter on the on the all-tournament first team. L-B’s Kotey and Kizer made the all-tournament second team.

Connor Ohlrich shot an 87 and Grayson Temple added a 90 to finish the scoring for Van Buren.

Dominic Mangiola’s 91 led the way for Tiffin Calvert. Brayden Thomas (98), Maddy Brown (103) and Jacob Kin (109) rounded out the top four for the Senecas.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty-Benton (Michael Kotey 81, Luke Sunderman 78, Logan Kizer 84, Seth Lasiter 80) 323. 2, Van Buren (Connor Ohlrich 87, Noah Frederick 75, Quentin Weddell 78, Grayson Temple 90) 330. 3, Genoa 355. 4, Parma Padua 361. 5, Clyde 372. 6, Norwalk 378. 7, Vermilion 378. 8, Sandusky Perkins 379. 9, Fremont St. Joe 380. 10, New London 382. 11, Willard 386. 12, Margaretta 394. 13, Port Clinton 394. 14, Tiffin Calvert (Dominic Mangiola 91, Brayden Thomas 98, Maddy Brown 103, Jacob Kin 109) 401. 15, Bellevue 402. 16, Oak Harbor 420. 17, Shaker Heights 422. 18, Edison 428. 19, Huron 441. 20. Grandview Heights 558.

VB ‘B’ team wins title

NORTH BALTIMORE — Travis Neumeister carded a 44 to earn medalist honors and lead Van Buren’s “B” team to the title of the Royal Open held Wednesday at Birch Run Golf Course.

Van Buren finished with a 185 total in the five-team event. Elmwood carded a 259 total and placed third.

In the girls portion of the tournament, North Baltimore’s Jordan Bucher fired a 45 to tie for third in the medalist standings and lead the Tigers (244) to a fifth-place finish among the eight schools in the field. Elmwood, which got a 54 from Haley Zimmerman, was fourth at 240.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Van Buren “B” (Travis Neumeister 44, Carson Goble 46, Kaleb Bishop 47, Justin Overmyer 48). 2, Eastwood 237. 3, Elmwood 259 (Tegan Tyson 60, Owen Zimmerman 63, Jonah Houtz 66, Jacob Carpenter 70). 4, Otsego 280. 5, Genoa, no team score.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Otsego 197. 2, Gibsonburg 200, 3, Tinora 220. 4, Elmwood (Haley Zimmerman 54, Kaylie Kingery 59, Taylor Tyson 61, Abi Lee 66) 240. 5, North Baltimore (Jordan Bucher 45, Jordan Baker 61, Lexi Long 62, Zoey Beaupry 76) 244. 6, Rossford 249. 7, Eastwood 253. 8, Danbury 255.

Sexton leads VB

HURON — Olivia Sexton and Taylor Adams put together solid days to lead Van Buren’s girls golf team to ninth place at Wednesday’s Edison Invitational at Thunderbird Hills Golf Course.

Sexton tied for 11th place in the individual standings with an 80 while Adams added an 83. Grace Heitkamp (105) and Ali Bishop (126) finished off the scoring for the Black Knights.

Avon Lake edged Shelby 318-322 for the team championship. Van Buren posted a score of 394.

Shelby’s Amanda Ruminski was the medalist with a 67.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Avon Lake 318. 2, Shelby 322. 3, Lexington 334. 4, Westlake 343. 5, Olmsted Falls 354. 6, Huron 371. 7, Bellevue 373. 8, Avon 376. 9, Van Buren 394. 10, Oak Harbor 395. 11, Sandusky Perkins 397. 12, Norwalk 404. 13, Tiffin Columbian 408. 14, Amherst Steele 410. 15, Rocky River 415. 16, Edison 418. 17, Ashland 429. 18, Norwalk St. Paul 436. 19, North Olmsted 461. 20, Port Clinton 486. 21, Bay Village Bay 503. 22, Vermilion 516.

