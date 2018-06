Blake Hernandez singled and drove in two runs and Jalen Wagner struck out eight in three innings as Fostoria Whitta Construction registered an 11-6 win over Sycamore 2 on Tuesday in a Seneca County B League youth baseball game.

Barrett Hernandez and Josh Dible each had a single and an RBI for Whitta, with Evan Askam adding a pair of singles.

